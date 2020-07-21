Carpet kitchen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ،‫پذیرایی‬ ‫اتاق‬ ،‫هال‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تشکیل‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫های‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫از‬ ‫معموال‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫...
‫کاشان‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫طبیعی‬ ‫بنابراین‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫که‬ ‫ا...
‫افشان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ترنج‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫این‬ ‫بر‬ ‫حاال‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬...
‫تراکم‬ ‫و‬ ‫شانه‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫علت‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ :‫لطافت‬ ‫و‬ ‫نرمی‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫ضخامت‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫...
‫ارزان‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ،‫بخرید‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کمتری‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫میخواهید‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستید‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫دنبال‬ ‫به‬ ‫ا...
‫خری‬ ،‫اینترنتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫قطعا‬‫خرید‬ ‫در‬ .‫است‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫د‬ ‫تنوع‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنید‬...
‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬‫با‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫فرش‬ ،‫ترک‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫این‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫انجام‬...
‫از‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫کاال‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬‫ها‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تامین‬ ‫متنوعی‬ ‫ها...
‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫دست‬ ‫رو‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫روبرو‬ ‫ای‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫و‬ ‫متنوع‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫باز‬ ‫ف...
  1. 1. ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ،‫پذیرایی‬ ‫اتاق‬ ،‫هال‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تشکیل‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫های‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫از‬ ‫معموال‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫از‬ .‫باشید‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫وسایلی‬ ‫و‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫باید‬ ‫کدام‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫غیره‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫خواب‬ ‫اتاق‬ ، ،‫رود‬ ‫می‬ ‫شمار‬ ‫به‬ ‫شما‬ ‫منزل‬ ‫های‬ ‫قسمت‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫آمد‬ ‫و‬ ‫رفت‬ ‫پر‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫که‬ ‫آنجا‬ ‫دک‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫اهمیت‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫این‬‫باشد‬ ‫چگونه‬ ‫فضا‬ ‫این‬ ‫چیدمان‬ ‫و‬ ‫وراسیون‬.‫قطعا‬‫در‬ ‫این‬‫میان‬‫فرش‬‫اشپزخانه‬‫هم‬‫از‬‫اهمیت‬‫باالیی‬‫برخوردار‬‫خواهد‬‫بود‬‫که‬‫نحوه‬‫انتخاب‬ ‫آن‬‫چگونه‬‫باشد‬‫و‬‫یا‬‫اینکه‬‫چه‬‫طرح‬‫هایی‬‫برای‬‫این‬‫محیط‬‫مناسب‬‫خواهد‬‫بود‬. ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫در‬ ‫ای‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫نقش‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫قطعا‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬‫داشته‬ ‫با‬ ‫نباید‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫دیده‬ ‫هم‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫این‬ ‫برعکس‬ ‫البته‬ .‫بیافزاید‬ ‫آن‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬ .‫ببرید‬ ‫سوال‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫را‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫اشتباه‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫برخی‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫دید‬ ‫در‬ ،‫بود‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫تاثیرگذار‬ ‫مخاطبان‬ ‫دید‬ ‫در‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫از‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫البته‬ ‫ا‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫که‬ ‫فردی‬‫چون‬ .‫گذارد‬ ‫می‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫هم‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ست‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫و‬ ‫گذرانند‬ ‫می‬ ‫ها‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫درون‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫شب‬ ‫و‬ ‫روز‬ ‫از‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫معموال‬ ‫ها‬ ‫خانم‬ .‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تر‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫لذت‬ ‫را‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫در‬ ‫حضور‬ ، ‫آن‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫محیطی‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫برخ‬ ‫به‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫پس‬‫ادامه‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫رعایت‬ ‫باید‬ ‫نکات‬ ‫ی‬ ‫مطالب‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫خواهیم‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برای‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫این‬ ‫باب‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیشتر‬ .‫ببرید‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫در‬ ‫العاده‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫و‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫خریدی‬ ‫داشتن‬ ‫برای‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫همین‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫معروف‬ ‫جهان‬ ‫در‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫پایتخت‬ ‫به‬ ‫کاشان‬‫تولیدات‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫به‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ .‫رسد‬ ‫می‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫به‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تابلو‬ ‫و‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫انبوهی‬ ‫مجهزی‬ ‫و‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫از‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫چرا‬ ،‫هستند‬ ‫برخوردار‬ ‫باالیی‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫از‬ ‫رسیده‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫های‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫همچنین‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫تجهیزات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫دستگاه‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫ف‬ ‫های‬ ‫کارخانه‬‫های‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫از‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫برای‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫رش‬ .‫هستند‬ ‫کشور‬ ‫نساجی‬ ‫و‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫صنعت‬ ‫در‬ ‫موجود‬
  2. 2. ‫کاشان‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫طبیعی‬ ‫بنابراین‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫صنعتی‬ ‫شهرک‬ ‫چندین‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫کاشان‬ .‫دانست‬90‫در‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫درصد‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫زمینه‬‫حدود‬ ‫در‬ ‫چیزی‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬90‫فرش‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫درصد‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫صادرات‬ ‫درصد‬ ‫هفتاد‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫و‬ ‫رسد‬ ‫می‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫به‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫در‬ ‫ماشینی‬ .‫بود‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫از‬ ‫آن‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫قطعا‬ ‫و‬ ‫رسد‬ ‫می‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫به‬ ‫مختلفی‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫در‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫در‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫فروشگ‬ ‫برخی‬ ‫در‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬‫دلیل‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫تر‬ ‫پایین‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫شهرها‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫های‬ ‫اه‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫در‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫رقابت‬ ‫افزایش‬ ‫هم‬ ‫آن‬ ‫با‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ها‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫چه‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫البته‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫در‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫اما‬ ،‫پردازند‬ ‫می‬ ‫کیفیت‬ .‫بود‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫باالتر‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫تنوع‬ ‫همچنین‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫هر‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫تنوع‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫هر‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تشکیل‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫و‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫دو‬ ‫از‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طرحدار‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ .‫نمایید‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫خود‬ ‫منزل‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫از‬ ‫کدام‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬‫کدام‬ ‫میکنید‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫که‬ ‫بود‬ ‫خواهید‬ ‫شما‬ ‫این‬ ‫اما‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫در‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫بدون‬ .‫نمایید‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫خود‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫از‬ ‫یک‬ :‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫دو‬ ‫به‬ ‫کلی‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ : ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طرا‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬‫استفاده‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫و‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫حی‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫پیروی‬ ‫خاصی‬ ‫ساختار‬ ‫و‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫زیبا‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرحی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫طراح‬ ‫خالقیت‬ ‫این‬ .‫باشیم‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ :‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫از‬ ‫الهام‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫گفته‬‫در‬ .‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بافته‬ ‫دستباف‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫در‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫متن‬ ‫یک‬ ‫و‬ ‫حاشیه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫اصوال‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طراحی‬
  3. 3. ‫افشان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ترنج‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫این‬ ‫بر‬ ‫حاال‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫طراحی‬ ،‫هستند‬ ‫شاد‬ ‫های‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫اما‬ ‫ساده‬ ‫ها‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫که‬ ‫علت‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تو‬ ‫بیشتر‬‫و‬ ‫گیرند‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫در‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫پهن‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫سط‬ ‫در‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫البته‬ .‫است‬ ‫رایج‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ .‫است‬ ‫تر‬ ‫پایین‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫نمایید‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫خود‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫میکنیم‬ ‫توصیه‬‫هم‬ ‫که‬ ‫چرا‬ ، ،‫گذاشتید‬ ‫آن‬ ‫روی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫داغ‬ ‫قابلمه‬ ‫نکرده‬ ‫خدای‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫هم‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫باالتری‬ ‫دوام‬ ‫و‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هم‬ ‫خبری‬ ‫و‬ ‫بردارید‬ ‫را‬ ‫قابلمه‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارید‬ ‫را‬ ‫فرصت‬ ‫این‬ ‫شما‬ ‫و‬ ‫سوخت‬ ‫نخواهد‬ ‫بالفاصله‬ .‫نباشد‬ ‫سوختگی‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫سوختگی‬ ‫آید‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫خوشتان‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫شلوغ‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اما‬‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫ممکن‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫که‬ ‫بدانید‬ ‫را‬ ‫نکته‬ ‫این‬ ‫اما‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫خوبی‬ ‫گزینه‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫هم‬ ‫مدرن‬ .‫شوید‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تعویض‬ ‫به‬ ‫مجبور‬ ‫شما‬ ‫و‬ ‫بروند‬ ‫بین‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫یکسال‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫است‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫ویژگی‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫تهیه‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کلکسیون‬ ‫از‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬‫های‬ :‫دارند‬ ‫را‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫ای‬ ‫گونه‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫در‬ ‫رفته‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ : ‫طرح‬ ‫نهایتا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫هندسی‬ ‫اشکال‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫ساده‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫در‬ ‫معموال‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫شده‬ ‫نقاشی‬ ‫اشکال‬ ‫رنگ‬ ،‫میروند‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫رنگ‬ : ‫رنگ‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫شاد‬ ‫های‬‫های‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫باالتری‬ ‫جذابیت‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫همین‬ ‫به‬ .‫دارند‬ ‫تیره‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫معمولی‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫کیفیت‬ : ‫کیفیت‬ .‫بماند‬ ‫باقی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برای‬ ‫سالی‬ ‫چند‬
  4. 4. ‫تراکم‬ ‫و‬ ‫شانه‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫علت‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ :‫لطافت‬ ‫و‬ ‫نرمی‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫ضخامت‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بافته‬ ‫پایین‬‫دلیل‬ ‫همین‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫لطافت‬ ‫و‬ ‫نرمی‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫گذارید‬ ‫می‬ ‫قدم‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫روی‬ ‫وقتی‬ .‫داد‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫دست‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫کنیم‬ ‫می‬ ‫توصیه‬ ،‫هستید‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫به‬ ‫مصمم‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اجسام‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫افتادن‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫چرا‬ ،‫کنید‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫گاز‬ ‫اجاق‬ ‫و‬ ‫فر‬ ‫فضای‬ ‫از‬ ‫تر‬ ‫دور‬ ‫فضایی‬ ،‫داغ‬‫ممکن‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫دیده‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫روی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫سوختگی‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫بالفاصله‬ ‫فانتزی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫برای‬ ‫انکار‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫ویژگی‬ ‫یک‬ ‫این‬ .‫بچسبد‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫به‬ ‫داغ‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫است‬ .‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بافته‬ ‫معمولی‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬.‫است‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫فرش‬ ،‫کرد‬ ‫را‬ ‫شما‬ ‫ذهن‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫تصاویر‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫در‬ ‫برجستگی‬ ‫دارای‬ ،‫دارند‬ ‫که‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫از‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫البته‬ .‫زنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫گول‬ .‫شوند‬ ‫دیده‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫قی‬ ‫ارزان‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬‫های‬ ‫گزینه‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫گفت‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫تقریبا‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫مت‬ .‫بود‬ ‫خواهند‬ ‫خواب‬ ‫اتاق‬ ‫و‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مناسب‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫استر‬ ‫پلی‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫از‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫معموال‬ ‫مصنوعی‬ ‫ابریشم‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫به‬ ،‫دارند‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫العاده‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫درخشندگی‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫استر‬ ‫پلی‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫معروف‬‫دوام‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫می‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫برخوردار‬ ‫قبولی‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫از‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫این‬ . .‫باشند‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫در‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برای‬ ‫خوبی‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫هم‬ ‫پروپیلن‬ ‫پلی‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫از‬ ‫استر‬ ‫پلی‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫از‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫به‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫البته‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫که‬ ‫قابلیتی‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫این‬ ‫دوی‬ ‫هر‬ ‫ولی‬ .‫هستند‬ ‫ایرانی‬ ‫مرغوب‬ ‫و‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬‫اکریلیک‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشید‬ ‫مراقب‬ ‫باید‬ ‫بنابراین‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫نخواهند‬ ‫را‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫داغ‬ ‫اجسام‬ ‫برابر‬ ‫در‬ ‫مقاومت‬ ‫در‬ .‫نبیند‬ ‫آسیب‬ ‫و‬ ‫نسوزد‬ ‫فرشتان‬
  5. 5. ‫ارزان‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ،‫بخرید‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کمتری‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫میخواهید‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستید‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫دنبال‬ ‫به‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫بخری‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنیم‬ ‫می‬ ‫توصیه‬‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫در‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ .‫د‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫مزایای‬ ‫امر‬ ‫این‬ ‫و‬ ‫دهید‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کمتری‬ ‫خیلی‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستید‬ ‫مطمئن‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫اصالت‬ ‫از‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ .‫خرید‬ ‫خواهید‬ ‫ندارید‬ ‫را‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫به‬ ‫سفر‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستید‬ ‫شهری‬ ‫در‬ ‫اگر‬‫نمی‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫شرایط‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫به‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫روش‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫میکنیم‬ ‫توصیه‬ ،‫کنید‬ ‫ترک‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫منزل‬ ‫توانید‬ .‫نمایید‬ ‫اقدام‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫آورند‬ ‫می‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫را‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫این‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫ف‬ ،‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫بتوانید‬.‫بخرید‬ ‫رش‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫همه‬ ‫از‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫آیا‬ ‫هستند؟‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫همه‬ ‫آیا‬ ‫اما‬ ‫نمود؟‬ ‫خریداری‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫را‬ ‫نکاتی‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ما‬ ‫و‬ ‫نیستند‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫همه‬ ‫قطعا‬ ‫فرو‬ ‫یک‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫به‬ ‫بتوانید‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنیم‬ ‫می‬ ‫بیان‬.‫ببرید‬ ‫پی‬ ‫شگاه‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫در‬ .‫است‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫خرید‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫راحت‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫تقریبا‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ،‫شوید‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫خود‬ ‫منزل‬ ‫از‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫بدون‬ ،‫اینترنتی‬ .‫بخرید‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫همه‬ ‫تقریبا‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستیم‬ ‫ای‬ ‫زمانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫وره‬ ‫در‬‫گرفته‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫تکنولوژی‬ ‫خرید‬ .‫ببرید‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫روزمره‬ ‫کارهای‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫این‬ ‫بر‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫الکترونیکی‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫های‬ ‫شاخه‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ .‫بپردازید‬ ‫خود‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫به‬ ‫اینترنت‬ ‫بستر‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬
  6. 6. ‫خری‬ ،‫اینترنتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫قطعا‬‫خرید‬ ‫در‬ .‫است‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫د‬ ‫تنوع‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫تهیه‬ ‫را‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫اکثر‬ .‫است‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫ارتبا‬ ‫با‬ ‫مستقیم‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫ترتیب‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫در‬ ،‫فرش‬‫با‬ ‫ط‬ !‫بخرید‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ :‫از‬ ‫عبارتند‬ ‫که‬ ‫بگیرید‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫نکاتی‬ ‫باید‬ ،‫کنید‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫به‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫اما‬ ‫تاییدیه‬ ‫و‬ ‫نماد‬ ‫یک‬ ‫الکترونیکی‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫نماد‬ :‫الکترونیکی‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫نماد‬ ‫بررسی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫کلیک‬ ‫با‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫برای‬‫روی‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫بررسی‬ ‫را‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫نماد‬ ‫حتما‬ .‫شوید‬ ‫آگاه‬ ‫فروشنده‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫از‬ ‫آن‬ .‫دهید‬ ‫تطابق‬ ‫فروشنده‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫های‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫با‬ ‫تماس‬ ‫با‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ :‫فروشگاه‬ ‫اصالت‬ ‫بررسی‬ .‫شوید‬ ‫مطلع‬ ‫آن‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫واقعی‬ ‫از‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫آدرس‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ترکیه‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ترکیه‬‫آسیا‬ ‫بین‬ ‫جغرافیایی‬ ‫موقعیت‬ ‫در‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫کشورهایی‬ ‫از‬ ‫ی‬ ‫این‬ ‫طبیعتا‬ .‫دارد‬ ‫خود‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫صادرات‬ ‫برای‬ ‫باالیی‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫پتانسیل‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫اروپا‬ ‫و‬ .‫بود‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫تجاری‬ ‫روابط‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫با‬ ‫همسایگی‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫به‬ ‫کشور‬ ‫اس‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ترکیه‬‫های‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫با‬ ‫رقابت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫است‬ ‫توانسته‬ ‫مقاطع‬ ‫برخی‬ ‫در‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫آمده‬ ‫میان‬ ‫به‬ ‫کاشان‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫معروف‬ ‫از‬ ‫ترکیه‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫محصوالت‬ .‫کند‬ ‫وارد‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫به‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫حال‬ ‫هر‬ ‫به‬ ‫ولی‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫وارداتی‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫اکنون‬.‫است‬ ‫داده‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫خود‬ ‫کار‬ ‫دستور‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫قطعا‬ .‫بود‬ ‫خواهند‬ ‫دسترس‬ ‫در‬ ‫سنتی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ ‫ترکیه‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫و‬ ‫بود‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫تر‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫بهتر‬ ‫مراتب‬ ‫به‬ ‫ایرانی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫در‬ ‫رفته‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫و‬ .‫است‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫ایرانی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫همچنین‬
  7. 7. ‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬‫با‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫فرش‬ ،‫ترک‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫این‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫در‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بافته‬ ‫شاد‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫و‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ .‫گیرد‬ ‫می‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ترکیه‬ ‫دستباف‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫الهام‬ ‫با‬ ‫کار‬ ‫فرهی‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫ماشین‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫برتر‬ ‫کنندگان‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫فرهی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کارخانه‬‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫جهان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫در‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نمایندگی‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫این‬ .‫رساند‬ ‫می‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫به‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫برای‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫متنوعی‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫نمایندگی‬ ‫به‬ ‫مراجعه‬ ‫با‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫دارا‬ ‫شهرها‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫مختلفی‬ ‫های‬ .‫فرمایید‬ ‫دیدن‬ ‫ایرانی‬ ‫اصیل‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫زیبا‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫این‬ ‫های‬ ‫م‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کلکسیون‬ ‫در‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫و‬ ‫درن‬ ‫نیروی‬ ‫کارگیری‬ ‫به‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫این‬ .‫نمایید‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫فرهی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫تولیدی‬ ‫سلیقه‬ ‫گرفتن‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫با‬ ‫است‬ ‫توانسته‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫و‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫در‬ ‫متخصص‬ ‫کن‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫روانه‬ ‫را‬ ‫نظیری‬ ‫کم‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایرانی‬‫را‬ ‫مخاطبی‬ ‫و‬ ‫بیینده‬ ‫هر‬ ‫چشم‬ ‫که‬ ‫د‬ .‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫جذب‬ ‫خود‬ ‫به‬ ‫بخرم‬ ‫چی‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫فرشی‬ ‫چه‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫از‬ ‫بسیاری‬ ‫سوال‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫فرشی‬ ‫چه‬ ‫که‬ ‫بگیرید‬ ‫تصمیم‬ ‫خود‬ ‫سلیقه‬ ‫بنابه‬ ‫باید‬ ‫شما‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫بخرم؟‬ ‫ر‬ ‫هم‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫در‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ .‫دارید‬ ‫الزم‬‫محیطی‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫هم‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫زیاد‬ ‫آمد‬ ‫و‬ ‫فت‬ .‫برسانند‬ ‫آسیب‬ ‫شما‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫به‬ ‫است‬ ‫ممکن‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫ما‬ ‫توصیه‬ ،‫بخرید‬ ‫ارزان‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫میخواهید‬ ‫اگر‬500‫شانه‬ ‫مقاوم‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫هم‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫هم‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ .‫است‬ ‫اکریلیک‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫خوا‬ ‫تر‬.‫بود‬ ‫هد‬ ‫تمیز‬ ‫برای‬ ‫که‬ ‫بخرید‬ ‫مدرنی‬ ‫فرش‬ ،‫نیستید‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫سنتی‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫اهل‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اما‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برای‬ ‫پرزبلند‬ ‫و‬ ‫برجسته‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫بنابراین‬ ‫نشوید‬ ‫مشکل‬ ‫دچار‬ ‫آن‬ ‫کردن‬ .‫بود‬ ‫نخواهند‬ ‫کاال‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬
  8. 8. ‫از‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫کاال‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬‫ها‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تامین‬ ‫متنوعی‬ ‫های‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫طبیعی‬ ‫بنابراین‬ .‫است‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫سراسر‬ ‫در‬ ‫مناسبی‬ ‫گزینه‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫به‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ ‫کل‬ ‫در‬ ‫اما‬ ،‫باشیم‬ ‫شاهد‬ ‫را‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬ ‫متری‬ ‫آشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫استاندار‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫با‬ ،‫رسند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫فرش‬‫ابعاد‬ ‫این‬ .‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بافته‬ ‫سازمانی‬ ‫د‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫داشتن‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫برخی‬ ‫ولی‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫معمول‬ ‫ها‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫همه‬ ‫در‬ .‫دارد‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫متری‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ،‫معمولی‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫متفاوت‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫سفارشی‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫میتوانید‬ ‫شما‬ .‫کنید‬ ‫درخواست‬‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫دریافت‬ ‫شما‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫ها‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫این‬ .‫سازند‬ ‫می‬ ‫برطرف‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫شما‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫و‬ ‫بافند‬ ‫می‬ ‫متنوع‬ ‫های‬ ‫نقشه‬ ‫با‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫همان‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫بزرگترین‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫ماشینی‬‫و‬ ‫خواب‬ ‫اتاق‬ ‫از‬ ‫اعم‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شما‬ .‫است‬ ‫مدرن‬ .‫نمایید‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫مصوب‬ ‫های‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬ ‫بتوانید‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برای‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫این‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫بقیه‬ ،‫رسید‬ ‫منزلتان‬ ‫درب‬ ‫به‬ ‫محصول‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫و‬ ‫بپردازید‬ ‫بیعانه‬‫پرداخت‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ .‫نمایید‬ ‫بتوانند‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫تا‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تعیین‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫های‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫صرفه‬ ‫خود‬ ‫های‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫بتوانند‬ ‫و‬ ‫ببرند‬ ‫لذت‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫تجربه‬ ‫از‬ .‫باشند‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫جویی‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫این‬ ‫دلیل‬ ‫به‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫در‬،‫میشود‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫سلیقه‬ ‫که‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫تا‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بارگذاری‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫در‬ ‫قبلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫روز‬ ‫هر‬
  9. 9. ‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫دست‬ ‫رو‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫روبرو‬ ‫ای‬ ‫گسترده‬ ‫و‬ ‫متنوع‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫باز‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫در‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ ‫اشپزخانه‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬‫از‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫با‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫می‬ ‫عزیز‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫و‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهند‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫کارخانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫برند‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫معتبر‬ ‫با‬ ‫آنهم‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫بطرف‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫نیاز‬ ،‫شان‬ ‫سلیقه‬ ‫با‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫هر‬ .‫کند‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫جویی‬ ‫صرفه‬ ‫در‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫زیر‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫آشپزخان‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬‫به‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫جدیدبا‬ ‫ه‬‫فرش‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫سایت‬‫مراجعه‬ ‫فرمایید‬

