Basic Functions of an Investment Bank Brodie Johnson, Formerly of Merrill Lynch
Brodie Johnson – formerly the Director of Residual Trading at Merrill Lynch – worked in bond trading and investment bankin...
The innovator behind the security that revived the Collateralized Mortgage Obligation market after the 2008 financial cris...
As someone with in-depth experience in investment banking, Brodie Johnson – formerly of Merrill Lynch – knows well the mos...
● Providing advice to large private – and sometimes public – institutions regarding borrowing, selling shares (or bonds), ...
  3. 3. The innovator behind the security that revived the Collateralized Mortgage Obligation market after the 2008 financial crisis – as well as the Conditional Stratified Sampling algorithm that increased the speed of Monte Carlo simulations – Johnson has enjoyed a rewarding career, one now in the phase of semi-retirement. Brodie Johnson Merrill Lynch
  5. 5. ● Providing advice to large private – and sometimes public – institutions regarding borrowing, selling shares (or bonds), M&As and more. ● Assisting clients in the buying and selling of securities. ● Lending funds to clients – or acting as an underwriter in the case of a securities offering ● Buying and selling securities on its own in order to generate profits for the bank itself. Some of these include:
