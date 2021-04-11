Carta organisasi upsr 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CARTA ORGANISASI PROGRAM KECEMERLANGAN UPSR 2021 SK LKTP AIR TAWAR 5, KOTA TINGGI, JOHOR PENGERUSI Tn Hj Mohd Safarin bin Zainal (Guru Besar) TIMBALAN PENGERUSI Puan Yatinah bt Sabarie (GPK1) NAIB PENGERUSI 1 Puan Zarina bt Esa (GPK HEM) NAIB PENGERUSI 2 Encik Aziz bin Hashim (GPK KoKo) SETIAUSAHA Puan Amira binti Ali AHLI JAWATANKUASA Puan Rafidah bt Sariat ( Setiausaha Peperiksaan UPSR) Puan Rahayu binti Hassan (Ketua Panitia Bahasa Melayu) Puan Zaniza binti Mohd Rohani(Ketua Panitia Matematik) Puan Rafidah bt Hassan (Ketua Panitia Sains) Puan Norazlin bt Zakaria (Ketua Panitia Bahasa Inggeris) Puan Zarina bt Subhi (Ketua Panitia Pendidikan Agama Islam) Encik Atif Sidqi bin Sanusi ( Ketua Panitia Bahasa Arab )
  2. 2. PROGRAM KECEMERLANGAN UPSR 2021 SK LKTP AIR TAWAR 5, KOTA TINGGI, JOHOR 1. OBJEKTIF :  Untuk menubuhkan jawatankuasa kecemerlangan bagi menguruskan program-program yang akan dijalankan  Untuk mentadbir kumpulan wang yang diterima untuk sebarang program yang berkaitan dengan kecemerlangan UPSR  Untuk melancarkan perjalanan setiap program yang dirancang  Mengadakan bantuan kepada murid-murid yang lemah bagi meningkatkan pencapaian murid- murid dalam UPSR 2. VISI : Ke arah Meningkatkan Bilangan A dan 6A serta 100% Lulus UPSR 3. MISI ;  Pengajaran dan Pembelajaran yang berkesan di dalam kelas  Mengadakan Kelas Tambahan secara berkala dan berfokus  Menyediakan kelas dan persekitaran yang kondusif untuk pembelajaran murid- murid  Memastikan murid-murid sentiasa bersedia dan berminat untuk belajar  Menjalankan program kecemerlangan yang berkesan untuk meningkatkan kecerdasan murid- murid dari segi Jasmani, Emosi, Rohani dan Intelek
  3. 3. 4. JAWATANKUASA INDUK PROGRAM KECEMERLANGAN UPSR 2021 PENGERUSI : Encik Mohd Safarin bin Zainal (Guru Besar) TIMBALAN PENGERUSI : Puan Yatinah bt Sabarie (GPK1) NAIB PENGERUSI 1 : Puan Zarina bt Esa (GPK HEM) NAIB PENGERUSI 2 : Encik Aziz bin Hashim (GPK KoKu) SETIAUSAHA : Puan Amira binti Ali AHLI JAWATANKUASA : (1) Puan Rafidah bt Sariat (Setiausaha Peperiksaan UPSR) (2) Puan Rahayu binti Hassan (Ketua Panitia Bahasa Melayu) (3) Puan Amira bt Ali (Ketua Panitia Matematik) (4) Puan Rafidah bt Hassan (Ketua Panitia Sains) (5) Puan Norazlin bt Zakaria (Ketua Panitia Bahasa Inggeris) (6) Puan Zarina bt Subhi (Ketua Panitia Pendidikan Agama Islam) (7) Encik Mohd Atif Sidqi bin Sanusi ( Ketua Panitia Bahasa Arab ) (8) Puan Norarmah bt Nawawi (Guru Pemulihan Khas) (9) Semua guru mata pelajaran tahun enam

