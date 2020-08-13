11.L Final Documents

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CBCMA Training Series
Topics 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Co...
• CBC Mortgage Agency’s (CBCMA’s) Purchase Clearing department does not handle: • Trailing documents • Collateral • FHA • ...
• FHA ID: 9413-00000-8 • MERS ID: 1012881 • NMLS ID: 1186381 • Tax ID: 46-2780478 Chenoa Fund IDs
• For collateral, please send to: CBC Mortgage Agency Attn: Post-Closing 912 W. Baxter Dr. Suite 150 South Jordan, UT 8409...
• Confirm with your admin that you have been granted access as a user • If your admin has granted you access, you will rec...
Collateral Documents for both first and second lien loans are required prior to the purchase of the loan: • 1st Lien Colla...
• All information on the allonges must match the note exactly or we will request a correction; this will delay funding • A...
• Trailing Documents are required within 120 days of loan purchase: • First Lien Mortgage Deed • Second lien Deed • Title ...
• The Final Title Policy can be uploaded; all other trailing docs must be physically shipped to the relevant address • Cli...
• Insuring Documents are required within 60 days of loan purchase: • Mortgage Insurance Certificate Document Requirements:...
• Upload outstanding MICs to the “Outstanding Mortgage Insurance Documents” tab to clear that condition Outstanding Mortga...
• We do not accept assignments for second liens. • 1st and 2nd lien MINs are required on all 1st and 2nd Lien notes and De...
• We remind all correspondents of the following when registering and transferring MINs: • CBCMA MERS ORG ID: #1012881 • Se...
• Find outstanding MERS transfers in the “2nd Mortgage Documents/MINS” tab 2nd Mortgage Docs/MINS
• Mortgage record changes must be completed within 15 days of the purchase date • Transfer the holder and servicing rights...
Pulling an Outstanding Trailing Document Report, MIC Report
Outstanding Reports • Correspondents may pull outstanding document reports for both the Trailing Documents and the Mortgag...
Visit the Portal • Use the following link to get to the Client Portal: https://client.chenoafund.org/index.ht ml?screen=co...
Enter Your Information • Fill out the Correspondent Access information • First, locate your corporate Zip Code and NMLS in...
Company Reports • Select “Reports and Uploads” at the top of the page
Enter Your Information • Focus on the three pictured tabs; they contain the outstanding trailing document reports • If the...
Assignments • The column “2nd Assignment Received Date” will only show information if there is a MIN on the Second Lien No...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

11.L Final Documents

10 views

Published on

August 14, 2020—most up-to-date version

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

11.L Final Documents

  1. 1. CBCMA Training Series
  2. 2. Topics 1 – All Chenoa Fund Programs Overview Conventional / FHA 2 – How to Calculate AMI 3 – Pre-Registration: The 1003 Conventional / FHA 4 – Underwriting 5 – Lock Desk 6 – How to Lock a Loan Conventional / FHA 7 – How to Secure DPA Approvals 8 – How to Draw Documents 9 – Purchase Clearing: Uploading 10 – Purchase Clearing: Conditions and Escalations 11 – Final Documents 12 – Servicing 13 – Why Use Chenoa Fund Conventional / FHA
  3. 3. • CBC Mortgage Agency’s (CBCMA’s) Purchase Clearing department does not handle: • Trailing documents • Collateral • FHA • MERS • Our Final Docs department answers questions about those documents • Our Purchase Clearing Department handles conditions • General questions can be emailed to purchaseclearing@chenoafund.org Who to Contact
  4. 4. • FHA ID: 9413-00000-8 • MERS ID: 1012881 • NMLS ID: 1186381 • Tax ID: 46-2780478 Chenoa Fund IDs
  5. 5. • For collateral, please send to: CBC Mortgage Agency Attn: Post-Closing 912 W. Baxter Dr. Suite 150 South Jordan, UT 84095 • For trailing documents, please sent to: CBC Mortgage Agency C/O DocProbe 1820 Swarthmore Avenue P.O. Box 2133 Lakewood, NJ 08701 • Title policies and Mortgage Insurance Certificates can be emailed to finaldocs@chenoafund.org Shipping Addresses
  6. 6. • Confirm with your admin that you have been granted access as a user • If your admin has granted you access, you will receive an email notification with a link • Follow the email’s on-screen instructions regarding setting up a new password • When registering a Chenoa Fund loan, or obtaining any relevant closing documents, use the Chenoa Fund portal in addition to your usual process • It is recommended to use Google Chrome when using CAP How to Retrieve Your Password http://client.chenoafund.org/
  7. 7. Collateral Documents for both first and second lien loans are required prior to the purchase of the loan: • 1st Lien Collateral Documents • Bailee Letter • First Lien Note (must be original wet signed) • Allonge to Note (must be original wet signed)* • 2nd Lien Collateral Documents • Second Lien Note (must be original wet signed) • Allonge to Note (must be original wet signed)* *Unless Note is stamped endorsed and original copy. Document Requirements—Collateral Documents (1)
  8. 8. • All information on the allonges must match the note exactly or we will request a correction; this will delay funding • Allonges sent to us must be original and wet signed • Please ensure the Allonge is signed in the position marked to the right: • First and second notes—along with respective Allonges—must always be shipped together Document Requirements—Collateral Documents (2)
  9. 9. • Trailing Documents are required within 120 days of loan purchase: • First Lien Mortgage Deed • Second lien Deed • Title Policy Document Requirements: Trailing Docs
  10. 10. • The Final Title Policy can be uploaded; all other trailing docs must be physically shipped to the relevant address • Click “Reports and Uploads,” and then “Outstanding Trailing Docs” to access the report • Conditions will be removed once cleared Outstanding Trailing Docs
  11. 11. • Insuring Documents are required within 60 days of loan purchase: • Mortgage Insurance Certificate Document Requirements: Insuring Documents
  12. 12. • Upload outstanding MICs to the “Outstanding Mortgage Insurance Documents” tab to clear that condition Outstanding Mortgage Insurance Docs
  13. 13. • We do not accept assignments for second liens. • 1st and 2nd lien MINs are required on all 1st and 2nd Lien notes and Deeds. • They must be the MINs that are also registered within MERS • The 1st and 2nd Lien MINs cannot be the same number. • CBCMA must be the investor and the servicer within MERS for all loans we purchase. The second lien MIN must be registered as a “Second Lien MIN” within MERS with the correct lien amount. • Both MINS must be transferred (via TOS/TOB) to CBC Mortgage Agency within 72 hours of the purchase of the loan to remain within compliance with CBCMA. Note that this should never happen before purchase. • For more information, visit http://members.mersinc.org Document Requirements: MERS (1)
  14. 14. • We remind all correspondents of the following when registering and transferring MINs: • CBCMA MERS ORG ID: #1012881 • Select the correct lien type for the loan • Ensure the loan amount is correct • Lender organization ID is entered as the Originator for all first mortgages • CBCMA organization ID is entered as the Originator for all second mortgages • The borrower’s or borrowers’ social security number(s) is correct • FHA Case Number is entered and is correct (if applicable) • Enter the CBCMA loan number as Investor Loan Number Document Requirements: MERS (2)
  15. 15. • Find outstanding MERS transfers in the “2nd Mortgage Documents/MINS” tab 2nd Mortgage Docs/MINS
  16. 16. • Mortgage record changes must be completed within 15 days of the purchase date • Transfer the holder and servicing rights within FHAC upon insuring the loan • Send the Mortgage Insurance Certificate to CBCMA • CBCMA requires both the holder rights and the servicing rights to be transferred to us; CBCMA is an authorized servicer within FHAC • If there is a delay on this for any reason, please email finaldocs@chenoafund.org for assistance Document Requirements—FHA
  17. 17. Pulling an Outstanding Trailing Document Report, MIC Report
  18. 18. Outstanding Reports • Correspondents may pull outstanding document reports for both the Trailing Documents and the Mortgage Insurance Certificates within our Client Portal, without the need of a user name or password • Use the following instructions to walk you through this process • If there are any issues or questions, please reach out to finaldocs@chenoafund.org
  19. 19. Visit the Portal • Use the following link to get to the Client Portal: https://client.chenoafund.org/index.ht ml?screen=correspondentLookup • Click: “To log in with your organization NMLS number, Click here.”
  20. 20. Enter Your Information • Fill out the Correspondent Access information • First, locate your corporate Zip Code and NMLS internally • Second, reach out to finaldocs@chenoafund.org to receive your company’s unique security code • Third, please save this information internally so you can easily access this page
  21. 21. Company Reports • Select “Reports and Uploads” at the top of the page
  22. 22. Enter Your Information • Focus on the three pictured tabs; they contain the outstanding trailing document reports • If there is not a date entered into the “DOT Received Date” field, this indicates that the document is missing • If there is a date shown, this indicates that we have received this document
  23. 23. Assignments • The column “2nd Assignment Received Date” will only show information if there is a MIN on the Second Lien Note and Second Lien Deed • We will require an assignment if there is not a MIN on those documents • Verify that the MIN listed is the same as the MIN you have registered in MERS • The MINs in our system are pulled directly from the 2nd Lien Deeds • If the MINS do not match, you will need to reverse the registration and register the correct MIN.

×