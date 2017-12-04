Guy december 2017 ir presentation

December 2017 A SCARCE ASSET IN A TRUE MINING DISTRICT
www.guygold.com 2 This presentation of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (the "Company") contains statements that constitute "forward...
www.guygold.com 3  Cash position of US$64.2M vs. debt of US$63.9M as at Sept 30, 2017  LOM Optimization Study  Mill Exp...
www.guygold.com 4 Proven and Probable Reserves Grade – Precious Metals Only (g/t Au equivalent) Source: Company filings an...
www.guygold.com 5 2017 Performance: On Track To Meet Guidance Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 October FY Guidance Gold Produced (o...
www.guygold.com 1. This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to non-IFRS Performance Measures section in the latest MD&A. 6 2017 G...
www.guygold.com 7 Mill Expansion from 5ktpd to 8ktpd: Internally Funded Source: February 2017 NI-43 101 Technical Report ...
www.guygold.com 8 Mill Expansion: On Schedule and On Budget
www.guygold.com 9 SITE LAYOUT: Aurora Gold Mine
www.guygold.com 10 SITE LAYOUT: Aurora Gold Mine Rory’s Knoll Walcott Hill Mad Kiss Aleck Hill NW Aleck Hill
www.guygold.com 11 AURORA GOLD MINE: Resource Growth Potential Source: SRK, 2017 Open laterally  and at Depth
www.guygold.com 12  Expected completion by end of Q1 2018  Potentially utilizing 1ktpd mill (previously bought) to repla...
www.guygold.com 13 GUIANA SHIELD: Known Gold Region
www.guygold.com 14 CUYUNI BASIN: A TRUE MINING DISTRICT: Looking for Mine #2 • 1 Operating Aurora Gold Mine • 1 Sulphur Ro...
www.guygold.com 15 BROWNFIELDS EXPLORATION: Ken Reading, Swamp Vein, & Iroma Brownfields Exploration Targets • Ken Reading...
www.guygold.com 16 Iroma: Near Mine Open Pit Feed Target • Located 10km NE of Aurora • Gold mineralization is associated w...
www.guygold.com 17 GREENFIELDS EXPLORATION: Wynamu • Located ~40 km NE of Aurora. • 6-hole, 1,200 meter drill program unde...
www.guygold.com 18 NEW TARGET: Ken Reading Prospect Cross Section Drilling commenced in Q4 2017
www.guygold.com 19 NEW TARGET: Ken Reading Prospect Plan View
www.guygold.com 20 SULPHUR ROSE: Secondary Resource • 23 km from Aurora Mine in a straight line • Completed over 2,000m of...
www.guygold.com 21 APPENDIX
www.guygold.com 22 Symbol: TSX: GUY Total Shares Outstanding 173,036,629 Options 6,371,684 Warrants 0 52 week: Hi/Lo C$8.1...
www.guygold.com 23  Guyana is the only English speaking country in South America  British common law and secure tenure -...
www.guygold.com 24 Road Access to  Aurora LOGISTICS & INFRASTRUCTURE Wynamu
www.guygold.com 25 Focus on health and safety of our employees, the well-being of our community and the protection of the ...
www.guygold.com 26 Gold Price $1,200/oz Quantity (kt) Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (koz) Proven Reserves O/P Saprolite 336 1...
www.guygold.com 27 BOARD & SENIOR OFFICERS Alan Ferry Lead Director  Geologist that has been Involved in the investment i...
www.guygold.com 28 Scientific and Technical Information The qualified person for the mineral resource and reserve estimate...
www.guygold.com 29 Jacqueline Wagenaar VP, IR & Corporate Communications Tel: (416) 628 5936 x.5295 Email: jwagenaar@guygo...
