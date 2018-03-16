Motivation for govermantal employee

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Motivation For Governmental Employees
Hardships Of Motivating Governmental Employees Prevailing negative attitudes about government and government Activity.
Hardships Of Motivating Governmental Employees There is less Strong and Unstable leadership. It is Hard to Measure The a...
Overcoming The Hardships of motivation Tackle the fear of failure A fear of failure can quash innovation in the public sec...
Empower employees Empowering frontline staff to exercise their judgement, giving them skills and resources to get the job ...
Reward innovation Reward The employees Internally. That Means Say a Good word to Them After completing a task .Compliment ...
How To Motivate The Employes of public sector?

