Background: Diabetes mellitus type 2 (DMT2) is the main cause of nephropathy in the world and metabolic surgery is the best option for the treatment of DMT2, demonstrating beneficial effects in angiopathy, neuropathy, and diabetic nephropathy. The mechanisms of action include the secretion of enterohormones, bile acids, modification of the intestinal microbiota, and neurohumoral effects. Glucagon-1-like peptide acts at renal level favoring natriuresis, stabilizing podocytes by decreasing blood pressure and proteinuria.