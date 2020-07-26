Stroke Part I

Successfully reported this slideshow.
presentation on STROKE DR SAHIDUL ISLAM PGT, DEPT OF RADIODIAGNOSIS, FAAMCH Moderator DR MK THAKUR PROF & HOD Dept of Radi...
Ischemic Embolic Thrombotic Hemorrhagic Intracerbral Subarachnoid STROKE
HEMORRHAGIC STROKEISCHEMIC STROKE
ISCHEMIC STROKE
ISCHEMIC STROKE In cerebral ischemia, the affected tissue remains viable although blood flow is inadequate to sustain norm...
• CEREBRAL BLOOD VOLUME (CBV) 100 • CEREBRAL BLOOD FLOW (CBF) 100 • BLOOD FLOW 0 DEATH OF BRAIN TISSUE <16-18ML/100G INFAR...
Hyperacute • Early <6HRS,late 6-24 hrs Acute • 24hrs-1 week Subacute • 1-3 weeks chronic • >3 weeks
STROKE IS THERE A LARGE VESSELS OCCLUSION ?
BLOOD SUPPLY OF THE BRAIN
POSTERIOR CIRCULATION Vertebro- basilar system ANTERIOR CIRCULATION Internal Carotid system
CIRCLE OF WILLIS
POSTERIOR CIRCULATION VERTEBROBASILAR SYSTEM
ANTERIOR CIRCULATION INTERNAL CAROTID SYSTEM
ARTERIAL VASCULAR TERRITORIES
MAJOR ARTERIES SUPPLYING BRAIN ANTERIOR CIRCULATION • • ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY (ACA) • POSTERIOIR CIRCULATION • • • • •
ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY • A1 SEGMENT • A2 SEGMENT • A3 SEGMENT
ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY • A1 SEGMENT • A2 SEGMENT • A3 SEGMENT
ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY • A1 SEGMENT MEDIAL LENTICULOSTRIATE ARTERIES HEUBNER'S ARTERY
ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY
MAJOR ARTERIES SUPPLYING BRAIN ANTERIOR CIRCULATION • • • MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY (MCA) POSTERIOIR CIRCULATION • • • • •
MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY
MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY
MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY M1 segment – horizontal-extends laterally from the ica bifurcation toward the sylvian fissure M2 se...
MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY M1 M1 M2 M2 M3 M3
MAJOR ARTERIES SUPPLYING BRAIN ANTERIOR CIRCULATION • • • POSTERIOIR CIRCULATION • POSTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY (PCA) • • •
POSTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY
PCA P1 (Precommunicating) Segment. The P1 PCA segment extends laterally from the basilar artery (BA) bifurcation to the ju...
PCA
PCA
SUPERIOR CEREBELLAR ARTERY  whole superior surface of the cerebellar hemispheres down to the great horizontal fissure  s...
ANTERIOR INFERIOR CEREBELLAR ARTERY  middle cerebellar peduncle  inferolateral portion of the pons  flocculus  anteroi...
POSTERIOR IINFERIOR CEREBELLAR ARTERY It has a variable territory depending on the size of the AICA (AICA-PICA dominance)....
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
ARTERIALTERRITORIES
BASAL GANGLIA
VENOUS DRAINAGE OF BRAIN • The cerebral venous system, somewhat unlike the majority of the rest of the body, does not even...
Cerebral veins Superficial veins Deep veins DURAL VENOUS SINUSES IJV
Cerebral veins Superficial veins The superficial venous system is comprised of the sagittal sinuses and cortical veins. Th...
Cerebral veins Deep veins The deep venous system consists of the lateral sinuses, sigmoid sinuses, straight sinus and drai...
DURAL VENOUS SINUSES venous channels located intracranially between the two layers of the dura mater (endosteal layer and ...
The superior sagittal sinus (SSS) is the largest dural venous sinus. As the name suggests, it runs in a sagittal plane fro...
DURAL VENOUS SINUSES SUPERIOR SAGITAL SINUS INFERIOR SAGITAL SINUS The inferior sagittal sinus is one of the dural venous ...
DURAL VENOUS SINUSES SUPERIOR SAGITAL SINUS INFERIOR SAGITAL SINUS STRAIGHT SINUS The straight sinus is one of the main du...
 Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal ...
 Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal ...
 Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal ...
 Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal ...
 Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal ...
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VENOUSTERRITORIES
VARIANTS  hypoplasia of one or both PCOM ~30% (range 25-34%)  hypoplastic/absent A1 segment of ACA ~15% (range 10-15%) ...
TO BE CONTINUED….. PART II IMAGING IN STROKE Thank You
  presentation on STROKE DR SAHIDUL ISLAM PGT, DEPT OF RADIODIAGNOSIS, FAAMCH Moderator DR MK THAKUR PROF & HOD Dept of Radiodiagnosis, FAAMCH DR SANGITA MAHELA Asst Prof Dept of Radiodiagnosis, FAAMCH
  2. 2. STROKE IS DEFINED AS    EVOLVING COMPLETED TIA
  3. 3. STROKE RISK FACTORS NON MODIFIABLE        • MODIFIABLE o o o o o o o o
  4. 4. Ischemic Embolic Thrombotic Hemorrhagic Intracerbral Subarachnoid STROKE
  5. 5. HEMORRHAGIC STROKEISCHEMIC STROKE
  6. 6. ISCHEMIC STROKE
  7. 7. ISCHEMIC STROKE In cerebral ischemia, the affected tissue remains viable although blood flow is inadequate to sustain normal cellular function. In cerebral infarction, frank cell death occurs with loss of neurons, glia, or Both.
  8. 8. • CEREBRAL BLOOD VOLUME (CBV) 100 • CEREBRAL BLOOD FLOW (CBF) 100 • BLOOD FLOW 0 DEATH OF BRAIN TISSUE <16-18ML/100G INFARCTION <20ML/100GM ISCHEMIA WITHOUT INFARCTION Vasogenic edema cytotoxicedema
  9. 9. Hyperacute • Early <6HRS,late 6-24 hrs Acute • 24hrs-1 week Subacute • 1-3 weeks chronic • >3 weeks
  10. 10. • ATHEROSCLEROSIS LACUNAR STROKE • • MCA • • • • •
  11. 11. STROKE IS THERE A LARGE VESSELS OCCLUSION ?
  12. 12. BLOOD SUPPLY OF THE BRAIN
  13. 13. POSTERIOR CIRCULATION Vertebro- basilar system ANTERIOR CIRCULATION Internal Carotid system
  14. 14. CIRCLE OF WILLIS
  15. 15. POSTERIOR CIRCULATION VERTEBROBASILAR SYSTEM
  16. 16. ANTERIOR CIRCULATION INTERNAL CAROTID SYSTEM
  17. 17. ARTERIAL VASCULAR TERRITORIES
  22. 22. ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY • A1 SEGMENT • A2 SEGMENT • A3 SEGMENT
  23. 23. ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY • A1 SEGMENT • A2 SEGMENT • A3 SEGMENT
  24. 24. ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY • A1 SEGMENT MEDIAL LENTICULOSTRIATE ARTERIES HEUBNER'S ARTERY
  25. 25. ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY
  27. 27. MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY
  28. 28. MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY
  29. 29. MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY M1 segment – horizontal-extends laterally from the ica bifurcation toward the sylvian fissure M2 segments-insular the postbifurcation mca trunks turn posterosuperiorly in the sylvian fissure, following a gentle curve (the genu or "knee" of the mca) M3 (cortical) segments. The mca branches loop at or near the top of the sylvian fissure, then course laterally under the parts ("opercula") of the frontal, parietal, and temporal lobes that hang over and enclose the sylvian fissureand ramify over the lateral surface of the cerebral hemisphere
  30. 30. MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY M1 M1 M2 M2 M3 M3
  31. 31. MCA SUPPLY •
  33. 33. POSTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY
  34. 34. PCA P1 (Precommunicating) Segment. The P1 PCA segment extends laterally from the basilar artery (BA) bifurcation to the junction with the PCoA. P2 (Ambient) Segment. The P2 segment extends from the P1-PCoA junction, running in the ambient (perimesencephalic)cistern as it sweeps posterolaterally around the midbrain. P3 (Quadrigeminal) Segment. The P3 PCA is a short segment that lies entirely within the quadrigeminal cistern P4 (Calcarine) Segment. The P4 segment terminates within the calcarine fissure, where it divides into two terminal PCA trunks P1 P3 P2 P4 P4 P4
  35. 35. PCA
  36. 36. PCA
  40. 40. SUPERIOR CEREBELLAR ARTERY  whole superior surface of the cerebellar hemispheres down to the great horizontal fissure  superior vermis  dentate nucleus  most of the cerebellar white matter  parts of the midbrain  superior cerebellar peduncle  middle cerebellar peduncle
  41. 41. ANTERIOR INFERIOR CEREBELLAR ARTERY  middle cerebellar peduncle  inferolateral portion of the pons  flocculus  anteroinferior surface of the cerebellum  cranial nerves VII and VIII
  42. 42. POSTERIOR IINFERIOR CEREBELLAR ARTERY It has a variable territory depending on the size of the AICA (AICA-PICA dominance). Typically it supplies:  posteroinferior cerebellar hemispheres (up to the great horizontal fissure) • cerebellar tonsils: 85% of the time • biventral lobule: 80% • nucleus gracilis: 85% • superior semilunar lobule: 50%  inferior portion of the vermis  lower part of the medulla: 50%  inferior cerebellar peduncles
  43. 43. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  44. 44. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  45. 45. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  46. 46. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  47. 47. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  48. 48. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  49. 49. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  50. 50. ARTERIALTERRITORIES
  51. 51. BASAL GANGLIA
  52. 52. VENOUS DRAINAGE OF BRAIN • The cerebral venous system, somewhat unlike the majority of the rest of the body, does not even remotely follow the cerebral arterial system. • Cerebral veins have thin walls with no muscular tissue and possess no valves. • They emerge from the brain and lie in the subarachnoid space, coursing over the surface of the brain, aggregating into larger channels until they pierce the arachnoid mater and the meningeal layer of the dura mater and drain into the dural venous sinuses.
  53. 53. Cerebral veins Superficial veins Deep veins DURAL VENOUS SINUSES IJV
  54. 54. Cerebral veins Superficial veins The superficial venous system is comprised of the sagittal sinuses and cortical veins. The cortical veins course along the cortical sulci, drain the cortex and some of the adjacent white matter. There are numerous cortical veins, and most of them are unnamed; large cortical veins can be identified according to their locations, the cortical venous system can be subdivided into • superficial middle cerebral vein (Sylvian vein) • superior anastomotic vein (of Trolard) • inferior anastomotic vein (of Labbé)
  55. 55. Cerebral veins Deep veins The deep venous system consists of the lateral sinuses, sigmoid sinuses, straight sinus and draining deep cerebral veins (subependymal and medullary veins). medullary veins: they are numerous and originate 1-2 cm below cortical gray matter and pass through deep medullary white matter and drain into subependymal veins. The medullary veins are arranged in a wedge-shaped manner and distributed at a right angle to subependymal veins. subependymal veins: they receive medullary veins and aggregate into greater tributaries, mainly into septal veins, thalamostriate veins, internal cerebral veins, basal vein of Rosenthal and vein of Galen.
  56. 56. DURAL VENOUS SINUSES venous channels located intracranially between the two layers of the dura mater (endosteal layer and meningeal layer). They can be conceptualised as trapped epidural veins. Unlike other veins in the body, they run alone, not parallel to arteries. PAIRED • superior sagittal sinus • inferior sagittal sinus • straight sinus • occipital sinus • intercavernous sinus UNPAIRED • transverse sinus • sigmoid sinus • superior petrosal sinus • inferior petrosal sinus • cavernous sinus • sphenoparietal sinus • basilar venous plexus
  57. 57. The superior sagittal sinus (SSS) is the largest dural venous sinus. As the name suggests, it runs in a sagittal plane from the anterior aspect of the falx cerebri at the foramen cecum to its termination at the confluence of sinuses at the occipital protuberance, where it usually proceeds rightward and into the right transverse sinus. DURAL VENOUS SINUSES SUPERIOR SAGITAL SINUS
  58. 58. DURAL VENOUS SINUSES SUPERIOR SAGITAL SINUS INFERIOR SAGITAL SINUS The inferior sagittal sinus is one of the dural venous sinuses and runs along the inferior (free) edge of the falx cerebri. It runs from anterior to posterior, the same as the superior sagittal sinus, and drains into the straight sinus.
  59. 59. DURAL VENOUS SINUSES SUPERIOR SAGITAL SINUS INFERIOR SAGITAL SINUS STRAIGHT SINUS The straight sinus is one of the main dural venous sinuses and is found at the junction between the falx cerebri and the tentorium cerebelli and is triangular in cross-section.
  60. 60.  Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal sinus  Basilar venous plexus The paired left and right transverse sinuses are major dural venous sinuses and arise from the confluence of the superior sagittal, occipital and straight sinuses at the torcular herophili (confluence of sinuses)
  61. 61.  Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal sinus  Basilar venous plexus The sigmoid sinus is a paired structure and one of the dural venous sinuses. It is the continuation of the transverse sinus (which is similarly variable in size) and becomes the sigmoid sinus as the tentorium ends. It is here that the sinus receives the superior petrosal sinus
  62. 62.  Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal sinus  Basilar venous plexus drains the cavernous sinus. It courses posterolaterally to drain into the sigmoid sinus at the continuation of the transverse sinus. It runs along the superior aspect of the petrous temporal bone
  63. 63.  Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal sinus  Basilar venous plexus a plexus of venous channels rather than a true sinus and drains blood from the cavernous sinus to the jugular bulb through the jugular foramen
  64. 64.  Transverse sinus  Sigmoid sinus  Superior petrosal sinus  Inferior petrosal sinus  Cavernous sinus  Sphenoparietal sinus  Basilar venous plexus • located on either side of the pituitary fossa and body of the sphenoid bone between the endosteal and meningeal layers of the dura. • It spans from the apex of the orbit to the apex of the petrous temporal bone. It receives venous blood from • inferior and superior ophthalmic veins • intercavernous sinus • sphenoparietal sinus • superficial middle cerebral vein
  65. 65. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  66. 66. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  67. 67. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  68. 68. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  69. 69. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  70. 70. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  71. 71. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  72. 72. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  73. 73. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  74. 74. VENOUSTERRITORIES
  75. 75. VARIANTS  hypoplasia of one or both PCOM ~30% (range 25-34%)  hypoplastic/absent A1 segment of ACA ~15% (range 10-15%)  absent or fenestrated ACOM ~12.5% (range 10-15%)  origin of PCA from the ICA with absent/hypoplastic P1 segment (fetal PCA) ~20% (range 17-25%)  infundibular dilatation of the PCOM origin ~10% (range 5- 15%)
  76. 76. TO BE CONTINUED….. PART II IMAGING IN STROKE Thank You

×