Purposes: We are aiming to investigate the safety and efficacy of the non-operative treatment (NOT) for the management of acute appendicitis (AA), to avoid the risk of unnecessary surgery. Methods: The study includes 400 consecutive patients who were diagnosed as AA. The study involved patients with symptoms <72 h and the first attack of AA. Patients divided into two equal groups using the “alternation” method. In the first group, patients were hospitalized and received medical treatment, while in the second group, appendectomy was done. After discharge, follow-up was done in all cases for 2 years. Data collected and statistically analyzed.