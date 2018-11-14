Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Caregiver Training
Appleseeds Behavioral Center is a center for children with autism based in Georgia that was founded in 2013.
It has since expanded alongside Georgia’s progressively- improving laws for the ASD community and now offers comprehensive...
Among its many services is training for parents and caregivers of children on the autistic spectrum, which Is done alongsi...
“Parent involvement is an essential component of an effective ABA (applied behavioral analysis) program Parents who have p...
Call 770-627-2267 or click through to www.abatherapyga.com for more details on Georgia’s Appleseeds Behavioral Center. The...
Call 770-627-2267 or click through to www.abatherapyga.com for more details on Georgia’s Appleseeds Behavioral Center. The...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Appleseeds Behavioral Center - Caregiver Training

13 views

Published on

Appleseeds Behavioral Center - Caregiver Training

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Appleseeds Behavioral Center - Caregiver Training

  1. 1. Caregiver Training
  2. 2. Appleseeds Behavioral Center is a center for children with autism based in Georgia that was founded in 2013.
  3. 3. It has since expanded alongside Georgia’s progressively- improving laws for the ASD community and now offers comprehensive, expert care at multiple locations throughout the state.
  4. 4. Among its many services is training for parents and caregivers of children on the autistic spectrum, which Is done alongside the child’s own therapy.
  5. 5. “Parent involvement is an essential component of an effective ABA (applied behavioral analysis) program Parents who have participated in Parent Training saw a 48% decrease in irritability, social withdrawal, stereotypy, hyperactivity, and inappropriate behavior in their child with Autism,” explains the Appleseeds Behavioral Center website. “Fifty-five percent reported a decrease in non-compliant behavior.”
  6. 6. Call 770-627-2267 or click through to www.abatherapyga.com for more details on Georgia’s Appleseeds Behavioral Center. Their website features an informative blog, information on the center’s programs and more.
  7. 7. Call 770-627-2267 or click through to www.abatherapyga.com for more details on Georgia’s Appleseeds Behavioral Center. Their website features an informative blog, information on the center’s programs and more.

×