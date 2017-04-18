Поздравляем Ивашевич Татьяну Евгеньевну и Голенскую Антонину, учащуюся XI «Б» класса, занявшую 2 место в заочном этапе обл...
поздравляем черчение

  1. 1. Поздравляем Ивашевич Татьяну Евгеньевну и Голенскую Антонину, учащуюся XI «Б» класса, занявшую 2 место в заочном этапе областной олимпиады по учебному предмету «Черчение»!!!
  2. 2. Поздравляем Ивашевич Татьяну Евгеньевну и Дановского Владислава, учащегося X «Б» класса, занявшего 3 место в заочном этапе областной олимпиады по учебному предмету «Черчение»!!!
  3. 3. Поздравляем Ивашевич Татьяну Евгеньевну и Ивашко Анастасию, учащуюся IX «В» класса, занявшую 3 место в заочном этапе областной олимпиады по учебному предмету «Черчение»!!!

