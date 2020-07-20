Cancer vaccines 20_july2020

This is a brief overview of the evolving field of prophylactic and therapeutic cancer vaccines.

Cancer vaccines are active immunotherapies. As seen in the accompanying figure, the distinction from passive immunotherapies is based on different mechanisms of action. Passive immunotherapies and adoptive T-cell transfer, for example, are made/modified outside of the body.



Once inside the body they can compensate for missing or deficient functions. Active immunotherapies, on the other hand, stimulate effector functions in vivo. What this means, is that the patient’s immune system can respond to the challenge and be stimulated to mediate effector cells that defend the body in an immune response. Examples of active immunotherapies include peptide, dendritic cell, and allogeneic whole-cell vaccines.

