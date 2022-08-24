Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 Signs Your Volvo XC90 VVT Solenoid Is Failing in Redwood City

Aug. 24, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
4 Signs Your Volvo XC90 VVT Solenoid Is Failing in Redwood City

Aug. 24, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022

Automotive

Now modern cars have advanced variable valve timing that is using electronic technology for applying the variable electronic signals from the ignition system. Subsequently, the variable valve timing solenoid is used for controlling the oil flow to the VVT system to run the engine with a heavy load. When the VVT solenoid is failing in Volvo XC90, you will notice the signs given in the following slide.

Now modern cars have advanced variable valve timing that is using electronic technology for applying the variable electronic signals from the ignition system. Subsequently, the variable valve timing solenoid is used for controlling the oil flow to the VVT system to run the engine with a heavy load. When the VVT solenoid is failing in Volvo XC90, you will notice the signs given in the following slide.

Automotive

4 Signs Your Volvo XC90 VVT Solenoid Is Failing in Redwood City

  1. 1. 4 Signs Your in Redwood City
  2. 2. In your car, the variable valve timing (VVT) is used for applying the variable electronic signals from the ignition system.
  3. 3. VVT solenoid in Volvo can control the flow of oil to the VVT system to run the engine with a heavy load such as: • Traveling up hills • Carrying additional weight
  4. 4. Moreover, it can lubricate the variable valve timing chain and gear assembly by providing the right amount of oil.
  5. 5. When the VVT solenoid is failed, the timing chain and gear assembly are worn out prematurely.
  6. 6. The following points define the signs of failed VVT solenoid in your Volvo XC90.
  7. 7. For the smooth functioning of the VVT solenoid, it needs clean and the right amount of engine oil.
  8. 8. If the oil is contaminated, then it will clog the passageway from the VVT solenoid and could damage the: • Gear drive • VVT chain • VVT solenoid
  9. 9. For maximizing the fuel mileage, the VVT system ensures that its valves are opened and closed at the right time.
  10. 10. If the VVT solenoid is failed, then the entire system of the car is compromised and reduces the fuel mileage.
  11. 11. Thus, the VVT system is activated in your Volvo when the engine is running at higher RPM or in load- bearing situations.
  12. 12. If the VVT solenoid failed, then the VVT gear needs additional engine oil that can cause rough engine idling.
  13. 13. Like the other engine problems, the failed variable valve timing solenoid will also activate the check engine light.
  14. 14. When it happens, you have to contact a reputed auto repair shop for checking the VVT solenoid of the car.
  15. 15. Neglecting the damaged variable valve timing solenoid in the Volvo is causing numerous problems such as: • Reducing the engine performance • Decreasing the fuel mileage • Wearing out the engine components
  16. 16. If the VVT solenoid in your Volvo XC90 is failed, then consult a mechanic to diagnose and repair the solenoid immediately.
