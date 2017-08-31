A Dose of Education - August Update

A MONTHLY DOSE OF EDUCATION Brian Pelletier, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP CEO, A Dose of Education, LLC August 2017
FDA Approval • Mavyret® (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir) – approved 8/3/2017 • A fixed-dose combination of glecaprevir, a he...
Mavyret® (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir) • Formulation / Administration • Prior to the initiation of therapy, test all pati...
Mavyret® (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir) • Duration as listed below: • 1. In clinical trials, subjects were treated with pr...
Mavyret® (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir) • Drug Interactions: • Contraindicated for coadministration with atazanavir and ri...
Mavyret® (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir) • Drug Interactions (continued): • Statins: Coadministration may increase the conc...
FDA Approval • Carospir® (spirinolactone) oral suspension –Approved 8/4/2017 • Is an antagonist of aldosterone indicated f...
Carospir® (spirinolactone) • Formulations / Administration: • Oral suspension: 25mg/5ml • Can be taken with or without foo...
FDA Approval • Duzallo® (lesinurad and allopurinol) – Approved 8/18/2017 • A combination of lesinurad, a URAT1 inhibitor, ...
Duzallo® (lesinurad and allopurinol) • Dose adjustments in Renal/Hepatic impairment: • Do not use in patients with eCLcr l...
Duzallo® (lesinurad and allopurinol) • Contraindications: • Severe renal impairment, end stage renal disease, kidney trans...
FDA Approval • Vabomere® (meropenem/vaborbactam) – Approved 8/29/2017 • Combination of meropenem, a penem antibacterial, a...
Vabomere® (meropenem/vaborbactam) • Dose adjustments in Renal Impairment: • Dosage adjustment is recommended in patients w...
Vabomere® (meropenem/vaborbactam) • Drug Interactions: • Valproic Acid: • The valproic acid concentrations may drop below ...
Other August FDA Approvals • Idhifa® (enasidenib) - 8/1/17 • An isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 inhibitor indicated for the tre...
Other August FDA Approvals • Benznidazole • A nitroimidazole antimicrobial, is indicated in pediatric patients 2 to 12 yea...
Thank you!
