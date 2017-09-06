Borderless Alliance conducted a-2-day training for selected senior staﬀ of focal point institutions responsible for managi...


In transit, July 2017

Check out Borderless Alliance's monthly newsletter for July 2017, with the latest advocacy news from around the region

In transit, July 2017

  1. 1. Borderless Alliance conducted a-2-day training for selected senior staﬀ of focal point institutions responsible for managing and coordinating the deployment of the E-Platform dedicated for reporting and monitoring non-tariﬀ barriers on Ouagadougou trade corridors. The program hosted by the Burkinabe Shippers' Council (CBC), training was held on July 26 – 27, 2017 and participating institutions include Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce, Customs, Police, Truck drivers and Transport Owners unionized groups and some relevant government ministries. Participants were taken through non-tariﬀ measures, procedure for the resolving complaints through the systems and the logistic support. The next step is the sensitization of the public and the stakeholders on the utilization of the E-platform in Ghana and Burkina Faso.As part of trade facilitation in West Africa, the Borderless Alliance, supported by USAID through ProFAB, organized a meeting of representatives of Trade Promotion Agencies from ten (10) ECOWAS member countries including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, and Togo. The event took place in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on 25 and 26 July 2017 under the theme: "Trade information, factors of increased intra-Community trade: speciﬁc case of agricultural and food products". The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of African Integration, the Ministry of Commerce, Handicrafts and Promotion of SMEs of Côte d ' Ivoire, the International Trade Center (ITC), ProFAB, CILSS, FEWACCI, the Chamber of Commerce of Commerce and Industry of Côte d'Ivoire, etc. It aimed to strengthen the dialogue between UCIs in the region for the establishment of a trade information exchange network with a view to increasing intra-Community trade. At the end of the meeting, a draft Memorandum of Understanding between ECOWAS OPCs was exchanged and recommendations were made to the ECOWAS, UEMOA, States and Organizations. Through its Export Promotion Agency (NEPC), Nigeria has undertaken to continue to approach UCIs and regional authorities for the eﬀective establishmentof anECOWAS OPC Network. TRAININGOFE-PLATFORMFOCALPOINTSINBURKINAFASO THEBORDERLESSALLIANCEFACILITATESANECOWASTRADEPROMOTIONAGENCIES”MEETING IN-TRANSIT Borderless Alliance News, July 2017 Borderless Alliance| Jubilee House, 4th Street, Kuku Hill, Osu, Accra, Ghana Tel: +233 302 7626963/02 762935 Email: info@borderlesswa.com Website: www.borderlesswa.com July, 2017
  2. 2. SpeechbyMrAkaAnguiwithoﬃcials Groupphotoofparticipants REVITALIZATIONOFTHENATIONALCOMMITTEEOFTHEBORDERLESSALLIANCEOFTOGO As part of the revitalization of the Togo National Committee of the Borderless Alliance, the Executive Secretariat, with the support of the Togo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organized a meeting of trade stakeholders, Industry, transport and logistics and partners in the public administration, including customs, police, gendarmerie, the National Council of Shippers of TogoandtheMinistryinchargeof tradeon 31 July 2017 The meeting was introduced by Ms. D'ALMEIDA Tchotcho BOEVI representing the President of the Togo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the host institution of the Borderless Alliance in Togo. She reaﬃrmed the institution's commitment to assist the BorderlessAlliance in its advocacy missions to rid the region of barriers to trade. Mr Justin BAYILI, Executive Secretary, then made a presentation on the vision and missions of the Borderless Alliance, its means of action and the results achieved so far; as well as the role of the National Committee. The meeting ended with a Q A session and distribution of membership forms to the Borderless Alliance. As a reminder, the National Committee of Togo was launched inMarch2013. Oﬃcialsandparticipantsattheworkshop Participantsduringthequestion/answersession Borderless Alliance News, July 2017 Borderless Alliance| Jubilee House, 4th Street, Kuku Hill, Osu, Accra, Ghana Tel: +233 302 7626963/02 762935 Email: info@borderlesswa.com Website: www.borderlesswa.com
  3. 3. BORDERLESSALLIANCE-GHANAMEETSWITHSTKEHOLDERSONOPPORTUNITIESOF UNLOCKINGECOWASMARKET. Borderless Alliance - Ghana recently organized a breakfast meeting around the theme opportunities and challengesof unlockingtheEcowasmarket. The half-day event, which took place at the Ghana Shippers House in Accra on August 01, hosted by Ghana Shippers Authority, with participation of members of the Borderless Alliance, landlocked shippers councils and representatives of the organized private associations, in additiontoGhanaPoliceandGhanaRevenueAuthorities. The event was an opportunity to brief participants on the progress of the Borderless Alliance advocacy, the Ghana Shippers Authority towards assisting shippers in moving goods across Ghana in addition to highlighting the successes of the Borderless Alliance in building its membership base. The event ended with an acknowledgement of the many challenges remaining and a call for more action and a stronger collaboration between all stakeholders involved in the free movement of goods andpeopleinGhana. Oﬃcialsandsomeparticipantsatthemeeting The 2nd Biannual African Ports Evolution West Africa To build capacity at your ports and terminals. It is where West Africans leading maritime stakeholders meet to forge new frontiers for the blue economy through port connectivity, optimization and new business opportunities REGISTERTODAYFOR ·Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority ·Equatorial Guinea Ports Administration (APGE) ·Port Autonome de Conakry ·Nigeria Ports Authority ·Sierra Leone Ports Authority African Ports Evolution - http://www.portsevolution.com/ http://www.west.portsevolution.com/African Ports Evolution West Africa - NB: 10% discount for Borderless Alliance members Participatingportsauthoritiesandterminalsoperatorsinclude Borderless Alliance| Jubilee House, 4th Street, Kuku Hill, Osu, Accra, Ghana Tel: +233 302 7626963/02 762935 Email: info@borderlesswa.com Website: www.borderlesswa.com Borderless Alliance News, July 2017 Vue des participants

