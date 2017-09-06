2017 하계 Python 기초 세미나 모듈(module) 발표자 : 정수현 날짜 : 2017.08.07
첫 주 발표자의 피피티 참고
1) 기본 사용법 2) 하나의 모듈안에 여러개 함수 사용 3) 하나의 모듈안에 하나의 함수만 사용 math. (X) 모듈 이름 생략 가
ex) x의 파일경로가 sys.path의 첫 요소로 추가 파이썬에 탑재된 모듈보다 직접 추가한 모듈을 먼저
a.py 실행결과 b.py 실행결과 import a에서 실행 된 결과 func는 실행X func 호출
calculator.py ex2.py import
정확한 정보 코드를 작성해 성해야하는지 검색
이 슬라이드는 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 mobile-x 학생들이 python을 주제로 2017년 하계 세미나를 진행한 내용입니다.

이 슬라이드는 파이썬의 모듈에 대해서 소개합니다.
어떤 종류의 모듈들이 있는지, 또 모듈을 어떻게 사용하는 지에 대한 내용입니다.
윈도우 환경에서 실행하였으며, Notepad++프로그램을 이용했습니다.

Published in: Engineering
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
5 python기초 모듈

×