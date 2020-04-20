Survey Results COVID19 - April 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SURVEY RESULTS Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic April 2020
INTRODUCTION 1 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio Arpegio is a Latin America...
The survey was designed to give startups and investors in the food industry some visibility as to what others are doing, o...
Funding Stage & Industry Target GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE STARTUPS 3 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 ...
Business Model, Runway & HQ GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE STARTUPS 4 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pand...
How worried are you about your startup and the COVID-19 situation? General Worry COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 5 of 13 SURV...
Responding to the Situation COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 6 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (Apri...
How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact total DEMAND for your products and/or services in 2020? Demand COVID-19...
How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact the SUPPLY for our products and/or services in 2020? Supply COVID-19 RE...
How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact HEADCOUNT for your team in 2020? Headcount COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS ...
How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact average INDIVIDUAL SALARIES for your team in 2020? Salaries COVID-19 RE...
How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact total projected CAPITAL EXPENDITURES for 2020? CAPEX COVID-19 RELATED Q...
Are you currently raising or expecting to raise funds in 2020? Fundraising COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 12 of 13 SURVEY: F...
If you plan to raise funds this year, how will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact your FUNDRAISING efforts (mark al...
GONZALO PÉREZ TERRY Managing Director gonzalo@arpegio.vc www.arpegio.vc
Results of a survey taken during April 2020, about expectations and steps taken by startups in the food industry in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

  2. 2. INTRODUCTION 1 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio Arpegio is a Latin American VC ﬁrm investing in early-stage food & ag-tech startups with SDG impact potential. 
  3. 3. The survey was designed to give startups and investors in the food industry some visibility as to what others are doing, or planning to do, in response to COVID-19. About the Survey INTRODUCTION 2 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio •  Survey was sent out 3 of April 2020 •  Total valid responses from 65 companies •  Covering entire food industry value chain •  83% in early stages, from pre-seed to early venture •  Companies from 12 countries •  71% with HQ in a Latin America; 20% in the US •  We may repeat the survey in a few weeks to understand how sentiment is changing over time This report simply shows the answers to the survey questions, with no further analysis. If you would like access to the data please write to gonzalo@arpegio.vc. Data will not contain any names, emails or other information in order to keep the responses anonymous.
  4. 4. Funding Stage & Industry Target GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE STARTUPS 3 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 9% 36% 38% 3% 14% 0% 0% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% Funding Stage 29% 5% 17% 14% 6% 6% 11% 0% 6% 6% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% Industry Target Choose your current funding stage if you're fundraising or planning to do so in 2020, or your last completed round stage. Select the MOST RELEVANT industry stage that your company serves or operates in, within the Food & Agriculture (F&A) industry or other.
  5. 5. Business Model, Runway & HQ GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE STARTUPS 4 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio B2B 49% B2C 11% Both 40% Main Business Model < 1 5% 1-3 30% 4-6 30% 7-9 9% 10-12 11% 13-18 9% > 18 6% Runway Does your business primarily target businesses, consumers, both? How many months of runway do you have? LATAM 72% United States 20% Other 8% HQ Country Where is your company headquartered?
  6. 6. How worried are you about your startup and the COVID-19 situation? General Worry COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 5 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 6% 17% 43% 22% 12% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% Not Worried Slightly Moderately Very Extremely
  7. 7. Responding to the Situation COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 6 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio Yes 92% No 8% Already taken steps Yes 92% No 8% Plan to take [additional] steps We have already taken steps to adapt to the COVID-19 situation. We plan to take [additional] steps in the near future to adapt to the situation.
  8. 8. How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact total DEMAND for your products and/or services in 2020? Demand COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 7 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 45% 37% 15% 3% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% 50% Increase Decrease No change Not applicable
  9. 9. How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact the SUPPLY for our products and/or services in 2020? Supply COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 8 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 8% 52% 32% 8% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Net positive impact Net negative impact No signiﬁcant impact Not applicable
  10. 10. How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact HEADCOUNT for your team in 2020? Headcount COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 9 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 20% 29% 48% 3% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Increase team size Reduce team size Keep same team size Not applicable
  11. 11. How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact average INDIVIDUAL SALARIES for your team in 2020? Salaries COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 10 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 6% 34% 55% 3% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Increased Reduced Stay the same Not applicable
  12. 12. How will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact total projected CAPITAL EXPENDITURES for 2020? CAPEX COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 11 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 12% 48% 32% 8% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Increase Decrease Stay the same Not applicable
  13. 13. Are you currently raising or expecting to raise funds in 2020? Fundraising COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 12 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio Yes 85% No 15% Currently raising? Yes 68% No 23% Not Applicable 9% Negatively impacted? Up to this point, has the COVID-19 situation negatively impacted your FUNDRAISING plans for 2020?
  14. 14. If you plan to raise funds this year, how will the COVID-19 situation most likely impact your FUNDRAISING efforts (mark all that apply)? Fundraising COVID-19 RELATED QUESTIONS 13 of 13 SURVEY: Food & Ag-Tech During the COVID-19 Pandemic (April 2020) | Arpegio 14% 17% 20% 20% 29% 32% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% Not applicable We plan to raise MORE money than we originally expected We expect NO CHANGES to our fundraising plans We will POSTPONE our fundraising until the market improves We will begin fundraising SOONER than planned We may have to accept a lower VALUATION (or offer other beneﬁts) than originally expected
  15. 15. GONZALO PÉREZ TERRY Managing Director gonzalo@arpegio.vc www.arpegio.vc

