-Dr. Deepayan Sarkar
1. Kanski’s Clinical Ophthalmology 8th Edition. 2. Yanoff Ophthalmology 5th Edition. 3. Wolff’s Anatomy of the Eye. 4. Khu...
•Innermost tunic of the eyeball. •Extent- Extends from the optic disc to the ora serrata. •Surface area- 266mm2 •Thickness...
•Regions- 1) Optic Disc 2) Macula Lutea 3) Peripheral Retina
•It is a pale pink ,well defined circular area of about 1.5mm diameter. •All layers of the retina terminate except the ner...
•It is a comparatively dark area 5.5mm in diameter situated at the posterior pole of the eyeball temporal to the optic dis...
-Clivus- It is the declinity extending from the margin of the fovea to the margin of the foveola. - Foveolar Avascular zon...
Divide into 4 zones- •Near Periphery- It is the circumscribed region of about 1.5mm width around the macula lutea (a/k/a a...
•Serrated peripheral margin where the retina ends and the ciliary body starts. The dentate process consisting of tooth lik...
1) Retinal Pigment Epithelium 2) Layers of rods and cones 3) External Limiting Membrane 4) Outer Nuclear layer 5) Outer Pl...
•Outermost layer of the retina. •The RPE shows fine mottling due to unequal pigmentation of the cells, this gives the gran...
•Apical part- Formed by the microvilli which projects between the rods and cone processes. At apical end of RPE cells over...
• This layer contains the outer segment of photoreceptors arranged in pallisade manner. • It converts light energy into vi...
• Outer segment- Contains rod lamellae , it contains the visual pigments.No. of rod lamellae (600- 1000/rod). • Inner segm...
•It appears as fenestrated membrane extending from the ora serrata to the edge of the optic disc through which pass the ro...
•Formed by the nuclei of the Rods and Cones. •Cone nuclei are larger (6-7um) than the rod nuclei (5.5um) and lie in a sing...
•It consists of synapses between rod spherules and cone pedicles with the dendrites of the bipolar cells and processes of ...
•It resembles the outer nuclear layer except it is thinner. •It disappears at the fovea and in the rest of the retina cons...
2)Horizontal cells- Flat cells having numerous horizontal associative and neuronal interconnections between photoreceptors...
Inner Plexiform Layer • This layer consists of synapses between the axons of bipolar cells (first order neuron) ,dendrites...
• Forms the second order neuron of visual pathway. •Throughout most of the retina ganglion cell is composed lof a single r...
• Also known as Stratum opticum. • Consists of unmyelinated axons of the ganglion cells which converge at the optic nerve ...
• The nerve fibre layer courses parallel to the surface of the retina in contrast to the other fibres which courses perpen...
•ILM mainly consists of a PAS positive true basement membrane that forms the interface between retina and vitreous. •The f...
• Outer 4 layers (RPE, Layers of rods and cones, ELM,ONL) are supplied by the Chorio-capillaries. • The inner 6 layers(OPL...
Blood Supply of Optic nerve • Surface nerve fibre layer- Mainly supplied by the capillaries derieved from the retinal arte...
APPLIED ANATOMY
• It is bilateral optic disc swelling that is caused by increased intracranial pressure due to any cause. • Thickness of t...
Glaucomatous changes • The Arcuate nerve fibres which occupy the superior and inferior temporal quadrants of the optic ner...
Retinal Detachment • Detachment of the RPE from the neurosensory retina, is known as Retinal detachment. It is because the...
•Pigment Epithelial Detachment is structural spiliting of the Bruch’s membrane, leading to detachment of the RPE from the ...
•Idiopathic disorder charecterised by localised serous detachment of the sensory retina at the macula secondary to leakage...
•It results from the accumulation of fluid in the outer plexiform and inner nuclear layers of the retina forming cyst like...
•Feather- or flame-shaped hemorrhages has indistinct borders and blood accumulates at the level of superficial nerve fiber...
•Dot and blot hemorrhages occur as microaneurysms rupture in the deeper layers of the retina, such as the inner nuclear an...
Drusens • Drusens are subretinal pigment epithelial deposits between the RPE and the Bruch’s Membrane. • They represent de...
•Cotton wool spots are abnormal finding on funduscopic exam of the retina .They appear as fluffy white patches on the reti...
•It is the dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium generally of the rod photoreceptors and in advanced stages involve ...
•These are mostly cone-rod dystrophies with cones being affected earlier and more severely. •Sporadic transmission. •Prese...
•It is the clinical finding seen on fundus examination in which the posterior pole loses transperency at the retina. •It i...
• Sudden profound loss of vision due to occulusion of the central retinal artery. • Generally Painless except in case of G...
• Sudden painless loss of mono-ocular vision • VA- Impaired to variable degree depending on the severity • RAPD- Absent/mi...
Retina
  1. 1. -Dr. Deepayan Sarkar
  2. 2. 1. Kanski’s Clinical Ophthalmology 8th Edition. 2. Yanoff Ophthalmology 5th Edition. 3. Wolff’s Anatomy of the Eye. 4. Khurrana Textbook of Ophthalmology. 5. Khurrana Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye. 3rd Edition 6. Parsons Disease of the Eye. 7. Color Atlas and synopsis of Clinical Ophthalmology- Retina. Wills Eye Hospital. 3rd Edition.
  3. 3. •Innermost tunic of the eyeball. •Extent- Extends from the optic disc to the ora serrata. •Surface area- 266mm2 •Thickness- 1) Posterior Poles- 0.56mm 2) Equator- 0.18-0.22 mm 3) Ora serrata- 0.1mm •Colour- Appears Purplish red due to the visual purple of the rods.
  4. 4. •Regions- 1) Optic Disc 2) Macula Lutea 3) Peripheral Retina
  5. 5. •It is a pale pink ,well defined circular area of about 1.5mm diameter. •All layers of the retina terminate except the nerve fibre layers which run through the lamina cribrosa into the optic nerve. •Compared to the rest of the retina the optic disc appears pale due to the lamina cribrosa, medullated nerve fibres behind the disc, and absence of vascular choroid. •Physiological cup in the optic disc is the depression seen in it, it is the depression from where the optic nerve exits the eyeball. •Central Retinal Artery the first branch of the Ophthalmic Artery gives rise to four branches- Superior Temporal Retinal artery, Superior Nasal Retinal artery, Inferior Temporal Retinal artery, Inferior Nasal Retinal artery. •Central retinal vein also exits from here.
  6. 6. •It is a comparatively dark area 5.5mm in diameter situated at the posterior pole of the eyeball temporal to the optic disc. •It corresponds to 15 degree of the visual field and is responsible for photopic vision and colour vision. •It is rich in lutein and zeaxanthine which give yellow colour and have anti- oxidant properties. •Parts: 1) Fovea- It is about 1.50mm in diameter and 1.55mm in thickness. It corresponds to 5 degree of visual field and is the most sensitive part of the retina. - Margo Fovea- Margin of the fovea can be seen biomicroscopically as a ring like reflection of the internal limiting membrane. - Foveola- 0.35mm in diameter forms the central floor of the fovea. It is situated 2 disc diameters (3mm) from the temporal edge of the optic disc and 1mm below the horizontal meridian. It is 0.15mm thick and is characterized by underlying focal nuclear cake. - Umbo- Tiny depression in the centre of the foveola which gives the foveal reflex. Greatest concentration of cones is found at the umbo. It is known as the central bouquet of cones.
  7. 7. -Clivus- It is the declinity extending from the margin of the fovea to the margin of the foveola. - Foveolar Avascular zone – Located inside the fovea but outside the foveola, its exact diameter is determined by fluoroscein angiography. The other part in the clivus is the peripheral vascular zone. •Parafovea-Refers to the belt that measures 0.5mm in width and surrounds the foveal margin. •Perifovea- Refers to the belt that measures 1.5mm in width and surrounds the parafoveal region.
  8. 8. Divide into 4 zones- •Near Periphery- It is the circumscribed region of about 1.5mm width around the macula lutea (a/k/a area centralis). •Mid-Periphery- It occupies 3mm wide zone around the near periphery.Its outer limit corresponds to the equator. •Far Periphery-It extends from the equator to the ora serrata. •Extreme Periphery- Refers to the area of ora serrata.
  9. 9. •Serrated peripheral margin where the retina ends and the ciliary body starts. The dentate process consisting of tooth like extensions of the retina on the pars plana separated by oral bays, well marked on the nasal half of the retina. •At the ora serrata the sensory retina is firmly attached both to the vitreous and RPE. •Ora serrata is 2.1 mm wide temporally and 0.7-0.8 mm wide nasally. •It’s distance from the limbus is 6mm nasally and 7mm temporally. •It is the water shed zone between the anterior and posterior system and so peripheral retinal degenerations are more common here.
  10. 10. 1) Retinal Pigment Epithelium 2) Layers of rods and cones 3) External Limiting Membrane 4) Outer Nuclear layer 5) Outer Plexiform layer 6)Inner Nuclear layer 7)Inner Plexiform layer 8)Ganglion cell layer 9)Nerve fibre layer 10) Internal limiting membrane
  11. 11. •Outermost layer of the retina. •The RPE shows fine mottling due to unequal pigmentation of the cells, this gives the granular appearance to the fundus. •It is loosely attached to the layer of rods and cones and firmly attached to the Bruch’s membrane. •The space between the RPE and the sensory retina is known as the subretinal space. •The adjacent RPE cells are connected by zona occludentes and zona adherentes; and constitutes the outer blood retinal barrier. •RPE cells in cross-section can be differentiated into- Apical part & Basal part of RPEcells.
  12. 12. •Apical part- Formed by the microvilli which projects between the rods and cone processes. At apical end of RPE cells overlie about 45 photoreceptors. Melanin pigments are concentrated here, it is stored in melanosomes. Lipofuschin accumulates gradually with age. •Basal part- It has convulated infolds to increase surface area for the absorption and secreation of materials, it lies in contact with the Bruch’s membrane Functions of RPE- 1) Photoreceptor renewal and recycling of Vit A. 2) Maintains integrity of subretinal space by forming outer blood retinal barrier and pumping out ions and water out of the subretinal space. 3) Transport of nutrients across the blood retinal barrier. 4) Phagocytic action by phagocytosis and digestion of photoreceptors. 5) Provides mechanical support to the processes of the photoreceptors and thus maintains retinal adhesions. 6) Electrical homeostasis.
  13. 13. • This layer contains the outer segment of photoreceptors arranged in pallisade manner. • It converts light energy into visual impulse. •Rods contain Rhodopsin (visual purple) and help in scotopic vision. •Cones contain photosensitive substance for photopic vision. •Rods-120 million; Cones- 6.5 million. • Structure of Photoreceptor- -Cell body and nucleus- which lie in the outer nuclear layer , cell process that extend into outer plexiform layer. - Inner and Outer segments – Forms the layer of rods and cones.
  14. 14. • Outer segment- Contains rod lamellae , it contains the visual pigments.No. of rod lamellae (600- 1000/rod). • Inner segment- 2 parts- a) Myoid region- Contains the golgi bodies. b) Ellipsoid region- Contains the mitochondria and other cell organelles. • Outer Rod Fibre- Extends to the Outer Nuclear layer • Nucleus- Forms the Outer Nuclear Layer • Inner Rod Fibre- Extends to the Outer Plexiform Layer. • Rod spherule and Cone foot process- Connect to the Bipolar cell layer(1st order neuron)
  15. 15. •It appears as fenestrated membrane extending from the ora serrata to the edge of the optic disc through which pass the rods and cones. •It is formed by the junctions (zonulae adherentes) between the cell membrane of the photoreceptors and Muller cells.
  16. 16. •Formed by the nuclei of the Rods and Cones. •Cone nuclei are larger (6-7um) than the rod nuclei (5.5um) and lie in a single layer next to the external limiting membrane. •Rod nuclei form the bulk of the outer nuclear layer except the cone dominated foveal region.
  17. 17. •It consists of synapses between rod spherules and cone pedicles with the dendrites of the bipolar cells and processes of the horizontal cells. •It is the junction of end organ of vision and First order neuron. •It is thickest at the macula and contains predominantly oblique fibres that have deviated from the fovea and known as the Henle’s layer.
  18. 18. •It resembles the outer nuclear layer except it is thinner. •It disappears at the fovea and in the rest of the retina consists of- 1)Bipolar cells- • 1st order neuron. • The nuclear layer of the Bipolar cells lie here. • The cells arborise with- - Rods and cones- Outer Plexiform layer - Dendrites of Ganglion cells- Inner Plexiform Layer. • Types- - Rod Bipolar cells- Have large soma which arborise only with rod spherules. - Midget Bipolar cells- Arborise with the cone pedicles. Another variant is flat midget cells which donot invaginate the cone pedicles but just touch them. - Flat invaginating diffuse bipolar cells- The dendrites make cone pedicle only and not with their triad. - -Blue Bipolar cells- There are 2 varients – On centre or BBb variety which arborise in stratum 5; Off centre or Bba variety which arborise in stratum 1. - Giant bipolar cells- Have large extent of dendritic spread.
  19. 19. 2)Horizontal cells- Flat cells having numerous horizontal associative and neuronal interconnections between photoreceptors and bipolar cells in the outer plexiform layer. 3)Amacrine cells- Situated within the innermost part of the layer. They have piriform body and a single process which pass inwards in the inner plexiform layer and forms connections with the axons of the bipolar cells and the dendrites and soma of the ganglion cells. 4)Muller cells- The nucleus and cell body of the Muller cell bodies are located in the inner nuclear layer. They extend from the External limiting membrane to the Internal limiting membrane. The Muller cells provide support to the retina and contribute to the metabolism of the sensory retina.
  20. 20. Inner Plexiform Layer • This layer consists of synapses between the axons of bipolar cells (first order neuron) ,dendrites of ganglion cells(second order neuron) and the processes of Amacrine cells. • Fibres from the Muller cells courses vertically through this layer and their side branches from the horizontal extending reticulum.
  21. 21. • Forms the second order neuron of visual pathway. •Throughout most of the retina ganglion cell is composed lof a single row of cells,except in macular area it becomes multilayered (6-8 layers); and on the temporal side of the disc it has two layers. •Types: • W,X &Y ganglion cells. •P(P1 and P2) and M ganglion cells. •OFF centre and ON centre ganglion cells. •Monosynaptic and polysynaptic ganglion cells.
  22. 22. • Also known as Stratum opticum. • Consists of unmyelinated axons of the ganglion cells which converge at the optic nerve head, pass through lamina cribrosa and become ensheated by myelin posterior to lamina. • In addition to axons of the ganglion cells,this layer also contains- - Centrifugal nerve fibres- Thicker than centripetal nerve fibres. -Processes of Muller cells -Neuroglial cells- Present in the nerve fibre layer are categorised as macroglia and microglia. -Retinal Vessels
  23. 23. • The nerve fibre layer courses parallel to the surface of the retina in contrast to the other fibres which courses perpendicular to the surface. • Fibres from the nasal half of the retina come directly to the optic disc as superior and inferior radiating fibres. • Fibres from the macular region pass straight in the temporal part of the disc as papillomacular bundle. • Fibres from the temporal retina arch above and below the macular and pappilomacular bundle as superior and inferior arcuate fibres, with a horizontal raphe in between.
  24. 24. •ILM mainly consists of a PAS positive true basement membrane that forms the interface between retina and vitreous. •The fibrils of the vitreous merge with the internal lamellae of this membrane . •Externally the basal foot processes of the Muller’s cells abut with the membrane and probably play a role in its formation •It consists of- •Collagen fibrils •Proteoglycans •Basement membrane •Plasma Membrane of the Muller cells and other glial cells of the retina.
  25. 25. • Outer 4 layers (RPE, Layers of rods and cones, ELM,ONL) are supplied by the Chorio-capillaries. • The inner 6 layers(OPL, INL, IPL, Ganglion cells, Nerve fibre layer and Internal limiting membrane) of the retina get their nutrition from the Central retinal artery. • The Outer Plexiform Layer gets its blood supply from the central retinal artery and partly by diffusion from Chorio capillaries. • Fovea is an avascular structure mainly supplied by the Chorio-capillaries. • Macular region gets its blood supply by the twigs from the superior and inferior branches of central retinal artery and sometimes by cilioretinal artery
  26. 26. Blood Supply of Optic nerve • Surface nerve fibre layer- Mainly supplied by the capillaries derieved from the retinal arterioles. Occasionally a ciliary derieved vessel the cilio retinal artery. • Prelaminar region- Supplied by the vessels of the ciliary region, vessels of choroid and short posterior ciliary artery. • Lamina Cribrosa- Supplied by the ciliary vessels which are derieved from the short posterior ciliary artery and the arterial circle of Zinn-Haller. • Retrolaminar- Supplied by both ciliary and retinal circulation.
  27. 27. APPLIED ANATOMY
  28. 28. • It is bilateral optic disc swelling that is caused by increased intracranial pressure due to any cause. • Thickness of the nerve fibre layer at the disc- -Most lateral quadrant (Thinnest) < Temporal fibres < Most Medial Quadrant < Nasal Quadrant (thickest) • Papilloedema appears first of all in the thickest fibres, hence the nasal quadrant are first to be involved.
  29. 29. Glaucomatous changes • The Arcuate nerve fibres which occupy the superior and inferior temporal quadrants of the optic nerve head, are the most sensitive to glaucomatous damage. • The macular fibres are most resistant to glaucomatous damage and it explains the retention of the central vision till the end.
  30. 30. Retinal Detachment • Detachment of the RPE from the neurosensory retina, is known as Retinal detachment. It is because the RPE is strongly adhered to the Bruch’s membrane and the Neurosensory retina is held together by the Muller cells (supporting cells) and the interweaving of the photoreceptor layer. • Break at any other point in the retinal layers is known as Retinoschisis.
  31. 31. •Pigment Epithelial Detachment is structural spiliting of the Bruch’s membrane, leading to detachment of the RPE from the Bruch’s membrane. • Seen in Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) Syndrome, Idiopathic Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC) small multifocal idiopathic PEDs, Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV), and Exudative/Non- Exudative Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). •Age-related deposition of lipids, such as cholesterol esters, triglycerides, and fatty acids in Bruch's membrane may change its permeability altering retinochoroidal flow leading to fluid accumulation in the sub- RPE space, unable to pass through Bruch membrane, resulting in RPE elevation.
  32. 32. •Idiopathic disorder charecterised by localised serous detachment of the sensory retina at the macula secondary to leakage of the Choriocappilaries. •It is due to the breakdown of the Outer Blood Retinal Barrier. – The Outer Blood Retinal barrier is composed of tight junctions (Zonula Adherantes and Zonula Occludentes) of the RPE cells and the cappilaries. •It is also due to the breakdown of the RPE pumps, which pump out fluid from the sub retinal space.
  33. 33. •It results from the accumulation of fluid in the outer plexiform and inner nuclear layers of the retina forming cyst like cavities. Causes- Ocular surgeries and laser, Retinal vascular disease, Inflammation, Prostaglandin induced, Retinitis Pigmentosa, Presence of ERM, Choroidal neovascularisation, Fundus tumour, Chronic renal failure.
  34. 34. •Feather- or flame-shaped hemorrhages has indistinct borders and blood accumulates at the level of superficial nerve fiber layer. •Hemorrhage is from the superficial capillary plexus. •Seen in Hypertensive retinopathy, Diabetic Retinopathy,Sarcoidosis.
  35. 35. •Dot and blot hemorrhages occur as microaneurysms rupture in the deeper layers of the retina, such as the inner nuclear and outer plexiform layers. •Commonly seen in association with diabetic or hypertensive retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. •Peripapillary hemorrhage in patients with normal tension glaucoma is also called splinter hemorrhage
  36. 36. Drusens • Drusens are subretinal pigment epithelial deposits between the RPE and the Bruch’s Membrane. • They represent degenerative products of RPE, they are composed of lipids and glycoproteins may harbour immunocomponents and may be mineralised. • It is found in the RPE layer in OCT.
  37. 37. •Cotton wool spots are abnormal finding on funduscopic exam of the retina .They appear as fluffy white patches on the retina. •They are caused by damage to superficial nerve fibers and are a result of accumulations of axoplasmic material within the nerve fiber layer. Causes: Hypertension, diabetes, ocular ischemic syndrome, retinal vein occlusion, anemia, radiation, acute blood loss.Systemic lupus erythematosus, dermatomyositis, , Giant cell arteritis,HIV retinopathy,.
  38. 38. •It is the dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium generally of the rod photoreceptors and in advanced stages involve the cones. •It is genetic is nature with sporadic transmission being the most common varient. •It is charecterised by bony spicules retinal pigmentation, optic disc pallor and arteriolar attenuation.
  39. 39. •These are mostly cone-rod dystrophies with cones being affected earlier and more severely. •Sporadic transmission. •Presentation in early adulthood. •Macula may be normal or show non- specific central pigmentary changes. •Bull’s eye maculopathy changes may be found. •Patient presents with gradual bilateral impairement of central and colour vision, some may also present with photophobia.
  40. 40. •It is the clinical finding seen on fundus examination in which the posterior pole loses transperency at the retina. •It is because of oedema of the Outer Plexiform layer/ Henle’s layer. This layer is absent at the fovea. •The fovea shows the red hue and appears as cherry red spot on a pale background. •Seen in – Niemann-Pick disease, Retinotoxicity, Tay-Sach’s, Sandhoff disease, Commotio retinae.
  41. 41. • Sudden profound loss of vision due to occulusion of the central retinal artery. • Generally Painless except in case of Giant cell Arteritis. • VA is reduced. • RAPD is profound. • Fundus finding- Orange reflex from the intact choroid, Cherry-red spot. • OCT- Highly reflective embolic plaque within the superficial optic nerve head. • FFA- Variable delay in arteriolar finding.
  42. 42. • Sudden painless loss of mono-ocular vision • VA- Impaired to variable degree depending on the severity • RAPD- Absent/mild. • Fundus: Tortuosity and dilatation of all branches of the central retinal vein, with dot- blot haemorrhage, flame shaped haemorrhage, cotton wool spots, optic disc and macular oedema. • OCT- Macular oedema is noted • FFA- Show characteristic fern like perivenular auto-fluroscence due to masking of signals due to oedema.

