Covid-19 flyer Iris (ENG)

Winning the battle against COVID-19. Read our digital brochure for a full overview of our disinfection and deep cleaning solutions.

Published in: Services
  1. 1. DISINFECTION SERVICES & DEEP CLEANING COVID-19
  2. 2. People are intensively washing, dusting and disinfecting offices and workplaces because lives can literally depend on it. The new coronavirus spreads mainly through respiratory droplets from person to person and transmission can also occur by touching infected surfaces. Together we look for a tailor-made solution to identify and define your needs: • which surfaces to clean • which specific products to use • the appropriate methodology & technology Creating a safe and productive workplace for our customers and employees
  3. 3. Depending on your needs, Iris recommends cleaning packages according to the severity level at your workplace and the sensitivity of your business activities. Advanced cleaning and hygiene advice resulting in a healthy and welcoming environment PHASE 1 : Prior to start-up GOLD SILVER + cleaning floors of sanitary areas + 1x automatic atomization SILVER BRONZE + complete cleaning of fixed and mobile furniture + 1x disinfection by manual atomization BRONZE Cleaning all contact points AND 1x disinfection by manual atomization
  4. 4. PHASE 2 : Re-use workplaces and offices GOLD SILVER + weekly disinfection by manual atomization SILVER BRONZE + daily disinfection of contact points BRONZE Evaluation of current cleaning programme + disinfection according to agreed frequency
  5. 5. HIGHLY TRAINED WORKFORCE in terms of cleaning and hygiene. COST-EFFECTIVE CLEANING of the highest standard, while ensuing compliance with health, safety and environmental regulations across industries. LOWERING OUR ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT by recycling, saving on energy emissions, and cutting the use of plastic, transport and packaging. PARTNERING with leading suppliers and innovators in cleaning solutions to embrace the latest innovations, including the use of biological detergents, optimising air quality … and much more. ENFORCE YOUR BRAND IMAGE with awareness campaigns and a strong visibility by the Iris cleaning teams: • Awareness campaigns: depending on your needs we can educate you on hygiene practices with concrete tips tricks, brochures, posters and much more that can be used at your workplace. • Strong cleaning presence: encourages peace of mind. Our Iris cleaning teams enforces the image of a healthy and safe workplace for your employees and customers. Why choose Iris?
  6. 6. To find out more on how Iris can support your business with cleaning and desinfection services for COVID-19, please visit our website www.iris.be or contact our customer care center at +32 (0)2 204 03 00. DISCLAIMER Where Iris is requested to provide cleaning services aimed at reducing the presence of COVID-19, it is understood that Iris and it subcontractors can not guarantee that any particular virus or bacterie will be completely eliminated, or that future transmission will be prevented. Therefore the customer acknowledges and agrees that Iris shall have no liability whatsoever relating to the delivered services.

