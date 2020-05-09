May, 12th /17th Class

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIT 6: “TRAVELERS’ TALES” 10TH GRADE May, 12 - 14 WEEK 7 By Teacher Danitza Lazcano Flores.
2 HAVE TO, ALLOWED AND BE ABLE TO  We can use HAVE TO, ALLOWED and BE ABLE TO, to express the past or the future. Example...
Have to, allowed to, able to for future and past pages 14 and 15

  1. 1. UNIT 6: “TRAVELERS’ TALES” 10TH GRADE May, 12 - 14 WEEK 7 By Teacher Danitza Lazcano Flores.
  2. 2. 2 HAVE TO, ALLOWED AND BE ABLE TO  We can use HAVE TO, ALLOWED and BE ABLE TO, to express the past or the future. Examples: We weren’t allowed to start talking. I hope we’ll be allowed to stay there. We were able to start studying early on Tuesday. I won’t be able to contact you again in the trip.
