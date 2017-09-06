4 python기초 리스트+for문

창원대학교 정보통신공학과 mobile-X 2017 하계 Python 기초 세미나 리스트와 반복문(for) 발표자 : 정동륜 날짜 : 2017.08.02
Dong Ryun
리스트 와 for반복문
리스트 - 생성 list1 = [’가’, ‘나’, ‘다’] list3 = [’a’,12,’bac’] list2 = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] - 변경 list1[0] = ‘yes’ - 슬라이싱 list2[0:2] li...
리스트 수정 - 추가 ▶append ▶’+’ - 삭제 ▶del ▶remove ▶[] ※ In ▶불(boolean) 연산 => True or False 반환 ▶7 in list2
리스트 관련 함수들 • Append • Sort • Reverse • Index • Insert • Remove • Pop • Count • Extend
리스트와 튜플 리스트 : list = [1,2,3] 튜플 : t1 = (1,2,3) ※리스트와 튜플의 차이점 - 튜플은 그 값을 바꿀 수 없다. - 1개의 요소만을 가지면 반드시 뒤에 ‘,’ 입력 - 괄호 생략 가능
for 반복문 - for in list ▶list의 모든 요소에 대해 코드 실행 - for in range ▶range의 크기 만큼 코드 실행
반복문 for in range ※ for i in range(시작,끝,증가) - 시작 : 기본값 0 - 증가 : 기본값 +1
예제 1.[’철수’, 1 ,’영희’, 2 ,’바둑이’, 3 ,’귀도’,4,5,6,’비단뱀’] Hint . type() 각각 이름과 번호를 다른 리스트로 분리 2.[’짜장면’,’탕수육’,’짬뽕’,’볶음밥’,’깐풍 기’,2...
- 끝 -
이 슬라이드는 창원대학교 정보통신공학과 mobile-x 학생들이 python을 주제로 2017년 하계 세미나를 진행한 내용입니다.

이 슬라이드는 리스트와 반복문, 그 중에서도 for문을 이용하는 방법을 이야기 합니다.
윈도우 환경에서 실행하였으며, Notepad++프로그램을 이용했습니다.

Published in: Engineering
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
