SO, YOU LOVE TRAVEL SHOWS?
THEN YOU’VE SEEN OUR MONUMENTS
BUT HAVE YOU SEEN THIS?
AND YOU’VE SEEN OUR CULTURE
BUT HAVE YOU SEEN THIS?
YOU’VE SEEN OUR CITIES
BUT HAVE YOU SEEN THIS?
YOU’VE SEEN OUR MOUNTAINS
BUT HAVE YOU SEEN THIS?
YOU’VE SEEN OUR LANDSCAPES
BUT HAVE YOU SEEN THIS?
HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH OF THESE CLICHÉD BEAUTY TRAILS?
ARE YOU READY FOR REALITY?
TRASH TRAILSINDIA’S UNSEEN NIGHTMARES
INDIA PRODUCES OVER 60 MILLION TONS OF TRASH EVERY YEAR AND 90% OF IT GOES UNTREATED ENDING UP IN LANDFILLS, WHERE IT WILL...
IN AN EFFORT TO HIGHLIGHT THE MAGNITUDE OF THE TRASH PROBLEM IN OUR COUNTRY, WE WILL COVER 12 FILTHY LOCATIONS WITH BURGEO...
1 2 3 4 6 5 7 12 8 9 10 11 1. LEH LADAKH: TRASHY TOURISTS 2. DELHI: MOUNTAIN OF GARBAGE 3. AGRA: CITY OF STENCH 4. VARANAS...
EPISODE STRUCTURE #1 HIGHLIGHT THE PROBLEM #2 CELEBRATE THE TRASH-FIGHTERS #3 ORGANIZE A MASS CLEAN-UP
PLAN 12 MONTHS 12 LOCATIONS 12 MEGA CLEAN-UP DRIVES
CONTENT 12 FILMS 60 VOX-POP WEBISODES 60 SOCIAL VIDEOS
IT’S TIME TO ACCEPT OUR PROBLEM AND SHOW OUR SUPPORT TO THOSE WHO FIGHT IT
JOIN US ON THIS INTENSE JOURNEY TO UNDERSTAND OUR MOST UNAVOIDABLE TROUBLES
TRASH TRAILS I N D I A’ S U N S E E N N I G H T M A R E S C O N C E P T: A J I N K Y A C H I K T E A J I N K Y A C H I K T...
Trash Trails - Teaser Deck

This is a teaser deck for a doc series titled Trash Trails.

Published in: Environment
