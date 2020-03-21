Endocrine emergency pp nc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENDOCRINE EMERGENCIES
ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY • Directly or Indirectly effects almost every cell, organ, and function of the body. • Controls and...
ORGANS THAT ACT LIKE GLANDS • Heart • Atrial natriuretic hormone • Placenta • Human chorionic gonadotropin • Kidneys • Ren...
DIABETES MELLITUS
DIABETES MELLITUS • An inability to sufficiently metabolize glucose. • The body either does not produce sufficient amounts...
TYPE 1 DIABETES MELLITUS *USED WITH THE EXPRESS WRITTEN CONSENT OF PMD BISHOP*
TYPE 1 DIABETES MELLITUS • Known as Insulin Dependent Diabetes • The body develops autoantibodies that attacks the pancrea...
TYPE 1 DIABETES MELLITUS • Assessment • Determine if the patient is compliant with managing their diabetes • If the patien...
TYPE 1 DIABETES MELLITUS • Management • Insulin injections • Some patients will have implanted insulin pumps
TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS
TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS • The body cannot produce enough insulin or is unable to utilize the insulin created • The most c...
DIABETES TYPE 2 • Assessment • New onset weakness in the diabetic patient should be considered an AMI until proven otherwi...
TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS • Management: • Exercise and healthy eating habits • EMS can help reinforce the importance of hea...
GESTATIONAL DIABETES
GESTATIONAL DIABETES • Not associated with the pancreas, but is a Glucose intolerance • 40-60% increased risk of developin...
HYPOGLYCEMIA
HYPOGLYCEMIA • Normal Blood Glucose Levels 60-120mg/dl • Hypoglycemia occurs when levels drop to 45mg/dl or less • Can be ...
HYPOGLYCEMIA • Type 1 diabetics: too much insulin • Type 2 diabetics: body is not using insulin effectively • Body's first...
HYPOGLYCEMIA • Assessment • Blood glucose <60mg/dl • Develops rapidly over time, from minutes to hours • Altered mentation...
HYPOGLYCEMIA • Do not allow a history of hypoglycemia keep from ruling out other causes of comatose • The longer a patient...
HYPOGLYCEMIA • Management: • Immediately increase blood glucose levels • Least invasive to most • Patients capable of swal...
HYPERGLYCEMIA AND DKA
HYPERGLYCEMIA AND DKA • High blood glucose levels • Early signs are excessive and frequent thirst and urination • Defined ...
HYPERGLYCEMIA AND DKA • Hyperglycemia puts strain on the cardiovascular system, kidneys and other end organs • Can cause r...
HYPERGLYCEMIA AND DKA • DKA/HHS primarily associated with type 1 diabetics • Body can not use the glucose available and tu...
HYPERGLYCEMIA AND DKA
HYPERGLYCEMIA AND DKA • Assessment • Progresses slowly over 12 to 48 hrs with level of consciousness deteriorating gradual...
HYPERGLYCEMIA AND DKA • Management: • Prehospital goal is to begin the rehydration process • Correct electrolyte imbalance...
HYPEROSMOLAR HYPERGLYCEMIC SYNDROME
HYPEROSMOLAR HYPERGLYCEMIA SYNDROME • Occurs primarily in type 2 diabetics • Most patients have severe dehydration and foc...
HYPEROSMOLAR HYPERGLYCEMIC SYNDROME • Assessment: • Unlike DKA, HHS do not experience ketoacidosis • Most patients have a ...
HYPEROSMOLAR HYPERGLYCEMIC SYNDROME • Management: • Treating dehydration and altered mental status • ABC’s • IV fluid bolu...
PANCREATITIS
PANCREATITIS • Inflammation of the Pancreas • Acute and chronic • Caused by Gallstones and chronic alcohol abuse • Acute P...
PANCREATITIS
PANCREATITIS • Assessment and Management: • Constant dull, boring flank and/or epigastric pain that worsens when supine • ...
DISORDERS OF THE THYROID GLAND • Hyperthyroidism • Thyrotoxicosis • -long term exposure • Hypothyroidism • Myxedema • -lon...
GRAVES DISEASE • Autoimmune disease • Too much thyroid hormones • Agitation, weight loss, poor heat tolerance • Protrusion...
A GRAVE DISEASE
THYROTOXIC CRISIS • “Thyroid Storm” • High fever • Hypermetabolic state • Tachycardia
TREATMENT
HYPOTHYROIDISM • Low metabolic state • Hypothermic coma • Myxedema Coma
ADRENAL MEDULLA • Both nerve and gland cells • Sympathetic Nervous System • Release of epinephrine and norepinephrine
ADRENAL CORTEX • Secretes three steroids: • Glucocorticoids (including cortisol) • Mineralocorticoids (including aldostero...
DISORDERS OF THE ADRENAL GLANDS • Cushing’s syndrome- too much • Addison’s disease- not enough
OTHER ENDOCRINE EMERGENCIES • Primary Adrenal Insufficiency • Addison Disease • Atrophy or destruction of both adrenal gla...
OTHER ENDOCRINE EMERGENCIES • Secondary Adrenal Insufficiency • Lack of ACTH • Patients who abruptly stop taking corticost...
OTHER ENDOCRINE EMERGENCIES • Cushing Syndrome • Caused by an excess of cortisol production • Changes many body systems • ...
×