Ածիկի օրագիր Անրի Գալուստյան Հյուսիսային դպրոց 2-րդ դասարան
Ածիկը ցանելու համար ինձ անհրաժեշտ է.(ափսե,բամբակ,ցորեն,ջուր) Լուսանկարիր և աստեղ տեղադրիր անհրաժեշտ նյութերը
Ածիկը ցանեցի (գրիր ամիս, ամսաթիվը) • Ցանելուց հետո նկարիր ածիկը և լուսանկարը տեղադրիր այստեղ:
Իմ ածիկը ծլեց (03.04.2020 )ծլեց 3 օրում • Լուսանկարիր ծլած ածիկը և նկարը տեղադրիր այստեղ:
Իմ ածիկը Զատկից մեկ օր առաջ (15սմ) Լուսանկարիր ածիկը և տեղադրիր այստեղ
Իմ ածիկը Զատկին • Լուսանկարիր և լուսանկարը տեղադրիր այստեղ:
