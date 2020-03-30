Jesus was our basis for perpetual thanksgiving

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS WAS OUR BASIS FOR PERPETUALTHANKSGIVING EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Ephesians 5:20 20 always giving thanks to God the Fath...
II. THE OBJECTSOF THANKSGIVING. "All things." 1. Personalblessings. While we thank God for common gifts to all mankind, ou...
Ephesians 5:20 Thankfulness to God J. Lathrop, D. D.I. THE DUTY HERE ENJOINED is to give thanks. Thankfulness is such a se...
V. THE MEDIUM OF OUR ACCESS TO GOD IN THIS DUTY — "The name of Jesus Christ." God putteth no trust in His saints; the heav...
1. Look then, first, at the small or everyday mercies. If you would apply a microscope to an everyday mercy, you might dis...
the ox and the horse for the behests you derive from them, because you know they are destitute of knowledge anddesign; but...
unto the end"; not "growing wearyin well-doing," and not becoming cold after your first fervours in religion.Now, in order...
obligations, or mistakes them, or passes them over with a slight and superficial view, can nowise be grateful. 2. This dut...
III. I proceednow to the third, THE CIRCUMSTANCEOF TIME ALLOTTED TO THE PERFORMANCE OF THIS DUTY, expressedby that univers...
if they receive but a transient glance from a prince's eye; a smile from a great personage;any slenderintimation of regard...
confessionofour misdeeds and bad deserts;but thanksgiving includes nothing uneasy or unpleasant, nothing but the memory an...
of Canaan, built an altar and offered thank offerings to God (Genesis 13:18); so God's children "rejoice in hope of the gl...
more indebted to grace.Use1. Is it such a duty? Then take heed of impediments and enemies to thankfulness. (1)A proud hear...
a time may perhaps come, when we shall be able to look back from our place of rest upon the way by which God hath led us, ...
fearfully and wonderfully made; for our place in society, our opportunities for good, our means of usefulness, our knowled...
splashedin fantastic pools within its bed. But here and there, in its descent, it came to solitary spots, quiet basins of ...
the cave;Daniel, when the trap was setfor his life, prayed and gave thanks three times a day as usual: and Jesus, whenHe w...
yet, if that life is what it should be, the accompanimentof every experience will be the music of a thankful heart. 1. Tha...
employed according to his design. If we have lostour time heretofore, we must double our diligence for the future. Of that...
mankind; for all the happiness which mortals are permitted to enjoy; for the love of God to mankind in creation, in provid...
intervention that we receive all blessings, and by his merits that even the gratitude of beings so sinful as we are can be...
this duty, as it stands connectedwith the former, shows that praise and thanksgiving are the principal subject matter of p...
Note, also, that this verse immediately precedes the Apostle’s exhortations to Believers concerning the common duties of o...
most natural. We are to give thanks in our spirit, feeling not only resigned, acquiescent, and content, but grateful for a...
Now, as we have consideredwhat it is we are to do, let us notice when we are to do it, for the pith of the precept lies ve...
It is easyto stand here and tell you this, but I have not always found it easyto practice the duty. I confess this to my s...
have not receivedone spiritual mercy only, beloved Brothers and Sisters–nor two, nor twenty–you have had them strewn along...
for a very remarkable Providence which I have had on my journey here. My horse has stumbled three times with me and yet I ...
tell of dear Brothers and Sisters devoured by the beasts in the amphitheatre, but even then they said, “Deo gratias!” Freq...
We ought to be of the same mind as the angel–notthat there is a defectin creation–butthat everywhere in creationintelligen...
We shall trace the line of perfection along the course ofthe Divine decrees and workings and though the way of the Lord ma...
thick cloud your transgressions.” Leanand false are the thanks which come from an unforgiven heart. A soul condemned for i...
my heart says, ‘Abba,’ ” he can praise God, indeed! To the fullest performance of this duty there must be a subordination ...
result of oppression–forif I do, I have that for which I may weepand howl before God–but certainly not that for which I ca...
thoughtless men than the continued thankfulness of true Christians. There are sick beds which have been more fruitful in c...
since I have been in London and commerce has been constantly going to ruin! I have known some who have lostmoney every mon...
NLT: And you will always give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. (NLT - Tyndale...
If we experience this effect, allowing the Spirit to continually control us, we will discoverthat His constantfilling is a...
because it will do something to you that nothing else could do. This is what Paul tells us in SecondCorinthians, "this lig...
This is a study of Jesus being our basis for perpetual thanksgiving. We are to be ever giving thanks in His name.

  1. 1. JESUS WAS OUR BASIS FOR PERPETUALTHANKSGIVING EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Ephesians 5:20 20 always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our LORD Jesus Christ. BIBLEHUB RESOURCES Pulpit Commentary Homiletics Thanksgiving Ephesians 5:20 W.F. Adeney There are three points in this exhortation to thanksgiving that arrestour attention, viz. the time, the objects, and the method. I. THE TIME FOR THANKSGIVING. There is a time for everything. When, therefore, is thanksgiving seasonable?Always. As we should pray without ceasing by living in constantcommunication with God, so a spirit of gratitude should pervade our whole life and express itself by the brightness and color that it gives to every action (Psalm 34:1). If the context limits the application of St. Paul's words to public worship (ver. 17), the breadth of their incidence is still very significant. Every Christian assemblyshould be joyous with praise, in every prayer supplication should be mingled with thanksgiving (Philippians 4:6). There are times when this is difficult, e.g. in trouble and in moods of spiritual depression. But the difficulty would be diminished if we thought less of our own feelings and more of the gifts and deeds of God's goodness. Modern religion is too subjective, and therefore it fluctuates with our varying phases of experience. Thanksgiving shouldcall us out of ourselves to contemplate and praise God. Under the darkestcloud a thankful heart will ace innumerable causes ofgratitude. But let our thanksgiving be honest. If we do not feel grateful, do not let us try to force the expressionof gratitude.
  2. 2. II. THE OBJECTSOF THANKSGIVING. "All things." 1. Personalblessings. While we thank God for common gifts to all mankind, our gratitude would be warmer and more genuine if we reflectedon the specialproofs of his goodnessin our own lives. 2. Freshblessings. If thanksgiving is to be perpetual it must constantlyfind new food for gratitude. This, of all parts of worship, should not be a mere repetition of old, worn thoughts. Our ideas on this point are too narrowed by conventionality. If we are careful to saygrace before meat, why should we not be equally ready to thank God for a good book, a cheerful visit, or a refreshing walk? 3. Things that we cannotsee to be blessings. Gratitude for troubles is difficult to realize. It is only possible through faith. But if we believe that God is blessing us in them we should thank him as one would thank a surgeonfor even amputating a limb to save his patient's life. III. THE METHOD OF THANKSGIVING, 1. It should be offeredto God our Father. It is a direct speaking to God. As he is the Fatherof mercies, his fatherhoodshould be the attribute that is most in our thoughts when we praise him. We are not rendering adulation to a distant monarch who claims it as the condition of sparing our lives; we are expressing our love and genuine devotion to our Father. There should, therefore, be no cringing abjectness in our worship. It should be cheerful and confident. 2. The thanksgiving is to be given in the Name of Christ; i.e. (1) in recognitionthat God's blessings come to us through Christ; and (2) as receiving and appreciating them in the spirit of Christ. - W.F.A. Biblical Illustrator Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
  3. 3. Ephesians 5:20 Thankfulness to God J. Lathrop, D. D.I. THE DUTY HERE ENJOINED is to give thanks. Thankfulness is such a sense offavours receivedfrom, and of obligations due to, a benefactor, as disposes us to make suitable acknowledgmentsand returns. 1. A grateful heart retains the impression of past mercies. 2. Gratitude sees a real value in God's blessings. 3. A sense ofour unworthiness enters into the essenceofthankfulness. 4. In the exercise ofgratitude, we shall improve God's favours to the ends for which He bestows them. 5. Gratitude delights to express its feelings and sentiments. 6. Thankfulness studies a suitable return. God's goodness shouldlead us to repentance. When favour is shownus we should learn righteousness.His mercies should persuade us to present ourselves to Him as living sacrifices. His disinterestedlove should awakenin us sentiments of benevolence to our fellow men. II. CONSIDERTHE CHARACTER OF THAT BEING TO WHOM OUR THANKS MUST BE SUPREMELYDIRECTED. Godis the Father of the universe, and the Giver of all the blessings whichwe receive, and which we behold around us. 1. To Him we must give thanks; for all things are His. 2. To Him we must give thanks; for He has given us all things richly to enjoy. 3. To Him we must give thanks; for His goodness is free and disinterested. III. WE ARE REQUIRED TO GIVE THANKS ALWAYS TO GOD. 1. We ought to be always in a habit of thankfulness, and in a readiness for actualthanksgiving, wheneverprovidence calls us to it. 2. Thanksgiving should find a place in all our stated addressesto God. 3. All specialfavours should be distinctly observedand acknowledged. 4. We should be thankful in every condition. 5. We should never cease to give thanks. IV. THE MATTERS FOR WHICH WE ARE TO GIVE THANKS. "All things." Personalblessings. The benefits of civil society, Religious privileges.
  4. 4. V. THE MEDIUM OF OUR ACCESS TO GOD IN THIS DUTY — "The name of Jesus Christ." God putteth no trust in His saints; the heavens are not cleanin His sight. How much less man that is a worm; man that is a sinner! We are not worthy to speak to Him in praise for the benefits which we receive;much less to ask of Him farther benefits; leastof all to receive the benefits which we ask. We are, therefore, directed not only to pray but also to give thanks in the name of Christ. (J. Lathrop, D. D.) The duty and scope ofthanksgiving H. Melvill, B. D.There are few duties which the Bible enjoins in terms of so large a requirement as the duty of thanksgiving. It must be true that to the Christian the causes ofgladness always exceedthe causesofmelancholy; so that, in times the darkestand most adverse, the Christian has greatercause to rejoice than to be downcast. In the first place we will examine our text as enjoining thanksgiving as a duty; in the secondplace, as proposing "all things," with no exceptionwhatsoever, as the subjectmatter of that thanksgiving; "Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ." I. Now it cannotbe necessarythat we should speak at any greatlength on THE DUTY OF GIVING TEASES. It would seemto have been determined in every age and by every nation, that ingratitude is so execrable a thing, that to be unmindful of benefits demonstrates an unworthiness which disqualifies for all the intercourses oflife. Yet, strange it is, we have the spectacleforcedon us continually, of men who would blush to be thought ungrateful to their fellows, utterly unconscious that they owe anything to God, and untouched by the numberless benefits which they are every moment receiving at His hands. How are we to accountfor this? There are two reasons, we think, to be given for this phenomenon. The first is the practicalatheism which loses sightof a first cause, and idolizes secondcauses;the secondis the repugnance there is in our nature to the owning itself dependent. II. But the duty of thanksgiving will be yet more evident when we have to consider, in the secondplace, THE SUBJECT MATTER OF GRATITUDE. We are directed by the apostle to give "thanks for all things"; and it were easy, and it would be a pleasing occupation, to bring before you a long and wide catalogue ofbenefits, and to summon you as eachseparate actof beneficence passedunder review, to "praise the Lord, for His mercy endureth forever."
  5. 5. 1. Look then, first, at the small or everyday mercies. If you would apply a microscope to an everyday mercy, you might discoverin it, as in the atom or the waterdrop, the very same demonstration of the presence ofthe Omnipotent, as in the surprising interposition which has marked some great crisis in your life; and, therefore, you are only giving a melancholy proof of the feeblenessand short-sightedness ofyour nature, if you so castup benefits under the divisions of great and small, that you think any too trivial to claim the tribute of your thanksgiving. It costs God(if we may use such an expression)the same labour to build the world as the atom, the same love to give the moment's breath and the empire's dowry; and if it be for the love shown that we render thanks, we owe, therefore, the same amount, whether the instance of mercy be rare and almost unexampled, or whether it be of daily and even momentary occurrence. Besides, it ought to be evident, on the leastreflection, that the common and daily benefits of life are usually the greatestand the most valuable in their nature. Oh! it is a cold and withered heart that lies in that man's breast, who requires a miracle before he will recognize a mercy. Life is one perpetual miracle. But you must, I hope, be satisfiedthat you owe Godthanks for what men count small and everyday mercies;do you not also owe Him thanks for what they count evils? If not, then you would be grateful for food, but not for medicine. But the "giving thanks always for all things," this it is which we would speciallypress upon your attention. We have comparativelyno fears of your not giving thanks on greatoccasions andfor signalmercies;what we fear is a habit of overlooking little and everyday things, and not feeling them to be cause for praise. And then, observe the concluding words of our text, "in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ." Our prayers and our praises must alike be presented in and through this all-prevailing name. In themselves they are weak and polluted, but purified with His merits they rise with acceptanceand find favour with God. The Lord Jesus Christis our argument in asking, and should be our incentive in thanking. (H. Melvill, B. D.) The deity of Christian thanksgiving W. Jay.I. Let us considerTHE DUTY ENJOINED — thanksgiving — "Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father." He is the objectof all religious worship, and to Him all our thanks are supremely due. I say supremely, because it is not unlawful to give thanks to others. Children should be thankful to their parents; and the poor and the needy should be thankful to them that afford them relief. Forthough men are but instruments, they are instruments — and they are voluntary instruments. You never thank
  6. 6. the ox and the horse for the behests you derive from them, because you know they are destitute of knowledge anddesign; but men are influenced by motives, and actuatedby choice;yet we are to look above them to God, who is the fountain of all goodand blessedness. For, who gave these instruments their capacity? Who placedthem in our way and within our reach? Who endowedthem with power to help us, and inspired them with inclinations to bless us? "He makethHis sun to shine on the evil and on the good," "andHis paths drop fatness." Two things must here be observed: — 1. Thanksgiving is frequently confounded with praise; but they are distinguishable. We praise persons for excellencyof characterand conduct. We give thanks for favours receivedfrom them, and obligations we are under to them. The essenceofpraise is admiration; the essenceofthanksgiving is gratitude. 2. And you must have observed that, when the apostle speaks ofthanksgiving, he does not mean only the use of the words — "Words are but air." The verbal expressionis nothing, unless corresponding views and feelings proceed, and corresponding actions follow it. You would not wish a man to thank you if he were senselessofhis obligations. If he should commend and applaud you, and then do everything in his powerto injure you and to offend you. And yet how much of this hypocrisy has God continually to meet with from His creatures, and even many professors ofreligion! II. HOW THIS DUTY IS TO BE PERFORMED. 1. It is to be done in the name of Christ. It is His intercessiononour behalf that renders our supplications acceptedin the Beloved, and by His much incense which purifies our hearts. Thus, as Petersays, we "offer spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ." And therefore, says the Apostle Paul, "Let us offer by Him the sacrificesofGod continually, that is, the fruit of our lips, giving thanks to His name." 2. Again, as we are to do this in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, so we are to do it always. What, then, does the apostle mean when he says, "We are to give thanks always for all things unto God and the Father." Thanksgiving should always be found in our addresses to God. You are not to adore and praise God in His house only, but also in your own. You are not only to worship Him on the Sabbath, but during the week:indeed, the week is to show in you what the Sabbath does for you. And it is a poor devotion indeed, that does not survive the sanctuary, and that is brushed out on Monday morning along with the dust of the place. It canintend, also, nothing less than perseverance;"Holding fast the confidence, and the rejoicing of the hope firm
  7. 7. unto the end"; not "growing wearyin well-doing," and not becoming cold after your first fervours in religion.Now, in order that you may have this praying frame — this readiness for thanksgiving always — and feel these excitements to it, there are three things essentiallynecessary. 1. The first is, deep self-abasement. You will always find the proud ungrateful. 2. The secondis — it will be necessaryfor you, if you would live in this praying frame of mind, to be careful to observe and mark the loving kindnesses ofthe Lord. According, as David says, "Whoso is wise, and will observe these things, even he shall understand the loving kindness of the Lord." And Mr. Flavel remarks, that "He who observes providences shallnot want providences to observe." 3. The third is, to keepthese things in remembrance; for, if they are forgotten, they can no longersway or influence you; and therefore, says David, "Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits." First pair. — You are to give thanks for natural and spiritual mercies. Secondpair. — You are to thank Him for ordinary and extraordinary mercies. There are some remarkable instances of the Divine interposition in their favour, in a way of providence or of grace. These are like the red-letter days in the calendarof life. These may be consideredas the masterpieces ofprovidence, either in our protection or our deliverance:either in our support or our comfort. At the same time we must not forget that "His mercies are new every morning," and that "He daily loadeth us with his benefits." Third pair. — You are to thank God for positive and preventive mercies. From how many unknown evils as well as known, have you been preserved ever since you have had a being! Fourth pair. — You are to give thanks for public and private mercies. You are embarkedin a vessel, the safetyof which is your safetytoo. Fifth pair. — You are to bless God for personaland relative blessings. In how many lives, is your whole life bound up! There is the wife of your choice — there are the children of your love. Sixth pair. — You are to bless God for present and future mercies. The seventh and last pair. — You are to give thanks unto God for your sweetand for your bitter mercies. (W. Jay.) The duty of thanksgiving I. Barrow, D. D.I. THE SUBSTANCE OF THE DUTY. — "To give thanks"; or, rather, "to be thankful." 1. It implies a right apprehensionof, and consequentlya considerate attention unto, benefits conferred. Forhe that is either wholly ignorant of his
  8. 8. obligations, or mistakes them, or passes them over with a slight and superficial view, can nowise be grateful. 2. This duty requires a faithful retention of benefits in memory, and consequentlyfrequent reflections on them. For he that is no longeraffected with a benefit than it incurs the sense, andsuffers not itself to be disregarded, is far from being grateful; nay, if we believe the philosopher, is ungrateful in the worstkind and highestdegree. "He that falsely denies the receptionof a benefit, and he that dissembles it, and he that doth not repay it, is ingrateful; but most ingrateful of all is he that forgets it." 3. This duty implies a due esteemand valuation of benefits; that the nature and quality, the measure and quantity, the circumstances andconsequencesof them be well expended; else the gratitude is like to be none, or very defective. For we commensurate our thankfulness, not so much to the intrinsic excellencyof things, as to our peculiar estimations of them. In such manner ought we diligently to survey and judiciously to estimate the effects of Divine beneficence, examining every part, and descanting on every circumstance thereof: like those that contemplate some rare beauty, or some excellent picture; some commending the exactproportions, some the gracefulfeatures, some the lively colours discernible therein. There is not the leastof the Divine favours, which, if we considerthe condescensive tenderness,the clear intention, the undeservedfrankness, the cheerful debonairity expressed therein, hath not dimensions largerthan our comprehension, colours too fair, and lineaments too comely for our weak sightthoroughly to discern; requiring therefore our highest esteemand our utmost thanks. They are immense, innumerable, unconceivable, and unexpressible. But still — 4. "Giving thanks" imports that benefits be receivedwith a willing mind, a hearty sense, a vehement affection. 5. This duty requires due acknowledgmentofour obligation, significations of our notice, declarations ofour esteemand goodacceptanceoffavours conferred. 6. This duty requires endeavours of real compensation, and a satisfactory requital of benefits, according to the ability and opportunity of the receiver. 7. True gratitude for benefits is always attendedwith the esteem, veneration, and love of the benefactor. II. THE OBJECT AND TERM TO WHICH IT IS TO BE DIRECTED.To this God, to this great, to this only Benefactorofours, we owe this most natural and easy, this most just and equal, this most sweetand pleasantduty of giving thanks.
  9. 9. III. I proceednow to the third, THE CIRCUMSTANCEOF TIME ALLOTTED TO THE PERFORMANCE OF THIS DUTY, expressedby that universal and unlimited term, "always." 1. Hereby is required that we do often actually meditate on, be sensible of, confess and celebrate the Divine beneficence. If God incessantlydemonstrates Himself gracious unto us, we are in all reasonobligedfrequently to confess ourselves gratefulunto Him. 2. "Giving thanks always" may import our appointing and punctually observing certain convenient times of performing this duty; that is, of seriouslymeditating on, and affectionatelyacknowledging the Divine bounty. Instance of the Jewishsacrifice, renderedby the Greek translators, "the continual sacrifice." As that sacrifice, being offeredconstantly at a set time, was thence denominated continual, so perhaps may we, by constantly observing some fit returns of praise and thanksgiving, be said"always to give thanks." 3. But farther, "giving thanks always" may import a vigilant attendance on this duty, such as men bestow on their employments, of which, though the actualprosecutionceases, yetthe designcontinually proceeds;just as we say, such an one is writing a book, or building a house, though he may at the present time be occupiedby some other employment; because his designnever sleeps, and his purpose continues uninterrupted. This term "always" necessarilyimplies a ready disposition or habitual inclination to give thanks, ever permanent in us; that our hearts, as David's was, be fixed always, that is, fittingly prepared and steadily resolvedto thank and praise God. 5. Lastly: "giving thanks always" imports that we readily embrace every opportunity of actually expressing our thankfulness:for so in some places of Scripture, what is enjoined to be done continually, is in others only required to be done on all opportunities. It is true that no time is unfavourable: every moment we receive favours, and therefore every minute we owe thanks. We should be like those trees that bear fruit (more or less)continually; but then more kindly and more abundantly when more powerfully cherishedby the heavenly warmth. When any fresh, any rare, any remarkable benefit happens to us; when prosperous successattends our honest endeavours;when unexpected favours fall as it were of their own accordinto our bosoms. IV. THE MATTER. — "Forall things." 1. We are to give thanks, not only for greatand notable benefits, but for the leastand most ordinary favours of God: though indeed none of God's favours are in themselves small and inconsiderable. Menare wont to bless themselves,
  10. 10. if they receive but a transient glance from a prince's eye; a smile from a great personage;any slenderintimation of regard from him that is in capacityto do them good. What is it then to receive the leasttestimony of His goodwill, from whom alone every goodthing can be expected. 2. We are to render thanks, not only for new and presentbenefits, but for all we have formerly, all that we may hereafterreceive. 3. We should bless God, not only for new, rare, extraordinary accidents of providence, but for the common and daily benefits and indulgences thereof. 4. We should give thanks, not only for private and particular, but for public benefits also, and for such as befall others. 5. We are obliged to give thanks, not only for pleasantand prosperous occurrencesofprovidence, but for those also which are adverse to our desire, and distastefulto our natural sense;for poverty, sickness, disgrace;for all the sorrows and troubles, the disasters and disappointments, that befall us. We are bound to pay thanks, not for our food only, but for our physic also (which, though ungrateful to our palate, is profitable for our health): we are obliged, in the schoolof providence, not only for the goodinstructions, but for the seasonable corrections also vouchsafedunto us (whereby, though our senses are offended, our manners are bettered). 6. Lastly, we are obliged to thank God, not only for corporealand temporal benefits, but also (and that principally) for spiritual and eternal blessings. I should conclude with certaininducements persuasive to the practice of this duty. I. First, therefore, we may considerthat there is no disposition whatevermore deeply radicatedin the original constitution of all souls endued with any kind of perception or passion, than being sensible of benefits received;being kindly affectedwith love and respecttoward them that exhibit them; being ready with suitable expressions to acknowledgethem, and to endeavour competent recompenses forthem. Even the worst of men retain something of this natural inclination, and the very brute creationgives evidence of it. II. The secondobligationto this duty is most just and equal; since we are in all reasonindebted for what is freely given, as well as for what is lent to us: for the freeness ofthe giver, his not exacting security, nor expressing conditions of return, doth not diminish, but rather increase the debt: this enlargedon. III. Thirdly, this is a most sweetand delightful duty: as the performance of it proceeds from goodhumour and a cheerful disposition of mind, so it feeds and foments them both. Prayerreminds us of our imperfections and wants;
  11. 11. confessionofour misdeeds and bad deserts;but thanksgiving includes nothing uneasy or unpleasant, nothing but the memory and sense of exceeding goodness.Otherconsiderations may be briefly added: viz., that this duty is of all others most acceptable to God and profitable to us, inducing Him to bestow more, and qualifying us to receive it. (I. Barrow, D. D.) The duty of giving thanksThat thanksgiving to God is a greatand necessary duty becoming all Christians. I. To open the duty. Here is — First: The substance, oract of it — "Giving thanks." Praise relatethto God's excellencies, thanksgiving to God's benefits. There is a two-fold thanksgiving.(1)By way of celebrationor commemoration, when we speak ofGod's mercies one to another.(2) By way of invocation, adoration, or worship, when we express them to God Himself. Secondly: The circumstances ofthe duty. 1. Of time. "Always." How is this possible?(1)We must always have a heart prepared and disposedto give thanks.(2)We must not omit the proper occasions,but must do it frequently and constantly.(3)"Always," i.e., in all conditions, both in adversity and prosperity. 2. The matter for which we are to give thanks — "Forall things." The same extent of the matter we may see in a parallel place (1 Thessalonians5:18), "In everything give thanks." This universal particle comprehendeth all kinds of mercies, spiritual and temporal mercies. He that is not thankful for the smaller mercies disposethhimself to a stupid carelessnessandinsensibility of the greatestmercies:"If therefore ye have not been faithful in the unrighteous mammon, who will commit to your trust the true riches?" (Luke 16:11.)A suspectedleakyvesselwe try with waterfirst, and then with wine. Besides, they all came from the same love, the greaterand smaller mercies (Psalm 136:25). Ordinary mercies are our constantdiet (Psalm68:19). Extraordinary mercies are our cordials in a fainting fit (Psalm77:10).(4)Positive mercies and privative mercies. Freedomfrom all the sins and dangers we might have fallen into. Did we know how busy the devil is to hurt us, were it not for the sense of God's providence round about us, we would be more thankful to God. We do not know how many dangers God hath prevented.(5) We are also to give thanks for others (2 Corinthians 1:11). God's children rejoice in one another's prosperity, and are interestedin one another's mercies, as if they were their own (Philippians 2:27).(6) Mercies in hand and mercies in hope. That argueth a strong faith, affectionatelyto praise God for mercies in hope as well as mercies in hand (Psalm 31:19). Abraham, when he had not a foot in the land
  12. 12. of Canaan, built an altar and offered thank offerings to God (Genesis 13:18); so God's children "rejoice in hope of the glory of God" (Romans 5:2; 1 Peter 1:8).Though we do not simply give thanks for the evil, yet we may give thanks for the goodthat is mixed with them; that is to say —(1) Forthe mixture (Job 2:10). He taketh awayopportunities of service, but it is a mercy that He continued them so long.(2)For the mitigation; it might have been worse (Ezra 9:13; Lamentations 3:39).(3)For the fruit and profit; if it be not goodin itself, it turneth to good(Romans 8:28; Psalm119:71).(4)Forthe final issue, that God may be glorified (1 Peter 4:14), and we rewarded(Matthew 5:12). 3. The object to whom this religious worship is to be tendered — "To Godand the Father" (so Colossians 3:17). 4. The manner or means — "In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ." Why must thanksgiving be made in Christ's name?(1) Becausethere is more of God discoveredin Christ than elsewhere (2 Corinthians 4:6). In creationman was made like God, but in redemption God was made like man.(2) Christ is the only Mediatorto convey blessings to us and our services to God; for He is our High Priestand Intercessor. As our High PriestHe procured all our mercies for us by His oblation; and by His intercessionHe conveyeththem to us (Hebrews 8:2).(3) He hath required this duty from us (1 Thessalonians 5:18).(4) Becauseallour mercies come to us as the fruit of Christ's death, as wrapped in His bowels, as swimming in His blood, as the fruit of His purchase. II. How necessary, profitable, and becoming Christians this duty is. 1. How necessarya duty it is appeareth —(1) By the light of nature. Ingratitude is counted an unnatural sin (2 Timothy 3:2, 3).(2) By His express will revealedin the Scripture (1 Thessalonians 5:18). 2. How necessarya duty it is appeareth by the greatprofit that cometh of it.(1) To keepus always in a remembrance of God, and that invisible hand that teachethout all our supplies to us.(2) The observationand acknowledgmentof His benefits breedeth in us a love to God (1 John 4:19).(3)It doth encourage our hope. 3. How necessarya duty it is appeareth because it prevents many sins.(1) Hardness of heart and security in enjoying the blessings ofGod's common providence.(2)It suppresseth murmuring, or that querulous, fretting, impatient humour which venteth itself even in our prayers and complaints, and soureth all our comforts.(3)It preventeth distrust and carking cares (Philippians 4:6).(4) it cureth spiritual pride when we considerwho is to be praised for all the goodthat is in us. They that have more than others are
  13. 13. more indebted to grace.Use1. Is it such a duty? Then take heed of impediments and enemies to thankfulness. (1)A proud heart. (2)A fleshly mind.Use 2. Is our thanksgiving right? (1)If the heart be brought near to God by every mercy we receive from Him (Psalm 96:8). (2)If it breed a greatdelight in God (Psalm 37:4). (3)If it be a cheerful, thankful obedience (Romans 12:1; John 14:15). (T. Manton, D. D.) The duty of giving thanks to God Bishop Harvey Goodwin.I. In the first place, I would have you notice that St. Paul speaks ofgiving thanks "UNTO GOD AND THE FATHER." The person describedunder these two titles is of course one and the same, but the thoughts which belong to the two titles are very different; the name of God may be said chiefly to testify of power, that of Fatherchiefly of love; it is because Godhas allowedHimself to be addressedas "our Father," that we can draw nigh to Him with fall assuranceoffaith. II. Next observe, THAT THANKS MUST BE GIVEN TO THE FATHER "IN THE NAME OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST." This throws a remarkable light upon the nature of thanksgiving. Our natural feeling would (I think) be this, that if we came to ask any favour or mercy at the hands of God, we should rightly do so in the name of Him, through whom alone our petitions can be granted, but that the same thing would hardly hold good, if we came to pay the tribute of praise and thanksgiving to God; in asking we should feel that we needed a mediator, in giving (howeversmall our gift might be) we should scarcelyimagine that the same need existed. And yet, according to St. Paul, the need is the same in both cases;even our thanks must be offered up through Christ; we do not make God our debtor by such offerings;whether we ask or whether we pay tribute, it is we who are the gainers, and for both the one purpose and the other we need the righteousness ofChrist, to make our approachto God's mercy seatacceptable. III. But again;St. Paul in the text gives a very wide range to thanksgiving, when he speaksof"GIVING THANKS FOR ALL THINGS." All the dispensations of God should be regardedas the acts of a Father, and therefore as demanding our thanks. I know the difficulty of realizing this state of mind;
  14. 14. a time may perhaps come, when we shall be able to look back from our place of rest upon the way by which God hath led us, and when we shall be able to see that in all its turns and twistings (so far as they were the result of God's leading, and not due to our own perversity), and in all its darkerpassages,in its roughest as well as its smoothestportions, it was indeed "the right way," and all demands our gratitude to Him, who led us by a way that we knew not. IV. There is one other expressionin the text which deserves notice, and to which a remark applies similar to that just now made upon the expression"all things." St. Paul says, "giving thanks ALWAYS"; the word "always" is sufficiently strong and comprehensive in itself, and becomes additionally so by being joined to the words "all things." "Giving thanks always for all things" is obviously as comprehensive a charge to give thanks as could possibly be devised; and I wish to remark that the peculiar force of the word "always" seems to be this, "under all circumstances." St. Paulis not intending (I think) so much to enjoin an unceasing course ofthanksgiving, as to warn us against allowing our thankfulness to depend upon our own state of mind, or upon the prosperity or adversity of our outward condition. (Bishop Harvey Goodwin.) Common mercies N. Macleod, D. D.The first thanks of a redeemed creature will always be for Christ. But Christian thankfulness shows itselfin joyous acknowledgmentof all gifts, greatand small. And it finds a new callto its exercise in the fact, that the lessergifts have their origin in the love which gave us the greatest, and came to us through that greatestHimself. The range of Christian thankfulness becomes, in this way, very wide. "Forall things" — for little mercies as well as greatmercies — for the gospelfirst, but also for the humblest truth which enlarges the mind; for things in heaven and things on earth; for whatever is related to our growthand well-being; for the air we breathe, the waterwe drink, the fire which warms us, and the earth which is the bountiful food growerfor us all. "All things." Showers and streams, flowers and trees, bird and beastand creeping things, the wide sea and the lofty hills, sunshine and starlight, light and darkness, clouds and rainbows, waxing and waning moons, seasonsand days. "Forall things." For things of discipline as well as things of nutriment, for toil and the hardness which toil works, for hunger and cold, for sicknessand sorrow, for death itself, for mercy and also for judgment, for riches and also for poverty, for peacefulcalm and also for purifying storm. "Forall things." For friends and privileges and just laws and liberties; for our native land and our memories of heroic ancestors;for Christian principle and the Christian Church; for life and strength and reason;for our bodies
  15. 15. fearfully and wonderfully made; for our place in society, our opportunities for good, our means of usefulness, our knowledge, insight, and growth; and for faith, hope, and charity in ourselves and others. I. In a country like ours, we could make no selectionofcommon mercies in which THE BLESSINGSOF EMPLOYMENT were leftout. We are a nation of workers. In our offices, workshops, andstudies; at our crafts, domestic duties, and professionaltasks,we are all supposed to have some employment. Labour itself is a blessing. It is employment. And anyone who knows the misery of the state indicated by the words "out of employment," also knows the greatnessofthe blessing. In its results it is worse than bodily disease.It is the sure destruction of self-respectandcourage. The joy of life perishes at the roots, and despaircommences its evil reign. One of the directestblessings of labour is its healthiness. Other things being equal, it is the busy who are healthy. Idleness enfeebles both mind and body. Movement, activity, fulfilment of tasks — this is the law for every creature made by God. Neglect of this law is death. Another element in this blessing of work is its honourableness. Since work implies service, it is a beneficent endowment that it is honourable. And this is an attribute in all work, in work of the hand as well as work of the mind. When our Makerappointed us to labour, He made labour one of the dignities in His kingdom. A working man is one of God's noblemen. His queens are working women. II. The lastof the mercies I undertook to setbefore you is HOME. And I will begin by naming the homeliness of home. In my home I am at ease, andfree to be myself. I am neither merchant, nor student, nor craftsman, nor politician. I am simply a member of the home circle, a citizen of "that country which every man loves." It is a world whose courtesiesare those of love. It exacts no etiquette except that which expresses the heart. How entirely it surrounds us. We are born into it, we die in it. We frequent it day and night; we are in it from infancy to old age. We rise in the morning, and find it filled with friendly faces;we retire for the night from amidst a group of the dearestwe have. Every way it is a comfort to us. It is our shelterfrom the weather, our banqueting house, our hospital and place of rest. Next to its homeliness, in matter for thankfulness, is the seclusionofhome. Above my summer hut one year was a mountain stream, which I often visited. Rising far up in the marshy hollows of the mountains, it made its wayby steepand frequent plunges to the sea. Sometimes it leapt from crag to crag, brawling in a confusedway over the sudden breaks of rock in its march. Sometimes it flung its waters in a mass on a lower shelf with an angry clash. At one point it came trailing down the face of the glistening rock behind; at another it tumbled and
  16. 16. splashedin fantastic pools within its bed. But here and there, in its descent, it came to solitary spots, quiet basins of stone, where all the hasting and furious turbulence was at an end. And the stream that leapt and churned higher up, lay still as a sleeping child. What those quiet pools were to the life of that mountain stream, home is to the ordinary life we lead. The one life wrestles and leaps onward in endless unrest, the other dwells in calmness and peace. Home is a blessing so common, and we have been all our days so familiar with it, that few realize the full riches of blessing which it is in our life. But there is a blessing in our homes greaterthan either its seclusion, orcomfort. Some of the bestdiscipline of life is there. Home has functions which point to eternity. It is a schoolto instruct us in the knowledge ofGod. A revelationof Godolder than the Bible shines in the home. The parables of the fireside are as Divine as those of Christ. "Like as a father pitieth his children, so the Lord pitieth them that fear Him." As we learn the secrets ofthat pity in the heart of our earthly father we become acquainted with God. A mother's love is a Jacob's ladder by which we ascendto the love of God. "As one whom his mother comforteth, so will I comfort you." What surrounds us from our infancy is a vision and prophecy of God. (N. Macleod, D. D.) Praise in death Romaine.JamesHervey, when Dr. Stonehouse saw him for the last time, about two hours before he expired, pressedupon the doctorin the most affectionate manner his everlasting concerns, telling him "here is no abiding place." Stonehouse, seeing the greatdifficulty and pain with which he spoke, desired that he would spare himself. "No," saidhe, "doctor, no. You tell me I have but a few moments to live. Oh let me spend them in adoring our great Redeemer..."He then expatiated in the most striking manner upon these words of St. Paul, "All things are yours." He then paused a little, and with greatserenity in his countenance quoted those triumphant words, "'Lord, now lettestThou Thy servant depart in peace, formine eyes have seenThy salvation.'There, doctor, is my cordial. What are all the cordials to the dying compared to the salvation of Christ?" In his last moments he exclaimed two or three times, "Precious salvation!" and then, leaning his head againstthe side of the easychair in which he sat, he shut his eyes and fell asleep. (Romaine.) Praise at all times A. Fuller.Praise is the believer's help in his trials, and his companionafter trial. Jehoshaphat's army sang praises before the battle. David sang praises in
  17. 17. the cave;Daniel, when the trap was setfor his life, prayed and gave thanks three times a day as usual: and Jesus, whenHe would raise Lazarus, first lift up His heart in thanks to the Father; and before He went to supper, first sang a hymn. So is praise also our solace aftertrial. Music is sweetestwhen heard over rivers, where the echo thereof is best rebounded by the waters;and praise for pensiveness, thanks for tears, blessing Godover the floods of affliction, makes the sweetestmusic in the ears of heaven. (A. Fuller.) A day of thanksgiving C. Nevins.A personbeing once castupon a desolate island, spent a day in fasting and prayer for his deliverance, but no help came. It occurredto him then to keepa day of thanksgiving and praise, and he had no soonerdone it than relief was brought to him. You see, as soonas he beganto sing of mercy exercised, the exercise ofmercy was renewedto him. The Lord heard the voice of his praise. (C. Nevins.) Varieties of praise P. B. Power.The psalmistspeaks ofsinging to the name of the Lord, blessing, extolling, thanksgiving, exalting. Just as the stem which is full of sapthrows out many branches, so the believer who is full of a spirit of praise will give vent to it in many different forms. (P. B. Power.) The music of the Christian life W. V. Robinson, B. A.Every Christian life is like a psalm. Just as in those grand old Hebrew psalms you may hear different voices;as you may hear, now the broken voice of the broken and contrite heart as it sobs out its confessionofsin, and now the soft cooing as of the infant falling asleepin perfect peace upon its mother's bosom;just as you may hear, now the dull groanof anguish wrung from the heart almost overburdened with sorrow, and now the peal of laughter, as of one who is bounding over the mountain side, breathing God's pure air, and rejoicing in God's glad sunshine; as you may hear, now the sharp cry of pain as of a soldierwho has been hit by the archers, and now the shouts of triumph rising from the throats of those who have been victors in the fight; and yet in all the psalms, running like an accompaniment, you may detectthe perpetual sense ofGod's nearness and of God's love: so we shall not fail to find many varied experiences in the Christian life, some joyful and some painful — many voices in one psalm; and
  18. 18. yet, if that life is what it should be, the accompanimentof every experience will be the music of a thankful heart. 1. Thankfulness is the harmony of contentment and aspiration. 2. Thankfulness is the harmony betweenthe deep sense ofobligation, and the joy of perfectfreedom. (W. V. Robinson, B. A.) COMMENTARIES Ellicott's Commentary for English Readers(20)Giving thanks always for all things.—This temper of universal and pervading thankfulness is dwelt upon in the First Epistle to the Thessalonians(1Thessalonians 5:18)as indissolubly united with unceasing joy and prayer (“Rejoice evermore;pray without ceasing;in everything give thanks.”)Since thanksgiving is for what God has given us, and prayer for what we still need, both must be united in our imperfect condition here. In Colossians 3:17 it is associatedwith action “in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.” Here it is dealt with alone, as the basis of the praises, public and private, corporate and individual, describedabove. In regard to the former, St. Paul marks thanksgiving as the fundamental and invariable elementof all Christian worship, clothing itself naturally in all variety of music; in regardto the latter, he describes the habitual spirit of thankfulness, prevailing alike in joy and sorrow, undisturbed even by penitent sense ofsin, as the inner music of all Christian life. Unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.—Boththese expressions are emphatic. To all consciousnessofGod belong fear and reverence;to the belief in Him as “our Father” (see Romans 8:14-17; Galatians 4:4-6) speciallybelong love and thanksgiving. But it is “in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ”—thatis, as identified in perfectunity with Him— that we have the adoption to sonship which is the ground of such thanksgiving. So also in the same unity (see John 14:13; John 15:16;John 16:23-24)we have the ground of perfect confidence in prayer. Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary5:15-21 Another remedy againstsin, is care, or caution, it being impossible else to maintain purity of heart and life. Time is a talent given us by God, and it is misspent and lost when not
  19. 19. employed according to his design. If we have lostour time heretofore, we must double our diligence for the future. Of that time which thousands on a dying bed would gladly redeemat the price of the whole world, how little do men think, and to what trifles they daily sacrifice it! People are very apt to complain of bad times; it were well if that stirred them more to redeemtime. Be not unwise. Ignorance of our duty, and neglectof our souls, show the greatestfolly. Drunkenness is a sin that never goes alone, but carries men into other evils; it is a sin very provoking to God. The drunkard holds out to his family and to the world the sad spectacleofa sinner hardened beyond what is common, and hastening to perdition. When afflicted or weary, let us not seek to raise our spirits by strong drink, which is hateful and hurtful, and only ends in making sorrows more felt. But by fervent prayer let us seek to be filled with the Spirit, and to avoid whatevermay grieve our gracious Comforter. All God's people have reasonto sing for joy. Though we are not always singing, we should be always giving thanks; we should never want disposition for this duty, as we never want matter for it, through the whole course ofour lives. Always, even in trials and afflictions, and for all things; being satisfiedof their loving intent, and goodtendency. God keeps believers from sinning against him, and engagesthem to submit one to another in all he has commanded, to promote his glory, and to fulfil their duties to eachother. Barnes'Notes on the BibleGiving thanks always - This is probably designedto be connectedwith the preceding verse, and to denote that the proper subject of psalms and hymns is thanksgiving and praise. This is indeed always the main design, and should be so regarded; and this part of worship should be so conducted as to keepup in the heart a lively sense ofthe mercy and goodness of God. For all things - ὑπὲρ πάντων huper pantōn - for all things, or all "persons." Dr. Barrow supposes that the meaning here is, that they were to give thanks for "allpersons," and to regard themselves as under obligations to give thanks for the mercies bestowedupon "the human race," in accordancewith the idea expressedin the Liturgy of the Episcopalchurch, "We, thine unworthy servants, do give thee most humble and hearty thanks for thy goodness andloving-kindness to us, and to all men." This idea is beautiful: and it accords with the requirements of the Scriptures elsewhere; 1 Timothy 2:1. "I exhort, therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all people. Such is the duty of Christians; and I see no departure from the fair meaning of the words here, in supposing that the apostle may have designedto express such an idea. The sense, according to this, would be, that we are to praise God for his generalmercy to
  20. 20. mankind; for all the happiness which mortals are permitted to enjoy; for the love of God to mankind in creation, in providence, and in redemption - just as a grateful child will give thanks for all the kindness shownto his brothers and sisters One obvious effectof this would be to overcome "selfishness,"and to make us rejoice in the happiness of others as well as in our own. Another effectwould be to make us feel a deeperinterest in the condition of our fellow creatures. Another would be to elevate and enlarge our conceptions of the goodnessofGod - directing the mind to all the favors which he has bestowedon the race. Man has much for which to be grateful; and the duty of acknowledging the mercy of God to the race should not be forgotten. We are often prone so to magnify our calamities, and to contemplate the woes ofthe race, that we overlook the occasionsforgratitude; and we should, therefore, look upon the "mercies" whichwe enjoy as wellas the miseries which we endure, that our hearts may be right. He who looks only on his trials will soon find his mind souredand complaining; he who endeavors to find how many occasions forgratitude he has, will soonfind the burden of his sorrows alleviated, and his mind tranquil and calm. Yet, if the words here are to be takenas in our translation, "for all things." they are full of force and beauty. At the close oflife, and in heaven, we shall see occasionto bless God for all his dealings with us. We shall see that we have not suffered one pang too much, or been required to perform one duty too severe. We shallsee that all our afflictions, as well as our mercies were designedfor our good, and were needful for us. Why then should we not bless God in the furnace as well as in the palace;on a bed of pain as well as on a bed of down; in want as well as when sitting down at the splendid banquet? God knows what is best for us; and the way in which he leads us, mysterious though it seemto be now, will yet be seento have been full of goodness andmercy. Unto God and the Father - Or, "to God, even the Father." It cannotmean to God as distinguished from the Father, or first to God and then to the Father, as if the Father were distinct from God. The meaning is, that thanks are to be given speciallyto Godthe Father - the greatAuthor of all mercies, and the source of all blessings. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ - That is, through his mediation, or trusting in him; see the notes on John 14:13. The meaning is, that we are "always" to approachGod through the mediation of the Lord Jesus. Whenwe ask for mercy, it is to be on his account, or through his merits; when we plead for strength and grace to support us in trial, it is to be in dependence on him; and when we give thanks, it is to be through him, and because it is through his
  21. 21. intervention that we receive all blessings, and by his merits that even the gratitude of beings so sinful as we are can be accepted. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary20. thanks … for all things— even for adversities;also for blessings, unknownas well as known (Col 3:17; 1Th 5:18). unto God and the Father—the Fountain of every blessing in Creation, Providence, Election, and Redemption. Lord Jesus Christ—by whom all things, even distresses, becomeours (Ro 8:35, 37;1Co 3:20-23). Matthew Poole's CommentaryGiving thanks always:God still by fresh mercies gives fresh occasionfor thanksgiving, and we must accordingly continue our thanksgiving through the whole course of our lives without weariness. For all things; all sorts of mercies, among which afflictions may be reckoned, as working for goodto them that love God, Romans 8:28. Unto God and the Father; i.e. unto God even the Father, the Fountain of all our good. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; in whose name, and by whose merit, all goodthings are given to us, and by whom we offer up all our prayers, and praises, and spiritual services, that they may be acceptedofGod. Gill's Exposition of the Entire BibleGiving thanks always for all things,.... For things temporal, for our beings, and the preservationof them, and for all the mercies of life; for things spiritual, for Christ, and for all spiritual blessings in him; for electing, redeeming, sanctifying, adopting, pardoning, and justifying grace;for a meetness for heaven, and for eternal life itself; for the Gospel, promises, truths, ordinances, and ministry; and this is to be done always, atall times, in times of adversity, desertion, temptation, affliction, and persecution, as well as in prosperity: unto God, and the Father; to God who is, and as he is the Fatherof mercies, and of all creatures;and as he is the Father of Christ, and of all the electin him: in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; for all the mercies of God's people, both temporal and spiritual, come through him, and for his sake;and thanksgivings for them are only acceptable to God as they are offered up by him; nor is there any other way of bringing them to God, but through him:
  22. 22. this duty, as it stands connectedwith the former, shows that praise and thanksgiving are the principal subject matter of psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, to be sung; and that the manner of singing is with thanksgiving; and that the end of it is to give thanks to God. Geneva Study BibleGiving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ; EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Meyer's NT CommentaryHYPERLINK "/ephesians/5-20.htm"Ephesians 5:20. A third modal definition to the πληροῦσθε ἐν πνεύματι, likewise PRECEPT AUSTIN RESOURCES Always And For All Things BY SPURGEON “Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Fatherin the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:20 THE position of our text in the Epistle is worthy of observation. It follows the precept with regardto sacredsong in which Believers are bid to speak to themselves and one another in Psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in their hearts to the Lord. If they cannotbe always singing they are always to maintain the spirit of song. If they must, of necessity, desistat intervals from outward expressions ofpraise, they ought never to refrain from inwardly giving thanks. The Apostle, having touched upon the actof singing in public worship, here points out the essentialpart of it which lies not in classic music and thrilling harmonies, but in the melody of the heart. Thanksgiving is the soul of all acceptable singing.
  23. 23. Note, also, that this verse immediately precedes the Apostle’s exhortations to Believers concerning the common duties of ordinary life. The saints are to give thanks to God always and then to fulfill their duties to their fellow men. The Apostle writes, “Submitting yourselves one to another in the fear of God,” and then he adds the various branches of holy walking which belong to wives and to husbands, to children and to parents, to servants and to masters–so thatit would seem that thanksgiving is the preface to a holy life, the foundation of obedience and the vestibule of sanctity. He who would serve God must begin by praising God, for a gratefulheart is the mainspring of obedience. We must offer the saltof gratitude with the sacrifice of obedience–ourlives should be anointed with the precious oil of thankfulness. As soldiers march to music, so while we walk in the paths of righteousness we should keepstep to the notes of thanksgiving. Larks sing as they mount, so should we magnify the Lord for His mercies while we are ringing our way to Heaven. My text is a very appropriate one for this cold morning when wind and snow conspire againstour comfort. Let it peep up like the goldencup of the crocus out of the wintry waste. Whenthe weatheris unusually dull and dreary we should resolve to seta stout heart againstthe pelting storm and determine that if we shiver in body we will at leastbe warm in heart. Our thanksgiving is not a swallow whichis gone with the summer. The birds within our bosom sing all year round and on such a morning as this their song is doubly welcome. The fire of gratitude will help to warm us–heapon the big logs of loving memories! No coldshall freeze the genial current of soul–ourpraise shall flow on when brooks and rivers are bound in chains of ice. Let us see which among us can bestrejoice in the Lord in ill weather! This morning I shall ask you to think over the pleasant duty prescribed. Then I shall lead you to think of its spiritual prerequisites, or what is necessaryto help a man to give thanks always for all things. And we will close by dwelling upon the eminent excellenciesofthe duty, or rather of the privilege which is here described. 1. First, let us think of the PLEASANT DUTY which is here both prescribed and described. Think what it is–giving thanks. By this is meant the emotion of gratitude and the expressionof it either by song, by grateful speech, by the thankful look–whichmeans far more than words can express–orby any other method. We have, sometimes, been so overcome by the devout emotion of gratitude to God for His mercy that we could not help but weep. And strange it is that the same sluices which furnish vent for our sorrows also supply a channel for the overflow of our joys. We may weepto God’s praise if we feelit to be
  24. 24. most natural. We are to give thanks in our spirit, feeling not only resigned, acquiescent, and content, but grateful for all that God does to us and for us. We are bound to show this gratitude by our actions, for obedience is at once the most sincere and the most acceptable methodof giving thanks. To go about irksome and laborious duty cheerfully is to thank God. To bear sickness and pain patiently, because it is according to His will, is to thank God. To sympathize with suffering saints for love of Jesus is to bless God. And to love the cause ofGod and to defend it for Christ’s sake, is to thank God. The angels, whenthey praise God, not only sing, “Hallelujah, hallelujah,” but they obey, “doing His commandments, hearkening to the voice of His Word.” We must give thanks to God in every shape that shall be expressive of our hearts and suitable to the occasion. And although changing the mode, we may thus continue without cessationto give thanks unto God, even the Father. Beloved, after all it is but a light thing to render to our heavenly Father our poor thanks, after He has given us our lives, maintained us in being, savedour souls through the precious redemption of Jesus Christ, given us to be His children and made us heirs of eternalGlory! What are our thanks in the presence ofall these priceless favors? Why, if we gave our God a thousand lives and could spend eachone of these in a perpetual martyrdom, it were a small return for what He has bestowedupon us! But to give Him thanks is the leastwe can do and shall we be slack in that? He gives us breath, shall we not breathe out His praise? He fills our mouth with goodthings, shall we not speak wellof His name?– “Words are but air and tongues but clay, And His compassionsare Divine.” Shall we fail even with words and tongues? Godforbid! We will praise the name of the Lord, for His mercy endures forever. None of us will say, “I pray You have me excused.” The poorest, weakestandleast-giftedperson cangive thanks! The work of thanksgiving does not belong to the man of large utterance, for he who canhardly put two words togethercan give thanks. Nor is it confined to the man of large possessions,for the woman who had but two mites–whichmake a farthing–gave substantialthanks. The smoking flax may give thanks that it is not quenched and the bruised reed may give thanks that it is not broken. Even the dumb may give thanks–theircountenance cansmile a Psalm! And the dying can give thanks–theirplacid brow beaming forth a hymn. No Christian, therefore, canhonestly say, “I am unable to exercise the delightful privilege of giving thanks.” We may one and all at this moment give thanks unto God our Father. Brothers and Sisters, letus do so!
  25. 25. Now, as we have consideredwhat it is we are to do, let us notice when we are to do it, for the pith of the precept lies very much in the two “alls” which are in the text–“always forall things.” We are to give thanks always. To give thanks, sometimes, is easyenough. Any mill will grind when the wind blows. Brethren, we scarcelyneedexhorting to do this when the wine and oil increase, forwe cannothelp it. There are glad days when, if we did not thank God, we should be something worse than fallen men and should be only fit to be compared with devils. Anyone cangive God thanks when the harvests are plentiful, the stalls full of fat cattle and the meadows coveredwith increasing herds. When the fig tree blossoms and the fruit is in the vines, when the labor of the olive fails not and the fields yield abundance of meat, then it is but natural to give thanks. When health enjoys life and wealthadorns it, who will not say, “I thank God”? When the wind blows softon the merchant’s cheek and wafts home his fleets of treasure, how canhe do other than say that God is good? But, to give thanks to God always is another matter. To bless the Lord in all winds and weathers and praise Him for losses andpains–this is a work of quite another character. “O,” yousay, “we cannotbe always praising God with our lips.” I have already said that and explained that vocalthanksgiving is not essential. Perhaps the most doubtful form of praising God is that which is performed by the tongue and the most sure and truthful way of giving thanks is that which is found in the actions of common life. But we are to be always praising God under some shape or other–the heart is always to be full of gratitude. At all times of the day we should be grateful–ourfirst waking thought should be, “Blessthe Lord.” Our last, before we drop to sleep, should be, “Praise be the God of love, who gives a pillow for my wearyhead.” At all times of life we should give thanks. In youth we should praise God for godly parents and for early Grace. In our mid-life we should give thanks for strength, for household joys and for the experience of the Divine loving kindness. And, certainly, in those mature days, when the head, like the golden grain, bows down with ripeness, the agedsaint should commence the employment of Heaven and should be always giving thanks. We should give God thanks when our wealth increases andalso when it melts away–whenit flows in and when it ebbs out. We must bless Him in successandalso in disaster. We must give Him thanks when health departs. We must give Him thanks when, by gradual decay, the tabernacle falls about our ears. We must give Him thanks in those expiring moments when the sigh of earth is hushed by the song of Heaven.
  26. 26. It is easyto stand here and tell you this, but I have not always found it easyto practice the duty. I confess this to my shame. When I was suffering extreme pain some time ago, a Brother in Christ said to me, “Have you thanked God for this?” I replied that I desired to be patient and would be thankful to recover. “Ah, but,” he said, “ ‘in everything give thanks,’not after it is over, but while you are still in it and, perhaps, when you are enabled to give thanks for the severe pain, it will cease.”I believe that there was much force in that goodadvice. It may have sounded rather strange at the time, yet if there is Grace in our hearts, we acknowledge the correctnessofit. We struggle after the holy joy of heart which it depicts and at last, by God’s Grace, are able to attain to it, so as to give thanks unto God unceasingly. We shall never come to a time in which we shall say, “I will thank God no more.” No. No! A thousand times No!We could soonerceaseto live than cease to give thanks. This solemn determination enables Believers to play the man right gloriously. Was not it grand on Job’s part to say–“The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away, blessedbe the name of the Lord,” even when he had torn his mantle and shaved his head for grief? Was not it noble on the part of Paul and Silas, when they were thrust into the inner dungeon, to sing praises there? None of us knows how foul the air was in an inner Roman dungeon– how full of fever the dismal vault, how dank the dripping walls–how foulthe stony floor. Yet, here were two poor creatures who had been beaten till their backs were bleeding. They were fastenedin the stocks,probably made to lie upon their backs upon the floor! But, at midnight they sang praises unto God so loudly that the prisoners heard them. This, it is, to praise God aright–to bless Him in the dead of night! To bless Him with bleeding backs!To bless Him with feetin the stocks!Oh, to feelthat nothing in this life and nothing in death shall make us cease to bless the Lord while thought and being last! This is Divine Grace, indeed! The text next tells us the why of our gratitude–“Giving thanks always for all things unto God.” “Forall things”–forwhatevermay happen to us. For the things which are of greatestmoment we should always be grateful–forthe new birth, for pardon of sin, for the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, for all Covenant mercies, for all the blessings ofthe Cross and of the Crown. DearFriends, a Christian has infinite cause for gratitude! When I first lookedto Christ and was lightened, I thought that if I never receivedanother mercy except that one of being delivered from my load of guilt, I would praise God if He would but let me, foreverand ever! To have the feet takenout of the miry clayand to feel them seton the Rock of Ages is a subjectfor eternal gratitude! But you
  27. 27. have not receivedone spiritual mercy only, beloved Brothers and Sisters–nor two, nor twenty–you have had them strewn along your path in richest profusion! The stars above are not more numerous, nor the sands beneath more innumerable. Every hour, yes, every moment has brought a favor upon its wings. Look downward and give thanks, for you are savedfrom Hell! Look on the right hand and give thanks, for you are enriched with gracious gifts!Look on the left hand and give thanks, for you are shielded from deadly ills! Look above you and give thanks, for Heaven awaits you! Nor is it alone for greatand eternal benefits, but even for minor and temporary benefits we ought to give thanks. There ought not to be brought into the house a loaf of bread without thanksgiving. Nor should we casta coalupon the fire without gratitude. We eat like dogs if we sit down to our meals without devoutly blessing God! We live like serpents if we never rise to devout recognitionof the Lord’s kindness! We ought not to put on our garments without adoring God, or take them off to rest in our beds without praising Him! Eachbreath of air should inspire us with thanks and the blood in our veins should circulate gratitude throughout our system. O, how sacredwould our temporal mercies be to us if we were always thanking God for them! Instead of that, we too often complain because we have not somewhatmore. We have a position which, in God’s sight, is the best for us. We could not have been better off than we are now, all things being considered–eternalthings as well as present things–and yet we murmur and groanas though God had dealt harshly with us. The worstof all is that sometimes the poorestare the most thankful–those dear souls that are always sick and never have a waking moment free from pain are often the happiest and most grateful–while persons with wealth, health, strength and surrounded by every comfort are often of such a crookeddispositionthat they complain, they know not why, and are most disagreeable companions. Godsave you, who are His saints, from ever falling into a murmuring spirit! It is clean contrary to what God can approve of. Give thanks always for all things. Whenever the salt is put on the table let us see in it a lessonto us to seasonour conversationwith thanks, of which salt we cannot use too much. We ought, also, to thank God for the mercies which we do not see, as well as for those which are evident. We receive, perhaps, 10 times as many mercies which escape our notice as those which we observe–mercieswhichfly by night on soft wings and bless us while we sleep. You have heard, perhaps, of a Puritan who met his son, eachone of them traveling some 10 or 12 miles to meet the other? And the sonsaid to his father, “Father, I am thankful to God
  28. 28. for a very remarkable Providence which I have had on my journey here. My horse has stumbled three times with me and yet I am unhurt.” The Puritan replied, “My dear Son, I have to thank God for an equally remarkable Providence on my way to you, for my horse did not once stumble all the way.” If we happen to be in an accidentby railway we feel so grateful that our limbs are not broken. But should we not be thankful when there is no accident? Is not that the better thing of the two? If you were to fall into poverty and someone were to restore you to your former position in trade, you would be very grateful. Should you not be grateful that you have not fallen into poverty? Bless Godfor His unknown benefits! Extol Him for favors which you do not see–alwaysgiving thanks to God for all things. Still, this is easy–the difficult point is to give thanks to Him for the bitter things, for the disguised blessings, forthe love tokens which come to us from Him in black envelopes– for those benefits which travel to us via crucis, by the way of the cross, which are generallythe most heavily laden wagons thatever come from our Father’s country. We are to give thanks for the dark things, the cutting things, the things which plague and vex us and disquiet our spirits–forthese are among the “all things” for which we ought to praise and bless God. Doubtless, if our eyes were opened, like those of Elijah’s servant, we should see our trials to be among our choicesttreasures!If we exercise the farseeing eyes offaith and not the dim eyes of sense, we shall discoverthat nothing canbe more fatal to us than to be without affliction and that nothing is more beneficialto us than to be tried as with fire. Therefore we will glory in tribulations! We will bless and magnify the name of the Lord that He leads us through the wilderness that He may prove us and that He may fit us for dwelling by-and-by in the Promised Land. “Giving thanks always for all things.” I should like to be towards God of the mind that John Bradford was towards Queen Mary. When reviled as a rebel, that saint and martyr said, “I have no quarrel with the queen. If she releasesme I will thank her. If she imprison me I will thank her. If she burns me I will thank her.” We should say of the Lord, “Let Him do what seems goodto Him. If He will give us health we will thank Him. If He will send us sickness we willthank Him. If He indulges us with prosperity or if He tries us with affliction, if the Holy Spirit will but enable us, we will never cease to praise the Lord as long as we live.” Augustine tells us that the early saints, when they met eachother would never separate without saying, “Deo gratias!Thanks be to God.” Frequently their conversationwould be about the persecutions which ragedagainstthem, but they finished their conversationwith, “Deo gratias!” Sometimes they had to
  29. 29. tell of dear Brothers and Sisters devoured by the beasts in the amphitheatre, but even then they said, “Deo gratias!” Frequently they mourned the uprise of heresy, but this did not make them rob the Lord of His, “Deo gratias.”So should it be with us all the day long. The motto of the Christian should be, “Deo gratias!” “Giving thanks always for all things.” But the text has another word which is important–to whom is this gratitude to be rendered? “Giving thanks for all things to God the Father.” To God. To man we are bound to render thanks in proportion as he benefits us. God does not require that in order to be grateful to Him we should be ungrateful to our fellow men. To keepthe first table it is never necessaryto break the second. Gratitude to parents and friends is but gratitude to God if it is properly rendered with a view to the highest Benefactor. To neglectthe lowerwould be to spoil the higher gratitude. Yet we should never end with gratitude to men– that were to thank the clouds for rain instead of blessing the Lord who sends both clouds and showers. Remember, if you have benefactors, Godinclined their hearts towards you. Give thanks to God for He is goodand does good. Give thanks to God. Let not your gratitude stop short of the Source from which the streams of mercy come. Think of the Lord, also, under the relationwhich the text sets before you– namely as the Father–asyour Father. Remember that God is the Creator. It is He that made us and not we, ourselves. As the Father, He is the Sustainerand Preserverof men. As the Father He has electedHis people, for it is the Father who has chosenHis people in Christ Jesus. And, as the Father, He is the Progenitorof the spiritual seed, for He has begottenus, again, unto a lively hope by the resurrectionof Jesus Christ from the dead. Think of God the Father in those various capacities andyou will have so many reasons for giving thanks always unto Him. Never give thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ in such a way as to dishonor the Father. You owe much to Jesus, but Jesus did not make the Father gracious to you since, “the FatherHimself loves you,” Jesus is the gift of His Father’s love and not the cause of it. Bless the Father, then, and, give honor and praise unto Him who has made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light. There is an old Jewishtradition that when God had made this world and the six days' work was over, He calledthe angels to behold it and it was so very beautiful that they sang for joy. Then the Lord askedthem what they thought of this work of His hands. One of them replied that it was so vast and so perfect that there should be createda clear, loud, melodious voice which should fill all the quarters of the world with its sweetsoundand, both by day and night, offer thanksgiving to the Creatorfor His incomparable blessings.
  30. 30. We ought to be of the same mind as the angel–notthat there is a defectin creation–butthat everywhere in creationintelligent beings should be that voice of ceaselesssong whichthe angel desired. Once more, in describing this duty the text tells us how to give thanks, namely, “in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Now here we have directions to present our praises always through the Mediator, Jesus, our greatHigh Priest, who stands betweenus and God. We are to put our thanks into His sacredhands, that He may present them before the Fatherwith something of His own, “not to our loss,” evenwith His precious merit which shall sweeten all. But the text means more than that. We are to give thanks to the Father in the name of Jesus, that is, because Jesus bids us to do so and we are commanded and commissionedby Christ. We have His example as well as His precept for blessing God for all things. I think the text means more than this–we are to give thanks to God in the name of Jesus as though we did it in Jesus'stead–asthoughwe stoodwhere Jesus once stoodwhen He said on earth–“Ithank You, O Father.” You Christian people are sentinto the world as Christ was sentinto the world. Christ’s office was to glorify God and such is your office for His sake and in His name. Think–how would Jesus have given thanks? How would He have praised God? In what sort of spirit would the ever adorable Son, whose meat and drink it was to serve His Father, have praised God? After that fashion and in that same way you are to give thanks unto God and the Father. It is a high position for a poor son of man to occupy, but if the Lord has calledyou to it–by His Grace be not slack in the performance of the heavenly service! The day will come when we shall fulfill our text in the widestsense–thenwe shall give thanks to God at the winding up of the drama of human history, for everything that has happened–from the Fall even to the destruction of the wicked. We may not be able to do so now. Our eyes see the gigantic evil and do not see the overruling goodwhich, like a boundless sea, rolls over all. The dreadful mysteries of evil make us tremble as we think of them. But the day will come when, with the Lord Jesus, we will not only bless God for electing love, but will even say, “I thank You, O Father, Lord of Heaven and earth, that You have hid these things from the wise and prudent.” The day will come when even the darkestside of the Divine decrees andthe most profound depths of the Divine action shall cause us to adore with gratitude. And then that which can leastbe understood in Providence shall no longerbe the subject of awe- struck wonder, but of unspeakable delight.
  31. 31. We shall trace the line of perfection along the course ofthe Divine decrees and workings and though the way of the Lord may have seemedto us to be inscrutable, we shall then adore Him for that wondrous display of all His attributes–Justice, Love, Truth, Faithfulness, Omnipotence–whichshall blaze forth with tenfold splendor! In Heavenwe shall give thanks unto God always for all things, without exception–andthroughout eternity we shall magnify His holy name through Jesus Christ our Lord! Let us do it as bestwe can today, God’s Spirit helping us. Thus I have expounded the duty itself. II. Now, briefly, let me speak to you upon THE SPIRITUAL PREREQUISITES whichare necessaryfor the performance of this very pleasantwork. And let it be solemnly remembered that no man can give thanks always to Godthrough Jesus Christ till he has a new heart. The old heart is an ungrateful one and even if a man should try with an unrenewed nature to give thanks to God, it would be like the impossible supposition of the dead struggling to make themselves alive, which cannot be. The old heart is a putrid fountain. It cannot send forth sweetstreams. It is opposedto God and it cannot bless Him in a way that He can accept. Looking atthis fair and lovely duty, I would say to all who wish to practice it, “you must be born- again.” Unless you are made new creatures in Christ Jesus, you can never give thanks to God always for all things. And next I would remind you that in order to perform this duty aright a man must have a sense of God. To give thanks to God aright a man must believe that there is a God. He must go further than that–he must feel that God is the Author of the goodthings which he receives and, to give thanks always, he must advance yet further and believe that even in seeming evil love is at work. He must also come to believe in God as present to hear his thanks, or he will soontire of presenting them. “You God see me” must be printed on the new- born heart, or else there will be no constantgiving of thanks to God. Let me ask you, dear Friend, you believe in God and you do well, but have you done better than the devils who also believe in God? They tremble–have you gone as far as that? There are some who have not. Devils cannot, however, love Godand give Him thanks–have you gone beyond the trembling of a devil up to the giving thanks and the adoration of a truly loving heir of Heaven? Answer that question–is God as real to you as your wife or child? As real as yourself? He must be so and you must know Him to be always present with you or else you will never continue praising Him. A man who gives thanks to God always, for all things, must have a sense of complete reconciliationto God. You cannot bless God till you have heard Him say, “I have blotted out your sins like a cloud, and like a
  32. 32. thick cloud your transgressions.” Leanand false are the thanks which come from an unforgiven heart. A soul condemned for its unbelief is not a soul that can be acceptedfor its gratitude–it cannot be condemned for one thing and acceptedfor another. As I came here, this morning, I was thinking very joyfully of anothermorning many years ago, which was, as to snow and cold, preciselylike it. I remember when the family to which I belongedfelt unable to go up to the House of God, for the snow was deep and falling heavily as it is now. I, also, was unable to go up to the place of worship where our householdusually attended and, by reasonof the snow, was drifted into the little Methodist Chapelwhere I heard of Jesus and found peace with God! I have learned to bless His name since then–but before that, though I could have sung as others sing–there was no giving thanks unto God by Jesus Christ in my heart. I wondered, as I came along, whether God might not lead to this House someone whom He would bring to Himself this morning–to whom this cold day should become as memorable as that day of snow was to me! That morning in that Methodist Chapel there was a goodwork done, for though there were but few of us, one at leastwas called, and that one God has made the spiritual parent of many thousands of His children. I am surprised to find this House so full today, it is clearproof that you love to hear the Gospeland it encourages me to hope that there may be one here whom God shall make eminently useful when He has savedhim. This we shall be sure of– whoeverit may be, if he is reconciledto God by the death of God’s dear Son– he will give thanks to God, indeed, and of a truth! If nobody else does so, he will, from this day forward, sing– “I will praise You every day Now Your anger’s turned away. Comfortable thoughts arise From the bleeding Sacrifice.” We cannotgive thanks to God through Jesus Christ unless we have accepted the Mediator!All the thanks commanded in the text are to come up to God through Jesus Christ. If we rejectHim, or if we associateHim as a Mediator with somebody else, we have gone contrary to God’s way and we cannot praise God. Virgins and saints and martyrs must never be made rivals to Jesus. To praise God, even the Father, does it not strike you that we must feel the spirit of adoption? Who could praise a person as father whom he does not recognize as father? But he who feels–“Yes,I am the Lord’s child, erring though I am, and
  33. 33. my heart says, ‘Abba,’ ” he can praise God, indeed! To the fullest performance of this duty there must be a subordination of ourselves to the will of God. We must not desire to have our own way. We must be content to say, “Notmy will, but Yours be done.” I cannot give thanks to God always for all things till my old self is put down. While selfrules, the hungry horseleechis in the heart and that is fatal to gratitude. Selfand discontent are mother and child. But when you say in your heart, “I am perfectly resignedto the will of God, my will consents to His will,” then shall your praise be as the continual sacrifice and your thanksgiving shall rise before Him as incense. III. I only want your attention a few minutes more while I speak upon THE EMINENT EXCELLENCIESofcontinually giving thanks to God, even the Father. And the first excellencyis, it honors God. A thankful spirit glorifies the MostHigh. “Whoeveroffers praise glorifies Me,” says the Lord. We might have imagined that whether we grumbled opinion of a little community of ants about us. But God is infinitely more superior to us than we are to ants! He considers that our praising and blessing Him renders glory to His name. Let us render it to Him, then, without stint. There is no higher commendation for any course ofaction or for any virtue to a Christian man than to tell him that it will honor God. Will it dishonor God? He will shrink from it though mines of gold should tempt him. Will it honor God? The Believerrushes forward to it though floods and flames lie in his way. A grateful spirit is a blessedand yet a cheapway of honoring God, for it brings to us its own return. Like mercy, it is “twice blessed.”It blesses us in the giving and honors God in the receiving. Let the Christian see to it that he abounds in it. Obedience to our text will tend to check us from sin–“Giving thanks always for all things.” Very well, then, there are some places that we must not enter, for it would be blasphemous to be giving thanks there. There are some things which I must not do, for I could not give God thanks for them. Suppose I have ground down the poor–how canI give Godthanks for the miserable shillings which are the blood of these men? Suppose I have gained my living by an evil trade–how can I give thanks to God for the gold as I hear it chink in my bag? Suppose every day my prosperity brings misery to others–how canI give thanks for it? To give thanks for the fruit of sin were practically to blaspheme the thrice holy God! O, no! If the Christian is always to give thanks, he must always be where he can give thanks–andif he is to give Godthanks for all things, he must not touch that which he cannotgive God thanks for. I must never grasp the fruit of covetousness, the gain of dishonesty, the profit of Sabbath-breaking, the
  34. 34. result of oppression–forif I do, I have that for which I may weepand howl before God–but certainly not that for which I can give Him thanks. Brothers and Sisters, I say that if we lookedwell to our text, it would, by the powerof God’s Holy Spirit, restrain us from sin. But one of the truest excellenciesofa spirit of perpetual thanksgiving is this, that it calms us when we are glad and it cheers us when we are sorrowful–a double benefit! It allays the feverish heatat the same time that it mitigates the rigorous cold. If a man is rich and God has given him a thankful spirit, he cannotbe too rich. If he will give thanks to God, he may be worth millions and they will never hurt him. On the other hand, if a man has learned to give thanks to God and he becomes poor, he cannot be too poor–he will be able to bear up under the severestpenury. The rich man should learn to find God in all things. The poor man should learn to find all things in God and there is not much difference when you come to the bottom of these two causes! One child of God will be as grateful and as happy, as blessedand as rejoicing as another, if he is but satisfied, still, to give God thanks. There is no overcoming a man who has climbed into this spirit. “I will banish you,” said a persecutorof the saints. “But you cannot do that,” the saint said, “for I am at home everywhere where Christ is.” “I shall take awayall your property,” he said. “But I have none,” saidthe other, “and if I had any you could not take awayChrist from me, and as long as He is left I shall be rich.” “I will take awayyour goodname,” cried the persecutor. “Thatis gone already,” said the Christian, “and I count it joy to be counted the off-scouring of all things for Christ’s sake.”“ButI will put you in prison.” “You may do as you please, but I shall be always free, for where Christ is there is liberty.” “But I shall take awayyour life,” said he. “Yes, well,” saidthe other, “then I shall be in Heaven which is the truest life, so that you cannot hurt me.” This was a brave defiance to throw down at the feetof the foe! It is not in the powerof the enemy to injure the men of God when once self is dethroned and the heart has learned to be resignedto the will of God! O, you are great, you are strong, you are rich, you are mighty when you have bowedyourselves to the will of the MostHigh! Stoopthat you may conquer! Bow that you may triumph! Yield that you may getthe mastery! It is when we are nothing that we are everything–when we are weak that we are strong!It is when we have utterly become annihilated as to self–andGod is All in All–it is then that we are filled with all the fullness of God! May the Holy Spirit conduct us into this spirit of perpetual thankfulness. One thing I am sure of, that the more we have of this, the more useful we shall assuredlybecome. Nothing has had a greatereffectupon the minds of
  35. 35. thoughtless men than the continued thankfulness of true Christians. There are sick beds which have been more fruitful in conversions than pulpits. I have known womenconfined to their chambers by the space of 20 years whose remarkable cheerfulness ofspirit has been the talk of the entire district! And many there have been who have called to see poorSarah in her cottage– knowing that she has scarcelybeena single day without distressing pain–and have heard her voice and lookedinto that dear smiling face and have learned the reality of godliness. The bedridden saint has been a powerthroughout all the district and many have turned to God, saying, “What is this which enables the Christian to give thanks, always, to God?” Beloved, our crusty tempers and sourfaces will never be evangelists!They may become messengers ofSatanbut they will never become helpers of the Gospel. To labor to make other people happy is one of the grand things a Christian should always try to do. In little things we ought not to be forever worrying, fidgeting, finding little difficulties and spying out faults in others. I believe that to a faulty man everybody is faulty. But there are better people in the world than you have dreamed of, Sir, and when you are better you will find them out! If you were always gratefulto God, you would thank Him that people are as goodas they are. If you would be thankful when you meet, even, with bad people–thankfulthat they are not worse than they are–andtry to get hold of the best points in them and not their worstpoints, you would be much more likely to gain your purpose, if your purpose is to glorify God by doing them good. If you want to catchflies, try honey–they will be more readily caught with that than with vinegar–atleastif they are human flies. Put into your speech, love, rather than bitterness and you will prevail. There are times when you must speak with all the sternness of an Elijah. There are proper seasons whenthere must be no holding back of the most terrible Truths of God. But, for all that, let the generalcurrent of your life, the natural outflow of your entire being, be a thankfulness to God which makes you loving towards men. I am sure in this way, when you come to speak ofJesus, you will geta more attentive ear. And when you tell your experience you will recommend the Gospelby your own conversation. Beloved, I pray the Lord will give us a thankful spirit always and when we talk to eachother, let it not be our habit as it is ordinarily with Englishmen–to complain of this and of that–but let us thank Godand testify of His goodness. I have heard that farmers are greatlygiven to grumbling. Well, if they are more apt at complaining than trades people are, they are very far gone in it, for generallywhereverI go I hear that trade is bad–it always has been ever
  36. 36. since I have been in London and commerce has been constantly going to ruin! I have known some who have lostmoney every month and yet are richer every year! How is this? Had not we better change our way of talking and dwell not upon our miseries but our mercies? Let us speak much of what God has given rather than of that which He has in love withheld from us. Let us bless Him rather than speak ill of our neighbors, or complain of our circumstances. But alas, there are some to whom I speak who will never undertake this duty, till, as I have already said, they have new hearts and right spirits and have become reconciledto God by Jesus Christ. Now, to you, this one word–You are guilty and must be punished unless you find forgiveness!There is before you, this morning, an Altar of Sacrifice in the Personof Jesus Christ! There are four horns on the altar, looking either way, and whoevertouches the horns of this altar shall live and live forever!Jesus Christ is the greatAltar of Sacrifice, a touch of Him at this moment will save you! It is the whole Gospel– believe, trust and live, for “whoeverbelieves that Jesus is the Christ is born of God”–whoevertrusts in Christ shall be saved! Come to the Altar, where His blood was spilt! Come, now, and lay your hands upon its horn–you can but perish there. No, I must correctmyself–youcannot perish there–you must perish anywhere else!Come, then, and rest in Jesus and the Lord bless you for His dear name’s sake. Amen. PORTION OF SCRIPTURE READ BEFORESERMON–Ephesians 5:1-21. PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES BRUCE HURT MD Ephesians 5:20 always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father(NASB:Lockman) Greek:eucharistountes (PAPMPN)pantote huper panton en onomati tou kuriou hemon IesouChHYPERLINK "http://studylight.org/lex/grk/view.cgi?number=5547"ristou tHYPERLINK "http://studylight.org/lex/grk/view.cgi?number=3588"o theo kaipatri, Amplified: At all times and for everything giving thanks in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God the Father. (Amplified Bible - Lockman)
  37. 37. NLT: And you will always give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. (NLT - Tyndale House) Phillips: Thank God at all times for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ (Phillips: Touchstone) Wuest: giving thanks always concerning all things in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father, Young's Literal: giving thanks always for all things, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, to the God and Father; ALWAYS GIVING THANKS FOR ALL THINGS:eucharistountes (PAPMPN)pantote huper panton: • Eph 5:4; Job1:21; Ps 34:1; Isa 63:7; Acts 5:41; 1Co 1:4; Phil 1:3; 4:6; Col 1:11,12;3:17; 1Th 3:9; 5:18; 2Th 1:3; 2:13 • Ephesians 5 Resources -Multiple Sermons and Commentaries • Ephesians 5:18-21 - Wayne Barber • Ephesians 5:18-21:Be Filled with the Spirit - 2 - Wayne Barber • Ephesians 5:20 Always Giving Thanks for all Things - Steven Cole • Ephesians 5:19 Spirit Filled Singing - Steven Cole • Ephesians 5:20-21:Be Filled with the Spirit-4 - John MacArthur • Ephesians 5:20-21:Be Filled with the Spirit-4 Study Guide (see dropdown menu) - John MacArthur • Ephesians 5:18-22:A Plan For Your Family God's vs the World's - Part 1 - John MacArthur • Ephesians 5:18-22, 25;6:1-2 A Plan for Your Family: God's vs. the World's - Part 2 - John MacArthur SPIRIT FILLED PEOPLE ARE THANKFUL PEOPLE See RelatedResources: • Exposition of Philippians 4:6; (Php 4:6) • Exposition of 1Thessalonians5:18 (1Th 5:18) Always giving thanks - Paul gives us the secondevidence that a believer is Spirit filled, the first being an inner joy that places a song in one's heart. Literally Paul says the spirit filled life is one of… Giving thanks always for all things!
  38. 38. If we experience this effect, allowing the Spirit to continually control us, we will discoverthat His constantfilling is an excellentantidote against an attitude of always murmuring about all things! John Stott rightly remarks that… The grumbling spirit is not compatible with the Holy Spirit. Grumbling was one of the besetting sins of the people of Israel;they were always ‘murmuring’ againstthe Lord and againstMoses. Butthe Spirit-filled believer is full not of complaining, but of thanksgiving. Although the text reads that we are to give thanks always and for everything, we must not press these words literally. For we cannot thank God for absolutely ‘everything’, including blatant evil… So then the ‘everything’ for which we are to give thanks to God must be qualified by its context, namely in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God the Father. Our thanksgiving is to be for everything which is consistentwith the loving Fatherhood of God and the self-revelationhe has given us in Jesus Christ. Once againthe doctrine of the Trinity informs and directs our devotion. When we are filled with the Holy Spirit we give thanks to God our Father in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. (Stott, J. R. W. God's New Society: The Message ofEphesians. Downers Grove, Ill.: InterVarsity Press) Ray Stedman illustrates this point with a story… I remember when I was in the Navy we all took our meals in the mess hall. (If you could see the food trays after the serving men had plopped the food on them you would know why they called it a mess hall.) I recallsitting with a Christian friend acrossthe table from a great, burly quartermaster who was a complete pagan, with one of the foulest mouths I have ever heard; that is not uncommon in the Navy. As we always did, we bowed our heads and gave thanks for the food. It happened that my friend disliked the food and beganto complain about it. Suddenly this fellow sitting across the table spoke up and said, "Look, didn't you just give thanks for that? Then eat it and shut up!" This was a word in season. Youcannot give thanks and complain at the same time. The word to us is, "in everything give thanks." Now why does it say that? Surely it does not mean in everything? But it does mean in everything, because ofwhat he has just said here. The will of the Lord is that we be put in difficult situations and have unpleasant circumstances in order that we might have opportunity to manifest the life of Jesus Christ. Therefore, do not complain about it. Give thanks,
  39. 39. because it will do something to you that nothing else could do. This is what Paul tells us in SecondCorinthians, "this light affliction which is but for a moment is working for us a far exceeding eternalweightof glory," {cf, 2Cor 4:17}. Also, "no chastening for the presentseems joyous, but grievous;nevertheless, afterwardit yields the peaceable fruit of righteousness to those that are exercisedthereby," {cf, Heb 12:11}. God has purpose in all these things. Therefore, give thanks in all things. (Ephesians 5:15-20:Watch How You Walk) Harry Ironside commenting on giving thanks for all things writes… "Oh, but," you say, "there are some things I cannot give thanks for, there are some things so hard, so difficult to bear, there are some things that lacerate my very soul." Wait a moment. Have you ever undergone a serious physical operationas a result of which you have been delivered from something that was just wearing out your very life? When you had to undergo it, it seemedvery hard, but as you look back upon it, can you not give thanks for the surgeon's knife, can you not give thanks for the very sufferings you had to endure because ofthe blessedafter-result? Very well, Christian, some day, "When we stand with Christ in glory, Looking o'er life's finished story," we shall see as we cannotnow just why all the hard things were permitted, and how God our Father was seeking to setus free from hindrances and from encumbrances, by pruning the branches from which He wished to getfruit for Himself. In that day we will thank Him for all the sorrow as well as for all the joy. In faith let us do it now. (cp 1Co 13:12,13,2Co 4:16, 17, 18, Lk 6:22,23, cpPs 119:67,71Mt5:10, 11, 12-note Ro 5:3, 4, 5-note Heb 12:5-note, Heb 12:10,11-note James1:2, 3,4-note, James 1:12-note;Ro 8:18-note, Ro 8:29-note 1Pe 1:6,7-note) Nothing can come to me but what His love allows. "All things work togetherfor good," andso a Spirit-filled believer will be loyal and submissive, not the kind who tosseshis head and says, "I am not going to have anybody dominate me; I will do what I think and what I like." That is the old walk of our unconverted days, that is the old nature, not the new. (Ironside's Notes) One little hour to suffer scorn and losses, Eternal years beyond earth's cruel frowns; One little hour to carry heavy crosses, Eternal years to wearunfading crowns. –Anon.

