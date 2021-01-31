Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services North Carolina Department ...
We all know the supply sent to North Carolina is too low and that you are trying to distribute it in a way that is fair an...
With the current baseline allocation we are set to receive for the next three weeks, Brunswick County is moving backwards,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Letter to NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen from Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson (Jan. 31, 2021)

245 views

Published on

Letter to NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen from Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson (Jan. 31, 2021)

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Letter to NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen from Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson (Jan. 31, 2021)

  1. 1. Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Office of the NCDHHS Secretary 2001 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699-2000 Jan. 31, 2021 Dear Secretary Cohen, Thank you for responding to the letter I sent to Governor Roy Cooper Jan. 8 addressing our concerns about vaccine allocation in Brunswick County. We recognize how tremendously busy you are and appreciate hearing from you. As you may already know, we sent a second letter to Governor Cooper this past Wednesday about how encouraged we were to hear the State would work to increase vaccines access to counties with larger populations over 65 years old. It was further encouraging to receive your letter only a few hours later echoing the same sentiments. You can imagine our shock and disappointment the following day when we learned Brunswick County would only receive at a minimum 1,275 first doses for the next three weeks. In the three weeks prior, providers in our county had been receiving an average of 1,717 first doses per week. Even with the 300 doses providers are being sent from the set-aside allocations to support equity in the first week of February, this still puts us behind what we were receiving before. We have to ask: what happened? Brunswick County has arguably the highest senior population in the state relative to total population at 32.6 percent. Most other counties in the state with a higher percentage of seniors have a total population ranging from 10,000 to 35,000; Brunswick County’s total population is 143,000—making us a unique outlier.
  2. 2. We all know the supply sent to North Carolina is too low and that you are trying to distribute it in a way that is fair and equitable. But it is hard for us to understand why a county that has worked so hard to do everything the State has recommended and more than meets the first criterion for set-aside allocations seems to have been cut short. We are also concerned that there are some counties in our state and region that still seem to receive more vaccine because they have a larger total population than Brunswick County but have fewer seniors when factoring for age. As you recognized in your letter, we are demonstrating an exceptional display of partnership with our hospitals and federally qualified health centers to pool our vaccines, staffing, and resources to provide a mass vaccination clinic to our public—a clinic where we could easily increase capacity for more appointments. Our health and emergency services teams are already working to select potential sites and prepare operational plans in the event we can open more locations to improve clinic accessibility for our residents. This includes conversations and planning on how to reach more residents in our Black and Latinx communities to ensure everyone in Brunswick County gets a vaccine. But we cannot increase capacity at our current clinic nor spread our vaccine outreach further without more vaccine itself. We would need at least 2,250 first doses a week among Brunswick County Health Services, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, and Dosher Memorial Hospital to sustain our current schedules and sufficiently meet the demand in this county. We respectfully request that you help us address these questions—many of which we have received from members of our community: 1. Are there other factors that influenced the decision to send Brunswick County fewer vaccines even after the State acknowledged it wanted to help counties that have a disproportionate number of seniors? 2. What calculation data is the State using to determine how it distributes set-aside allocations to Brunswick County and the rest of the state for equity? Will the State provide a copy of such data to the County? 3. Was our baseline allocation affected by the State trying to make up for other counties that received fewer in the previous weeks? 4. From its supply of 55,000 set-aside allocations, will the State commit to increasing Brunswick County’s share to above 300 for the two weeks yet to be assigned to support our efforts to equitably vaccinate those older than 65 and/or who are from historically marginalized populations?
  3. 3. With the current baseline allocation we are set to receive for the next three weeks, Brunswick County is moving backwards, not forwards. Should Brunswick County only receive its baseline allocation going forward, our health professionals will be forced to reschedule up to 2,400 appointments for first doses currently scheduled in the second and third weeks of February. We continue to stress how much we want to work with the State and will still distribute the vaccine supplies we do receive as quickly as possible. However, if Brunswick County continues to receive unrealistic vaccine allocations for the population make-up we have, we fear we will be too far behind to adequately address even more eligible individuals when the time does come for the State to announce the transition to the next group. I look forward to further dialogue on how we can support the needs of North Carolinians and Brunswick County residents together. Respectfully, Randell (Randy) Thompson Brunswick County Chairman of the Board 910-398-1818 commissioner.thompson@brunswickcountync.gov CC: The Honorable Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina U.S. Representative David Rouzer North Carolina Senator Bill Rabon North Carolina Representative Frank Iler North Carolina Representative Charlie Miller Brunswick County Vice Chairman Mike Forte Brunswick County Commissioner Marty Cooke Brunswick County Commissioner Pat Sykes Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams Brunswick County Municipal Governments and Mayors Alliance of Brunswick County Property Owners Association

×