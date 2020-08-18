Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Massey Ferguson 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 1637495 Engine & Equipment Page010-0000
  2. 2. MF 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 S-EA02-012-C 10 9 8 5 5 1 6 6 4 2 3 7 7 Ref EA02S012-1 Page 010-0015
  3. 3. Massey Ferguson 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 1637495 Engine - Brackets & Protections Page010-0015 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0.013.4702.0/2 1 Shield 2 0.013.4703.3/1 1 Shield 3 0.013.4834.0/2 1 Heatshield 4 0.013.4829.0/2 1 Heatshield 5 2.0119.261.0 4 Cap Screw M8 X 10 6 2.1499.215.0 4 Washer Diameter 8,5-20 X 1 7 72249621 2 Cap Screw M6 X 10 8 0.013.1708.3/3 1 Bracket 9 72283970 1 Spring Washer 10 72249400 1 Cap Screw M8 X 110
  4. 4. MF 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 S-EC33-001-B 1 1 22 16 17 18 721 1920 8 4 5 6 2 15 3 9 12 11 13 14 10 Ref EC33S001-1 Page 010-0020
  5. 5. Massey Ferguson 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 1637495 Alternator - Platform Page010-0020 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 72283165 1 Alternator 12V - 50Amp 2 72283193 1 Pulley (1) 3 72283194 1 Screw (1) 4 72283195 1 Support (1) 5 72283196 1 Screw (4) 6 72283197 1 Bearing (4) 7 72283198 1 Rotor (1) 8 72283199 1 Bearing (7) 9 72283200 1 Coil (1) 10 72283201 1 Support (1) 11 72283202 1 Regulator (10) 12 72283203 1 Kit, Brush (11) 13 72283204 1 Rectifier (10) 14 72283205 1 Nut (10) 15 72283206 1 Nut (1) 16 72283164 1 Screw 17 72283163 1 Flat Washer 18 72282433 1 Lock Washer 19 72283162 1 Nut 20 72282473 1 Cap Screw 21 72282472 1 Lock Washer 22 72283161 1 Tensioner
  6. 6. MF 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 S-EC33-002-A 1 1 22 16 17 18 721 1920 8 4 5 6 2 15 3 9 12 11 13 14 10 Ref EC33S002-1 Page 010-0025
  7. 7. Massey Ferguson 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 1637495 Alternator - Cab Page010-0025 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0.900.0517.3 1 Alternator 12V - 75Amp 2 1 Nut [A] (1) 3 1 Screw [A] (1) 4 1 Support [A] (1) 5 1 Screw [A] (4) 6 1 Bearing [A] (4) 7 1 Rotor [A] (1) 8 1 Bearing [A] (7) 9 1 Coil [A] (1) 10 1 Support [A] (1) 11 1 Regulator [A] (10) 12 1 Kit, Brush [A] (11) 13 1 Rectifier [A] (10) 14 1 Nut [A] (10) 15 0.900.0517.4 1 Pulley 16 72283164 1 Screw 17 72283163 1 Flat Washer 18 72282433 1 Lock Washer 19 72283162 1 Nut 20 72282473 1 Cap Screw 21 72282472 1 Lock Washer 22 0.014.3522.0/1 1 Tensioner FOOTNOTE [A] NUMBER TO BE ADVISED
  8. 8. MF 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 S-EC51-003-B 27 24 1 4 2 26 25 3 23 23 6 17 5 16 11 15 10 14 9 8 13 12 22 18 7 20 21 19 Ref EC51S003-1 Page 010-0030
  9. 9. Massey Ferguson 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 1637495 Starter Page010-0030 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0.010.3962.0 1 Startermotor 12V - 1,7KW 2 0.010.3962.2 1 Support (1) 3 0.010.3963.0 1 Lever (1) 4 0.010.3963.1 1 Switch (1) 5 0.010.3963.2 1 Ball (1) 6 0.010.3964.0 1 Nut (1) 7 0.010.3964.1 1 Armature (1) 8 0.010.3965.1 1 Screw (1) 9 0.010.3965.2 1 Shaft (1) 10 0.010.3966.0 1 Pinion (9) 11 0.010.3966.1 1 Stop (10) 12 0.010.3966.2 1 Stop (9) 13 0.010.3967.0 1 Shaft (9) 14 0.010.3967.1 1 Body (9) 15 0.010.3967.2 1 Shaft (9) 16 0.010.3968.0 3 Gear (9) 17 0.010.3968.1 1 Body (1) 18 0.010.3968.2 1 Brush (1) 19 0.010.3969.0 1 Brush (1) 20 0.010.3969.1 2 Spring (19) 21 0.010.3969.2 2 Spring (19) 22 0.010.3970.0 1 Cover (1) 23 0.010.3962.1 1 Kit, Bolt (1) 24 72283157 1 Cap Screw 25 72282471 1 Cap Screw 26 72282433 4 Lock Washer 27 72283162 1 Nut
  10. 10. MF 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 S-EA01-002-B 6 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 3 4 2 1 Ref EA01S002-1 Page 010-0035
  11. 11. Massey Ferguson 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 1637495 Fan Guard & Belts Page010-0035 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 0.013.2530.2/3 1 Guard Left Hand 2 0.013.2532.2 1 Guard Right Hand 3 72251572 2 Flat Washer 4 391074X1 2 Cap Screw M6 X 12 5 72261541 4 Flat Washer 6 72250014 4 Hex Socket Screw M6 X 12
  12. 12. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  13. 13. MF 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 S-EA10-006-C 25 435 19 16 16 21 8 8 1 13 14 17 33 23 1226 7 7 7 11 10 20 20 6 5 5 1832 31 3 3027 9 24 22 15 2 28 34 29 Ref EA10S006-1 Page 010-0040
  14. 14. Massey Ferguson 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 1637495 Engine - Cylinder Block Page010-0040 Item Part Number Qty Description Comments 1 72282919 4 Cap Screw 2 72282928 4 Gasket 3 72282925 1 Union MF 2405 4 0.010.3950.2 1 Crankcase MF 2405 0.010.3961.1 1 Crankcase MF 2410 0.010.3986.2 1 Crankcase MF 2415 5 72282922 3 Bush (4) 6 72282420 1 Plug (4) 7 72282406 4 Bush (4) 8 72282407 2 Bush (4) 9 72282408 1 Bush (4) 10 72282405 1 Plug (4) 11 0.010.3951.0 1 Pin (4) 12 72282402 2 Pin (4) 13 72282923 1 Clevis Pin (4) 14 72282924 1 Ball (13) 15 72282921 1 Plug (4) 16 72282926 2 Pin (4) 17 72282403 1 Guide (4) 18 72282927 1 Plug (4) 19 72282920 1 Plug (4) MF 2405 20 72282931 3 Bush (4) 21 72282930 3 Bush (4) 22 72282932 10 Cap Screw (4) 23 72282933 1 Bush (4) 24 0.010.3961.2 4 Jet (4) MF 2410 - 2415 25 72283160 1 Plate 26 72282411 1 Kit, Bearing MF 2405 72282943 1 Kit, Bearing MF 2410 - 2415 72282412 1 Kit, Bearing Thickness (-) 0,25 mm MF 2405 72282944 1 Kit, Bearing Thickness (-) 0,25 mm MF 2410 - 2415 72282413 1 Kit, Bearing Thickness (-) 0,50 mm MF 2405 72282945 1 Kit, Bearing Thickness (-) 0,50 mm MF 2410 - 2415 72282414 1 Kit, Bearing Thickness (-) 0,75 mm MF 2405 72282946 1 Kit, Bearing Thickness (-) 0,75 mm MF 2410 - 2415 27 0.010.3953.1 1 Flange 28 72282415 1 Clevis Pin 29 0.010.3953.2 10 Cap Screw 30 72282939 1 Oil Seal 31 72282937 1 Flange 32 72282938 1 Gasket 33 72282410 1 Plug MF 2405 34 72282940 5 Cap Screw 35 72283158 4 Spark Plug [A] FOOTNOTE [A] PREHEATER
  15. 15. MF 2405 / 2410 / 2415 TRACTORS - 1637495 S-EA11-005-B 2 1 3 6 4 87 5 19 13 10 12 9 14 15 11 16 18 17 Ref EA11S005-1 Page 010-0045

