MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WA06-009-E 30 26 25 22 23 23 24 24 36 28 28 34 34 34 3...
Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Engine & Equipment Page010-0005 Ite...
Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Engine & Equipment Page010-0005 Ite...
MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WA06-019-C 30 26 25 23 23 24 24 28 28 27 22 36 34 34 3...
MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WA10-005-B 1 3 3 2 6 6 4 4 11 13 5 5 12 8 8 7 7 10 10 ...
Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Alternator & Bracket Page010-0015 I...
MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WC35-008-A 1 5 4 2 3 13 14 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 Ref WC3510...
Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Alternator - 120 Amp Page010-0020 I...
MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WC35-001-A 5 3 4 2 6 1 7 15 9 10 138 16 17 14 12 11 Re...
Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Alternator - 80 Amp Page010-0025 It...
MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WC51-001-A 6 16 15 17 4 1 5 10 10 11 9 83 2 7 14 13 12...
Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Starter - Up to Serial or Engine Nu...
  3. 3. MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WA06-009-E 30 26 25 22 23 23 24 24 36 28 28 34 34 34 34 34 41 27 35 35 35 35 35 35 33 40 39 39 39 1 21 37 31 3 47 2 4 5 13 6 12 10 44 11 8 7 945 14 51 52 19 15 29 4846 18 17 42 49 16 32 43 50 20 38 Ref WA061009-1 Page 010-0005
  4. 4. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Engine & Equipment Page010-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3787337M3 1 Engine [A] MF 5445 PEL RG37915 4296002M1 1 Engine [A] MF 5445 PEL RG81706 4296006M1 1 Engine MF 5445 PEL RG70643 3787338M3 1 Engine MF 5445 PEL RG37832 4296001M1 1 Engine MF 5445 PEL RG81695 3787339M1 1 Engine [A,B] MF 5455 PEL RG37916 4275990M3 1 Engine [A] MF 5455 PEL RG38121 4296004M1 1 Engine [A] MF 5455 PEL RG70645 3787340M1 1 Engine [B] MF 5455 PEL RG37826 4275989M3 1 Engine MF 5455 PEL RG38120 4296003M1 1 Engine MF 5455 PEL RG51452 2 3780423M2 1 Fan [A] Diameter 490 3 4272460M1 1 Pulley 4272336M2 1 Pulley [A,E] Up to Serial or Engine Number T094025 4294810M1 1 Pulley [A] From Serial or Engine Number T094026 4 3780201M2 1 Spacer [A] Up to Serial or Engine Number P174007 Thickness 27 MM 5 3009287X1 4 Hex Socket Screw [A] Up to Serial or Engine Number P174007 M8 X 40 3009286X1 4 Hex Socket Screw [A] From Serial or Engine Number P174008 M8 X 35 6 3780604M91 1 Kit, Belt [A] Length 1295 MM 4274692M91 1 Kit, Belt Length 1420 MM 7 3821818M93 1 Startermotor See Page - Reference Number 010-0030/1 See Page - Reference Number 010-0035/1 8 391006X1 X Stud M10 X 30 3011643X1 1 Stud M10 X 25 9 339402X1 3 Nut M10 10 391990X1 4 Hex Socket Screw [A] Up to Serial or Engine Number P174007 M8 X 25 11 390972X1 4 Flat Washer [A] Up to Serial or Engine Number P174007 Diameter 8-17 X 1,7 12 394367X1 4 Locknut [A] Up to Serial or Engine Number P174007 M8 13 4272345M1 1 Spacer [A] Up to Serial or Engine Number P174007 14 4272562M1 1 Spacer Up to Serial or Engine Number P174013 Thickness 61 MM 4276593M2 1 Spacer From Serial or Engine Number P174014 Thickness 40 MM 15 3009289X1 4 Hex Socket Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number P174013 M8 X 70 16 3582657M2 1 Fan 17 394367X1 4 Locknut Up to Serial or Engine Number P174013 M8
  5. 5. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Engine & Equipment Page010-0005 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 18 4272345M1 1 Spacer Up to Serial or Engine Number P174013 19 3714512M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 185 MM 19 4272084M1 1 Staple From Serial or Engine Number N104012 Length 175MM 20 3783129M1 1 Staple Length 25 MM 21 3009491X1 1 Cap Screw M10 X 20 Up to Serial or Engine Number R132068 21 3009493X1 1 Cap Screw [D] M10 X 30 From Serial or Engine Number R132069 22 4272105M3 1 Cowl 23 339123X1 3 Cap Screw M8 X 20 24 390972X1 3 Flat Washer Diameter 8-17 X 1,7 25 4272150M2 1 Cowl [A] 26 339123X1 1 Cap Screw [A] M8 X 20 27 339761X1 1 Cap Screw [A] M8 X 25 28 390972X1 2 Flat Washer [A] Diameter 8-17 X 1,7 29 4272155M4 1 Cowl 30 4272154M4 1 Cowl 31 3779774M2 1 Strap 32 3783713M3 1 Support 33 4272157M1 1 Strap Up to Serial or Engine Number R132068 33 4287378M1 1 Support [D] From Serial or Engine Number R132069 34 339123X1 7 Cap Screw M8 X 20 35 391039X1 6 Flat Washer 36 3581330M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 250 MM 36 3778991M1 1 Gasket From Serial or Engine Number N104012 Length 285MM 37 3616268M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 350 MM 37 4272087M1 1 Staple From Serial or Engine Number N104011 38 3778851M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 215 MM 38 3784893M1 1 Gasket From Serial or Engine Number N104012 Length 204MM 39 3782735M1 3 Gasket Length 140 MM 40 4276820M2 1 Cowl From Serial or Engine Number M331066 41 3009291X1 2 Screw From Serial or Engine Number M331066 M10 X 20 42 339123X1 1 Cap Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number M264000 M8 X 20 43 339169X1 1 Nut From Serial or Engine Number M264001 M8 44 3581507M1 2 Clip Diameter 18 MM 45 3010815X1 4 Stud From Serial or Engine Number P174014 M8 X 65 46 3783351M1 1 Clutch [A] From Serial or Engine Number P174008 47 3780425M3 1 Spacer [A] From Serial or Engine Number P174008 48 391990X1 4 Hex Socket Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number P174013 M8 X 25 49 390972X1 4 Flat Washer Up to Serial or Engine Number P174013 50 3783123M1 1 Clutch From Serial or Engine Number P174014 51 1441461X1 4 Locknut From Serial or Engine Number P174014 M8 52 4225432M91 1 Short Engine FOOTNOTE [A] FOR HIGH VISIBILITY TRACTOR FOOTNOTE [B] FOR JAPANESE MARKET ONLY FOOTNOTE [D] EXCEPT TRACTOR R129007 FOOTNOTE [E] EXCEPT TRACTOR T094027
  6. 6. MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WA06-019-C 30 26 25 23 23 24 24 28 28 27 22 36 34 34 34 34 34 35 35 35 35 35 35 44 33 43 1 39 39 39 21 7 37 31 2 8 9 48 6 4 5 41 40 42 19 13 49 3 12 29 32 45 16 46 17 15 38 11 18 10 47 20 14 Ref WA061019-1 Page 010-0010
  7. 7. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Engine & Equipment - Platform With Ploughing Glass Page010-0010 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3787337M3 1 Engine [A] MF 5445 PEL RG37915 4296002M1 1 Engine [A] MF 5445 PEL RG81706 4296006M1 1 Engine MF 5445 PEL RG70643 3787338M3 1 Engine MF 5445 PEL RG37832 4296001M1 1 Engine MF 5445 PEL RG81695 3787339M1 1 Engine [A,B] MF 5455 PEL RG37916 4275990M3 1 Engine [A] MF 5455 PEL RG38121 4296004M1 1 Engine [A] MF 5455 PEL RG70645 3787340M1 1 Engine [B] MF 5455 PEL RG37826 4275989M3 1 Engine MF 5455 PEL RG38120 4296003M1 1 Engine MF 5455 PEL RG51452 2 3780423M2 1 Fan [A] Diameter 490 3 3783351M1 1 Clutch [A] 4 390796X1 4 Hex Socket Screw [A] M8 X 16 5 390972X1 4 Flat Washer [A] Diameter 8-17 X 1,7 6 3780604M91 1 Kit, Belt [A] Length 1295 MM 7 4272336M2 1 Pulley [A,E] Up to Serial or Engine Number T094025 4294810M1 1 Pulley [A] From Serial or Engine Number T094026 8 3780425M3 1 Spacer [A] 9 3009286X1 4 Hex Socket Screw [A] M8 X 35 10 3582657M2 1 Fan 11 3783123M1 1 Clutch 12 390972X1 4 Flat Washer 13 390796X1 4 Hex Socket Screw M8 X 16 14 4272460M1 1 Pulley 15 4274692M91 1 Kit, Belt Length 1420 MM 16 4276593M2 1 Spacer 17 3019069X1 4 Stud Up to Serial or Engine Number P174013 M8 X 70 3010815X1 4 Stud From Serial or Engine Number P174014 M8 X 65 18 339169X1 4 Nut [A] M8 1441461X1 4 Locknut M8 19 3714512M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 185 MM 4272084M1 1 Staple From Serial or Engine Number N104012 Length 175MM 20 3783129M1 1 Staple Length 25 MM 21 3009491X1 1 Cap Screw M10 X 20 Up to Serial or Engine Number R132068 3009493X1 1 Cap Screw [D] M10 X 30 From Serial or Engine Number R132069 22 4272105M3 1 Cowl 23 339123X1 3 Cap Screw M8 X 20 24 390972X1 3 Flat Washer Diameter 8-17 X 1,7
  8. 8. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Engine & Equipment - Platform With Ploughing Glass Page010-0010 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 25 4272150M2 1 Cowl [A] 26 339337X1 1 Cap Screw [A] M8 X 30 27 339761X1 1 Cap Screw [A] M8 X 25 28 390972X1 2 Flat Washer [A] Diameter 8-17 X 1,7 29 4272155M4 1 Cowl 30 4272154M4 1 Cowl 31 3779774M2 1 Strap 32 3783713M3 1 Support 33 4272157M1 1 Strap Up to Serial or Engine Number R132068 33 4287378M1 1 Support [D] From Serial or Engine Number R132069 34 339123X1 6 Cap Screw M8 X 20 35 391039X1 6 Flat Washer 36 3581330M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 250 MM 36 3778991M1 1 Gasket From Serial or Engine Number N104012 Length 285MM 37 3616268M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 350 MM 37 4272087M1 1 Staple From Serial or Engine Number N104012 Length 335MM 38 3778851M1 1 Gasket Up to Serial or Engine Number N104011 Length 215 MM 38 3784893M1 1 Gasket From Serial or Engine Number N104012 Length 204MM 39 3782735M1 3 Gasket Length 140 MM 40 3821818M93 1 Startermotor See Page - Reference Number 010-0030/1 See Page - Reference Number 010-0035/1 41 391006X1 X Stud M10 X 30 41 3011643X1 1 Stud M10 X 25 42 339402X1 3 Nut M10 43 4276820M2 1 Cowl From Serial or Engine Number M331066 44 3009291X1 2 Screw From Serial or Engine Number M331066 M10 X 20 45 339123X1 1 Cap Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number M264000 M8 X 20 46 339169X1 1 Nut From Serial or Engine Number M264001 M8 47 3009289X1 4 Hex Socket Screw M8 X 70 48 3581507M1 2 Clip Diameter 18 MM 49 4225432M91 1 Short Engine FOOTNOTE [A] TRACTOR STEEP NOSE ONLY FOOTNOTE [B] FOR JAPANESE MARKET ONLY FOOTNOTE [D] EXCEPT TRACTOR R129007 FOOTNOTE [E] EXCEPT TRACTOR T094027
  9. 9. MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WA10-005-B 1 3 3 2 6 6 4 4 11 13 5 5 12 8 8 7 7 10 10 9 9 Ref WA101005-1 Page 010-0015
  10. 10. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Alternator & Bracket Page010-0015 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3821974M91 1 Alternator 80 AMP See Page - Reference Number 010-0025/1 2 4274222M4 1 Support Up to Serial or Engine Number R132068 3 339169X1 1 Nut M8 4 391245X1 1 Cap Screw M8 X 130 5 3009501X1 2 Cap Screw Up to Serial or Engine Number N154034 M10 X 70 3009502X1 2 Cap Screw From Serial or Engine Number N154035 M10 X 80 6 339402X1 2 Nut M10 7 4274255M1 1 Tensioner 8 339010X1 1 Cap Screw M8 X 40 Up to Serial or Engine Number N154034 339337X1 1 Cap Screw M8 X 30 From Serial or Engine Number N154035 9 339761X1 1 Cap Screw M8 X 25 10 385361X1 1 Flat Washer Diameter 9-17 X 3,2 11 3788263M1 1 Spacer Up to Serial or Engine Number 04-MAY-2004 Diameter 9-16 X 25 12 4287231M1 1 Support [C] From Serial or Engine Number R132069 13 4287232M1 1 Support [C] From Serial or Engine Number R132069 FOOTNOTE [C] EXCEPT TRACTOR R129007
  11. 11. MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WC35-008-A 1 5 4 2 3 13 14 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 Ref WC351008-1 Page 010-0020
  12. 12. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Alternator - 120 Amp Page010-0020 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3788017M91 1 Alternator 2 1 Nose (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 3 3904379M91 1 Kit, Bearing (2) 4 1 Rotor (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 5 3904382M91 1 Kit, Bearing (1) 6 1 Stator (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 7 1 Rear Cover Assy. (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 8 3904380M91 1 Kit, Bolt (1) 9 3904383M91 1 Rectifier (1) 10 3904385M91 1 Regulator (1) 11 1 Kit, Brush (10) Not serviced,order REF. 10 12 3904384M1 1 Cover (1) 13 3903847M91 1 Pulley (1) 14 1 Kit, Nut (13) Not serviced,order REF. 13
  13. 13. MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WC35-001-A 5 3 4 2 6 1 7 15 9 10 138 16 17 14 12 11 Ref WC351001-1 Page 010-0025
  15. 15. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Alternator - 80 Amp Page010-0025 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3821974M91 1 Alternator 2 3904367M1 1 Fan (1) 3 1 Kit, Drive (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 4 3904368M91 1 Kit, Bearing (3) 5 1 Stator (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 6 3904369M91 1 Kit, Bolt (1) 7 1 Rotor (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 8 3903846M91 1 Pulley (1) 9 3904371M91 1 Kit, Bearing (1) 10 3904377M91 1 Rectifier (1) 11 1 Rear Cover Assy. (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 12 1 Parts Pack (11) Not serviced,order REF. 1 13 3904373M91 1 Capacitor (1) 14 3904374M1 1 Gasket (1) 15 3904378M91 1 Cover (1) 16 3904376M91 1 Regulator (1) 17 1 Kit, Brush (16) Not serviced,order REF. 16
  16. 16. MF 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1-WC51-001-A 6 16 15 17 4 1 5 10 10 11 9 83 2 7 14 13 12 Ref WC511001-1 Page 010-0030
  17. 17. Massey Ferguson 5445 / 5455 TRACTORS - --->| T190042 / --->| T190045 - 1637468 1637468 Starter - Up to Serial or Engine Number T008029 Page010-0030 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 3821818M91 1 Startermotor [A] 2 1 Housing (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 3 3903761M1 1 Bearing (2) 4 3904359M91 1 Kit, Solenoid (1) 5 3904360M1 1 Drive Gear (1) 6 3904361M91 1 Kit, Lever (1) 7 1 Reducer (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 8 1 Rotor (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 9 3904362M91 1 Kit, Bearing (1) 10 3904363M91 1 Parts Pack (1) 11 1 Stator (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 12 3904364M91 1 Holder (1) 13 3904365M91 1 Kit, Brush (12) 14 1 Cover (1) Not serviced,order REF. 1 15 3786093M1 1 Protection. 16 3786092M1 1 Nut M10 17 3788193M1 1 Label FOOTNOTE [A] THE APPROPRIATE SAFETY DECALS MUST BE ORDERED AND FITTED TO THIS PART

