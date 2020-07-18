Successfully reported this slideshow.
大埔事件大事紀

製表／蔡培慧

Published in: News & Politics
大埔事件大事紀

  1. 1. 日期 說明 備註 2003年 苗栗縣政府向內政部申請新訂擴大都市計畫 2004/1/7 內政部同意苗栗縣政府新訂都市計畫，並以區 段徵收為取得土地手段，徵收面積約136公頃。 2006/12/25 苗栗縣都委會審議新竹科學園區竹南基地周邊 特定區計畫，總計畫面積約154.13公頃，區段徵 收面積約136公頃。 2007/1/4 苗栗縣都市計畫委員會第188次會議審定通過， 主計畫範圍調整為154.13公頃，柯成福等人申請 原地保留，但仍被納入區段徵收。 柯成福住宅為2013年7月18日仍被強制拆 除四戶之一。 2007/12/11 內政部都市計畫委員會第672次大會審定，並於 2008年1月10日至2月12日辦理第1次公開展覽及 說明會。 2008/3/1 群創光電股份有限公司正式向苗栗縣政府提出 願意投資計畫內工業用地，並且提出增加規劃 面積由23公頃擴增至30公頃。 2008/4/1 內政部都市計畫委員會第679次大會再次審定， 通過苗栗縣政府提出之群創光電建廠需求，原 訂工業區土地由23.14公頃增加為27.98公頃。 2008/6/3 「苗栗竹南大埔自救會」成立 2008/8/26 內政部都委會689會議，在居民反對土地徵收的 訴求中，苗栗縣政府劉政鴻縣長允諾「從優從 寬」。 2009/5/6 苗栗縣政府頻頻發佈催繳被土地徵收之土地所 有權狀之公文。 2009/12/18 竹南大埔農民北上行政院抗議土地徵收及竹南 大埔荒謬開發案，並且主張土地所有權的歷史 性，向上蒼訴求，狀告城隍爺苗栗縣政府劉政 鴻縣長之處置不當。 公共電視《獨立特派員》139集報導── 【狀告城隍爺】 2009/12/30 苗栗縣公告『擬定新竹科學園區竹南基地暨周 邊地區特定區細部計畫案』(不含原新竹科學園 區竹南基地)書、圖，自2009年12月31日起施 行。 中央政府、地方政府配合資本廠商群創 公司提出之擴廠投資意向，以一個月的 時間通過計畫審定。此一火速通過時間 ，彰顯了中央政府為資本服務的選擇。
  2. 2. 2010/3/8 2010年2月之前苗栗縣政府不理反對土地徵收之 人民，將區段徵收內所有土地移轉為苗栗縣政 府所有。並於3月8日註銷原地主之土地所有 權。 2010/4/7 竹南大埔農民與台中反中科三期后里自救會、 苗栗灣寶社區發展協會、彰化二林相思寮後援 會、台灣農村陣線、公平稅改聯盟於立法院召 開「圖利財團、慘創台灣、農民的怒吼」記者 會。 竹南大埔農民與台灣各地受土地徵收的 農民團體聯合出擊，提出反對土地徵收 的農民主張。 2010/4/15 苗栗縣政府公告居民自行拆屋期限。 2010/5/1 苗縣議會決議，縣府應以「重優重寬」條件與 居民協調後才能啟動徵收程序。 2010/6/8 區段徵收範圍內之大埔居民住主要出入口被鐵 皮圍牆圍住，外人不得出入。 2010/6/9 午夜時分，苗栗縣政府動用大批怪手及超過200 名警力破壞即將收割的稻田。 2010/6/19 農民扶稻，雷劈怪手─竹南大埔反暴力徵收！ 齊聚500-600位來自各地的農民與支持者，於竹 南大埔自救會陳志彬會長門前被怪手毀田的空 埕前聲援。 2010/6/19 農民團體大埔自救會、灣寶自救會、二重埔自 救會、相思寮後援會、台灣農村陣線聯合發表 「農民反粗殘徵收聯合宣言：一方有難，八方 來援！」 「台灣社會的根基在於農村；農村是我 們的來處，也是我們的去處。我們的祖 先篳路藍縷以啟山林，替台灣奠定富饒 的基礎。台灣的農村，一向是社會堅強 的後盾，更是茁壯的土壤。……來自全 台灣的人民，在此共同承諾：一方有難 ，八方來援！團結到底，直向公平正 義！」（全文連結全文連結： https://docs.google.com/document/d/11l- y31354F4C51urPbYBVIhTTTk5wBFH0Wzn EvMqrjA/edit） 2010/6/23 大埔農民與二重埔、竹北璞玉、灣寶農民及台 灣農村陣線至總統府、監察院陣情。
  3. 3. 2010/6/28 苗栗縣政府午夜再度派怪手及200多名警力，深 入農田毀稻並且鏟除良田沃土載運至他處。大 埔自救會抗爭，警察協助怪手施工，嚴待農 民。 2010/7/17 苗栗竹南大埔自救會、苗栗後龍灣寶自救會、 彰化二林相思寮自救會、竹東二重埔自救會、 台灣農村陣線等多個團體發起「土地正義／圈 地惡法立即停止」凱道集會夜宿行動，當天晚 上集結了5,000多位農民與各地人民共同走上街 頭。 2010/7/18 農民在凱達格蘭大道鋪上翠綠秧苗，主張把田 種回去。並且進入總統府陣情，然總統未接見 ，僅指派公關主管人員接待。 本日各大媒體以頭版，全面報導農民反 對土地徵收。 2010/7/20 總統府指派行政院長吳敦義介入協調，召開協 調會。 2010/8/3 大埔自救會成員朱家之73歲的朱馮敏老太太不 滿政府強徵農地，喝農藥自殺身亡。 2010/8/17 行政院長吳敦義發佈正式公文，強調大埔自救 會所主張反對徵收之土地與住宅「原屋保留、 劃地還農」。 詳參行政院公文。 2010/9/2 內政部營建署、地政司及苗栗縣政府會同大埔 自救會代表成員、律師及台灣農村陣線成員進 行近一天的協調會議，達成「劃地還農、原屋 保留」共識，即「建物及基地採原位置保留， 集中劃設農用土地，按其原有農地面積以專案 讓售方式辦理」。 2011/11/12 捍衛農鄉聯盟與台灣農村陣線向行政院吳敦義 院長提出《土地徵收條例》民間版修正案。 2011/11/14 0718鋪在凱道的秧苗在彰化溪洲、高雄美濃耕 種。1114在美濃，來自全台灣近1,000名農民共 同收割，並且以手割出「土地正義」四個大 字。 2011年 按行政院正式公文書，內政部營建署都市計劃 委員會作出劃地還農原住保留之決議。苗栗縣 政府不予同意，在多次的都委員會議上提出部 份房屋拆除之主張。
  4. 4. 2012/8/7 內政部營建署都市計劃委員會進行第785次會議 ，最後做出彭秀春、柯成福、朱樹及黃福記等4 戶「拆屋」之決議。當天大埔自救會、台灣農 村陣線等民間團體反對政府黑箱作業，正式宣 告提出行政訴訟。 2012/11/08- 12/20 大埔自救會 4戶彭秀春、朱樹、柯成福、黃福記 提起行政訴訟。各方使力中，台北高等行政法 院判決駁回要求台中最高法院重啟審判。（臺 北高等行政法院101年度訴字第391號判決） 2013/6/11 苗栗縣政府發文給彭秀春、朱樹、柯成福、黃 福記等4戶，要求7月5日自行拆遷，否則將強制 拆除。 2013/07/02- 07/04 苗栗大埔自救會、彭秀春、朱樹、柯成福、黃 福記等4戶成員及台灣農村陣線在行政院前靜坐 ，主張中央政府應信守2010年8月17日之公文主 張：原屋保留、劃地還農。前述成員於7月4 日 被警察在行政院前強制驅離，其中張森文先生 在警車上昏迷。所有成員及許多支持大埔的民 間團體於7月4日上午十時召開記者會，並有數 十名成員及學生自主翻過行政院圍牆，試圖向 行政院長陳情，仍被警方強制驅離。 2013/7/18 彭秀春等住戶代表、大埔自救會及苗栗各自救 會成員北上總統府陳情，並於上午十時召開記 者會。苗栗縣縣長劉政鴻趁大埔自救會北上抗 議之際，為掩飾強拆私下以民間遊覽車動員6百 名警力及當地營建廠商怪手迅速拆屋。抗爭戶 與聲援學生雖以鐵鍊纏身，誓言守護家園，均 遭抬離，縣府僅花三個多小時就將拒遷戶彭秀 春住宅之張藥房位於計劃道路的6坪建築夷為平 地，同時也拆除其他三戶。當天預計至總統府 陳情並召開記者會的群眾在總統府前面重慶南 路上表達訴求，其中台灣農村陣線秘書長蔡培 慧及黃姓女同學遭警方逮捕並提出訴訟。
  5. 5. 2013/7/18 聲援大埔農民與居民的楊儒門與李建誠至總統 府前潑漆，遭警方逮捕並提出訴訟、檢調無保 飭回。 2013/7/18 聲援大埔農民與居民的陳為廷等四人苗栗縣政 府潑漆，遭警方逮捕並提出訴訟、檢調無保飭 回。 2013/7/23 台灣農村陣線召開記者會宣告818將進行「把國 家還給人民行動」，主張「今天拆大埔、明天 拆政府」。記者會後，各地聲援民眾及大埔居 自主前往衛生福利部，向出席揭牌儀式的馬英 九總統表達訴求，其中台灣農村陣線理事長， 同時為政治大學地政系徐世榮教授及聲援的洪 同學、盧同學遭警方逮捕並提出訴訟。 2013/7/24 行政院國家科學員會員澄清該徵收地並非竹南 科學園區範圍，該地為苗栗縣政府之開發案， 無關科學園區，國科會也沒有規劃將大埔納為 竹南科學園區擴廠。 2013/8/15 30多名學生及台灣農村陣線成員佯裝成陸客團 ，成功突入行政院，朝政院招牌砸藍、白、紅 油漆。駐警初期反應不及，稍後學生遭警力強 制抬出，現場一名公視記者亦遭警力驅離，並 有台灣農村陣線研究員許博任及一名蔡姓參與 者遭警移送法辦。 2013/0816 「捍衛苗栗青年聯盟」及「守護苗栗大聯盟」 共同在在苗栗縣政府前廣場舉辦「拆政府．守 護苗栗音樂會」，訴求「道歉賠償、地歸原 主、立即修法、嚴加查辦；政府拆大埔，人民 拆政府」等，現場逾千人聲援。不過，後續苗 栗縣政府針對陳為廷、傅偉哲、林一方、林飛 帆、陳光軒、吳宏銘、王曰舒等七人提起訴 訟。
  6. 6. 2013/8/18 台灣農陣村線818當晚在凱達進行「把國家還給 人民行動」，超過20,000位人民與會，晚會之後 並走向行政院。此次彰顯公民不服從行動，堅 持理性、和平、非暴力，號召2,000多人佔領內 政部。強烈主張土地徵收及強拆民宅並非為了 公共利益，而是政府支持資本家圈地。要求所 有內政部行政官員省思自己的公務行動，此行 動並且阻礙內政部0819的上班，之後於819下午 五點宣告和平落幕。「今天拆大埔、明天拆政 府」的內政部佔領行動遭警方圍堵，並針對台 灣農村陣線成員徐世榮、蔡培慧、傅偉哲提起 訴訟。 2013/8/30 苗栗大埔農地徵收更審案，8月8日兩造於台中 高等行政法院進行言詞辯論後，法官裁定在8月 30日宣判。然因臺中高等行政法院合議庭認為 案件事實尚有欠明瞭之處，故並未宣判，並另 改定9月24日開庭再調查事實。 2013/9/18 大埔拆遷戶張藥房老闆張森文上午失蹤，家人 報警協尋，搜救人員在附近排水溝發現遺體。 2013/12/1 長期支持及協助大埔農民人民守護土地與住宅 的青年共同組織捍衛苗栗青年聯盟，12月1日在 竹南咖啡館正式成立。 2014/1/3 依據台中高等行政法院101度訴更一字第47號判 決，張藥房等4戶和其他拆遷戶認為內政部區段 徵收違法，提起行政訴訟要求撤銷徵收，台中 高等行政法院上午9時宣判，判決內政部區段徵 收審議過程不合法規要求、苗栗縣府拆遷違法 ，張藥房等四戶勝訴。 2014/1/28 中央政府內政部決定不上訴，大埔案以行政部 門違法終結。不過，後續如何恢復被拆除房屋 ，如何補償政府之過，仍是未定之天，協調之 中。

