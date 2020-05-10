Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Алексей Опарин. Медицина Византийской империи. Харьков: Факт, 2020. 320 с. Научные, философские и религиозные взгляды и до...
Византии, а их анализ в контексте об-щей истории Ромейского царства и ее философских представлений, позволил нарисовать по...
Великой Римской Империи в IV веке, через этапы расцвета и могущества, периоды падений и взлетов до финала в XV столетии. Т...
Одновременно можно сделать заключение и о том, что ее обратное влияние на процессы развития общества и государства несколь...
зависит от состояния университетского образования и от престижа профессии учителя и от общей культуры общества, которые и ...
контексте государственного строительства, выявить и оценить риски, угрозы и возможности глобальных тенденций в сфере общес...
христианства ........................................................................................................41 гл...
ЧАСТЬ ЧЕТВЕРТАЯ. ВИЗАНТИЙСКАЯ МЕДИЦИНА: МЕТОДЫ ЛЕЧЕНИЯ И ПРОФИЛАКТИКИ раздел I. Византийская медицина и иконопочитание ......
глава 2. Роль и место реликвий в лечении заболеваний .........................257 раздел V. Византийская медицина: языческ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Byzantium medicine

36 views

Published on

1

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Byzantium medicine

  1. 1. Алексей Опарин. Медицина Византийской империи. Харьков: Факт, 2020. 320 с. Научные, философские и религиозные взгляды и догматы Византийской империи на протяжении многих столетий и после распада этой величайшей империи продолжают править в умах людей, оказывая самое непосредственное влияние не только на их общее мировоззрение, но и на развитие научных представлений, среди которых медицине принадлежит одно из центральных мест. И это не мудрено, ибо медицинская наука с глубокой древности являла в себе сочетание сугубо научных представлений и положений, которые находились всегда в сильнейшей зависимости от господствовавших в ту или иную эпоху верований, ибо врачи древности всегда полагали, что объяснить человеческую природу сугубо материалистически не возможно. Так как душа, совесть, мысль, чувство не подпадают и не могут быть объяснены чисто анатомическими или физиологическими законами. При этом, пример мира животных, где нет вышеуказанных понятий, лишний раз подтверждает это. Это прекрасно нашло свое отражение и в определении понятия здоровья, которое дает Всемирная Организация Здравоохранения, что здоровье — это состояние полного психического, социального, физического и духовного благополучия. Потому неслучайно сегодня, в наш век хрониостресса особое распространение получает специальность медицинская психология. И потому комплексное изучение истории медицины возможно лишь с учетом анализа тех философских и религиозных воззрений, которые господствовали в ту эпоху и оказывали влияние на развитие медицинской науки и практики. Именно такой под-ход дает возможность не только описать, но и объяснить особенности медицины той или иной страны или народа. В этой связи книга известного европейского ученого, специалиста в области истории медицины и гастроэнтерологии профессора Алексея Опарина представляет несомненный интерес. В представленной работе автор выступает, как новатор в области исследования истории медицины Византийской империи в не-разрывной связи с анализом ее истории, философских и религиозных верований. Именно это и дало возможность получить ряд новых положений, раскрывающих причины длительной стагнации развития византийской медицины, объяснить в ней безраздельное господство мистических представлений. Скрупулезно, на основании первоисточников, анализируя историю проникновения языческих верований в догматы государственной церкви Византии, автор показывает непосредственную роль этих догматов в формировании «методов», как лечения, так и профилактики заболеваний. Одновременно с этим автором собраны и проанализированы практически все сведения, которыми сегодня обладает наука в области истории медицины
  2. 2. Византии, а их анализ в контексте об-щей истории Ромейского царства и ее философских представлений, позволил нарисовать полное полотно византийской медицины. Учитывая вышесказанное, а также роль византийского наследия на формирование и польской истории и культуры данная монография может быть рекомендована к переводу на польский язык, в качестве учебного пособия для студентов гуманитарных университетов. Профессор, доктор философских и юридических наук, А. Жаловага, Варшава, 4 февраля 2020 г. *** История медицины Византийской империи: актуальная тема современного здравоохранения Историческое исследование развития системы здравоохранения большого государства на протяжении продолжительно-го времени всегда представляет интерес для врачей, организаторов здравоохранения и всех кто интересуется историей вообще и историей медицины в частности. Тем более примечательной во всех указанных отношениях является представленная монография профессора А.А. Опарина «Медицина Византийской империи». Ускорение развития науки, техники и всей жизни человечества, процессы глобализации требуют эффективных инструментов анализа происходящих событий, для принятия адекватных решений, как на уровне конкретного человека, так и для оценки развития социальных систем различной сложности. Это актуально на уровне государственных образований, вполне применимо для оценки глобальных явлений, которые из прогнозных теорий быстро становятся повседневностью, но также полезны и в конкретных ситуациях, с которыми сталкиваются как врачи и пациенты, так и те, кто должен готовить и принимать судьбоносные решения на различных уровнях управления и власти. Исходя из этого, представленная работа имеет как историко-теоретическое значение, так и актуальна для формирования критериев оценки государственной политики в сфере здравоохранения на современном, для двадцать первого столетия, этапе развития медицины и национальных систем здравоохранения. Особенно это важно для систем здравоохранения, которые переживают сложные процессы структурной трансформации, как например, в странах Восточной и Центральной Европы, новых государств — бывших республик Советского Союза. Работа представляет целостную картину формирования и функционирования системы медицинской помощи в большом государстве. Сложностью для такого исследования и его несомненным достоинством является анализ ее эволюции на всех эта-пах существования империи: от создания на фундаменте антич-ной
  3. 3. Великой Римской Империи в IV веке, через этапы расцвета и могущества, периоды падений и взлетов до финала в XV столетии. Таким образом, отслежена история развития системы медицинского обеспечения жизни очень большого государства на протяжении тысячи лет Средних Веков, что дает уникальную возможность для выявления закономерностей развития и факторов влияния на эту сложную социальную сферу жизни. На основе многочисленных научных монографических исследований разного времени представлена полная объемная картина жизни государства. Показано, что развитие государства как такового тесно увязано с доминирующей идеологией, носителями которой являются институты государственной власти, религиозные авторитеты, правящие классы и социальные группы, участвующие в присвоении результатов общественного труда. Народу же была отведена роль производителей материальных благ и отведена роль бессловесного и покорного раба, с обязанностью пребывания в темноте невежества. Таким образом, общество в Империи было разделено на тех, кто должен был безмолвно создавать ценности и тех, кто ими владел и потреблял. И несмотря на то, что с того времени много что изменилось, но и сегодня порой возникают утверждения, что подобное разделение несет успокоение в обществе и радость бытия в подобной среде. И, увы, Время являет попытки повторения подобного, что еще раз подчеркивает актуальность представленной работы. Последовательно и доказательно представлена роль верования как доминирующей государственной идеологии. Сыграв важную роль в формировании государства, его объединении и управлении многочисленными разноплеменными народами Империи, будучи построенной на принципах двоеверия эта идеология становится со временем ее злым роком, приведшим, в конце концов, к краху. Непосредственно описание системы здравоохранения Византийской империи включает оценку состояния медицинского образования и оказания медицинской помощи. Работа также содержит описание методов лечения и профилактики, которыми пользовались врачи того времени. Представленный материал позволяет создать комплексное системное представление о существовавшей тогда системе организации оказания медицинской помощи. Показано, что создание такой системы является прерогативой и задачей государства. Что позволяет сделать обоснованный вывод о том, что система здравоохранения является производной от государственного устройства, социально-экономических отношений, организации государственного управления и общей культуры общества. Системный анализ многочисленных фундаментальных классических и современных источников, данные исторических исследований обобщенные в работе убедительно показывают, что система здравоохранения вторична по отношению к государственному устройству и внутренней политики.
  4. 4. Одновременно можно сделать заключение и о том, что ее обратное влияние на процессы развития общества и государства несколько отсрочены. Это создает у правящих классов, элит и институтов ложное впечатление мнимого благополучия и представления о том, что возможную критическую ситуацию всегда можно изменить. Представленная история медицины Византийской империи богата примерами, когда расплата за пренебрежение заботой о простых тружениках, создателях материальных благ и самого величия Империи приводила к кризисам и, в конце концов, стала одной из причин ее краха. Из этого следует, что состояние развития медицинской помощи, ее технологий, медицинской науки и образования является индикатором здоровья государства как такового. История Византийской империи показывает, что если отказываться от развития науки и образования, то получить новые технологии можно, только беря их извне. Так и было, когда Византия унаследовала науку и культуру организации медицинской помощи Древнего Рима. На фоне упадка экономического развития Средних веков эти знания были актуальными несколько столетий, что на фоне успехов в расширении границ Империи военными победами создало то мнимое благополучие, которое стало ввергать государство в череду кризисов. Очень показательным примером стагнации является тот факт, что за тысячелетняя история Империи оставила имена лишь трех достойных врачей вошедших в пантеон Всемирной Истории медицины. Это означает, что на протяжении десяти веков ничего нового и продуктивного в области медицинских технологий в этом могучем государстве не было создано. Как позитив мы можем отметить некоторые меры направленные на сохранение общественного здоровья населения больших городов и медицинскую службу в военных формированиях. Однако и это было лишь наследием культуры, науки и организации Римской империи, которые вследствие их жизненной важности для государства сохраняли по мере необходимости, но не благодаря пониманию их природы и уже современной Византии науке и культуре. При этом даже знать государства была лишена квалифицированной медицинской помощи, оказавшись окруженной символами, заклинаниями, молитвами и ритуалами. Об этом свидетельствуют биографии правителей и вельмож, жизнь которых обрывалась часто в условиях неадекватного вмешательства. Причем эти исполнители, хотя и назывались «знатоками», «лекарями» или «эскулапами» однако на деле являлись, весьма сомнительными персонажами далекими от этих определений. Очень важным наблюдением, сохраняющим актуальность и в XXI столетии, является заключение о том, что в Византии, отсутствовало как таковое доступное среднее образование, как звено, которое должно было бы составлять базу для подготовки будущих врачей. В свою очередь в наше время – оно
  5. 5. зависит от состояния университетского образования и от престижа профессии учителя и от общей культуры общества, которые и создают фундамент для появления врача исследователя, гуманиста и просто – профессионала. Это показывает в свою очередь, что медицина как таковая не может существовать в отрыве от общества и является лишь его зеркалом, иногда даже с феноменом увеличения последствий некоторых пороков. Важным моментом в данной работе является вопрос о понимании такого предмета как болезнь. Это важнейший элемент организации системы здравоохранения как таковой. Ибо в этом определении и формируется общественное представление о той функции, которую должна исполнять национальная система здравоохранения и из чего вытекают задачи, которые общество ставит перед ее элементами: врачами, медицинскими учреждениями, системами профилактики и предупреждения массовых заболеваний, перед научными и учебными медицинскими структурами. Именно исходя из того, что «в понимании византийских врачей болезнь являлась: — либо божьим наказанием за грехи; — либо, как испытание; — либо, как следствие действия демонов», сама медицинская помощь в большинстве случаев становилась второстепенной, уступая место ритуалам и мистике. Рассчитывать на адекватную медицинскую помощь мог только тот, кто находился вне этих догм. Исходя из данных, приведенных в работе, ими были воины и армия в целом, а также представители зажиточных ремесленников: относительно состоятельные социальные прослойки, благодаря потребностям и возможностям которым достаточно долго сохранялись носители античных знаний и привлекались новые техники, разработанные за границами Империи. Тогда как подавляющее большинство даже зажиточных социальных групп и правящих элит пребывали под воздействием специалистов «по грехам, испытаниям или демонам». Это и было причиной того, что в Империи государство отказалось развивать науку, создавать библиотеки, способствовать созданию больниц, заменив их приютами и убежищами для нищих. Увы. Спустя пятьсот лет История являет примеры повторения этой пагубной политики, когда государства отдают свою культуру и науку во власть схоластиков, заменяя ими исследователей. Когда поиски «доказательных международных рекомендаций и протоколов» становятся самоцелью и обоснованием для свертывания отечественных научных школ и забвения позитивного опыта и традиций. Поиск простых ответов на сложные вопросы, нежелание понимать явления в их развитии и взаимной связи явил даже в просвещенном ХХ веке весьма прискорбные примеры, которые продолжились множиться и в третьем тысячелетии. Таким образом, представленное исследование истории медицины Византийской империи дает инструменты позволяющие провести системный сравнительный анализ развития современной нам организации медицинской помощи в
  6. 6. контексте государственного строительства, выявить и оценить риски, угрозы и возможности глобальных тенденций в сфере общественного здоровья, медицинских технологий и организации здравоохранения. Что позволит найти оптимальные пути развития и избежать кризисных сценариев, которые возникают вследствие игнорирования или недостаточного внимания к сфере здоровья со стороны государства, его институтов власти, а также тех, кто в данное время ответственен за их формирование. Рогожин Б.А., вице-президент Украинской Академии Истории Медицины, доцент кафедры социальной медицины, управления и бизнеса в охране здоровья Харьковской медицинской академии последипломного образования Содержание Предисловие (А. Жаловага) .................................................................................3 История медицины Византийской империи: актуальная тема современного здравоохранения (Б.А. Рогожин) .............................................5 ЧАСТЬ ПЕРВАЯ. ВИЗАНТИЯ: СОЦИАЛЬНЫЙ И РЕЛИГИОЗНЫЙ ПОРТРЕТ ИМПЕРИИ Вступление ...........................................................................................................11 глава 1. Социально-экономический портрет Византийской империи.....13 глава 2. Религиозный портрет византийского общества ..........................24 ЧАСТЬ ВТОРАЯ. УЧЕНИЯ, ФОРМИРУЮЩИЕ МИРОВОЗЗРЕНИЕ ВИЗАНТИЙСКОГО ОБЩЕСТВА И МЕДИЦИНУ раздел I. роль Византийской церкви в формировании медицины ..........................................................................................................37 глава 1. Император Константин Великий: жизнь до принятия христианства ........................................................................................................37 глава 2. Император Константин Великий: причины выбора
  7. 7. христианства ........................................................................................................41 глава 3. Система Двоеверия .............................................................................43 глава 4. Император Константин Великий: жизнь после принятия христианства ....................................................................................47 глава 5. Система цезарепапизма .....................................................................53 раздел 2. Византийская медицина и учение неоплатонизма .....61 глава 1. Учение неоплатонизма .......................................................................62 глава 2. Неоплатонизм и медицина ...............................................................69 раздел 3. Византийская медицина и учение гностицизма ............70 глава 1. Учение гностицизма ............................................................................70 глава 2. гностицизм и медицина ....................................................................74 раздел 4. Византийская медицина и учение каббалы .....................76 раздел 5. Византийская медицина и монашество .............................79 глава 1. Причины появления института монашества ................................79 глава 2. История развития монашеского движения ..................................84 раздел 6. Византийская медицина и учение исихазма ....................88 глава 1. Учение исихазма и Григорий Палама .............................................88 глава 2. Учение исихазма и медицина ...........................................................94 ЧАСТЬ ТРЕТЬЯ. СОСТОЯНИЕ МЕДИЦИНСКОГО ОБРАЗОВАНИЯ И ОКАЗАНИЯ МЕДИЦИНСКОЙ ПОМОЩИ В ВИЗАНТИИ глава 1. Система медицинского образования в Византии ........................99 глава 2. Понятие болезни и ее происхождения .........................................114 глава 3. Врачи Византии ..................................................................................124 глава 4. Богадельни и приюты Византийской империи .........................133 глава 5. Санитарно-технические сооружения Византии ........................143
  8. 8. ЧАСТЬ ЧЕТВЕРТАЯ. ВИЗАНТИЙСКАЯ МЕДИЦИНА: МЕТОДЫ ЛЕЧЕНИЯ И ПРОФИЛАКТИКИ раздел I. Византийская медицина и иконопочитание .................153 глава 1. История возникновения и поклонения иконам. Первый этап: неприятие христианами изображений.............................153 глава 2. Иконы, приписываемые кисти апостолов: правда или вымысел ......................................................................................................166 глава 3. История возникновения и поклонения иконам. Второй и третий этапы: первые изображения и поклонение ...............172 глава 4. История возникновения и поклонения иконам. Четвертый этап: попытка очистить церковь от идолопоклонства ........176 глава 5. История возникновения и поклонения иконам. Пятый этап: окончательное утверждение поклонения иконам .............181 глава 6. Роль и место икон в лечении болезней в Византии ...................201 раздел II. Византийская медицина и культ святых ........................206 глава 1. История появления культа святых.................................................206 глава 2. Роль и место культа святых в лечении заболеваний ..................213 раздел III. Византийская медицина и культ девы Марии ............220 глава 1. История и происхождение культа девы Марии: первые три века христианства .......................................................................220 глава 2. История и происхождение культа девы Марии: эпоха Средневековья ........................................................................................227 глава 3. Культ девы Марии и медицина ......................................................245 раздел IV. Византийская медицина и реликвии ..............................251 глава 1. История возникновения и поклонения реликвиям ..................251
  9. 9. глава 2. Роль и место реликвий в лечении заболеваний .........................257 раздел V. Византийская медицина: языческие шествия и крестные ходы ............................................................................................262 раздел VI. Византийская медицина и обереги .................................278 раздел VII. Византийская медицина и канонические и апокрифические молитвы, заклинания и заговоры ..................284 глава 1. Методы лечения заболеваний: молитвы канонические ..........284 глава 2. Методы лечения заболеваний: молитвы апокрифические ......289 глава 3. Методы лечения заболеваний: заклинания ................................292 глава 4. Методы лечения заболеваний: заговоры ......................................296 раздел VIII. Византийская медицина и магические приемы в лечении заболеваний .............................................................300 Постскриптум ...................................................................................................307 Список использованной литературы...........................................................308

×