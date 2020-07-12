Successfully reported this slideshow.
طرح های فرش ماشینی را بهتر بشناسید

طرح های فرش ماشینی را بهتر بشناسید
#فرش_ماشینی #طرح_فرش_ماشینی #نقشه_فرش_ماشینی #دیجی_فرش
digifarsh.com

Published in: Business
طرح های فرش ماشینی را بهتر بشناسید

  1. 1. ‫شوید‬ ‫آشنا‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ ‫با‬ ‫دارید‬ ‫مشکل‬ ‫خود‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫در‬ ‫شوید،اگر‬ ‫آشنا‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬! ‫تولید‬ ‫که‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬‫عظ‬ ‫ای‬ ‫گستره‬ ‫دلیل‬ ‫همین‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫متنوع‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬‫از‬ ‫یم‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫ها‬ ‫طرح‬‫ببینید‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫نمایشگاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫در‬ ‫توانید‬. ‫باید‬ ،‫باشید‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫دنبال‬ ‫به‬ ‫بخواهید‬ ‫اگر‬‫برای‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫و‬ ‫زیبا‬ ‫نمونه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫بین‬ ‫از‬ ‫اما‬ .‫کنید‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫خود‬‫خود‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫برای‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستید‬ ‫پسند‬ ‫سخت‬ ‫هم‬ ‫شما‬ ‫آیا‬ ‫دغدغه‬‫دا‬‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ ‫درباره‬ ‫که‬ ‫مطلب‬ ‫این‬ ‫کنیم‬ ‫می‬ ‫توصیه‬ ‫رید؟‬‫را‬ ‫ایم‬ ‫نوشته‬ ‫بخوانید‬.
  2. 2. ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬‫ک‬ ‫هر‬ ‫ها‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫این‬ .‫است‬ ‫مختلفی‬ ‫های‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫دارای‬‫کلی‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫یک‬ ‫از‬ ‫دام‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫به‬ ‫اقدام‬ ‫تر‬ ‫راحت‬ ،‫آنها‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ ‫با‬ ‫توانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫برخوردار‬‫در‬ .‫نمایید‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫همان‬ ،‫کلی‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫این‬ ‫واقع‬‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫دستباف‬ ‫های‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫و‬ ‫گیرند‬. ‫بگوییم‬ ‫باید‬ ‫هم‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬‫که‬‫ولی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫خاصی‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫از‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫انواعی‬ ‫دارای‬‫بگیرند‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫یک‬ ‫در‬ ‫مشابه‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫سبب‬. ‫افشان‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬‫بزرگان‬ ‫و‬ ‫پادشاهان‬ ‫های‬ ‫قصر‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫معروف‬ ‫شاهانه‬ ‫ق‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫ایران‬‫رار‬‫نام‬ ‫با‬ ‫اکنون‬ ‫هم‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫فرشی‬ ،‫است‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫می‬‫افشان‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫فرش‬‫شناخته‬ ‫در‬ ‫کوچک‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫معموال‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫بزرگ‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ،‫افشان‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫در‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫پراکنده‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کل‬. ‫افشان‬ ‫نام‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫نامگذاری‬ ‫فلسفه‬( ‫افشان‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫متن‬ ‫کل‬ ‫در‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫کال‬ .‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ) ‫پراکنده‬‫ها‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫بقیه‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫تر‬ ‫خلوت‬ ‫که‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫افشان‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ،‫است‬‫شلوغ‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫به‬ ‫ای‬ ‫عالقه‬ ‫که‬ ‫افرادی‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫توجهی‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫دارای‬،‫ندارند‬‫می‬ ‫گیرند‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫خود‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫افشان‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫توانند‬. ‫ترنج‬ ‫و‬ ‫لچک‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫از‬.‫است‬ ‫ترنج‬ ‫و‬ ‫لچک‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫طرح‬ ،‫داشت‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫با‬ ‫دستباف‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫بسیاری‬‫یک‬ ،‫ترنج‬ ‫و‬ ‫لچک‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫در‬ .‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بافته‬ ‫ترنج‬ ‫و‬ ‫لچک‬ ‫نقشه‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫به‬ ‫طرح‬‫اصلی‬ ‫متن‬ ‫گوشه‬ ‫چهار‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫دیده‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مرکز‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیضی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫و‬ ‫لوزی‬ ،‫دایره‬،‫فرش‬ ‫محراب‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ترنج‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مرکزی‬ ‫بزرگ‬ ‫طرح‬ .‫دارند‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫قرینه‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫طرح‬‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ام‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫شناخته‬ ‫لچک‬ ‫نام‬ ‫با‬ ‫هم‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫گوشه‬ ‫در‬ ‫قرینه‬. ‫لچک‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫فلسفه‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬‫و‬‫چهار‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫ایرانی‬ ‫سنتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫معماری‬ ،‫ترنج‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫چهار‬ ‫در‬ ‫باغچه‬‫هستند‬ ‫وسط‬ ‫در‬ ‫حوض‬ ‫یک‬ ‫و‬ ‫حیاط‬. ‫خشتی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طرح‬
  3. 3. ‫فرد‬ ‫به‬ ‫منحصر‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫خشتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬‫دور‬ ‫از‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫را‬ ‫نقشه‬ ‫و‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫این‬ .‫است‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫است‬ ‫شطرنجی‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ،‫ببینید‬‫ا‬ ‫های‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫کدام‬ ‫هر‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫متفاوت‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫یک‬ ‫شطرنج‬ ‫ین‬ ‫ها‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫بقیه‬‫خشت‬ ‫یک‬ ‫متفاوت‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ ‫ها‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫کدام‬ ‫هر‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫دیده‬‫نامیده‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫گفته‬ ‫خشتی‬ ‫طرح‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫اینگونه‬ ‫به‬ ‫نهایت‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬. ‫شکارگاه‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫طرح‬ ،‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫یکی‬‫شک‬ ‫طرح‬ .‫است‬ ‫شکارگاه‬‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫تصویری‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ارگاه‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫شکار‬ ‫محیط‬ ‫یک‬ ‫فضای‬‫می‬ ‫تصویر‬ ‫به‬ ‫مینیاتوری‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫با‬ ‫ها‬ ‫شکارچی‬ ‫و‬ ‫حیوانات‬ ‫همراه‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫این‬ .‫کشد‬‫در‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫فرش‬‫های‬ ‫فرش‬۱۲۰۰‫شانه‬‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫دیده‬. ‫فرش‬ ‫ترکیبی‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬‫ماشینی‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫طرح‬ ،‫ترکیبی‬ ‫های‬ ‫طرح‬‫کردیم‬ ‫اشاره‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫به‬ ‫باال‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫نقشه‬ ‫ترکیب‬ ‫برای‬ .‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫طراحی‬‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ،‫باشید‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫را‬ ‫نقره‬ ‫حوض‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫از‬‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫ترنج‬ ‫و‬ ‫لچک‬ ‫و‬ ‫خشتی‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫ترکیب‬.

