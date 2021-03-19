Successfully reported this slideshow.
00-1 1 SEBM018906 , - MACHINE MODEL SERIAL NUMBER D61EX-12 1001 and up D61EX-12 B1001 and up D61PX-12 1001 and up D61PX-12...
00-2 D61EX, PX-12 CONTENTS 01 GENERAL ......................................................................... 01-1 10 ST...
00-3 GENERAL PRECAUTIONS Mistakes in operation are extremely dangerous. Read the Operation and Maintenance Manual carefull...
00-4 PRECAUTIONS DURING WORK 11. When removing the oil filler cap, drain plug or hydraulic pressure measuring plugs, loose...
00-5 NOTICE STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION This section explains the structure and function of each component. It serves not only ...
00-6 Shop manuals are issued as a guide to carrying out repairs. They are divided as follows: Chassis volume: Issued for e...
D61EX, PX-12 01-1 GENERAL 01 GENERAL Specification drawing .................................. 01- 2 Specifications...........
D61EX, PX-12 01-2 GENERAL SPECIFICATION DRAWING Unit: mm SPECIFICATION DRAWING D61EX-12 Angle tiltdozer Semi U-dozer ª1. S...
D61EX, PX-12 01-3 GENERAL D61PX-12 Angle tiltdozer SPECIFICATION DRAWING Unit: mm ª1. Serial No. B3001 and up 4
D61EX, PX-12 01-4 GENERAL Weight Speed ranges Performance SPESIFICATIONS Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 D61EX-12 Op...
D61EX, PX-12 01-5 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Engine Dimensions Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 When ROPS cab is...
D61EX, PX-12 01-6 GENERAL Power train system Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS D61EX-12 Undercarriage S...
D61EX, PX-12 01-7 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Work equipment (angle tiltdozer) Steering, work equipment hydraulic system Machin...
D61EX, PX-12 01-8 GENERAL Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS Performance Dimensions Work equipm...
D61EX, PX-12 01-8-1 GENERAL Weight Speed ranges Performance SPESIFICATIONS Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 D61EX-12 ...
D61EX, PX-12 01-8-2 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Engine Dimensions Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 When ROPS cab ...
D61EX, PX-12 01-8-3 GENERAL Power train system Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS D61EX-12 Undercarriage...
D61EX, PX-12 01-8-4 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Work equipment (angle tiltdozer) Steering, work equipment hydraulic system Mach...
D61EX, PX-12 01-8-5 GENERAL Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS Performance Dimensions Work equi...
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION 10-1 D61EX, PX-12 10 STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION Radiator, power train, oil cooler................. 10- ...
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION 10-2 D61EX, PX-12 RADIATOR, POWER TRAIN, OIL COOLER RADIATOR, POWER TRAIN, OIL COOLER Radiator Powe...
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION RADIATOR, POWER TRAIN, OIL COOLER 1. Radiator core assembly 2. Fan guard 3. Inlet hose 4. Reservoir...
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION ENGINE CONTROL ENGINE CONTROL 1. Decelerator pedal 2. Throttle lever 3. Clutch 4. Cable 5. Fuel inj...
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION 10-5 D61EX, PX-12 POWER TRAIN SYSTEM POWER TRAIN SYSTEM D61EX-12 D61PX-12 OUTLINE • The twisting vi...
  1. 1. 00-1 1 SEBM018906 , - MACHINE MODEL SERIAL NUMBER D61EX-12 1001 and up D61EX-12 B1001 and up D61PX-12 1001 and up D61PX-12 B1001 and up • This shop manual may contain attachments and optional equipment that are not available in your area. Please consult your local Komatsu distributor for those items you may require. Materials and specifications are subject to change without notice. • D61-12 mounts the S6D114E-1A and SA6D114E-2 engine. © 2004 1 All Rights Reserved Printed in Japan 10-04(03) (6)
  2. 2. 00-2 D61EX, PX-12 CONTENTS 01 GENERAL ......................................................................... 01-1 10 STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION ....................................... 10-1 20 TESTING AND ADJUSTING........................................... 20-1 30 DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY .................................. 30-1 40 MAINTENANCE STANDARD.......................................... 40-1 90 OTHERS............................................................................ 90-1 No. of page 2
  3. 3. 00-3 GENERAL PRECAUTIONS Mistakes in operation are extremely dangerous. Read the Operation and Maintenance Manual carefully BEFORE operating the machine. 1. Before carrying out any greasing or repairs, read all the precautions given on the decals which are fixed to the machine. 2. When carrying out any operation, always wear safety shoes and helmet. Do not wear loose work clothes, or clothes with buttons missing. • Always wear safety glasses when hitting parts with a hammer. • Always wear safety glasses when grind- ing parts with a grinder, etc. 3. If welding repairs are needed, always have a trained, experienced welder carry out the work. When carrying out welding work, al- ways wear welding gloves, apron, hand shield, cap and other clothes suited for weld- ing work. 4. When carrying out any operation with two or more workers, always agree on the oper- ating procedure before starting. Always in- form your fellow workers before starting any step of the operation. Before starting work, hang UNDER REPAIR signs on the controls in the operator's compartment. 5. Keep all tools in good condition and learn the correct way to use them. 6. Decide a place in the repair workshop to keep tools and removed parts. Always keep the tools and parts in their correct places. Always keep the work area clean and make sure that there is no dirt or oil on the floor. Smoke only in the areas provided for smok- ing. Never smoke while working. PREPARATIONS FOR WORK 7. Before adding oil or making any repairs, park the machine on hard, level ground, and block the wheels or tracks to prevent the machine from moving. 8. Before starting work, lower blade, ripper, bucket or any other work equipment to the ground. If this is not possible, insert the safety pin or use blocks to prevent the work equipment from falling. In addition, be sure to lock all the control levers and hang warn- ing signs on them. 9. When disassembling or assembling, support the machine with blocks, jacks or stands before starting work. 10. Remove all mud and oil from the steps or other places used to get on and off the ma- chine. Always use the handrails, ladders or steps when getting on or off the machine. Never jump on or off the machine. If it is impossible to use the handrails, ladders or steps, use a stand to provide safe footing. Proper service and repair is extremely important for safe machine operation. The service and repair techniques recommended by Komatsu and described in this manual are both effective and safe. Some of these techniques require the use of tools specially designed by Komatsu for the specific purpose. To prevent injury to workers, the symbol ¤ is used to mark safety precautions in this manual. The cautions accompanying these symbols should always be followed care- fully. If any dangerous situation arises or may possibly arise, first consider safety, and take the necessary actions to deal with the situation. SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE
  4. 4. 00-4 PRECAUTIONS DURING WORK 11. When removing the oil filler cap, drain plug or hydraulic pressure measuring plugs, loosen them slowly to prevent the oil from spurting out. Before disconnecting or removing compo- nents of the oil, water or air circuits, first remove the pressure completely from the circuit. 12. The water and oil in the circuits are hot when the engine is stopped, so be careful not to get burned. Wait for the oil and water to cool before carrying out any work on the oil or water circuits. 13. Before starting work, remove the leads from the battery. Always remove the lead from the negative (–) terminal first. 14. When raising heavy components, use a hoist or crane. Check that the wire rope, chains and hooks are free from damage. Always use lifting equipment which has ample capacity. Install the lifting equipment at the correct places. Use a hoist or crane and operate slowly to prevent the component from hit- ting any other part. Do not work with any part still raised by the hoist or crane. 15. When removing covers which are under in- ternal pressure or under pressure from a spring, always leave two bolts in position on opposite sides. Slowly release the pres- sure, then slowly loosen the bolts to remove. 16. When removing components, be careful not to break or damage the wiring. Damaged wiring may cause electrical fires. 17. When removing piping, stop the fuel or oil from spilling out. If any fuel or oil drips onto the floor, wipe it up immediately. Fuel or oil on the floor can cause you to slip, or can even start fires. 18. As a general rule, do not use gasoline to wash parts. In particular, use only the mini- mum of gasoline when washing electrical parts. 19. Be sure to assemble all parts again in their original places. Replace any damaged parts with new parts. • When installing hoses and wires, be sure that they will not be damaged by contact with other parts when the machine is be- ing operated. 20. When installing high pressure hoses, make sure that they are not twisted. Damaged tubes are dangerous, so be extremely care- ful when installing tubes for high pressure circuits. Also, check that connecting parts are correctly installed. 21. When assembling or installing parts, always use the specified tightening torques. When installing protective parts such as guards, or parts which vibrate violently or rotate at high speed, be particularly careful to check that they are installed correctly. 22. When aligning two holes, never insert your fingers or hand. Be careful not to get your fingers caught in a hole. 23. When measuring hydraulic pressure, check that the measuring tool is correctly assem- bled before taking any measurements. 24. Take care when removing or installing the tracks of track-type machines. When removing the track, the track sepa- rates suddenly, so never let anyone stand at either end of the track. SAFETY SAFETY NOTICE
  5. 5. 00-5 NOTICE STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION This section explains the structure and function of each component. It serves not only to give an understanding of the structure, but also serves as reference material for troubleshooting. In addition, this section may contain hydraulic circuit diagrams, electric circuit diagrams, and maintenance standards. TESTING AND ADJUSTING This section explains checks to be made before and after performing repairs, as well as adjustments to be made at completion of the checks and repairs. Troubleshooting charts correlating "Problems" to "Causes" are also included in this section. DISASSEMBLY AND ASSEMBLY This section explains the order to be followed when removing, installing, disassembling or assembling each component, as well as precautions to be taken for these operations. MAINTENANCE STANDARD This section gives the judgement standards when inspecting disassembled parts. The contents of this section may be described in STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION. OTHERS This section mainly gives hydraulic circuit diagrams and electric circuit diagrams. In addition, this section may give the specifications of attachments and options together. The specifications contained in this shop manual are subject to change at any time and without any advance notice. Use the specifications given in the book with the latest date. FOREWORD GENERAL This shop manual has been prepared as an aid to improve the quality of repairs by giving the serviceman an accurate understanding of the product and by showing him the correct way to perform repairs and make judgements. Make sure you understand the contents of this manual and use it to full effect at every opportunity. This shop manual mainly contains the necessary technical information for operations performed in a service workshop. For ease of understanding, the manual is divided into the following chapters; these chapters are further divided into the each main group of components. FOREWORD GENERAL
  6. 6. 00-6 Shop manuals are issued as a guide to carrying out repairs. They are divided as follows: Chassis volume: Issued for every machine model Engine volume: Issued for each engine series Electrical volume: Attachments volume: These various volumes are designed to avoid duplicating the same information. Therefore, to deal with all repairs for any model , it is neces- sary that chassis, engine, electrical and attach- ment volumes be available. DISTRIBUTION AND UPDATING Any additions, amendments or other changes will be sent to KOMATSU distributors. Get the most up-to-date information before you start any work. FILING METHOD 1. See the page number on the bottom of the page. File the pages in correct order. 2. Following examples show how to read the page number. Example 1 (Chassis volume): 10 - 3 Item number (10. Structure and Function) Consecutive page number for each item. Example 2 (Engine volume): 12 - 5 Unit number (1. Engine) Item number (2. Testing and Adjusting) Consecutive page number for each item. 3. Additional pages: Additional pages are indi- cated by a hyphen (-) and number after the page number. File as in the example. Example: 10-4 10-4-1 10-4-2 10-5 VOLUMES Each issued as one volume to cover all models 12-203 12-203-1 12-203-2 12-204 Added pages REVISED EDITION MARK When a manual is revised, an edition mark (123....) is recorded on the bottom of the pages. REVISIONS Revised pages are shown in the LIST OF RE- VISED PAGES next to the CONTENTS page. SYMBOLS So that the shop manual can be of ample prac- tical use, important safety and quality portions are marked with the following symbols. Symbol Item Safety Caution Weight Tightening torque Coat Oil, water Drain Remarks Places where oil or water must be drained, and quan- tity to be drained. Places where oil, water or fuel must be added, and the ca- pacity. Places to be coated with ad- hesives and lubricants, etc. Places that require special at- tention for the tightening torque during assembly. Weight of parts of systems. Caution necessary when se- lecting hoisting wire, or when working posture is important, etc. Special technical precautions or other precautions for pre- serving standards are neces- sary when performing the work. Special safety precautions are necessary when performing the work. ¤ 4 2 5 6 ﬂ } HOW TO READ THE SHOP MANUAL FOREWORD HOW TO READ THE SHOP MANUAL
  7. 7. D61EX, PX-12 01-1 GENERAL 01 GENERAL Specification drawing .................................. 01- 2 Specifications................................................ 01- 4 Weight table ................................................. 01- 9 Table of fuel, coolant and lubricants .........01-11 4
  8. 8. D61EX, PX-12 01-2 GENERAL SPECIFICATION DRAWING Unit: mm SPECIFICATION DRAWING D61EX-12 Angle tiltdozer Semi U-dozer ª1. Serial No. B3001 and up 4
  9. 9. D61EX, PX-12 01-3 GENERAL D61PX-12 Angle tiltdozer SPECIFICATION DRAWING Unit: mm ª1. Serial No. B3001 and up 4
  10. 10. D61EX, PX-12 01-4 GENERAL Weight Speed ranges Performance SPESIFICATIONS Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 D61EX-12 Operating weight • bare tracktor kg 13,130 14,150 • with angle tiltdozer 15,470 16,780 • with angle tiltdozer + cab + ROPS 16,090 17,790 Min. truning radius m 3.6 3.6 Gradeability deg 30 30 Stability (front, rear, left, right) deg 35 35 Forward 1st 3.5 3.5 Forward 2nd km/h 6.0 6.0 Forward 3rd 10.3 10.3 Reverse 1st 4.6 4.6 Reverse 2nd km/h 7.9 7.9 Reverse 3rd 12.8 12.8 Bare tractor 41 {0.42} 25 {0.26} kPa Angle tiltdozer {kg/cm2 } 49 {0.50} 30 {0.31} Angle tiltdozer + cab + ROPS 50 {0.51} 31 {0.32} Bare tractor 3,935 4,210 mm With angle tiltdozer 5,030 5,465 Bare tractor 2,500 3,000 mm With angle tiltdozer 3,275 3,860 To tip of exhaust pipe 2,945 2,970 mm To top of operator's 2,195 2,225 compartment Overall heights Overall width Overall length Dimensions Ground pressure SPECIFICATIONS 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 4
  11. 11. D61EX, PX-12 01-5 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Engine Dimensions Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 When ROPS cab is installed 3,115 3,140 When ROPS canopy is installed mm 3,115 3,140 When canopy is installed 2,940 2,965 Track gauge 1,900 2,140 Length of track on ground 2,600 3,170 Width of track shoe (standard) mm 600 860 Min. ground clearance 390 470 (To bottom of undercover) Model S6D114E-1A Type 4-cycle, water cooled, inline vertical type direct injection With turbocharger No. of cylinder – bore x stroke mm 6 – 114 x 135 Piston displacement ¬ {cc} 8.27 {8,270} Rated horsepower kw/rpm 112/1,850 {HP/rpm} {150/1,850} Max. torque Nm/rpm 784/1,300 {kgm/rpm} {80/1,300} High idling rpm 2,000 Low idling rpm 850 Min. fuel consumption g/kwh 222 {165} ratio {g/HPh} Starting motor 24V, 7.5kW Alternator 24V, 40A Battery 12V, 140Ah x 2 Radiator core type D-6 3-element, Torque converter 1-stage, 1 phase Planetary gear type, multiple disc clutch, hydraulically actuated, Transmission lubrication gear pump, force feed, forward 3 speed, reverse 3 speed, manual mechanical type Overall height Performance Power train system 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 4
  12. 12. D61EX, PX-12 01-6 GENERAL Power train system Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS D61EX-12 Undercarriage Steering, work equipment hydraulic system Bevel gear shaft Spiral bevel gear, force feed lubrication gear pump Differential planetary gear type, HSS steering system hydraulic motor drive type, hand operated, hydraulically actuated Wet type, multiple disc, Master brake spring boosted, foot operated, hydraulically actuated Final drive 2-stage spur gear reduction, splash type lubrication Suspension Semi-rigid, floating beam Carrier roller (each side) 2 Track roller (each side) 6 8 Assembly type, Track shoe 600 mm single grouser, — 40 on each side, pitch: 190 mm Assembly type, special swamp shoe, 860 mm — oil enclosed link, 46 on each side, pitch: 190 mm Power train, lubrication pump Gear type (SAL(2)–040+040) Gear type (SBR(1)-08) PPC pump Max. discharge pressure: 3.0 MPa {31 kg/cm2 } Theoretical discharge amount: 17.3 ¬/min/2,164 rpm Piston type (HMF80), swash plate angle 16˚, with brake valve HSS motor Permissible peak pressure: 47MPa {480kg/cm2 } Rated flow (theoretical value): 153 ¬/min/1,836 rpm Variable swash plate type (HPV82), CLSS, load sensing type Hydraulic pump Permissible peak pressure: 47 MPa {480 kg/cm2 } 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 4
  13. 13. D61EX, PX-12 01-7 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Work equipment (angle tiltdozer) Steering, work equipment hydraulic system Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 Type • For blade lift • 3 + 1-spool type, hydraulically assisted steering valve • For blade tilt (Lift + tilt + angle + steering) • For steering Type Reciprocal type Cylinder bore 110 Outside diameter of piston rod 55 Piston stroke mm 469 Max. distance between pins 1322 Min. distance between pins 853 Cylinder bore 130 Outside diameter of piston rod 70 Piston stroke mm 190 Max. distance between pins 1,226 Min. distance between pins 1,036 Cylinder bore 100 Outside diameter of piston rod 60 Piston stroke mm 469 Max. distance between pins 1,349 Min. distance between pins 880 Hydraulic tank Box type (externally installed control valve) Type Hydraulic angle tiltdozer Blade support method Brace type (tilt cylinder on right) Max. lifting height (from ground) mm 965 1,145 Max. lowering depth (from ground) mm 445 520 Max. tilt mm 500 610 Blade width mm 3,275 3,860 Blade height mm 1,200 1,160 Blade cutting angle deg 57 57 Hydraulic cylinder Dimensions of blade lift cylinder Main control valve Dimensions of blade tilt, pitch cylinder Dimensions of blade angle cylinder Performance Dimensions 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 4
  14. 14. D61EX, PX-12 01-8 GENERAL Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS Performance Dimensions Work equipment (semi U-dozer) — Type Hydraulic semi U-dozer — Blade support method Brace type (tilt cylinder on right) Max. lifting height (from ground) mm 965 — Max. lowering depth (from ground) mm 535 — Max. tilt mm 600 — Range for blade cutting angle deg ±7 — Blade width mm 3,175 — Blade height mm 1,300 — Blade cutting angle deg 55 — 4 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000
  15. 15. D61EX, PX-12 01-8-1 GENERAL Weight Speed ranges Performance SPESIFICATIONS Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 D61EX-12 Operating weight • bare tracktor kg 13,130 14,150 • with angle tiltdozer 15,470 16,780 • with angle tiltdozer + cab + ROPS 16,090 17,790 Min. truning radius m 3.6 3.6 Gradeability deg 30 30 Stability (front, rear, left, right) deg 35 35 Forward 1st 3.5 3.5 Forward 2nd km/h 6.0 6.0 Forward 3rd 10.3 10.3 Reverse 1st 4.6 4.6 Reverse 2nd km/h 7.9 7.9 Reverse 3rd 12.8 12.8 Bare tractor 41 {0.42} 25 {0.26} kPa Angle tiltdozer {kg/cm2 } 49 {0.50} 30 {0.31} Angle tiltdozer + cab + ROPS 50 {0.51} 31 {0.32} Bare tractor 3,935 4,210 mm With angle tiltdozer 5,030 5,465 Bare tractor 2,500 3,000 mm With angle tiltdozer 3,275 3,860 To tip of exhaust pipe 2,887 2,917 mm To top of operator's 2,195 2,225 compartment Overall heights Overall width Overall length Dimensions Ground pressure 4 B3001 and up B3001 and up
  16. 16. D61EX, PX-12 01-8-2 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Engine Dimensions Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 When ROPS cab is installed 3,115 3,140 When ROPS canopy is installed mm 3,115 3,140 When canopy is installed 2,940 2,965 Track gauge 1,900 2,140 Length of track on ground 2,600 3,170 Width of track shoe (standard) mm 600 860 Min. ground clearance 390 470 (To bottom of undercover) Model SA6D114E-2 Type 4-cycle, water cooled, inline vertical type direct injection With turbocharger and water cooled aftercooler No. of cylinder – bore x stroke mm 6 – 114 x 135 Piston displacement ¬ {cc} 8.27 {8,270} Rated horsepower kw/rpm 112/1,800 {HP/rpm} {150/1,800} Max. torque Nm/rpm 825/1,300 {kgm/rpm} {84/1,300} High idling rpm 2,000 Low idling rpm 875 Min. fuel consumption g/kwh 226 {166} ratio {g/HPh} Starting motor 24V, 7.5kW Alternator 24V, 60A Battery 12V, 140Ah x 2 Radiator core type D-6 3-element, Torque converter 1-stage, 1 phase Planetary gear type, multiple disc clutch, hydraulically actuated, Transmission lubrication gear pump, force feed, forward 3 speed, reverse 3 speed, manual mechanical type Overall height Performance Power train system 4 B3001 and up B3001 and up
  17. 17. D61EX, PX-12 01-8-3 GENERAL Power train system Machine model Serial Numbers D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS D61EX-12 Undercarriage Steering, work equipment hydraulic system Bevel gear shaft Spiral bevel gear, force feed lubrication gear pump Differential planetary gear type, HSS steering system hydraulic motor drive type, hand operated, hydraulically actuated Wet type, multiple disc, Master brake spring boosted, foot operated, hydraulically actuated Final drive 2-stage spur gear reduction, splash type lubrication Suspension Semi-rigid, floating beam Carrier roller (each side) 2 Track roller (each side) 6 8 Assembly type, Track shoe 600 mm single grouser, — 40 on each side, pitch: 190 mm Assembly type, special swamp shoe, 860 mm — oil enclosed link, 46 on each side, pitch: 190 mm Power train, lubrication pump Gear type (SAL(2)–040+040) Gear type (SBR(1)-08) PPC pump Max. discharge pressure: 3.0 MPa {31 kg/cm2 } Theoretical discharge amount: 17.3 ¬/min/2,164 rpm Piston type (HMF95), swash plate angle 16˚, with brake valve HSS motor Permissible peak pressure: 47MPa {480kg/cm2 } Rated flow (theoretical value): 153 ¬/min/1,836 rpm Variable swash plate type (HPV82), CLSS, load sensing type Hydraulic pump Permissible peak pressure: 47 MPa {480 kg/cm2 } 4 B3001 and up B3001 and up
  18. 18. D61EX, PX-12 01-8-4 GENERAL SPESIFICATIONS Work equipment (angle tiltdozer) Steering, work equipment hydraulic system Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 Type • For blade lift • 3 + 1-spool type, hydraulically assisted steering valve • For blade tilt (Lift + tilt + angle + steering) • For steering Type Reciprocal type Cylinder bore 110 Outside diameter of piston rod 55 Piston stroke mm 469 Max. distance between pins 1322 Min. distance between pins 853 Cylinder bore 130 Outside diameter of piston rod 70 Piston stroke mm 190 Max. distance between pins 1,226 Min. distance between pins 1,036 Cylinder bore 100 Outside diameter of piston rod 60 Piston stroke mm 469 Max. distance between pins 1,349 Min. distance between pins 880 Hydraulic tank Box type (externally installed control valve) Type Hydraulic angle tiltdozer Blade support method Brace type (tilt cylinder on right) Max. lifting height (from ground) mm 965 1,145 Max. lowering depth (from ground) mm 445 520 Max. tilt mm 500 610 Blade width mm 3,275 3,860 Blade height mm 1,200 1,160 Blade cutting angle deg 57 57 Hydraulic cylinder Dimensions of blade lift cylinder Main control valve Dimensions of blade tilt, pitch cylinder Dimensions of blade angle cylinder Performance Dimensions 4 B3001 and up B3001 and up
  19. 19. D61EX, PX-12 01-8-5 GENERAL Machine model Serial Numbers D61EX-12 D61PX-12 SPESIFICATIONS Performance Dimensions Work equipment (semi U-dozer) — Type Hydraulic semi U-dozer — Blade support method Brace type (tilt cylinder on right) Max. lifting height (from ground) mm 965 — Max. lowering depth (from ground) mm 535 — Max. tilt mm 600 — Range for blade cutting angle deg ±7 — Blade width mm 3,175 — Blade height mm 1,300 — Blade cutting angle deg 55 — 4 B3001 and up B3001 and up
  20. 20. STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION 10-1 D61EX, PX-12 10 STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION Radiator, power train, oil cooler................. 10- 2 Engine control .............................................. 10- 4 Power train system ...................................... 10- 5 Power train skeleton .................................... 10- 6 Power train unit............................................ 10- 7 Power train hydraulic piping diagram ....... 10- 8 Damper, universal joint ............................... 10- 9 Torque converter and PTO..........................10-11 Transmission control ................................... 10-14 Transmission ................................................ 10-15 Transmission control valve .........................10-22 Main relief valve........................................... 10-27 Lubrication relief valve ................................ 10-29 Steering and brake control .........................10-30 Bevel gear shaft, HSS steering, steering brake........................................... 10-31 Brake valve ................................................... 10-41 Scavenging pump strainer ..........................10-45 Power train oil strainer ................................ 10-46 Power train oil filter ..................................... 10-47 Final drive ..................................................... 10-48 Main frame ................................................... 10-51 Track frame ................................................... 10-52 Recoil spring ................................................. 10-53 Suspension ................................................... 10-54 Work equipment hydraulic piping diagram ..................................................... 10-56 PPC control piping diagram ...................... 10- 58 Work equipment control ........................... 10- 59 Hydraulic tank and filter ............................ 10- 60 Hydraulic and HSS pump.......................... 10- 62 (Serial No. 1001 – 1173) (Serial No. B1001 – B3000) Hydraulic and HSS pump........................ 10-76-1 (Serial No. B3001 and up) Servo valve ................................................10-76-7 PPC valve .................................................... 10- 77 (Serial No. 1001 – 1173) (Serial No. B1001 – B3000) PPC valve ...................................................10-83-1 (Serial No. B3001 and up) PPC charge valve ....................................... 10- 84 Main control valve ..................................... 10- 86 (Serial No. 1001 – 1173) (Serial No. B1001 – B3000) Main control valve ....................................10-91-1 (Serial No. B3001 and up) CLSS ............................................................ 10- 92 HSS motor .................................................. 10-116 (Serial No. 1001 – 1173) (Serial No. B1001 – B3000) HSS motor ...............................................10-120-1 (Serial No. B3001 and up) Suction valve .............................................. 10-121 Work equipment ......................................... 10-123 Engine control ............................................ 10-124 Machine monitor system........................... 10-125 Sensors ....................................................... 10-129 4
  21. 21. STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION 10-2 D61EX, PX-12 RADIATOR, POWER TRAIN, OIL COOLER RADIATOR, POWER TRAIN, OIL COOLER Radiator Power train oil cooler (built into the lower tank) Serial No. B3001 and up B3001 and up Core type D-6 D-6 PTO-LS PTO-OL Fin pitch (mm) 4.0 3.0 — — Heat dissipation area (m2 ) 46.65 57.24 1,173 1,829 OUTLINE • A reservoir tank has been installed for the radiator to make it possible to check the ra- diator water level. • The power train oil cooler is built into the lower tank. 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 1001 – 1173 B1001 – B3000 4
  22. 22. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  23. 23. STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION RADIATOR, POWER TRAIN, OIL COOLER 1. Radiator core assembly 2. Fan guard 3. Inlet hose 4. Reservoir tank 5. Outlet hose 6. Lower tank (with built-in power train oil cooler) 7. Fan 8. Water filler cap 9. Drain plug 10. Power train oil cooler 11. Boss 12. Cushion A-A SWD03325 A. Power train oil cooler inlet port B. Power train oil cooler outlet port D61 EX, PX-12 1o-3
  24. 24. STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION ENGINE CONTROL ENGINE CONTROL 1. Decelerator pedal 2. Throttle lever 3. Clutch 4. Cable 5. Fuel injection pump Lever positions @ Low idling @ High idling 1o-4 SWDO3326 OUTLINE l The engine speed is controlled by throttle lever (2) or decelerator pedal (1). D61 EX, PX-12
  25. 25. STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION 10-5 D61EX, PX-12 POWER TRAIN SYSTEM POWER TRAIN SYSTEM D61EX-12 D61PX-12 OUTLINE • The twisting vibration of the motive force generated by engine (1) is reduced by damper (2). The motive force then passes through universal joint (3) and is transmit- ted to torque converter (7). • In accordance with the change in the load, the motive force from the engine is trans- mitted by means of oil from torque converter (7) to the transmission input shaft (turbine shaft). • In transmission (8), the speed is reduced and the speed range is selected (forward: 3 speeds, reverse: 3 speeds) by the combina- tion of the planetary gear system and the hydraulic clutches. The pair of clutches se- lected according to the change in the loads are connected, and the motive force is trans- mitted from the bevel pinion at the rear end of the transmission to bevel gear (9). • The motive force transmitted to the bevel gear is transmitted to the HSS (Hydrostatic Steering System) (10). The machine is steered by generating a difference in rotat- ing speeds on the left and right sides by using HSS motor (11) to control the rotation of the pair of planetary gears on the left and right sides of the HSS. It is also possible to use the HSS mechanism to ratate the left and right sides in opposite directions to en- able the machine to carry out counterrotation turns. • On HSS machines, brake (12) is only used for braking the machine. Brake (12) uses wettype, spring-boosted multiple disc clutches. • The power coming from brake (12) is trans- mitted to final drive (13). • Final drive (13) consists of two-stage spur gear. This reduces the speed and rotates sprocket (14) to drive track shoe (15) and move the machine. 4

×