Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JESUS WAS URGING US TO NEVER GIVE UP VOL 2 EDITED BY GLENN PEASE New InternationalVersion Then Jesus told his disciplesa p...
whose hearts are at ease through faith in Jesus and who enjoy daily communion with God in prayer, yet there is an exquisit...
do. Grasp that truth, O despairing one, and grip it fast and sayyou to despair, “Getawayfrom me. It is not possible that I...
a man of mark, a man of note, a nobleman in the truest sense ofthat term.” Ah, but he is a man, and men ought always to pr...
grand and glorious Gospel. Even though it seems to be put in the form of a law of God by the use of that stern word, “ough...
pray.” Therefore, men may pray now. If they ought always to pray, they ought now to pray, and if they ought now to pray, t...
“Well,” someone says,“Iwill hasten home and pray.” Do not do that. Sit where you now are and let your soul breathe itself ...
profitable exercise to any man who prays, for if men ought to pray, it is plain that there is something in prayer that is ...
always to pray, there is something real in prayer and when the Lord says that we ought to pray, it is because He stands re...
is a habit of prayer that is higher than all this. The Jews prayed three times a day. There have been some holy men who ha...
you have askedfor. You are to continue to pray. Let me try and open this up a little. “Menought always to pray,” that is, ...
entirely into His hands. There are certain things for which, after having done all else that can be done, the only remedy ...
And dear friends, we ought to pray under all oppositions to prayer. Sometimes we say to ourselves, “Really, I could not pr...
certain time during which they will pray. I have heard of a womanwho said that she would pray for her husband for twenty y...
more holy commonsense confidence in God, and our praying would be a more business-like matter as, indeed, it ought to be. ...
knows no better, so you say, “My child, that would not be goodfor you!” If your son be a goodchild, he will not ask again,...
seems to be despairing work and you have to cry, “Has God forgottento be gracious.?Has He in anger shut up the heart of Hi...
heaven with age? Praythat you may enter heaven with prayer. “Menought always to pray.” It is always an incumbent duty for ...
here who once did that. Years ago, you were a member of a church, where are you now? Years ago, you used to speak sometime...
You must either pray or you will faint. If you are a child of God, the same alternative lies before you. You will either p...
leaderof the flock who will not occasionallywish to be delivered from the bleating of the sheep, for they bleat such diffe...
of your own powerlessness. “Oh!” you say, “would God I could give it all up! Oh, that I had the wings of a dove, that I mi...
angels to talk with men with new tongues as the Spirit gave you utterance. “Wait, I say, on the LORD,” for this it is that...
AT THE METROPOLITAN TABERNACLE,NEWINGTON. “And He spoke a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray and...
members of the mystical body might have been supposedto need no prayer, it would certainly have been our CovenantHead, but...
But can men pray always? There was a sectin the earlierdays of Christianity who were foolish enough to read the passage li...
2 still be with God. Our soul, having receivedthe divine influence which makes it seek its heavenly center, should be ever...
divine grace, should hesitate until it has said, “If Your Spirit goes not with me, carry me not up.” A Christian should ca...
business to attend to.” I know you have, but there is a wayof making business a part of praise and prayer. You say, “Give ...
make you desistfrom vital prayer! But, oh, if your calling is such that you cannot pray in it, you had better leave it! If...
come to Him again and again! If we have askedof Him seventimes, we ought to continue until 70 times seven;in temporal merc...
from further intercession—he is to continue vehemently without pause, without restraining his energies, to cry aloud and s...
should be more frequent in prayer; not only should they always have the spirit of prayer and make their whole lives a pray...
country, and we in these times are receiving the blessing!Daniel prayed with his windows open daily, and at regular interv...
whether secularor religious. Prayershould sanctify everything! The word of God and prayer should come in over and above th...
much more ought you and I to be instant in prayer and hopeful of success when we have to supplicate a Father! Far other is...
just, and good—the Friend of the needy, the Fatherof the fatherless, and the avengerof all such as are oppressed? O let th...
Sermon #856 The Importunate Widow Volume 15 Tell someone todayhow much you love Jesus Christ. 5 5 human form who had come ...
sentence ofindignation at being bothered, as we would say, by such a case as this! The only thing that moved him was a des...
Father as one whom He has loved with an everlasting love! And shall He not avenge His own elect, His own chosen, His own p...
againstthe gates of heaven—a battering ram that shall make every timber in those gates quiver? O brothers and sisters, we ...
not he foamed at the mouth to think he should be weariedby a person so insignificant! But with Jesus, every time we plead ...
I must not forget to mention that in this woman’s case, she was only one. She prevailed though she was only one! And shall...
there is no plea, there is nothing about her widowhood, nothing urged about her children, nothing said about the wickednes...
but still, the judge did not know nor care whether it was right or wrong; all he caredabout was that this woman troubled h...
the King of kings!It is NOT eloquence!It is NOT merit that wins with God— it is nothing but IMPORUNITY! Note with regardto...
a troublesome woman.” Long before the morrow had come, he found out the truth of his opinion! She waited till he left the ...
And now she is without any meal or any oil for the little ones, and they are crying for food. Oh, if their father had been...
her way; nothing but her importunity prevailed! The Importunate Widow Sermon #856 Tellsomeone today how much you love Jesu...
With one story I will finish. I have heard that a certain godly father had the unhappiness to be the parent of some five o...
answeredthe prayers of his life through the grace ofGod! You cannot tell but what, when you are in glory, you should look ...
Luke 18:7 YOU remember this is the conclusionof the parable of the importunate widow. Her husband was dead, he had left he...
SAVIOR WOULD CONVEYTO HIS DISCIPLES BY THE PARABLE? Well, now, I think the whole sense of the parable, as far as we can ma...
mighty, might at once be taken from the clutches of the strong, and restored unto the rightful owner. I think any intellig...
would convey to us. The fact is, Christ’s church is a widow, it is true her husband is alive, but she is in a widowedstate...
us. The church was once a united church. When Christ was in this world, His prayer was that they all might be one, even as...
We cancastour eye around the world, from the river even to the ends of the earth, and we can say, “The kings of the isles ...
Now, because ofthese lost rights, Christ’s church cries day and night unto God, crying out, “O Lord, avenge us of our adve...
Now, dear friends, very often we are low-spirited and down-hearted, sometimes the Christian minister goes back from his pu...
pray, they have— “Vials full of odor sweet, And harps of sweetersound.” And we remember that the saints on earth are alway...
the whole globe round. 4 Prayerful Importunity Sermon #2836 4 Volume 49 Now, saidChrist, if God’s electin heaven and on ea...
tell when Christ shall come. We are very apt to forgetthat He comes as a thief in the night, in such an hour as we think n...
have dwelt high on the mountaintop of communion have declaredthat the time is approaching near. The chariot wheels of Chri...
“Well, but,” he says, “I have nothing for you.” “My dear friend,” says the other, “cannotyou obtain a morsel? I am famishe...
after all, it may be only some drunken fellow going home late. Then there comes another tremendous knock. He goes to the w...
trouble me in this way?” Then there comes anotherrap, and he goes to the window in greatanger, and asks him, “Whateverdo y...
is turned out of house and home, and she and her poor children are on the streets. She goes offto the judge’s house to see...
6 Prayerful Importunity Sermon #2836 6 Volume 49 woman begins crying out, “O my lord, my husband is dead”—“Didyou not come...
the case.I neither fear God, nor regardman, but as a friend of mine has got her property, I shall not interfere,” and then...
Now, friends, there you have a case ofimportunity even going before the claims of justice, as in the other case it went be...
When, with deep anxiety of spirit I sought the Savior, many months I prayed before I could getan answer, and I heard my mo...
knees have been bent seventy times in vain, remember you have seventy times the fewerto pray in vain, so try again, you ar...
The pertinacity of the beggarin the streets is sometimes astonishing, you cannot getrid of him, you walk a little faster, ...
But again, poor soul, be willing to wait, because letme tell you this, you are sure to get what you seek. “Oh!” cries one,...
for the train, you are standing on the platform, and looking out for its arrival. 8 Prayerful Importunity Sermon #2836 8 V...
Jesus Christ is preaching to the crowd as He walks along, working miracles, and He takes no notice of the cry. Then there ...
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2

16 views

Published on

This is a study of Jesus urging us to never give up. We are to pray without ceasing and never stop until God responds.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jesus was urging us to never give up vol 2

  1. 1. JESUS WAS URGING US TO NEVER GIVE UP VOL 2 EDITED BY GLENN PEASE New InternationalVersion Then Jesus told his disciplesa parableto show them that they should always pray and not give up. WHEN SHOULD WE PRAY? NO. 2519 A SERMON INTENDED FOR READING ON LORD’S-DAY, MAY 30, 1897, DELIVERED BY C. H. SPURGEON, AT THE METROPOLITAN TABERNACLE,NEWINGTON, ON THURSDAY EVENING, OCTOBER22, 1885. “Menought always to pray, and not to faint.” Luke 18:1. MY mind alights with greatjoy upon the simple truth which gleams on the very surface of our text— then, man may pray. If men ought to pray, they may pray. Whatevera man ought to do, it is clearthat he has the right and the privilege to do, and though this may seema very common-place truth to those of us
  2. 2. whose hearts are at ease through faith in Jesus and who enjoy daily communion with God in prayer, yet there is an exquisite sweetness aboutthis fact to a man who fears that he may not pray. He has come into such a miserable state of heart that he feels as if he could not pray and he fears that he may not pray. Satantells him that the door of mercy is shut againsthim, that his day of grace is over, and that the time of hope for him is now pastand gone. But our text says, “Menought always to pray.” Then, men may always pray. Your knee may be bent before the altar of God, though they are stained through many a fall into sin. Though it is many years since you ever thought of praying, yet you may pray. Though, perhaps, you have even denied that there is a God, still you may pray. Though you have ridiculed the very notion of prayer, you may pray. God does not refuse to you the permission to come to His mercy seat. Thoughyou have committed every crime in the catalog ofsin, you may pray. And though you have gone on in those crimes and involved yourself yet more and more deeply in iniquity, you may pray. Though you are within a few days of death and of damnation, unless the grace of God shall visit you, yet you may pray. It is clearthat you may pray because men ought always to pray, and what they ought to do they may
  3. 3. do. Grasp that truth, O despairing one, and grip it fast and sayyou to despair, “Getawayfrom me. It is not possible that I am denied the right of praying unto the Lord while such a text as this still stands in Holy Writ, ‘Men ought always to pray.’” Now, just look at the text again, and lay stress upon the first word of it, “Men ought always to pray.” I feel so grateful to the Holy Spirit that this text does not say, “Saints ought always to pray,” because then I might ask myself, “Am I a saint?” And perhaps, I might have to answer, “No, I am far from it.” But the text does not say, “saints,” andit does not even say, “Tender-hearted, penitent persons, who are in a very gracious state, oughtalways to pray.” No, there is no description of charactergiven in the text, for which I am deeply grateful. Those exhortations that leave the characteras wide as possible are all the more full of grace and condescending love. Who ought always to pray, then? “Men.” And the word, “men,” is generic and includes the race. “Men.” Thatis, men and women and children, old men and fathers, young men and maidens, all who belong to the race of mankind ought always to pray. Perhaps you say, “So- and-So is not a good man.” No, but he is a man, and men ought always to pray. “He is a long way from being a commendable man,
  4. 4. a man of mark, a man of note, a nobleman in the truest sense ofthat term.” Ah, but he is a man, and men ought always to pray! Go down the back streets into the dark alleys, where there are men who scarcelyseemto be men, and women who are scarcelywomen, and tell even them that they are still included under this head, “Menought always to pray.” Go upstairs and stand by the bed where death has his victim by the throat. 2 When Should We Pray? Sermon #2519 2 Volume 43 The man yet living is still a man, that poor creature lying there is not yet a corpse, but still a man. Say to him, “Men ought always to pray.” They who curse and swearought always to pray. They who live without any regardfor God, or even in disbelief of His existence, and detestationof His Gospel, yet they ought always to pray. And as I said at the beginning, the “ought” implies a permission, for what a man ought to do, he may do, and therefore, whoever you may be, if you are in the shape of a man, you ought to pray. If you have a head on your shoulders, and lungs that heave, and a heart that palpitates—if you are still in the land of the living and can be numbered among the sons of men—to you this text rings out a
  5. 5. grand and glorious Gospel. Even though it seems to be put in the form of a law of God by the use of that stern word, “ought,” yet it really is in the form of the Gospel. You may pray if you are either man or woman, if you are of the race of mankind, for, “Menought always to pray.” Oh, that some poor heart might catchat this sweetword! That womantalked of throwing herself over London Bridge, yet even she may pray. That man thought of crossing the Atlantic and hiding himself from his fellow-men, leaving his kith and kin, to get awayfrom the place where he has dishonored his name. Do not think of such a thing, my dear sir, but pray, for you may pray. There is not in heaven or earth anything that forbids you to pray. There is an actof amnesty and oblivion passedin the court of God and you are not exceptedfrom it. There is no book inspired of Him that denies you a place at the mercy seat. There is no messengersentof God who will say to you, “Thus says the Lord, you shall not pray,” but on the contrary, bringing before you the living and inspired Word of the living Christ of God, we sayto you, “Menought always to pray.” Therefore you ought to pray and therefore you may pray. Now let us turn the text around a little and put the emphasis on another word. “Menought always to
  6. 6. pray.” Therefore, men may pray now. If they ought always to pray, they ought now to pray, and if they ought now to pray, they may now pray. Is not that a precious, blessedtruth? Here you sit, poor sinner, and I am talking to you. Nevermind that very respectable personwho is sitting next to you. I am not just now thinking of her, I am not speaking to him, I mean you, poor, sad, guilty one. Perhaps you say, “I do not feelin a state of mind in which I canpray. I hardly know why I came in here. I am very sad, I am very troubled, I am very sinful, I am very hard-hearted.” But my dear friend, you may pray. Let me stop a minute. In this solemn silence, you may breathe your first prayer to God. May God help you, my poor brother, to sayfor the first time, “Godbe merciful to me, a sinner!” May He help you, my dear sister, who has lived so long without prayer, now to say, “Lord, receive me, and forgive me, and let me be Your daughter, Your child, henceforth and forever!” Do you not see this? If men—and you are in that category—ifhuman beings ought always to pray, then they may always pray. And “always,”must include this presentmoment. So you may pray now. You ought to pray now, for you are in the list of men. Therefore, do pray now, for “now,” must be included in the word, “always.”
  7. 7. “Well,” someone says,“Iwill hasten home and pray.” Do not do that. Sit where you now are and let your soul breathe itself out to God. “But I would like to getdown on my knees.” Yes, I would like that you should if it were fit and proper, but there is no need of it. Get on the knees of your soul. Many a time, when the body is on its knees, the soul is not really praying and there is a way in which the soul can be prostrate before God even though the body stands. Even now, into the very dust I throw my own spirit before the thrice-holy God and prostrate before Him, I pray, “Lord, help some who are here now to pray to You. Forthe first time in their lives, even now, while these words are escaping from my lips, may their hearts confess their sin and cry unto You, greatFather, for the exercise of Your infinite mercy.” Why should it not be so? I believe that the Spirit of God is at work here at this moment and is leading some of you into this blessedactof prayer. If so, let His name be praised for it. There is one thing more to be noticed before I plunge into the text and that is, “Menought always to pray, and not to faint.” Then it is clearthat prayer is always—ifit is true prayer—an effectualand Sermon #2519 WhenShould We Pray? 3 Volume 43 3
  8. 8. profitable exercise to any man who prays, for if men ought to pray, it is plain that there is something in prayer that is helpful to the spirit, for men ought not to do that which is a mere vain and empty thing. God cannot require us to do that which will end in smoke or which will be a mere nothing. God does not ask any of us to go and talk to the winds and whistle to the waves. There must be some reality in prayer, it must be His intention to hear and to answerprayer, or else He would not put it thus, “Men ought always to pray.” Would He give us permission to do a thing that would have no value in it whatever? Nay, would He exhort us to do it, would He command us to do it, when He knew that, if we did it, it would just be a mere form? Does Godsendus to act like the daughters of Danaus, to fill a bottomless vesselwith leaking buckets? DoesHe tell us, like Sisyphus, to spend our lives rolling a huge stone up the hill, which will only roll back again upon us? Does He make fools of us? Has He spoken in secretand said to the seedof Jacob, “Seek ye my face in vain”? It cannot be. I hold that if God does not hear and answerprayer, it is a piece of foolery. And I cannotconceive that God would set any of us to do what would be an insane, or at leastan idiotic thing. No, if men ought
  9. 9. always to pray, there is something real in prayer and when the Lord says that we ought to pray, it is because He stands ready to grant the desire of our hearts and to send us away with a blessing. I. With this preface, dear friends, we come to our text, and I notice concerning it, first, here is A PERPETUALDUTY, OR PRIVILEGE, OR BOTH. “Menought always to pray.” It means, of course, first, that men ought to pray habitually. There should be—and where the grace of God is, there will be, the habit of prayer. There will be the prayer at set times. It is necessaryto mark out the plots in the garden, to keepthem from the path where you walk, so that growing plants may not be trodden down by the busy feetof toil. We need some settimes, some little enclosures, some hours and periods marked off for prayer. These should be regularly attended to. Our private prayers—it is a greatloss to our souls if these are ever neglected. Ourfamily prayers—I am sure it is a grievous injury to a Christian householdif it is not gatheredregularly for prayer. Our prayers in the house of God among our brethren, too, must not be forgotten. We love the assemblies forprayer. We have given heed to the apostolic injunction, “Forsakenotthe assembling of yourselves together, as the manner of some is.” All these things ought you to do, yet there
  10. 10. is a habit of prayer that is higher than all this. The Jews prayed three times a day. There have been some holy men who have prayed at leastseventimes a day, but I take it that the man who lives near to God could not tell how many times a day he prays, for whether he has three or seventimes of specialand notable prayer in word, he will have seventytimes seventimes in a day in which his heart speaks with God about everything that occurs. I think that it is well before every actionto breathe a prayer, and during every actionto breathe a prayer, and after every actionto breathe a prayer. “Salt,” says the Old Testament, “without prescribing how much.” So is it to be with prayer—prayer, without prescribing how much. You cannever overdo it. Possiblythose matters which appear to require leastprayer are the very things which require most prayer. “Menought always to pray.” You do not have to leave off your business to pray, or turn aside from domestic labor or public service, all of which must be attended to. You can do that and pray just the same, and this is the way in which Christians always should pray. But I do not think that this text so much intends to teachthe continuity of prayer as the pertinacity of prayer. I mean not so much the always praying, as the keeping on praying for any particular thing that
  11. 11. you have askedfor. You are to continue to pray. Let me try and open this up a little. “Menought always to pray,” that is, to pray under all circumstances. Whateverthe difficulty or the trouble is, pray about it. It is a domestic trouble, pray about it. It is a business trouble, pray about it. It is a church difficulty, pray about it. I wish to bear my personalwitness upon this matter. I have had and I still have, more burdens to bear, I think, than any other man who lives—heavy burdens, not my own, but for others and for God’s glory—that which daily comes upon me, the care not only of this huge church, but of so many other 4 When Should We Pray? Sermon #2519 4 Volume 43 churches as well. And I have found that I never have a burden of any sort but it is my wisdom at once to— “Take it to the Lord in prayer.” I have had burdens that have so troubled me that I have been quite baffled. I have thought my best and I have done my best, but the trouble has remained and at last, I have takenit bodily and put it up on the shelf, and I have said to the Lord, “I will never touch that trouble again, I will leave it in Your hands, my blessedMaster.”I believe that, generally, it has been the best mode of dealing with it, to put it
  12. 12. entirely into His hands. There are certain things for which, after having done all else that can be done, the only remedy is prayer. Let it be definitely acceptedamong us Christian people that whatever the difficulty is, whatever shape it takes, secularorsacred, “Menought always to pray,” that is, they ought to pray about everything. This is the remedy that will cure all diseases. This is the sword that shall cut the Gordian knot if it cannot be untied. This is the key that fits the wards of every lock in the prison house of our sorrow. We shall get cleanout if we do but know how to use the key of prayer. “Menought always to pray.” There may be a brother who is likely to make discord, shall I go and battle with him? No, I will tell the Lord about him. He will deal with him better than I can. Oh, but that man has begun to preach flat heresy! Shall I have a fight with him? Well, I may controvert with him if I am driven to it, but I will first tell the Lord about him. The Lord can settle him far better than I can. “Straightahead makes the best runner.” Instead of going round to the servant and trying to curry favor with him, go straight to the Master. Go at once to headquarters about everything. “Menought always to pray.” Oh, to learn this lessonwell!
  13. 13. And dear friends, we ought to pray under all oppositions to prayer. Sometimes we say to ourselves, “Really, I could not pray about that matter.” Well, then, if you cannot pray about it, do not have anything to do with it, it is a sure sign that there is a leprosyin it, so touch it not. The cankerwormof hell is in it if you cannot pray about it. Flee from it as you would from Gehenna itself. It must be a foul and filthy thing if you cannot pray about it. Nay, beloved, there cannot be such a thing, but whateverseems to be in the way of your praying, believe that, whenever it is hardest to pray, it is most necessaryto pray. Whenever it seems to you that you cannotpray, then you must say, “Now I have seven times more need to pray about this thing than I have about other matters in which prayer comes more easyto me.” It is a danger signalwhen you cannot pray. It is the rattle of the rattlesnake whenyou cannot pray, there must be some deadly mischief near at hand. Whateverthe difficulty in prayer, you must, by the help of the divine Spirit, break through all barriers, for you must pray. “Menought always to pray.” Then they ought to pray even if there has been a long delay in answers to their prayers. I objectvery greatly to the practice of some of whom I have read, who have setGod a
  14. 14. certain time during which they will pray. I have heard of a womanwho said that she would pray for her husband for twenty years and according to the story, at the end of twenty years he was converted, but if he had not been convertedjust then, it would have been at her peril to leave off prayer, even at the end of the twenty years. Our dear brother, Mr. George Muller, has on his “prayer book” the name of a brother for whom he has prayed, I think I heard him say, some thirty-six years. That was some years ago, so it must be a longertime than that now, unless, indeed, the prayer has been answered. But he has the inward persuasionthat this person will yet be brought to the Savior’s feet and therefore he daily mentions the case before Godin prayer. By the way, he tells us of a very admirable plan of his for booking his requests in prayer and marking them off as they are heard, and those that are not answeredhe lets stand until, in process of time, he finds that some of them were not proper requests and he puts that againstthem. But he finds Sermon #2519 WhenShould We Pray? 5 Volume 43 5 that God does hear prayer and he likes to keepa recordof it. If we did the same, we would have much
  15. 15. more holy commonsense confidence in God, and our praying would be a more business-like matter as, indeed, it ought to be. But do not sayto yourself, “I shall pray just so long for this thing.” If what you are asking for touches the kingdom and the glory of Christ, persevere in the prayer with this text to encourage you, “Menought always to pray.” If it is something which concerns only your ownpersonal comfort, then God’s Spirit may teachyou to limit your prayers. “Concerning this thing,” said Paul, “I besoughtthe Lord thrice.” Yes, and then he had not the answerthat he desired, but he had one with which he was perfectly satisfied. The Lord did not take awaythe thorn in the flesh, the messengerofSatan to buffet him, but He said, “My grace is sufficient for thee.” Paul still had to bear the trial, but he receivedfrom the Lord the grace to enable him to bear it. Ask with bated breath when you are asking something temporal for yourself, for you are but as a silly child in that which relates to yourself. A boy might fall in love with his father’s razors or wish to eat some delicacythat would be most dangerous to his health, and you would not have your child persisting in asking for that which would injure him. You are not angry with him for asking, for he
  16. 16. knows no better, so you say, “My child, that would not be goodfor you!” If your son be a goodchild, he will not ask again, or asking, he will not be angry if he is refused. So often, you know not what is goodfor you. If God had really put it within our reachto have whateverwe chose to ask for, it would be a very dangerous powerindeed. If the Lord should say to me, “You may have whateveryou wish for,” I would straightwayget to my chamber and say, “O my Father, divest me of this dangerous privilege! I ask You, of Your tender mercy, never to give me anything which Your greatwisdom does not see to be goodfor me. Do not trust me with so dangerous a poweras this. You are omniscient and I am foolish. You are altogethergoodand Your will for me is better than my will for myself can ever be. Not, then, as I will, but as You will, let it be done unto me.” But if it is anything concerning the kingdom of Christ, anything for the glory of God, continue in prayer, even though it be for fifty years, and let this little sentence cheeryou, “Menought always to pray.” Pray on, also, dear friends, despite all temptations and all personaldifficulties. When you feel, “My prayer is dull and feeble,” still pray. When Satan says, “There is no use in praying about that matter,” still pray. When others round about you say, “It is not a fit subjectfor prayer,” still pray. When at lastit
  17. 17. seems to be despairing work and you have to cry, “Has God forgottento be gracious.?Has He in anger shut up the heart of His compassion?”stillpray, for “Menought always to pray.” II. Now I must say just a few words upon THE GROUND OF THIS OBLIGATION “Menought always to pray.” Well, we ought always to pray because we have always some sin to confess, we have always some goodthing for which to bless God, and we have always some want that needs to be supplied. I must own that I have never yet been in a condition in which I did not need to pray. He who is down in the valley needs prayer that he may be able to climb the hill. He who is up the hill needs to pray twice as much that his head may not grow dizzy and that he may not fall from his high position. He who has not should pray till he has and he who has should pray that he may be blessedin the having. If your cup is empty, pray the Lord to fill it. If your cup is full, pray Godto make your hand steady that you spill not its contents. If you cannotsee your way, pray God to guide you. If you can see your way, pray Godto help you to follow it. Are you young? Pray God to help you againstthe sins of youth. Are you in the middle of life? Pray God to help you in the middle passage,where trials are so numerous. Are you almostinto
  18. 18. heaven with age? Praythat you may enter heaven with prayer. “Menought always to pray.” It is always an incumbent duty for one or other of these reasons. Men ought always to pray because Godcommands them to pray. “Pray without ceasing”is a clear, clean-cutcommand. There is no getting over that passage, “Praywithout ceasing.”It lies wrapped up within the heart of the first commandment of the law of God, “Thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy mind, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength.” 6 When Should We Pray? Sermon #2519 6 Volume 43 “Menought always to pray.” It is always the wisestthing they can do. “Men ought always to pray.” It is sometimes the only thing that they can do. “Menought always to pray,” or else they take the matter out of God’s hands. “Men ought always to pray,” for they always need God’s help, whether they think they do or not. III. I will not go into further reasons, though there are very many for this obligation, but I shall close by noticing THE ALTERNATIVE, “Menought always to pray, and not to faint.” If you do not pray, you will faint. There are some who faint fatally. They set out upon the Christian profession. Perhaps there are some
  19. 19. here who once did that. Years ago, you were a member of a church, where are you now? Years ago, you used to speak sometimes on the village greenin the name of Christ, you do not do that now. How have you come to be where you are—eithernot even making a professionof religion, or certainly doing nothing in Christ’s service? I shall not make a guess, but I shall pronounce a certainty, you went wrong and you beganto faint in your spiritual course, becauseyourestrained prayer. You fainted because you did not pray. Ah, a religion that does not begin with secretprayer is not worth the label you put on it! A religion that is not sustained by secretprayer is a lie. A religion that does not grow through secretprayer may be puffed up, but it is not truly built up by the hand of God. No, no, young man, if you seek to join a church, to be baptized, to come to the communion table, and all the while, you do not pray, your religion is but the baseless fabric of a vision and will disappear. We have had a great many men whom I have seenand known at different times, who could speak very fluently and did labor in the service of God for a while, but the greatmischief with them was that they did not live to God in private. If it is so with any of you, your religion may be built up very loftily, like some high tower, but it will come down very speedily because the foundations have been badly laid.
  20. 20. You must either pray or you will faint. If you are a child of God, the same alternative lies before you. You will either pray or faint that is to say, sometimes you will get bewildered. I do. I wish to do the right thing, but scarcelyknow which is right out of twenty things. I would deal with this brother kindly, but with that other brother firmly. How shall I mix firmness and kindness? If you are pastorof a church—and you may be, my dear friend—you know how many puzzles we have before us in dealing not only with our own poor human nature, but with the human nature of God’s people, for there is a lot of human nature even where there is spiritual nature, and there are very odd ways even in goodmen. What are you to do in such cases? Well, if you cannot go back within the veil, and speak with the Holy Oracle, you will faint. I have before told you that when I was coming to London, there was a strange old man in the prayer meeting who, when the people were praying that I might have a blessing in going, askedthe Lord that I might be helped to “swallowbush-faggots crossways.”ThatI have done many a time. Another prayed that I might be “delivered from the bleating of the sheep” and for the life of me, I could not make out what he meant. I am not sure that he understood it himself, but I quite understand it now. There is no
  21. 21. leaderof the flock who will not occasionallywish to be delivered from the bleating of the sheep, for they bleat such different tunes sometimes. You may listen to the bleating of one sheepand another, some, perhaps, that are not bleating in the right style, but it is a greatthing to feel, “Now, I am not going to be guided by the way these sheepbleat. I am setto guide them, rather than to let them guide me, but I am going to be guided by a higher voice than the bleating of the sheep, namely, the voice of the Great Shepherd.” I believe that every man who seeks to win souls—andI am addressing many who are in charge of Bible classes, orat the head of Missions, orin some way serving the Lord— will faint, I am sure he will—in the managementof his work unless he gets right out of it sometimes into prayer and lays it all before the Lord and waits upon Him. “Menought always to pray, and not to faint” in their ministry for God, in their service on behalf of the souls of their brethren. They will faint from very bewilderment if they do not pray. Sermon #2519 WhenShould We Pray? 7 Volume 43 7 And you will be sure to faint, at times, through wearinessand depressionof spirit, through a sense
  22. 22. of your own powerlessness. “Oh!” you say, “would God I could give it all up! Oh, that I had the wings of a dove, that I might fly away and be at rest!” It is a greatmercy that the wings do not grow when we ask for them, for they would be of no use to us, what should we do, flying awaylike doves? If God had a messagefor us to carry like a pigeon, He would give us the wings and then it would be right for us to fly. But what we generally mean is that we want to getawayfrom hard work, we are looking for Saturday night. How do you like the workmanwho says, on Tuesdaymorning, “O sir, I wish it were Saturday night!” And when it gets on towards Thursday, he meets you and says, “Goodmorning, sir, I wish it was Saturday night”? “Oh!” I think you would say, “next Saturday night will be the last I shall want to see you.” You want a better workmanthan that and if we getto fainting in that style, we should say to ourselves, “Come, this will not do! I must go and tell the Lord all about my difficulty and my trouble.” Wait upon Him for fresh strength and then you will come out as though you had bathed your face in the dew of heaven, the light of God had entered your eyes, and you had come fresh from a vision of
  23. 23. angels to talk with men with new tongues as the Spirit gave you utterance. “Wait, I say, on the LORD,” for this it is that will keepyou from fainting and make you to renew your strength like the eagle’s. I have come to deal with God’s people in the close ofmy subject, but I almost wish I had not—that I could have kept on in the first strain and talked with those who are beginning to pray. Dearfriends, do begin tonight, I pray you, with your eye on my Lord on yonder cross, all bestainedwith the streaks of crimson blood flowing down His precious body. Look at Him. There is life in a look at Him. Look at Him as He dies for you and you shall live. God help you to do so, for Christ’s sake!And when you have believed in Him, come and be baptized in His name, as these dearfriends are about to be. Godbless you all! Amen. THE IMPORTUNATE WIDOW NO. 856 A SERMON DELIVERED ON LORD’S-DAY MORNING, FEBRUARY21, 1869, BY C. H. SPURGEON,
  24. 24. AT THE METROPOLITAN TABERNACLE,NEWINGTON. “And He spoke a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray and not to faint, saying, There was in a city a judge which feared not God, neither regardedman: and there was a widow in that city; and she came unto him, saying, Avenge me of my adversary. And he would not for a while: but afterwardhe saidwithin himself, Though I fear not God, nor regard man; yet because this widow troubles me, I will avenge her, lestby her continual coming she wearyme. And the Lord said, Hear what the unjust judge says. And shall not God avenge His own elect, which cry day and night unto Him, though He bears long with them? I tell you that He will avenge them speedily.” Luke 18:1-8. REMEMBERthat our Lord did not only inculcate prayer with great earnestness, but He was Himself a brilliant example of it. It always gives force to a teacher’s words when his hearers know that he carries out his own instructions; Jesus was a mighty prophet both in deed and in word, and we read of Him, “Jesus beganboth to do and to teach.” In the exercise ofprayer, “cold mountains and the midnight air” witnessedthat He was as greata doer as a teacher. When He exhorted His disciples to continue in prayer, and to “pray without ceasing,” He only bade them follow in His steps. If any one of all the
  25. 25. members of the mystical body might have been supposedto need no prayer, it would certainly have been our CovenantHead, but if our Head abounded in supplication, much more ought we, the inferior members! He was never defiled with the sins which have debasedand weakenedus spiritually; He had no inbred lusts to struggle with; but if the perfectly pure drew near so often unto God, how much more incessantin supplication ought we to be! So mighty, so great, and yet so prayerful! O you weak ones of the flock, how forcibly does the lessoncome home to you! Imagine, therefore, the discourse ofthis morning is not preachedto you by me, but comes fresh from the lips of One who was the greatmaster of secretprayer, the highest paragonand pattern of private supplication—and let every word have the force about it as coming from such a One! We turn at once to our text, and in it we shall notice, first, the end and design of the parable; secondly, we shall have some words to say upon the two actors in it, whose characters are intentionally so described as to give force to the reasoning;and then, thirdly, we shall dwell upon the powerwhich in the parable is representedas triumphant. I. First, then, considerour LORD’S DESIGN IN THIS PARABLE—“Men ought always to pray and not to faint.”
  26. 26. But can men pray always? There was a sectin the earlierdays of Christianity who were foolish enough to read the passage literally, and to attempt praying without ceasing by continual repetition of prayers. They, of course, separatedthemselves from all worldly concerns, and in order to fulfill one duty of life, neglectedevery other! Such madmen might well expectto reap the due reward of their follies. Happily there is no need in this age for us to duplicate such an error! There is far more necessityto cry out againstthose who under the pretense of praying always, have no settled time for prayer at all, and so run to the opposite extreme. Our Lord meant, by saying men ought always to pray, that they ought to be always in the spirit of prayer—always readyto pray; like the old knights, always in warfare—notalways on their steeds dashing forward with their lances in position to unhorse an adversary, but always wearing their weapons where they could readily reach them, and always ready to encounter wounds or death for the sake ofthe cause which they championed. Those grim warriors often slept in their armor, so even when we sleep, we are still to be in the spirit of prayer, so that if perhaps we wake in the night we may The Importunate Widow Sermon #856 Tellsomeone today how much you love Jesus Christ. Volume 15 2
  27. 27. 2 still be with God. Our soul, having receivedthe divine influence which makes it seek its heavenly center, should be evermore naturally rising towards God Himself; our heart is to be like those beacons and watchtowerswhichwere prepared along the coastofEngland when the invasion of the Armada was hourly expected, not always blazing, but with the wood always dry, and the match always there—the whole pile being ready to blaze up at the appointed moment; our souls should be in such a condition that ejaculatoryprayer should be very frequent with us. No need to pause in business, and leave the counter, and fall down upon our knees—the spirit should send up its silent, short, swift petitions to the throne of grace. WhenNehemiah would ask a favor of the king, you will remember that he found an opportunity to do so through the king’s asking him, “Why are you sad?” But before he gave him an answerhe says, “I prayed unto the King of heaven.” Instinctively perceiving the occasion, he did not leap forward to embrace it, but he halted just a moment to ask that he might be enabled to embrace it wisely, and fulfill his greatdesignin it. So you and I should often feel, “I cannot do this till I have askeda blessing on it.” Howeverimpulsively I may spring forward to gain an advantage, yet my spirit, under the influence of
  28. 28. divine grace, should hesitate until it has said, “If Your Spirit goes not with me, carry me not up.” A Christian should carry the weaponof all-prayer like a drawn swordin his hand; we should never sheathe our supplications;never may our hearts be like an unloaded gun, with everything to be done to it before it can thunder on the foe, but it should be like a primed cannon, loadedand ready, only requiring the fire that it may be discharged. The soul should not always be in the exercise of prayer, but always in the energy of prayer; not always actually praying, but always intentionally praying. Further, when our Lord says men ought always to pray, He may also have meant that the whole life of the Christian should be a life of devotion to God— “Prayerand praise, with sins forgiven, Bring down to earth the bliss of heaven.” To praise God for mercies receivedboth with our voices, and with our actions, and then to pray to God for the mercies that we need, devoutly acknowledging that they come from Him—these two exercisesin one form or other should make up the sum total of human life. Our life psalm should be composedof alternating verses ofpraying and of praising until we getinto the next world, where the prayer may cease, and praise may swallow up the whole of our immortality! “But,” says one, “we have our daily
  29. 29. business to attend to.” I know you have, but there is a wayof making business a part of praise and prayer. You say, “Give us this day our daily bread,” and that is a prayer as you utter it; you go off to your work, and as you toil, if you do so in a devout spirit, you are actively praying the same prayer by your lawful labor! You praise God for the mercies receivedin your morning hymn, and when you go into the duties of life, and there exhibit those graces whichreflecthonor upon God’s name, you are continuing your praises in the best manner. Remember that with Christians to labor is to pray, and that there is much truth in the verse of Coleridge— “He prays best who loves best.” To desire my fellow creatures’good, and to seek afterit; to desire God’s glory, and so to live as to promote it is the truest of devotion! The devotion of the cloisters is by no means equal to that of the man who is engagedin the battle of life; the devotion of the nunnery and the monastery is at best the heroism of a soldier who shuns the battle—but the devotion of the man in business life who turns all to the glory of God is the courage ofone who seeksthe thickestof the fray, and there bears aloft the grand old standard of Jehovah-Nissi!You need not be afraid that there is anything in any lawful calling that need
  30. 30. make you desistfrom vital prayer! But, oh, if your calling is such that you cannot pray in it, you had better leave it! If it is a sinful calling, an unholy calling, of course you cannot present that to God! But any of the ordinary avocations oflife are such that if you cannot sanctify them, it is a lack of sanctity in yourself, and the fault lies with you. Men ought always to pray. It means that when they are using the lap stone, or the chisel; when the hands are on the plow handles, or on the spade; when they are measuring out the goods;when they are dealing in stocks—whateverthey are doing, they are to turn all these things into a part of the sacredpursuit of God’s glory! Their common garments are to be vestments; their meals are to be sacraments;their ordinary actions are to be sacrifices andthey themselves a royal priesthood, a peculiar people zealous for goodworks. Sermon #856 The Importunate Widow Volume 15 Tell someone todayhow much you love Jesus Christ. 3 3 A third meaning which I think our Lord intended to convey to us was this— men ought always to pray, that is they should persevere in prayer. This is probably His first meaning. When we ask Godfor a mercy once, we are not to considerthat now we are not to trouble Him further with it, but we are to
  31. 31. come to Him again and again! If we have askedof Him seventimes, we ought to continue until 70 times seven;in temporal mercies there may be a limit, and the Holy Spirit may bid us ask no more, and then must we say, “the Lord’s will be done.” If it is anything for our own personal advantage, we must let the Spirit of submissionrule us so that after having sought the Lord thrice, we shall be content with the promise, “My grace is sufficient for you,” and no longerask that the thorn in the flesh should be removed. But in spiritual mercies, and especiallyin the united prayers of a Church, there is no taking a no for an answer!Here, if we would prevail, we must persist! We must continue incessantlyand constantly, and know no pause to our prayer till we win the mercy to the fullest possible extent. “Men ought always to pray.” Week by week, month by month, year by year—the conversionof that dear child is to be the father’s main plea; the bringing in of that unconverted husband is to lie upon the wife’s heart night and day till she gets it; she is not to take even 10 or 20 years of unsuccessfulprayer as a reason why she should cease—sheis to set God no times nor seasons, but as long as there is life in her, and life in the dear objective of her solicitude, she is to continue to plead with the mighty God of Jacob. The pastor is not to seek a blessing on his people occasionally, andthen in receiving a measure of it to desist
  32. 32. from further intercession—he is to continue vehemently without pause, without restraining his energies, to cry aloud and spare not till the windows of heaven are opened, and a blessing is given too large for him to house! But, brothers and sisters, how many times we ask of God, and have not because we do not wait long enough at the door? We knock a time or two at the gate of mercy, and as no friendly messengeropens the door, we go our ways. Too many prayers are like boys’ runaway knocks—given and then the giver is awaybefore the door canbe opened! O for divine grace to stand foot to foot with the angelof God—and never, never, never relax our hold, feeling that the cause we plead is one in which we must be successful, for souls depend on it, the glory of God is connectedwith it, and the state of our fellow men is in jeopardy! If we could have given up in prayer our own lives, and the lives of those dearestto us, yet the souls of men we cannot give up, we must urge and plead again and again until we obtain the answer— “The humble suppliant cannot fail To have his needs supplied, Since He for sinners intercedes Who once for sinners died.” I cannot leave this part of the subject without observing that our Lord would have us learn that men
  33. 33. should be more frequent in prayer; not only should they always have the spirit of prayer and make their whole lives a prayer, and persevere in any one objective which is dear to their souls, but there should be a greaterfrequency of prayer among all the saints;I gather that from the parable, “lestby her continual coming she weary me.” Prayerfulness will scarcelybe kept up long unless you setapart times and seasonsforprayer. There are no times laid down in Scripture exceptby the example of holy men, for the Lord trusts much to the love of His people, and to the spontaneous motions of the inner life. He does not say, “Pray at seveno’clock in the morning every day,” or “pray at night at eight, or nine, or 10, or eleven.” He says, “Praywithout ceasing.”Yetevery Christian will find it exceedinglyuseful to have his regular times for retirement, and I doubt whether any eminent piety canbe maintained without these seasonsbeing very carefully and scrupulously observed. We read in the old traditions of James the apostle, that he prayed so much that his knees grew callousedthrough his long kneeling, and it is recordedby Foxthat Latimer, during the time of his imprisonment, was so much upon his knees that frequently the poor old man could not rise to his meals, but had to be lifted up by his servants. When he could no longerpreach and was confinedwithin stone walls, his prayers went up to heavenfor his
  34. 34. country, and we in these times are receiving the blessing!Daniel prayed with his windows open daily, and at regular intervals. “Seventimes a day,” says one, “will I praise You.” David declared that at, “evening, and morning, and at noon,” would he wait upon God. O that our intervals of prayer were not The Importunate Widow Sermon #856 Tellsomeone today how much you love Jesus Christ. Volume 15 4 4 so distant, one from the other! Pray that God will grant us grace that on the pilgrimage of life the wells at which we drink are more frequent! Our Lord means, to sum up the whole, that believers should exercise a universality of supplication— we ought to pray at all times. There are no canonicalhours in the Christian’s day or week;we should pray from cockcrowing to midnight, at such times as the Spirit moves us; we should pray in all circumstances—inour poverty and in our wealth, in our health and in our sickness, in the bright days of festival, and in the dark nights of lamentation; we should pray at the birth and pray at the funeral; we should pray when our soulis gladwithin us by reasonofabundant mercy, and we should pray when our soul draws near unto the gates ofdeath by reasonof heaviness;we should pray in all transactions,
  35. 35. whether secularor religious. Prayershould sanctify everything! The word of God and prayer should come in over and above the common things of daily life. Pray over a bargain; pray over going into the shop, and coming out again. Remember in the days of Joshua how the Gibeonites deceivedIsrael because Israelinquired not of the Lord? Be you not deceived by a specious temptation, as you may well be if you do not daily come to the Lord and say, “Guide me! Make straighta plain path for my feet, and lead me in the way everlasting.” You shall never err by praying too much! You shall never make a mistake by asking God’s guidance too often! But you shall find this to be the gracious illumination of your eyes, if in the turning of the road where two paths meet which seemto be equally right, you shall stay a moment, and cry unto God, “Guide me, O greatJehovah.” “Menought always to pray.” I have enlargedupon it from this pulpit—go and expound it in your daily lives! II. In enforcing this precept, our Lord gives us a parable in which there are TWO ACTORS, the characteristicsofthe two actors being such as to add strength to His precept. In the first verse of the parable there is a judge. Now here is the great advantage to us in prayer. Beloved, if this poor woman prevailed with a judge whose office is stern, unbending, untender, how
  36. 36. much more ought you and I to be instant in prayer and hopeful of success when we have to supplicate a Father! Far other is a father than a judge. The judge must necessarilybe impartial, stern; but the father is necessarilypartial to his child, compassionateand tender to his own offspring. Does she prevail over a judge, and shall not we prevail with our Father who is in heaven? And does she continue in her desperate needto wearyhim until she wins what she desires—andshall not we continue in the agonyof our desires until we getfrom our heavenly Father whateverHis word has promised? In addition to being a judge, he was devoid of all goodcharacter;in both branches he failed; he “fearednot God”; consciencewas searedin him; he had no thoughts of the greatjudgment seatbefore which judges must appear. Though possibly he had takenan oath before God to judge impartially, yet he forgothis oath, and trod justice under his feet. “Neitherdid he regard man.” The approbation of his fellow creatures, which is very often a power, even with naturally bad men, either to restrainthem from overt evil, or else to compelthem to righteousness—this principle had no effectupon him! Now, if the widow prevailed over such a wretchas this; if the iron of her importunity broke the iron and steel of this man’s stubbornness, how much more may we expect to be successfulwith Him who is righteous, and
  37. 37. just, and good—the Friend of the needy, the Fatherof the fatherless, and the avengerof all such as are oppressed? O let the characterof God, as it rises before you in all its majesty of truthfulness and faithfulness, blended with loving-kindness, and tenderness, and mercy excite in you an indefatigable ardor of supplication, making you resolve with this poor woman that you will never cease to supplicate until you win your case! The judge was a man so unutterably bad that he even confessedhis badness to himself, with great contentment, too! Without the slightesttinge of remorse, he said within himself, “Though I fearnot God, neither regardman.” There are few sinners who will go to this length; they may neither fearGod nor regard men, yet still they will indulge in their minds some semblance of that which is virtuous, and cheat themselves into the belief that at leastthey are not worse than others. But with this man there was no self-deception;he was as coolabout this avowalas the Pharisee was concerning the opposite, “God, I thank You that I am not as other men are.” To what a brazen impertinence must this man have come;to what an extent must he have hardened his mind, that knowing himself to be such, he yet climbed the judgment seat, and satthere to judge his fellow men! Yet the woman prevailed with this monster in
  38. 38. Sermon #856 The Importunate Widow Volume 15 Tell someone todayhow much you love Jesus Christ. 5 5 human form who had come to take pleasure in his ownwickedness,and gloatedin the badness of his own heart! Over this man importunity prevailed—how much more over Him who spared not His own Son, but freely delivered Him up for us all? How much more over Him whose name is love, whose nature is everything that is attractive and encouraging to such as seek His face? As we look at him, the more evil this judge appears, and he could scarcelyhave been painted in blackercolors, the more does the voice of the Savior seemto say to us, “Menought always to pray and not to faint.” Note with regardto the characterof this judge, that he was one who consciouslycaredfor nothing but his own ease. Whenat last he consentedto do justice, the only motive which moved him was, “lest by her continual coming she wearyme. “She stun me,” might be the Greek word—a kind of slang, I suppose, of that period, meaning lest “she batter me,” “she bruise me,” and as some translate it, “blacken my face with her incessantconstantbattering.” That was the kind of language he used—a short quick
  39. 39. sentence ofindignation at being bothered, as we would say, by such a case as this! The only thing that moved him was a desire to be at ease, and to take things comfortably. O brothers and sisters, if she could prevail over such a one, how much more shall we speedwith God whose delight it is to take care of His children? Who loves them even as the apple of His eye! This judge was practicallyunkind and cruel to her, yet the widow continued; for a while he would not listen to her, though her household, her life, her children’s comfort were all hanging upon his will. He left her by a passive injustice to suffer, but our Godhas been practically kind and gracious to us—up to this moment He has heard us, and granted our requests. Setthis againstthe characterof the judge, and surely every loving heart that knows the power of prayer will be moved to incessantimportunity! We must howeverpass on, now, to notice the other actor in the scene—the widow, and here everything tells againthe same way—to induce the church of God to be importunate. She was apparently a perfect stranger to the judge; she appeared before him as an individual in whom he took no interest; he had possibly never seenher before; who she was, and what she wanted was no concernto him. But when the church appears before God, she comes as Christ’s own bride! She appears before the
  40. 40. Father as one whom He has loved with an everlasting love! And shall He not avenge His own elect, His own chosen, His own people? Shall not their prayers prevail with Him, when a stranger’s importunity won a suit of an unwilling judge? The widow appearedat the judgment seatwithout a friend. According to the parable, she had no advocate, no powerful pleaderto stand up in the court and say, “I am the patron of this humble woman.” If she prevailed, she must prevail by her own ardor, and her ownintensity of purpose. But when you and I come before our Father, we come not alone, for— “He is at the Father’s side, The Man of love, the Crucified.” We have a Friend who always lives to make intercessionfor us! O Christian, urge your suit with holy boldness!Press your case,for the blood of Jesus speakswith a voice that must be heard! Be not, therefore, faint in your spirit, but continue in your supplication. This poor womancame without a promise to encourage her;no, with the reverse—withmuch to discourage!But when you and I come before God, we are commanded to pray by God Himself, and we are promised that if we ask, it shall be given us; if we seek, we shallfind! Does she win without the sacredweaponof the promise, and shall not we win who can setthe battering rams of God’s own word
  41. 41. againstthe gates of heaven—a battering ram that shall make every timber in those gates quiver? O brothers and sisters, we must not pause nor cease a moment while we have God’s promise to back our plea! The widow, in addition to having no promise whatever, was even without the right of constant access.She had, I suppose, a right to clamor to be heard at ordinary times when judgment was administered, but what right had she to dog the judge’s footsteps, to waylay him in the streets, to hammer at his private door—to be heard calling at nightfall, so that he, sleeping at the top of his house, was awakenedby her cries? She had no permissionso to importune, but we may come to God at all times and all seasons;we may cry day and night unto Him, for He has bid us pray without ceasing! The Importunate Widow Sermon #856 Tellsomeone today how much you love Jesus Christ. Volume 15 6 6 What? Without a permit is this woman so incessant? And with the sacred permissions which Godhas given us, and the encouragementof abounding loving-kindness, shall we cease to plead? She, poor soul, every time she prayed, provokedthe judge! Lines of anger were on his face. I doubt
  42. 42. not he foamed at the mouth to think he should be weariedby a person so insignificant! But with Jesus, every time we plead we please Him rather than provoke Him! The prayers of the saints are the music of God’s ears— “To Him there’s music in a groan, And beauty in a tear.” We, speaking after the manner of men, bring a gratificationto Godwhen we intercede with Him; He is vexed with us if we restrain our supplications;He is pleasedwith us when we draw near constantly. Oh, then, as you see the smile upon the Father’s face, children of His love, I beseechyou faint not, but continue still, without ceasing to entreat the blessing! Once more, this woman had a suit in which the judge could not be himself personally interested. But ours is a case in which the God we plead with is more interestedthan we are! For when a church asks for the conversionof souls, she may justly say, “Arise, O God, plead Your own cause.” Itis for the honor of Christ that souls be converted; it brings glory to the mercy and power of God when greatsinners are turned from the error of their ways!Consequently we are pleading for the Judge, with the Judge—for God we are pleading with God! Our prayer is virtually for Christ as through Christ that His kingdom may come, and His will may be done.
  43. 43. I must not forget to mention that in this woman’s case, she was only one. She prevailed though she was only one! And shall not God avenge His own electwho are not one, but tens of thousands? If there is a promise that if two or three are agreedit shall be done, how much more if in any church hundreds meet togetherwith unanimous souls anxiously desiring that God would fulfill His promise? These pleas castchains around the throne of God; how they, as it were, hem in omnipotence; how they compel the Almighty to arise out of His place, and come in answerto His people, and do the greatdeed which shall bless His Church, and glorify Himself! You see, then, whether we considerthe judge, or considerthe widow, each characterhas points about it which tend to make us see our duty and our privilege to pray without ceasing. III. The third and last point—THE POWER WHICH, ACCORDING TO THIS PARABLE, TRIUMPHED. This powerwas not the woman’s eloquence, “I pray you avenge me of my adversary.” These words are very few. They have the merit of being very expressive, but he who would study oratory will not gather many lessons from them. “I pray you avenge me of my adversary.” Just eight words. You observe
  44. 44. there is no plea, there is nothing about her widowhood, nothing urged about her children, nothing said about the wickednessofher adversary, nothing concerning the judgment of God upon unjust judges, nor about the wrath of Godupon unjust men who devour widows’houses— nothing of the kind. “I pray you avenge me of my adversary.” Her success, therefore, did not depend upon her powerin rhetoric, and we learn from this that the prevalence of a soul or of a church with God does not rest upon the elocution of its words, or upon the eloquence of its language!The prayer which mounts to heaven may have but very few of the tail feathers of adornment about it, but it must have the strong wing feathers of intense desire! It must not be as the peacock, gorgeousforbeauty, but it must be as the eagle, for soaring aloft, if it would ascendup to the seventh heavens. As a rule, when you pray in public, the shorterthe better. Words are cumbersome to prayer. It often happens that an abundance of words reveals a scarcityof desires. Verbiage is generallynothing better in prayer than a miserable fig leaf with which to coverthe nakedness ofan unawakenedsoul. Another thing is quite certain, namely, that the woman did not prevail through the merits of her case. It may have been a very goodcase—thereis nothing said about that. I do not doubt the rightness of it,
  45. 45. but still, the judge did not know nor care whether it was right or wrong; all he caredabout was that this woman troubled him! He does not say, “She has a goodcase, andI ought to listen to it.” No, he was too bad a man to be moved by such a motive—but, “she worries me”—that is all. “I will attend to it.” So in our suit—in the suit of a sinner with God, it is not the merit of his case that can ever prevail with God. Sermon #856 The Importunate Widow Volume 15 Tell someone todayhow much you love Jesus Christ. 7 7 You have no merit! If you are to win, Another’s merit must stand instead of yours, and on your part it must not be merit but misery; it must not be your righteousness,but your importunity that is to prevail with God! How this ought to encourage those ofyou who are laboring under a sense ofunworthiness! Howeverunworthy you may be, continue in prayer; black may be the hand, but if it canbut lift the knocker, the gate will open; yes, though you have a palsy in that hand; though in addition to that palsy, you are leprous, and the white leprosy is on your forehead, yet if you can but tremblingly lift up that knocker, andlet it fall by its own weight upon that sacredpromise, you shall surely get an audience with
  46. 46. the King of kings!It is NOT eloquence!It is NOT merit that wins with God— it is nothing but IMPORUNITY! Note with regardto this woman, that the judge said first she troubled him; next he said she came continually, and then he added his fear, “lestshe wearyme.” I think the case was somewhatafterthis fashion: the judge was sitting one morning on his bench, and many were the persons coming before him asking for justice, which he was dealing out with the impartiality of a villain, giving always his best word to him who brought the heaviestbribes, when presently a poor woman uttered her complaint. She had tried to be heard severaltimes, but her voice had been drowned by others, but this time it was more shrill and sharp, and she caught the judge’s eye. “My lord, avenge me of my adversary!” He no sooner sees from her poverty-stricken dress that there are no bribes to be had, than he replies, “Hold your tongue! I have other business to attend to.” He goes onwith another suit in which the fees were more attractive; still he hears the cry again, “My lord, I am a widow, avenge me of my adversary.” Vexed with the reneweddisturbance, he bade the usher put her out because she interrupted the silence ofthe court, and stopped the public business. “Takecare she does not getin again tomorrow,” he says, “she is
  47. 47. a troublesome woman.” Long before the morrow had come, he found out the truth of his opinion! She waited till he left the court, doggedhis footsteps, andfollowedhim through the streets, until he was glad to get through his door, and bade the servants fasten it lest that noisy widow should come in, for she had constantly assailedhim with the cry, “Avenge me of my adversary.” He is now safelywithin doors, and bids the servants bring in his meal; they are pouring water on his hands and feet; his Lordship is about to enjoy his repastwhen a heavy knock is heard at the door, followedby a clamor, pushing, and a scuffle. “What is it?” he asks. “Itis a woman outside, a widow woman, who wants your Lordship to see justice done her.” “Tellher I cannot attend to her, she must be gone.” He seekshis rest at nightfall on the housetop, when he hears a heavy knock at the door, and a voice comes up from the streetbeneath his residence, “Mylord, avenge me of my adversary.” The next morning his court is open, and though she is forbidden to enter, like a dog that will enter somehow, she finds her way in, and she interrupts the court continually with her plea, “My lord, avenge me of my adversary.” Ask her why she is thus importunate, and she will tell you her husband is dead, and he left a little plot of land—it was all they had, and a cruel neighbor who lookedwith greedyeyes upon that little plot, has taken it as Ahab took Naboth’s vineyard.
  48. 48. And now she is without any meal or any oil for the little ones, and they are crying for food. Oh, if their father had been alive, how he would have guarded their interests, but she has no helper, and the case is a glaring one; and what is a judge for if he is not to protect the injured? She has no other chance, for the creditor is about to take awayher children to sell them into bondage;she cannot bear that. “No,” she says, “Ihave but one chance;it is that this man should speak up for me, and do me justice! And I have made up my mind he shall never resttill he does so; I am resolvedthat if I perish, the last words on my lips shall be, ‘Avenge me of my adversary.’” So the court is continually interrupted. Again the judge shouts, “Put her out! Put her out! I cannot conduct the business at all with this crazy woman here continually dinning in my ears a shriek of, ‘Avenge me of my adversary.’” And it is no soonersaidthan done. But she lays hold of the pillars of the court so as not to be draggedout, and when at last they gether in the street, she does but wait her chance to enter again! She pursues the judge along the highways;she never lets him have a minute’s peace. “Well,”says the judge, “I am worried out of my very life. I care not for the widow, nor her property, nor her children; let them starve, what are they to me? But I cannotstand this, it will wearyme beyond measure; I will see to it.” It is done, and she goes
  49. 49. her way; nothing but her importunity prevailed! The Importunate Widow Sermon #856 Tellsomeone today how much you love Jesus Christ. Volume 15 8 8 Now, brothers and sisters, you have many other weapons to use with Godin prayer, but our Savior bids you not neglectthis master, all-conquering, instrument of importunity! God will be more easily moved than this unjust judge if only you are as importunate as this widow was;if you are sure it is a right thing for which you are asking, pleadnow! Pleadat noon! Pleadat night! Plead on—with cries and tears spread out your case!Put your arguments in order! Back up your pleas with reasons!Urge the precious blood of Jesus!Set the wounds of Christ before the Father’s eyes! Bring out the atoning sacrifice—pointto Calvary—enlist the crownedPrince, the Priestwho stands at the right hand of God! And resolve in your very soul that if Zion does not flourish, if souls are not saved, if your family is not blessed, if your ownzeal is not revived, you will die with the plea upon your lips and with the importunate wish upon your spirits! Let me tell you that if any of you should die with your prayers unanswered, you need not conclude that God has disappointed you.
  50. 50. With one story I will finish. I have heard that a certain godly father had the unhappiness to be the parent of some five or six most gracelesssons. All of them, as they grew up, imbibed infidel sentiments, and led an evil life. The father, who had been constantly praying for them, and was a pattern of every virtue, hoped at leastthat in his death he might be able to saya word that would move their hearts. He gatheredthem to his bedside, but his unhappiness in dying was extreme, for he had lost the light of God’s countenance, and was besetwith doubts and fears; and the last black thought that haunted him was, “Insteadof my death being a testimony for God, which will win my dear sons, what if I die in such darkness and gloomthat I shall confirm them in their infidelity, and lead them to think that there is nothing in Christianity after all?” The effectwas the reverse. The sons came round the grave at the funeral, and when they returned to the house, the eldestson thus addressed his brothers—“Mybrothers, throughout his lifetime our father often spoke to us about religion, and we have always despisedit; but what a sermon his deathbed has been to us, for if he, who served God so well, and lived so near to God found it so hard a thing to die, what kind of death may we expect ours to be who have lived without God and without hope?” The same feeling possessedthem all, and thus the father’s death had strangely
  51. 51. answeredthe prayers of his life through the grace ofGod! You cannot tell but what, when you are in glory, you should look down from the windows of heaven and receive a double heaven in beholding your dear sons and daughters converted by the words you left behind. I do not say this to make you ceasepleading for their immediate conversion, but to encourage you!Never give up prayer; never be tempted to cease fromit; as long as there is breath in your body, and breath in their bodies, continue to pray, for I tell you that He will avenge you speedily though He bears long with you! God bless these words for Jesus’sake.Amen. PRAYERFUL IMPORTUNITY NO. 2836 A SERMON INTENDED FOR READING ON LORD’S-DAY, JUNE 21, 1903 DELIVERED BY C. H. SPURGEON AT THE 100THANNIVERSARYOF AMERSHAM BAPTIST CHAPEL IN NOVEMBER, 1857 “And shall not God avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him, though he bear long with them?”
  52. 52. Luke 18:7 YOU remember this is the conclusionof the parable of the importunate widow. Her husband was dead, he had left her perhaps a little property, and some adversary, very probably a lawyer, seizedhold of it, and took from her all that she had. What was she to do? She went straightwayto the judge, the appointed minister of justice in the city. The first time she went, she met with a cold repulse. She went a secondtime, her poverty drove her, her necessitycompelledher to face the man again. Now the judge “neither fearedGod, nor regardedman,” but at lastseeing the vehemence of the woman, feeling that he should be exceedinglytroubled by her constant importunity, he granted her request, and he did avenge her of her adversary. Jesus usedthis to show the powerof importunity— “Hearwhat the unjust judge saith”—“And if the unjust judge did this, shall not God avenge his own elect, who cry day and night unto him?” Now, in trying to discuss this text this evening, I shall first show what I believe to be the primary application of it, and secondly, I shall try to enlarge upon the generalprinciple involved in it—that importunity is very prevalent with God. I. To begin then—WHAT WAS THE ABSOLUTE AND CLEAREST MEANING THAT OUR
  53. 53. SAVIOR WOULD CONVEYTO HIS DISCIPLES BY THE PARABLE? Well, now, I think the whole sense of the parable, as far as we can make any specialapplication of it, hinges upon the meaning of that word “avenge.”Whatis it that Christ’s church is always praying for? The answeris they are praying spiritually for that which the poor widow prayed for actually—they are praying to be avengedof their adversary. Now what did this mean in the poor woman’s case?Forin some degree, it means just the same in the church’s case. I do not believe that that poor widow woman, when she went to the judge, went for mere vengeance’ssake. I cannotconceive that our Saviorwould have exhibited the perseverance ofmalice as an example to His people. I do not think that when she applied day after day to the court of the judge to be avenged, she applied to have her adversary punished. for the mere sake of his being punished. It strikes me there was no revenge whateverin the poor woman’s spirit, and that what she went for was simply this, her husband was dead, he had left her a little property, it was all she had to bring his babes up and support herself, someone had seizedthis property, and what she wanted was, that the property might be restoredto her, that that which had been unlawfully taken from the weak by the
  54. 54. mighty, might at once be taken from the clutches of the strong, and restored unto the rightful owner. I think any intelligent personreading the passagewould at once conceive that that was what she was seeking. Now the church of Christ is seeking the very same thing. Those that cancry day and night in heaven before the throne of God, do not cry out of a spirit of revenge. The saints, when they pray to God on earth, and girdle the globe with supplication, do not pray againstthe wicked out of a spirit of hatred. God forbid that any of us should ever fall on our knees and ask Godto avenge us of our adversary in the common acceptationofthat phrase! 2 Prayerful Importunity Sermon #2836 2 Volume 49 I am sure there is no Christian actuated by the Spirit of Christ, who would ever ask for vengeance, even on the head of the bloodiestpersecutor, for if he should do so, I think the lips of Jesus might rebuke him, for we know what Jesus saidwhen He was dying, He did not wish to be avenged, for He said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Christ’s church is seeking afterjust what the poor widow womanwas seeking after, and we are to understand our text, “Shall not God avenge his own elect?” in that modified sense which the parable
  55. 55. would convey to us. The fact is, Christ’s church is a widow, it is true her husband is alive, but she is in a widowedstate because he has departed from her. Our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the Bridegroom, was once with His people, and the church could not mourn or fastwhen the Bridegroomwas with her. But He said, “The day shall come when the Bridegroomshall be taken away, and then she shall fast.” These are the days, “Our Jesus has gone up on high,” He is not with us in person now, He has left His church in the wilderness, it is true He has left the Comforter with her, but His own absolute, personalpresence is not vouchsafedto her, He is not yet come a secondtime without a sin offering unto salvation. Well, then, taking advantage of the absence ofChrist, the church’s Husband, the kings, the princes, the rulers, spiritual wickednessin high places, have sought to rob the church of her rights and her privileges, and what the church is always crying for is that God would restore her her rights, that He would give to her the portion which her Husband left her in His last legacy, and which, in due time, when God shall have answeredher prayers, He shall restore unto her. And what is that legacy? My brethren, there are many things that Christ has left to His church of which the world has robbed
  56. 56. us. The church was once a united church. When Christ was in this world, His prayer was that they all might be one, even as He and His Father were one. Alas! the world has robbed us of our unity, and now, behold, the church cries day and night, “Restore, O Lord, the scatteredof Israel, and bring us into one fold, and let us have one Shepherd!” The spirit of the world has crept into our midst, and split us into many denominations. God’s children are not now called Christians, but they are calledBaptists and Independents, Churchmen, Dissenters, andsuch-like names of distinction. Their oneness, althoughit really exists in the heart, yet is lost, at leastin the outward appearance of it, and to some degree, it is entirely lost. But the church is crying for it every day, the true hearts in the midst of God’s Zion and the glorified spirits above are crying, day without night, “O Lord, make Your church one!” Again, the church was sent into this world to bring the world to a knowledge of the truth, and one day, the kingdoms of this world shall become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ. We may say that all the world is Christ’s, though heathenism has a part of it, Mohammed has another, and the Pope another. The world is divided into different sections, under different false systems of religion, but all the world belongs by right to Christ.
  57. 57. We cancastour eye around the world, from the river even to the ends of the earth, and we can say, “The kings of the isles shall bring tribute; the princes of Sheba and Seba shall offer gifts; kings shall yet be the nursing fathers of the church, and queens the nursing mothers.” But the world has robbed us of this, the different false religions have spoiled the church’s inheritance, the wild boar of the wooddoes waste her, and does devour her borders. Zion’s banner should wave everywhere in every kingdom, but instead thereofthe priests, the kings, the idol gods have takenthe kingdoms unto themselves. Now this is the great thing, I believe, that the church is praying for. You know the church is one day to weara crown. Christ’s church is Christ’s royal bride, and she is to have a crown, but she can never have it until her prayer has been heard, until her Lord comes to revenge her wrongs. For, lo! the church of God is trampled on and despised, the precious sons of Zion, comparable unto fine gold, how are they esteemedas earthenpitchers, the workings ofthe potter! God’s chosenpeople are counted as the offscouring of all things, instead of being, as indeed they are, consideredas the blood royal of the universe—the princes among men. Sermon #2836 PrayerfulImportunity 3 Volume 49 3
  58. 58. Now, because ofthese lost rights, Christ’s church cries day and night unto God, crying out, “O Lord, avenge us of our adversary, and restore unto Your widowedchurch her rights!” Put the Jew whereveryou may, and he will always declare that the promised land belongs to his nation. There is a pride about the Jew, whereverhe may be, he believes himself still to belong to that chosenfamily whose were the covenants and the oracles. Thatis true of the Christian, he may be never so poor, never so despised, but knowing himself to belong to the chosenbody, he claims that all things are his own. You may clothe him in fustian, and you may feed him on bread and water, but he will still say, “All things are mine.” You may thrust him into a dungeon, and let no light come to him exceptthrough iron bars, but he will still declare, “Mine are the valleys and the hills; mine by sacredright, my Fathermade them all.” There is a royalty in a Christian which persecutioncannot burn out, which shame cannotcrush, which poverty cannot root up, there it is, and there it must be forever, and conscious ofhis high rights and distinctive privileges, the Christian, the believer, will never cease to cry unto Christ, that he may yet have his rights and possess whathis God gave him.
  59. 59. Now, dear friends, very often we are low-spirited and down-hearted, sometimes the Christian minister goes back from his pulpit and says, “Ah! the Gospelseems making very little progress, I do not see how the kingdoms of this earth are to belong to Christ.” The Sunday schoolteachergoeshome from his class andsays, “This is weary work, if things go on as they do now, we shall always have to say, ‘Who hath believed our report?’ and how canthe church prosper if things be so?” And there are times with eachof us when a kind of sicknessseizes ourspirits, we look at everything with a sadeye, and we say, “Ah! the millennium is many years off.” Indeed, unbelief says it is quite impossible. “How shall the heathen bow before Him? How shall they that dwell in the wilderness lick the dust?” Now, you who have thought thus, and you who are thinking so now, hear the Savior’s argument for your consolation, the argument couchedin the text—the church of God is crying unto Him day and night. There where the burning lamps of heaven perpetually light the skies, high in the seventhheaven, above the stars, where angels casttheir crowns before the MostHigh, the saints forever cry to God, “O Lord, avenge Thine own elect!” for prayer is made in heaven. The saints under the altar cry aloud, “O Lord, how long?” There is never a moment when the saints cease to
  60. 60. pray, they have— “Vials full of odor sweet, And harps of sweetersound.” And we remember that the saints on earth are always in prayer. You meet togetherin the evening for prayer, you scatterto your houses, and then your family fires begin to burn, and when your family fires are put out, and your private devotions have ceased, the sun is just rising in the other land across the westernsea, and there they are beginning to pray again, and when the sun has set, then it rises somewhere round the world in the far east, there by the Ganges river, there by the Himalaya steeps, the saints of Godbegin again, and when the sun winds on its course, and again shines somewhere else, then the saints of the Lord offer incense and a pure offering, so that there is never an hour when this world ceases to offer its incense, not one moment, even in the darkestshades of midnight, when prayer does not ascendfrom this lowerworld. And it would be ill for the world if there were a moment when prayer should be suspended, for remember what a poet says, “Perhaps the day when this world shall be consumed will be a day unbrightened by a prayer.” Perhaps it may be so, but certainly such a day as that has not yet rolled over the world, for day without night the world is girdled with prayer, and one sacred belt of supplication winds
  61. 61. the whole globe round. 4 Prayerful Importunity Sermon #2836 4 Volume 49 Now, saidChrist, if God’s electin heaven and on earth are day without night, without ceasing, crying to God to give the church her empire, her reign, her splendors, her victories, restassuredthe church shall have what it asks for. Shall not God avenge His own electthat cry day and night unto Him? Yes, beloved brethren, we may not live to see it, though sometimes I think there are some alive in this world who will live to see that bright day, and yet, if we live not to see it, the day shall come when Christ, who is the truth, shall have all powergiven unto Him under heaven, as He has even now really, He shall then have it given to Him in the form and symbol and fashion of it also. The day is coming when Christ shall come in the clouds of heaven to reign upon this earth in the midst of His people. Then, when He shall come, the kingdoms of this world shall be converted to Him, all people shall flock to His colors, everyknee shall bow before Him, and every tongue confess thatthe Lord is God. I have sometimes thought that I may yet live to see that day, and some of you perhaps. We cannot
  62. 62. tell when Christ shall come. We are very apt to forgetthat He comes as a thief in the night, in such an hour as we think not. It is a pleasing thought sometimes to recollectthat there may be some standing here that will not die, for we know the Scripture says, “Behold, I tell you a mystery. We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changedin a moment, in the twinkling of an eye at the lasttrump.” When Christ shall come, we shall be alive and remain, perhaps, some of us, for He may come tomorrow, He may come tonight, before the word I am speaking reachesyour ear, the trumpet of the resurrectionand jubilee may startle us all, and we may behold Christ come in the clouds of heaven. But whether He comes or not in our lifetime, there will be some alive when He shall come, and they, if they are His people, shall not die, they shall be changed, “the dead shall be raisedincorruptible, and we shall be changed.” “Thenwe which are alive and remain shall be caught up togetherwith them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” O work on, minister; toil on, teacher;weepon, mourner; pray on, intercessor; hope on, believer; the hallowedday is coming! Some of the streaks ofthe grey light alreadymark the horizon, some of the sweettidings of the Master’s coming have alreadybeen announced to God’s favorite people, some that
  63. 63. have dwelt high on the mountaintop of communion have declaredthat the time is approaching near. The chariot wheels of Christ are drawing nigh. But be it near, or be it far off, it must come, it shall come, the church shall triumph, the world shall be subdued beneath her feet. God shall avenge His own elect, who cry day and night unto Him. Now, I take that as the absolute meaning of the passage, the nearestand most appropriate way of explaining it. II. And now I am going to try to work out THE PRINCIPLE OF THE TEXT. It is this—Importunity will prevail. Now you must not smile while I give you two pictures, the pictures that Christ gave His disciples, workedout a little, so as to be more plain to you. Jesus Christ says if you want anything of God, if you do not getit the first time, try again, and if you do not getit then, continue in prayer, for long continuing in prayer, you will prevail with God, and He gives you two pictures that we have had this evening. The first is the goodman who had no bread in his house when his friend came. You may picture the scene. He says, “I am very glad to see you, but I have not a morsel of food in the house. If I had the richest dainties in the world, you should have them all, but I have not any.” “Well, but,” says his friend, “I have come a good many miles this day, I cannot go to rest without something to eat. I shall faint.”
  64. 64. “Well, but,” he says, “I have nothing for you.” “My dear friend,” says the other, “cannotyou obtain a morsel? I am famished by the way, I expected to have got to my resting place at noontide, and now it is midnight, I have been travelling these twelve hours, and have had nothing at all to eat.” “Well,” says his friend, “I have something for your horse to eat, but I cannotgive you anything,” but at length he says, “There is a friend of mine who lives down the street, I will go and getsomething from him. You shall not starve. I will not come awaytill I get something.” Sermon #2836 PrayerfulImportunity 5 Volume 49 5 Away he goes, andfinds his friend asleep, he gives a greatknock, the man is upstairs in bed, and he says, “My wife and my children are with me in bed.” He does not want to hear that knock, and so he just sleeps on. Then there comes anothertremendous knock. Says the man, “I cannot think who that canbe.” The question is askedby those who are upstairs, but he does not feelat all inclined to get out and look. It is a cold night, and why should he get up? Then there comes another rap. “Well,” he says, “there is somebodyat the door.” He still turns in his bed, and will not getup. He doesn’tsee why he should rise at such an untimely hour as that. Besides,
  65. 65. after all, it may be only some drunken fellow going home late. Then there comes another tremendous knock. He goes to the window, puts his head out, and asks what is the matter. “Oh!” says the man, “I want some loaves of bread, a friend of mine has come to see me, and I have nothing for him.” “What do you come to me for at such an hour as this? I cannot come down, my wife and my children are with me in bed, I cannot give you bread at this hour of the night.” “But,” says the other, “I must have it, and I hope you will give it to me. What a friend you have been to me in times past!” “Friend or no friend,” he says, “I shall not give you anything at this time of night.” “He will not rise and give to him because he is his friend.” Then what does the poor man do? He says, “I will not go back.” He thinks he sees that poor hungry man, and he cannotbear the thought of going back and saying that he has nothing for him. That was the only house where he could get bread, and so he knocks again. “Oh, dearme!” says the man, “I thought I had gotrid of that fellow. I told him I couldn’t getup at this hour, and I won’t!” But then there comes anotherrap—a tremendous one, and a child says “Father, we can’t go to sleep, hadn’t you better go and give that man his bread?” but the father says, “No, I shall not, why does he
  66. 66. trouble me in this way?” Then there comes anotherrap, and he goes to the window in greatanger, and asks him, “Whateverdo you want coming knocking here in this way? I tell you once for all I shall not give you anything!” “Well,” says the man, “you must give me bread, I cannot go till you do, if you do not give me any, I mean to stop here and knock all night.” “Well,” says Jesus,“Itell you, though he will not arise and give it to him, because he is his friend, yet because ofhis importunity he will arise and give him as many as he needeth.” So he comes downstairs, gets the loaves, opens the door, and says to the man, “Here, take as many as you want, and be off with you, and never come to disturb me any more at nights.” So off he goes, andimportunity gets what even friendship could not obtain. Well, then the Savior gives another picture. Importunity can get what even justice ought to get, but cannot. There is the poor widow, she is robbed of all she has, she had a little plot of ground, and a little cottage with just enough to keepher children through the winter, and there was a little field, or two, that she could let out for rent sufficient to keepher all the year, and now it is all pounced upon. She does not know what she is to do. Somebodywill come in to claim it who has no right to it. She
  67. 67. is turned out of house and home, and she and her poor children are on the streets. She goes offto the judge’s house to see him—a rather wild errand that, for when she gets there, there stand the porters at the door, and the men with halberds, and they say, “Woman, what do you want?” “I want to see the judge.” “You cannot see the judge, he has gotplenty to do without seeing you.” “But I must see him, here is a man that has been taking”—“Ido not want to know anything at all about it, you cannot see him.” “But I must see him,” says the woman, and somehow or other, though the porters repulse her all day long, she manages to getinto court, and just when some witness steps down, up comes the woman and begins, “My Lord.” “What case is that, sergeant?” says the judge. “Oh, it has nothing to do with the court business today, my Lord!” “Getdown with you,” says the judge to the woman. “O my Lord,” she replies, “there is a man that has come and taken away”—“Now, youhave no right here, I tell you, you must go,” and she goes down, sad at heart. But the next morning she comes again. As soonas ever the court house is open, there is the woman at the door. Before anybody can be found to enter, there she is. She had establishedherselfthere as soon as the people came to getthe place ready. Well, before they can begin the business of the day, the
  68. 68. 6 Prayerful Importunity Sermon #2836 6 Volume 49 woman begins crying out, “O my lord, my husband is dead”—“Didyou not come here yesterday?” says the judge. “Yes, my Lord.” “Well, I thought I told you this was not the proper time and place to apply. I cannot attend to you.” “O my Lord, if you would but just hear my case a little”—“Bring the next case up,” says the judge, and there is a case brought up, and the judge proceeds. There happens, however, to be an interlude in the business, such as the poor widow has been looking for a long time, and his honor is just going out of court for a little refreshment, and as he is leaving, the woman steps up and says, “My Lord”—“Now take thatwoman away, she is always coming here and disturbing me.” The poor woman is takenaway, but she returns, and all day long the poor soulis there. She comes the next day, and when the judge arrives, there is the apparition of this poor woman to startle him again. What is to be done all day long? He knows that at every possible opportunity she can get, she will be down upon him to ask him to avenge her of her adversary. At length he says, “Well, what is your case?”And as soonas it is stated, he thinks to himself, “I know that man very well, that has takenawayher property. He is a friend of mine. I shall not interfere in
  69. 69. the case.I neither fear God, nor regardman, but as a friend of mine has got her property, I shall not interfere,” and then, addressing the woman, “I absolutelyforbid you ever to come to this place again.” But she comes again, and again, and again, until one day she steps into the witness box, and says, “My lord, I am a woman of a sorrowful spirit”—“Now Ido not want any more of that, you are always giving me your long sermons in court.” “My lord,” continues the woman, “I will have a hearing today. I am a womanof a sorrowfulspirit, I have been here many times before, and you have sent me away, when I ought to have had justice at your hands, and now this day, unless I am draggedout of court by force, I will stop until I get justice.” Well, the judge thinks to himself a moment or two and says, “If I were just to decide this woman’s case, Iwould getrid of her. Well, come, my goodwoman, let us hear about it.” So she tells the whole history of the case, the judge sends the officerof the court to inquire into it, and at last he says, “Though I fear not God, nor regardman, yet because this widow troubles me, I will avenge her of her adversary.” He accordingly sets all her accounts square, and she goes home to her cottage with a joyous heart, and her children are fed, and all is happy, for the judge has sether free from all her dilemmas.
  70. 70. Now, friends, there you have a case ofimportunity even going before the claims of justice, as in the other case it went before the claims of friendship. Now what are these two pictures to teachthe sinner? They are to teachthe sinner that if the importunate woman could prevail with an unjust judge, you will prevail with a loving Savior, to teach you, that if by constantknocking the friend who at first would not rise, at last did rise and give bread, by your repeatedprayers you shall at last find the salvationthat you need. I am certainthat somewhere within the compass ofmy voice, there is one who has been for weeks and months seeking the Savior, but he or she has never yet found the Savior, Satanhas whispered perhaps, “Godwill never have mercy upon you, you may as well give up prayer, prayer is a useless employment if it has no answer, never attend the house of God again, there is no mercy for you, never againcome to the throne of grace, forGod’s ears are deaf to you, He will not hear your supplication.” Now, poor heart, listen not to the temptation of the devil, but listen to this that I have to say unto you—go againseven times, and if that suffice not, seventy times seven, God has not promised to answer you the first time, He will answeryou, however, at the end, so continue your prayers.
  71. 71. When, with deep anxiety of spirit I sought the Savior, many months I prayed before I could getan answer, and I heard my mother sayone day, that there never was a man in the world, she believed, so wickedas to say that he had soughtGod truly and earnestlyin prayer, and God had not answeredhim. “Many black oaths,” saidshe, “have been sworn, but I never heard of any man who was allowedto utter a sentence so derogatoryto the love and mercy of God as that—‘I have sought God, and He would not save me.’” At once the thought struck me, “I will saythat, for I know I have sought God, and I feelHe has not heard me.” I resolvedthat I would say it, and that she should hear me, for I felt my spirit vexed within Sermon #2836 PrayerfulImportunity 7 Volume 49 7 me. I had sought God, and I thought, with all my heart, and He had never vouchsafedto hear me. But then it occurredto me, “Would it not be better to try againbefore saying it?” That time I sought as I had not soughtbefore, and that time I found and rejoicedin hope of the glory of God, because my supplication had been answeredin my own heart, to my own soul’s comfort. Now, if you are in the same position, and are laboring under the same temptation, try again. If your
  72. 72. knees have been bent seventy times in vain, remember you have seventy times the fewerto pray in vain, so try again, you are so much nearerthe appointed number which you must reachbefore God will hear you, give not up your efforts. In fact, I know you neither will nor can give up, if God the Holy Spirit has taught you praying, for that is one of the things that Satancannot do—he cannot effectuallystop a praying tongue—he cannot foreverquench the desire of the soul, though he may for a time do it by despondencyand despair, yet he cannotdo it in the end. I want, before I have done, to take the hand of that young man, or that young woman, who is tonight seeking the Savior, but as yet, without having found Him to his heart’s joy, and I want to say a kind word to him. Dearbrother, God will hear you, be of goodcourage, but in the meantime to keepyour spirits up I will tell you a few things. Considerwhat a great being God is, and what a little creature you are, and then you need not wonder that you have to wait. Why, poor people, when they go to see a rich man, will stop in his hall for hours, and if they are going to see a greatlord, they will not mind waiting in the antechamberwhere there is no fire, till their feet are cramped with cold, so long as they have a hope that they shall get an audience at last.
  73. 73. The pertinacity of the beggarin the streets is sometimes astonishing, you cannot getrid of him, you walk a little faster, and he walks a little faster too, he keeps talking to you about his wife who is sick, and tells you that he is a poor man, that you will never miss what you give him, that God will bless you, and all that. Well, if a beggarwill wait upon his fellow worm, if we would be content to wait upon the greatof the earth for so long a season, oh!we need not murmur againstGodif He bids us wait in His halls, for we are poor miserable sinners who are goodfor nothing, and He is the eternal God. There is such a distance betweenHim and us, that we need not murmur if He keeps us waiting. Besides, letus recollectwhata greatblessing it is we are asking for. The beggarwill stop at your door half an hour with the hope of getting perhaps a crust of bread, and men will go and wait in the halls of princes just to geta word. But ah! my friends, that which we are seeking is more than that, we are seeking forthe salvationof our souls, we are seeking forthe blood of Christ, for the pardon of sin, for a seatin paradise, for deliverance from the flames of hell, and for such a gift as this it were worthwhile waiting a thousand years if we might be sure of getting it at last.
  74. 74. But again, poor soul, be willing to wait, because letme tell you this, you are sure to get what you seek. “Oh!” cries one, “I would not mind what I did if I thought I could be savedat last.” Well, you will. There was never a soul that perished praying, never one who soughtthe Savior who was at last cast away. Oh, if the Lord should keep you waiting till your head is silvered o’er with grey, His mercy would not come too late, He would be sure at last to give an ear to your supplication, and bestow upon you the blessing. Therefore be patient, though the promise tarry, wait for it, for it will be sure to come. But while you are waiting, do not do as some people have done. I had a hearer once who used to tell me that he was waiting, and I could never get him out of that idea say what I would, until at last I had to use a goodillustration in order to prove to him that he was not waiting. “Now,” saidI, “suppose I came to your house one day to tea, and you said to me, ‘My dear sir, how late you are! we have been waiting for you.’ And suppose there was no fire in the grate, no kettle singing on the hob, and no tea made, I should say, ‘I do not believe you.’” Waiting implies being ready, if a man is waiting for another, he is ready for him. If you are waiting for the coach, why, you have your hat on and greatcoatand your gloves, andyour bag is packedup, and you are ready to start, if you are waiting
  75. 75. for the train, you are standing on the platform, and looking out for its arrival. 8 Prayerful Importunity Sermon #2836 8 Volume 49 And when a man is waiting for Christ, he is ready for Christ. But when they say they are waiting, and they fold their arms in unconcern, it is a gross falsehood, they are waiting for Godto destroythem, and nothing else. When men do really wait for the Lord, this is the way they wait—they go where they hope to meet Him. If they hear that Jesus is in the house of God, they go there; if they hear that He is to be found in the reading of the Word, they read it day and night; if they hear that some minister has been specially blessedin the salvationof souls, they will go many miles to hear him, in order that they may see Jesus; they will go where Jesus goes,and when they get near Jesus, theywill cry after Him. They will do as the blind man did when he heard that Jesus ofNazarethpassedby. Let us describe that scene, fora moment. A poor man sat by the wayside one day, he could see nothing, but he heard a greatnoise and a lot of people coming his way, so he said to some of the crowd, “What is that?” and they replied, “It is Jesus ofNazareth that passes by.” That he thinks is a fine opportunity, and he cries out as loud as ever he can, “Jesus,thou Son of David, have mercy on me.”
  76. 76. Jesus Christ is preaching to the crowd as He walks along, working miracles, and He takes no notice of the cry. Then there is another shout, “Thou Son of David, have mercy on me!” The disciples come and tell him to be still, that he is disturbing Christ in His preaching, and that he must not make so much noise—but so much the more, a greatdeal, he cries, “ThouSon of David, have mercy on me!” And that shout prevailed over the voice of Christ, and the tramping of the feet of the multitude, then Christ stood still, and lookedat the blind man, opened his eyes, and gave him sight. Now you must do the same, you must cry to Christ, you must agonize in prayer, and wrestle on your knees before Him when you think that you are near to Him. Above all, study His promises, and read His Word. And if this sufficeth not, hear then the lastadvice and the best, go to your chamber tonight, you that have sought the Savior long, and as you think, sought Him in vain—go to your upper chamber, shut to thy doors, fall on your knees, openHis Holy Word, turn to that passage which describes the death of Jesus, and when you have meeklyand reverently read through the story of the crucifixion, shut up the Book, sitdown and picture to your mind’s eye the hill of Calvary—see the cross in the midst of those

×