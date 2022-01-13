Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and aggressive primary adult brain neoplasm with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 3.22 per 100 000 individuals and a 5-yr survival rate of 6.8%.1 In 2005, Stupp and colleagues proposed maximal safe resection, concomitant temozolomide (TMZ) with radiotherapy, and adjuvant TMZ as the optimal treatment. Implementation of the Stupp protocol in high-income countries (HICs) has resulted in increased survival compared to previous regimens. With little-to-no literature on the management and outcomes of patients with GBM in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), it is unclear whether the Stupp protocol is being adopted or whether it is, or ever can be, the optimal strategy in LMICs...