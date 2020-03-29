Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DNRD Dubai The DNRD is also known as the Department of Naturalization and Residency Dubai. This department processes any e...
 Work Permit  Visit Visa  Maid Visa  Visa Renewal and Cancellation Your Name: Your E-mail (required): Your Phone Numbe...
Enquire Now About Al Taresh AMER Services The Al Taresh AMER services center provides a range of services and transactions...
© 2020 Al Taresh AMER Services. All Rights Reserved.     
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Visa Services Dubai

30 views

Published on

We deal with all types of Visa services for Dubai, UAE.

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Visa Services Dubai

  1. 1. DNRD Dubai The DNRD is also known as the Department of Naturalization and Residency Dubai. This department processes any entry permits, Dubai visit visas, residence visas, Dubai work visas and more for entering and living in Dubai. This DNRD Dubai service is established to help employees and families of employees to receive a proper residency or a Dubai visa. To legally work in Dubai you will need to apply for a work permit and residency, which applies to any family members looking to live with your employee as well. This is why we are here to help with any complications and documentations you need to issue a Dubai visa. Why us? We understand the importance of getting the right document and ensuring all process goes well, especially when it comes to Dubai residence visas. Here is why we are the best option for your service! Long-standing relationships with government bodies. Years of experience and a professional staff to match. We will conduct all the essentials and meet with government bodies for you. We will deliver straight to your doorstep. DNRD SERVICES  Business Visa  Residence Visa  Family Visa
  2. 2.  Work Permit  Visit Visa  Maid Visa  Visa Renewal and Cancellation Your Name: Your E-mail (required): Your Phone Number (required) Your Message (required) reCAPTCHA Please upgrade to a supported browser to get a reCAPTCHA challenge. Why is this happening to me?
  3. 3. Enquire Now About Al Taresh AMER Services The Al Taresh AMER services center provides a range of services and transactions to an extensive list of government institutions and departments in the Emirate, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates Identity Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority and others Quick Links DNRD Services DHA Services DED Services Emirates ID Services About Us Contact Us  Our Address: Al Taresh AMER Services Dubai Municipality, Al Kifaf Center, First Floor, Al Kifaf, Dubai, United Arab Emirates  Have any Question? sales@altaresh.com  Call us: +971 4 333 6767 Working Hours: 08:00am to 06:00pm.
  4. 4. © 2020 Al Taresh AMER Services. All Rights Reserved.     

×