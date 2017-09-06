SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Presented by: Thato Mfikwe (ISOC Gauteng Chapter) This is an initiat...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Overview of language e on the internet (AC Nielsen) Top 10 languages...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project SA Languages spoken at home by South African Internet users. • Indig...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project • Impact of the language barrier on the internet usage Insecure onl...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Purpose • To encourage local content development for information and...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project rationale • Facilitate knowledge sharing through the dissemi...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project sypnosis (12 months) Provinces: Mpumalanga & Eastern Cape La...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project School and university selection criterion Schools • Teach the releva...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project School and university selection criterion Universities • Language ta...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project activities Phase 1: Content development (schools only – 6 we...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project activities Phase 2: Article translation • Africa DNS study -...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project • Activities and deadlines PHASE 1 • Project launch (19 Sept 2017) •...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project Timelines 1: Launch (19 September): Tshimologong Digital Pre...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project Sponsors & Partners • Phase 1: Wikimedia & ISOC Global • Pha...
SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Partners needed for: • Provision of computers, projectors, printers ...
Thank you!!! Merci Beaucoup!!! Obrigado!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SA CDTP Content Development and Translation Project

9 views

Published on

SA CDTP Content development and translation project presentation by Thato Mfikwe (ISOC Gauteng Chapter) at iWeek2017

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

SA CDTP Content Development and Translation Project

  1. 1. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Presented by: Thato Mfikwe (ISOC Gauteng Chapter) This is an initiative by the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services as part of the Internet 4All
  2. 2. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Overview of language e on the internet (AC Nielsen) Top 10 languages used on the internet, collectively have 2.89 billion users of their own languages, out of a collective country population of 5 billion representing 77% of internet users globally. Top 10 languages used in the internet (17 year overview) Users by language % of internet users in the world Internet penetration World population of this language (2017 est) English 952 mil 25% 66% 1.4 bil Chinese 763 mil 20.4% 53.5% 1.4 bil Spanish 293 mil 7.9% 57.6% 510 mil Arabic 173 mil 4.6% 42.5% 408 mil Portuguese 155 mil 4.1% 55% 281 mil Indonesia/Malaysian 154 mil 4.1% 52.4 295 mil Japanese 118 mil 3.2% 94% 126 mil Russia 104 mil 2.8% 72.9% 143 mil French 100 mil 2.7% 24.8% 405 mil German 83 mil 2.2% 88% 94 mil Top 10 2.89 bil 77.5% 56.6% 5.1 bil Rest of the languages 839 mil 22.5% 35% 2.3 bil World Total 3.77 bil 100% 49.7 7.5 bil
  3. 3. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project SA Languages spoken at home by South African Internet users. • Indigenous and under-resourced cultures face a number of obstacles • 66% of local internet users speak English and 42% speak Afrikaans • Over 65% of internet users, reside in Gauteng, Cape Town & Kwazulu-Natal Spoken Languages at home Percentage Afrikaans 42.20% English 66.44% IsiXhosa 5.48% IsiZulu 8.65% Sesotho 5.00% Sepedi 4.36% Setswana 5.31% SiSwati 1.23% Tshivenda 1.40% Xitsonga 1.75% IsiNdebele 0.99% German 1.55% Portuguese 0.70% French 0.99% Arabic 0.33% Other 3.07%
  4. 4. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project • Impact of the language barrier on the internet usage Insecure online identity Hampered connectivity Affected internet experience • Benefits of translation and local content development Gets more people online Increase in internet adoption rates
  5. 5. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Purpose • To encourage local content development for information and education purposes (Phase 1) • To create a local inclusive IG & ICANN community in South Africa (Phase 2) • To grow and strengthen the overall Internet governance community • To create an enabling environment where beneficiaries understand and participate in all strata of the IG space.
  6. 6. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project rationale • Facilitate knowledge sharing through the dissemination of information and capacity building • More needs to be done to bring more people into the IG policy discourse • Deepening and enhancing understanding of aqnd participation in the IG eco-system in all strata
  7. 7. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project sypnosis (12 months) Provinces: Mpumalanga & Eastern Cape Languages: isiXhosa and isiNdebele 2 universities and 8 schools (overall) 8 translators, 4 Professors, 8 teachers, 8 students & 32 learners Phase 1: 24 articles – schools only Phase 2: 720 articles– schools and universities Group structure (best leaners & students in languages and writing skills): • Phase 1: 1 Teacher, 4 learners & 1 translator/content developer • Phase 2:1 Professor, 1 Teacher, 2 learners, 1 student & 1 translator
  8. 8. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project School and university selection criterion Schools • Teach the relevant languages • Previously disadvantaged (Not model C) • Good academic record/pass rates • Supported by the principal & staff members • Commitment of 1 or 2 language teachers for the duration of the project • Required to have a computer lab/media center. Devices also acceptable • Grade 9, 10, 11 (with exceptional cases for gr 8 & 12)
  9. 9. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project School and university selection criterion Universities • Language taught at an academic level • Commitment of senior lecturer / professor for the duration of the program • Participation of language students to participate in the program • Commitment of a lecture(s) to moderate translations • Willing to work with the chosen 4 local schools
  10. 10. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project activities Phase 1: Content development (schools only – 6 weeks) • Article translations & edits (existing and new entries) • Article generation (entries, recordings and videos) • Local history and knowledge content development (photos and recordings)
  11. 11. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project activities Phase 2: Article translation • Africa DNS study - DNSSEC & DNS reports • AU declaration on Internet Governance - Internet shutdown • The digital economy - Digital trust & Cyber • ISOC generated content and reports - Internet Governance • Human rights online - Privacy and censorship • ICANN and communities - Innovation and entrepreneurship
  12. 12. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project • Activities and deadlines PHASE 1 • Project launch (19 Sept 2017) • Chapterthon: for schools and IG mag 1st publication (30 Nov) PHASE 2 • ICANN & IG content: Introduction & engagement workshops (2nd week of Jan 2018) • ICANN & IG content : Capacity building and outreach and IG mag 2nd publication (May 2018) • Closing ceremony and IG mag 3rd publication (Oct 2018) • Monthly evaluations by task team (Oct 2017 – Oct 2018)
  13. 13. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project Timelines 1: Launch (19 September): Tshimologong Digital Precinct, Braamfontein during ISOC 25th Anniversary celebrations. 2: Phase 1: Chapterthon (15 Oct – 30 Nov) 8 schools, 48 participants, 6 weeks 3: Phase 2: ICANNWiKi (Jan 2018 – Sept 2018): 8 schools, 2 universities, 48 participants, 9 months
  14. 14. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Project Sponsors & Partners • Phase 1: Wikimedia & ISOC Global • Phase 2: ICANNWiki & ZACR • Project Task team members: ISOC GP & ZACR • Other interested parties: DTPS as a stakeholder and Google SA
  15. 15. SA CDTP – Content Development and translation project Partners needed for: • Provision of computers, projectors, printers and laptops • Provision of internet connectivity & Wi-Fi equipment in 8 schools • Monetary donors needed for R216 000 ($17 000) - Travel & communication - Catering & lodging - Branding & prizes for participants - Operational costs • Project budget is $36 000
  16. 16. Thank you!!! Merci Beaucoup!!! Obrigado!!!

×