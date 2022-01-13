Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
Letter: Is the Stupp Protocol an expensive and unsustainable standard of care for Glioblastoma in LMIC settings? A call to action!

Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
30 views

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and aggressive primary adult brain neoplasm with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 3.22 per 100 000 individuals and a 5-yr survival rate of 6.8%.1 In 2005, Stupp and colleagues proposed maximal safe resection, concomitant temozolomide (TMZ) with radiotherapy, and adjuvant TMZ as the optimal treatment. Implementation of the Stupp protocol in high-income countries (HICs) has resulted in increased survival compared to previous regimens. With little-to-no literature on the management and outcomes of patients with GBM in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), it is unclear whether the Stupp protocol is being adopted or whether it is, or ever can be, the optimal strategy in LMICs...

Letter: Is the Stupp Protocol an expensive and unsustainable standard of care for Glioblastoma in LMIC settings? A call to action!

  1. 1. CORRESPONDENCE Letter: Is the Stupp Protocol an Expensive and Unsustainable Standard of Care for Glioblastoma in Low- and Middle-Income Country Settings? A Call to Action! To the Editor: Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and aggressive primary adult brain neoplasm with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 3.22 per 100 000 individuals and a 5-yr survival rate of 6.8%.1 In 2005, Stupp and colleagues2 proposed maximal safe resection, concomitant temozolomide (TMZ) with radio- therapy, and adjuvant TMZ as the optimal treatment. Implemen- tation of the Stupp protocol in high-income countries (HICs) has resulted in increased survival compared to previous regimens.3,4 With little-to-no literature on the management and outcomes of patients with GBM in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs),5-7 it is unclear whether the Stupp protocol is being adopted or whether it is, or ever can be, the optimal strategy in LMICs. GBM care is marked by high out-of-pocket (OOP) expen- diture, estimated to be between $333.41 and $17 267.16 per month,8 with TMZ forming the majority of the total costs of treatment.9 Macready et al (2011)10 demonstrated that 2.1% of patients filed for bankruptcy within 2.5 yr of diagnosis. Additional informal costs borne by family caregivers and supportive healthcare assistants11,12 collaboratively indicate the financial burden of disease in HICs. LMICs are marked by poor access to radiotherapy services,13,14 higher OOP expen- diture (36.6% compared to 13.5% in HICs),15 and reduced governmental health spending, with 5.4% of their gross domestic product spent on health services compared to 12.4% in HICs.16 The remarkable costs of concomitant and adjuvant TMZ therapy7,9,17 inhibit the wider implementation of such an expensive life-prolonging protocol for patients. Clinical trials are fundamental to medical innovation. By allowing us to test novel drug combinations, they are a quality- assured method for improving patient care.18 Participation in clinical trials has improved patient survival,19 but given the financial and logistic burden that is innate to trial development, there are few LMIC-led trials.20 Additionally, the need of skilled personnel as well as regulatory bodies for appropriate trial gover- nance and quality assurance presents another barrier as suggested by a recent review.21 Notably, only 2.8% of neuro-oncology trials are led by LMIC institutes.20 With a lack of these trials, there is less LMIC resource-specific evidence to develop treatment plans that take into account challenges experienced within a local context.22 Collectively, these problems present significant barriers in the optimization of GBM care, particularly in LMICs. But what can be done to overcome these challenges? DISEASE MAPPING Because of the paucity of literature, tumor registries, and prospectively updated databases on GBMs in LMICs, the current burden as well as general prognosis is yet to be known.6 With no knowledge on the current status in respective countries, there is no scope for informed decision-making, as it relates to tumor management in these distinct regions. Development of tumor registries is of utmost importance in order to gauge the burden of the disease. Lack of electronic medical records and challenges to follow-up and lack of regular repeat imaging have histori- cally been a barrier to such reforms.23,24 The development of regional, hospital-based GBM registries could present a novel opportunity to initiate such databases, with many free and open source support systems in setting up and sustaining a registry already available.25,26 The rapid uptake of Internet connectivity in LMICs offers a huge opportunity to collect accurate, real- time epidemiological data in the field using smartphones in remote regions lacking other forms of infrastructure, opening up a data-driven approach specific to LMICs.27 Additionally, the involvement of medical students as an untapped resource may be pivotal in alleviating some of the workforce barriers in disease- specific data collection and analysis.28 REGION-SPECIFIC CLINICAL TRIALS Whilst the Stupp protocol is currently the most optimal treatment regime for GBM management, there is an undeniable need for alternative protocols that suit LMIC health systems better without compromising on outcomes (or do so minimally). Novel guidelines need to be co-authored by stakeholders in LMICs who understand the prescriptive need of their respective resource-limited settings. For instance, patients dropping out of postoperative radio- therapy is a widely known phenomenon in LMICs.29,30 In India, given that tertiary-care oncology centers are far away from most rural towns, patients have to be either admitted or take residence locally for the duration of care. In GBM, the need to stay close for six weeks of radiotherapy necessitates a large cost, and many poor patients choose not to do so. In such scenarios, there needs to be exploration through LMIC-driven trials whether accel- erated, hypofractionated regimens are noninferior to standard radiotherapy in GBM. An elegant analogy for this is seen in the global variation in the diagnostic protocols for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). Although US obstetricians utilize the two-step testing protocol for diagnosis of diabetes, with a need for fasting and 2 separate visits, clinicians in India use a single-step testing done in 1 visit without a need for fasting. The latter recognized that the former strategy, although having higher accuracy, would preclude testing in several patients who do not come for follow-up visits and thereby miss NEUROSURGERY VOLUME 0 | NUMBER 0 | 2021 | 1 Downloaded from https://academic.oup.com/neurosurgery/advance-article/doi/10.1093/neuros/nyab273/6329447 by CSM Medical University user on 28 July 2021
  2. 2. CORRESPONDENCE out several individuals with GDM given its stringent require- ments.31-33 CONCLUSION Collectively, these simple measures outlined above can serve to ameliorate the current state of GBM in the developing world, driving informed decision-making to map and improve overall patient survival. Funding This study did not receive any funding or financial support. Disclosures The authors have no personal, financial, or institutional interest in any of the drugs, materials, or devices described in this article. Gideon Adegboyega, BSc, MBBS(C) ∗‡ Ahmad Ozair, MBBS(C) § Ulrick Sidney Kanmounye, MD ‡ Soham Bandyopadhyay, BA (Hons), BM, BCh (Oxon) ¶ Babar Vaqas, BM, BCh (Oxon), BSc (Lond), FRCS (SN), PhD ||# on behalf of InciSion UK Collaborative ∗ Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry Queen Mary University of London London, UK ‡ Research Department Association of Future African Neurosurgeons Yaounde, Cameroon § Faculty of Medicine King George’s Medical University Lucknow, India ¶ Oxford University Global Surgery Group Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences University of Oxford Oxford, UK || Department of Neurosurgery Queens Hospital Romford, UK # Imperial College London London, UK REFERENCES 1. Ostrom QT, Cioffi G, Gittleman H, et al. CBTRUS statistical report: primary brain and other central nervous system tumors diagnosed in the United States in 2012-2016. Neuro Oncol. 2019;21(Suppl 5):v1-v100. 2. Stupp R, Mason WP, van den Bent MJ, et al. Radiotherapy plus concomitant and adjuvant temozolomide for glioblastoma. N Engl J Med. 2005;352(10):987-996. 3. Walker MD, Alexander E, Hunt WE, et al. Evaluation of BCNU and/or radio- therapy in the treatment of anaplastic gliomas. A cooperative clinical trial. J Neurosurg. 1978;49(3):333-343. 4. Walker MD, Green SB, Byar DP, et al. Randomized comparisons of radiotherapy and nitrosoureas for the treatment of malignant glioma after surgery. N Engl J Med. 1980;303(23):1323-1329. 5. Illic R, Somma T, Savic D, et al. A survival analysis with identification of prognostic factors in a series of 110 patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma before and after introduction of the Stupp regimen: a single-center observational study. World Neurosurg. 2017;104:581-588. 6. Balogun JA, Adekanmbi AA. Management of glioblastoma: a perspective from Nigeria [ published online ahead of print: February 20, 2020]. Chin Clin Oncol. doi: 10.21037/cco.2020.02.06. 7. Salem A, Hashem SA, Al-Rashdan A, et al. The challenges of managing glioblastoma multiforme in developing countries: a trade-off between cost and quality of care. Hematol Oncol Stem Cell Ther. 2011;4(3):116-120. 8. Kumthekar P, Stell BV, Jacobs DI, et al. Financial burden experienced by patients undergoing treatment for malignant gliomas. Neurooncol Pract. 2014;1(2): 71-76. 9. Wasserfallen JB, Ostermann S, Leyvraz S, Stupp R. Cost of temozolomide therapy and global care for recurrent malignant gliomas followed until death. Neuro Oncol. 2005;7(2):189-195. 10. Macready N. The climbing costs of cancer care. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2011;103(19):1433-1435. 11. Bayen E, Laigle-Donadey F, Prouté M, Hoang-Xuan K, Joël ME, Delattre JY. The multidimensional burden of informal caregivers in primary malignant brain tumor. Support Care Cancer. 2017;25(1):245-253. 12. Boele FW, Meads D, Jansen F, et al. Healthcare utilization and productivity loss in glioma patients and family caregivers: the impact of treatable psychological symptoms. J Neurooncol. 2020;147(2):485-494. 13. Abdel-Wahab M, Fidarova E, Polo A. Global access to radiotherapy in low- and middle-income countries. Clin Oncol (R Coll Radiol). 2017;29(2):99-104. 14. Zubizarreta EH, Fidarova E, Healy B, Rosenblatt E. Need for radiotherapy in low and middle income countries—the silent crisis continues. Clin Oncol (R Coll Radiol). 2015;27(2):107-114. 15. World Health Organization. Out-of-pocket expenditure (% of current health expen- diture) 2018. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.OOPC.CH.ZS. Accessed May 10, 2021. 16. World Health Organization. Current health expenditure per capita (current US$) 2018. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.CHEX.PC.CD. Accessed May 10, 2021. 17. Uyl-de Groot CA, Stupp R, van der Bent M. Cost-effectiveness of temozolomide for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme. Expert Rev Pharma- coecon Outcomes Res. 2009;9(3):235-241. 18. Novitzke JM. The significance of clinical trials. J Vasc Interv Neurol. 2008;1(1):31. 19. Lukas RV, Wainwright DA, Ladomersky E, Sachdev S, Sonabend AM, Stupp R. Newly diagnosed glioblastoma: a review on clinical management. Oncology (Williston Park). 2019;33(3):91-100. 20. Griswold DP, Khan AA, Chao TE, et al. Neurosurgical randomized trials in low- and middle-income countries. Neurosurgery. 2020;87(3):476-483. 21. Alemayehu C, Mitchell G, Nikles J. Barriers for conducting clinical trials in devel- oping countries—a systematic review. Int J Equity Health. 2018;17(1):37. 22. Franzen SRP, Chandler C, Siribaddana S, Atashili J, Angus B, Lang T. Strategies for developing sustainable health research capacity in low- and middle-income countries: a prospective, qualitative study investigating the barriers and enablers to locally led clinical trial conduct in Ethiopia, Cameroon and Sri Lanka. BMJ Open. 2017;7(10):e017246. 23. Boyle P, Parkin DM. Cancer registration: principles and methods. Statistical methods for registries. IARC Sci Publ. 1991;(95):126-158. 24. Parkin DM, Sanghvi LD. Cancer registration in developing countries. IARC Sci Publ. 1991;(95):185-198. 25. Caisis. BioDigital [Internet] 2013. http://www.caisis.org/features.html. Accessed May 10, 2021. 26. Valsecchi MG, Steliarova-Foucher E. Cancer registration in developing countries: luxury or necessity? Lancet Oncol. 2008;9(2):159-167. 27. World Health Organization. mHealth: new horizons for health through mobile technologies: second global survey on eHealth 2013. https://apps.who.int/iris/handle/10665/44607. Accessed May 10, 2021. 28. Gosselin-Tardif A, Butler-Laporte G, Vassiliou M, et al. Enhancing medical students’ education and careers in global surgery. Can J Surg. 2014;57(4): 224-225. 2 | VOLUME 0 | NUMBER 0 | 2021 www.neurosurgery-online.com Downloaded from https://academic.oup.com/neurosurgery/advance-article/doi/10.1093/neuros/nyab273/6329447 by CSM Medical University user on 28 July 2021
  3. 3. CORRESPONDENCE 29. Akinlade BI, Folasire AM, Elumelu-Kupoluyi TN, Adenipekun AA, Iyobosa UB, Campbell OB. Radiation therapy interruption in a poor resource setting: causes and management. Afr J Med Med Sci. 2014;43(4):333-337. 30. Rick T, Habtamu B, Tigeneh W, et al. Patterns of care of cancers and radiotherapy in Ethiopia. J Glob Oncol. 2019;5:1-8. 31. Rani PR, Begum J. Screening and diagnosis of gestational diabetes mellitus, where do we stand. J Clin Diagn Res. 2016;10(4):QE01-4. 32. Li KT, Naik S, Alexander M, Mathad JS. Screening and diagnosis of gesta- tional diabetes in India: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Acta Diabetol. 2018;55(6):613-625. 33. Magon N, Chauhan M. Diagnosing GDM: role of simple, cost effective, and sensitive DIPSI test. J Obstet Gynecol India. 2014;64(4):299-300. C Congress of Neurological Surgeons 2021. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com https://doi.org/10.1093/neuros/nyab273 NEUROSURGERY VOLUME 0 | NUMBER 0 | 2021 | 3 Downloaded from https://academic.oup.com/neurosurgery/advance-article/doi/10.1093/neuros/nyab273/6329447 by CSM Medical University user on 28 July 2021

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and aggressive primary adult brain neoplasm with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 3.22 per 100 000 individuals and a 5-yr survival rate of 6.8%.1 In 2005, Stupp and colleagues proposed maximal safe resection, concomitant temozolomide (TMZ) with radiotherapy, and adjuvant TMZ as the optimal treatment. Implementation of the Stupp protocol in high-income countries (HICs) has resulted in increased survival compared to previous regimens. With little-to-no literature on the management and outcomes of patients with GBM in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), it is unclear whether the Stupp protocol is being adopted or whether it is, or ever can be, the optimal strategy in LMICs...

