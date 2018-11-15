Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP1532 PERANCANGAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 5 : BANDAR ANDA DAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 NAMA : SITI KHOLIJAH BINTI AWANG @ ZAKARI...
SOALAN Anda diminta oleh Datuk Bandar untuk memberi penilaian dan cadangan mengenai perlaksanaan Agenda Tempatan 21 (Local...
AGENDA 21 o MERUPAKAN SATU PERSEFAHAMAN PERJANJIAN YANG BERLANGSUNG DI RIO DE JANEIRAO OLEH UNITED NATIONS CONFERENCE ON E...
OBJEKTIF AGENDA 21 o MENJELASKANBAHAWA TANGGUNGJAWAB PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN ADALAH TANGGUNGJAWAB BERSAMA o MERUMUSKAN STRATEGI ...
CADANGAN PERLAKSANAAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 DI BANDAR ALOR SETAR EKONOMI ALAM SEKITAR SOSIAL
EKONOMI • MEMPERBANYAKKAN PELUANG PEKERJAAN BAGI MENINGKATKAN TARAF HIDUP PENDUDUK • MEMPERGIATKAN INDUSTRI PELANCONGAN • ...
SOSIAL  MEMPERTINGKATKAN KEMUDAHAN AWAM SEPERTI TAMAN PERMAINAN, PERPUSTAKAAN, HOSPITAL DAN KLINIK  MENYEDIAKAN TAMAN RE...
ALAM SEKITAR  MENGADAKAN KEMPEN KITAR SEMULA  MENINGKATKAN KESEDARAN PENDUDUK TENTANG KEPENTINGAN AMALAN KITAR SEMULA  ...
SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. LMCP1532 PERANCANGAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 5 : BANDAR ANDA DAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 NAMA : SITI KHOLIJAH BINTI AWANG @ ZAKARIA NO MATRIK : A161279 NAMA PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’DR. IR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. SOALAN Anda diminta oleh Datuk Bandar untuk memberi penilaian dan cadangan mengenai perlaksanaan Agenda Tempatan 21 (Local Agenda 21) bagi bandar anda. Tuliskan cadangan ringkas beserta gambar dan rajah2.
  3. 3. AGENDA 21 o MERUPAKAN SATU PERSEFAHAMAN PERJANJIAN YANG BERLANGSUNG DI RIO DE JANEIRAO OLEH UNITED NATIONS CONFERENCE ON ENVIRONMENT & DEVELOPMENT (UNCED)  BERTUJUAN UNTUK MEMASTIKAN SATU PERKONGSIAN ANTARA PIHAK BERKUASA TEMPATAN & SWASTA BAGI MENCAPAI KATA SEPAKAT YANG JELAS DALAM SOAL PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN YANG MEMPENGARUHI KEHIDUPAN MASYARAKAT
  4. 4. OBJEKTIF AGENDA 21 o MENJELASKANBAHAWA TANGGUNGJAWAB PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN ADALAH TANGGUNGJAWAB BERSAMA o MERUMUSKAN STRATEGI DAN TINDAKAN LOCAL AGENDA 21 o MELAKSANAKAN PELAN LOCAL AGENDA 21 DALAM PEBAGAI BENTUK PROJEK o MELAKSANAKAN DENGAN MEMBERI PENDEKATAN YANG TERTENTU KEPADA PIHAK BERKUASA TEMPATAN
  5. 5. CADANGAN PERLAKSANAAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 DI BANDAR ALOR SETAR EKONOMI ALAM SEKITAR SOSIAL
  6. 6. EKONOMI • MEMPERBANYAKKAN PELUANG PEKERJAAN BAGI MENINGKATKAN TARAF HIDUP PENDUDUK • MEMPERGIATKAN INDUSTRI PELANCONGAN • MEMBERI PELUANG KEPADA PENDUDUK UNTUK MENCEBURI INDUSTRI KECIL DAN SEDERHANA (IKS)
  7. 7. SOSIAL  MEMPERTINGKATKAN KEMUDAHAN AWAM SEPERTI TAMAN PERMAINAN, PERPUSTAKAAN, HOSPITAL DAN KLINIK  MENYEDIAKAN TAMAN REKREASI YANG AKAN LEBIH MENARIK MINAT PELANCONG SERTA PENDUDUK DI SITU SENDIRI  MEMBUAT PROGRAM YANG MEMBERI IMPAK PADA MASA PENDEK DAN JUGA PANJANG KEPADA PENDUDUK
  8. 8. ALAM SEKITAR  MENGADAKAN KEMPEN KITAR SEMULA  MENINGKATKAN KESEDARAN PENDUDUK TENTANG KEPENTINGAN AMALAN KITAR SEMULA  MENGURANGKAN PENGGUNAAN BAHAN-BAHAN YANG BOLEH MENYEBABKAN PENCEMARAN ALAM SEKITAR  WUJUDKAN JUGA KEMPEN KESEDARAN TERHADAP AKTIVITI PEMBALAKAN SEKALIGUS DAPAT MENGURANGKAN AKTIVI PEMBALAKAN DI LERENG – LERENG BUKIT
  9. 9. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH

