this is a presentation on Reliance JIO. It includes PESTLE, SWOT and porter five force analysis. year of publishing: 2020.

  1. 1. MSc Systems Engineering (Electronics) and Engineering Management Module : Business In Engineering (EEM7013) Submitted by: Yuvraj Singh y1aes@bolton.ac.uk Submitted to : Prof. RE Sheriff R.Sheriff2@bolton.ac.uk Date of Submission:09/12/2020
  2. 2. Introduction 1. Reliance Jio is Indian Telecommunication organization, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. 2. Reliance Industries acquired 95% of Infotel Broadband Services Limited (ISBL) in year 2007 for $670 million. 3. Later, changed the name to Reliance Jio. 4. Headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. 5. Jio commercially launched its services on September 05, 2016. 6. Jio used predator pricing policy and started free 4G services and Voice over LTE across all the 22 circles in country. 5. Product activation was completely digital using e-KYC (Know Your Customer). 6. Jio reached the customer count of 16 million in one month and 100 million on February 22, 2017. 7. Centre of attraction:  SIM activation in 1-2 hours.  Free high speed 4G data and voice calls.  Mobile number portability.  Multiple social applications such as Jio TV, Jio NEWS, Jio Music, Jio Chat, Jio Pay, Jio weather.
  3. 3. Timeline 2010 2015 2016 2019 2020 Reliance Industries acquired Infotel Broadband Services Limited, later renamed to ‘Reliance Jio’ Acquisition 4G services were initiated to staff and internal associates on Dec 27,2015. Beta Launch Commercial launch took place on September 5,2016. Commercial Launch Commercial launch of Jio fiber on September 5, 2020. Jio fiber Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, made remarks on the launch 5G by the end of year 2021 at India Mobile Congress 2020. 5G
  4. 4. MARKET DYNAMICS
  5. 5. SWOT ANALYSIS STRENGTH  Cheap 4G Plans.  Optic fiber network across country.  Backing up by strong parent company.  Pan-India license. S WEAKNESS  Voice call issues.  Activation issues. W OPPORTUNITY  5G.  Global market. O THREADS  Competitors.  Unethical business behavior.  Loss of customers. T
  6. 6. Porters Analysis Entry of Jio caused a huge disruption in Telecomm sector. Current scenario in Indian telecomm sector indicates low risk situation from new entrants. Threat of new entry Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are providing competitive plans and data speed, which causes a medium to high level of risk for Jio. Threat of substitute Existing players are selling products merely at same price to have control on market share. Competitive rivalries are at high level for Jio. Competitive rivalries Free 4G phones and high commission were given to supplier for SIM activation and every recharge done. Bargaining power of suppliers Customers can switch to other mobile networks using mobile number portability feature. Customer base is directly linked to revenue of an organization. High bargaining power of buyers. Bargaining power of buyers
  7. 7. PESTLE Due to high sensitivity and tough competition, Jio remained legally involved in many controversies. Legal Uses network friendly towers which do not emit electromagnetic radiation. Environmental First to introduce Voice over LTE technology for better call quality. Jio Fiber, high speed broadband facility is highly popular. Also aiming to launch 5G with homegrown technology. Technology Jio is supporting initiatives of Government of India. Also, used the pictures of Indian PM on their promotional banners. Political Currently, Jio is charging minimum compared to other telecom networks and no charge for calling on same network. 31% contribution to market share in 3 years. Economics Launched multiple social mobile applications( Jio News, Jio Weather, Jio Music and so on) for different age group, Scholarships and provided free internet to some government departments. Social
  8. 8. Figure1 : Annual report of change in number of network subscribers from 2018 to 2019. (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, 2019)
  9. 9. Conclusions 1. After late entry in telecomm market, Jio is showing positive increase in customer base and revenue per customer. 2. Initial marketing strategies helped to gain customers in short interval of time. 3. Currently, recharge plans of Jio are comparatively similar to other network operators. 4. After Jio fibre, it is planning on rolling out 5G by 2021. (India.com Business Desk, 2020) 5. Other Dominant operators(Airtel, Vodafone-Idea) are striking competitors in telecom market. 6. Jio is involved in ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives of Government of India and aiming to provide digital facilities to every citizen of country. 7. Global companies are investments in Jio such as Facebook, Google, Mubadala, General Atlantic Singapore and others.
  10. 10. References 1. India.com Business Desk, 2020. Jio 5G To Be Launched In India In Second Half Of 2021: Mukesh Ambani At India Mobile Congress 2020. [online] Available at: <https://www.india.com/business/jio- 5g-launch-date-in-india-mukesh-ambani-india-mobile-congress-2020-reliance-jio-4251898/> [Accessed 8 December 2020]. 2. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, 2019. Yearly Performance Indicators Indian Telecom Sector. 4th ed. [ebook] New Delhi, p.11. Available at: <https://trai.gov.in/sites/default/files/YIR_25112020.pdf> [Accessed 9 December 2020]. 3. 3. Internet in india, 2015. Https://Thedotinsaga.Weebly.Com/Current-Statistics-Of-Internet-Users- In- India.Html. [image]. 4. 4. Gupta, A., 2016. Why Is Narendra Modi Promoting Reliance Jio? - Quora. [online] Quora.com. Available at: <https://www.quora.com/Why-is-Narendra-Modi-promoting-Reliance-Jio> [Accessed 26 November 2020]. 5. Kumar, S., 2018. RESTRUCTURING OF INDIAN TELECOM INDUSTRY: EMERGENCE OF RELIANCE JIO AND M&A CASES INVOLVING AIRTEL-TELENOR AND VODAFONE- IDEA. Management Insight, 14(1), pp.42-47. 6. Kumar, D., Singh, M. and Singh, G., 2019. APPRAISAL OF JIO.
  11. 11. 7. 7. Joy, T. and Bahl, S., 2018. Disruption by reliance jio in telecom industry. International Journal of Pure and Applied Mathematics, 118(20), pp.43-49. 8. Mishra, K. and Tarannum, A., 1991. Impact of Reliance Jio on Indian Telecom Industry. 9. Lalatendu Mishra, 2013, Optic fibre connects Ambanis, < https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/optic-fibre- connects-ambanis/article4573203.ece > 10. Gochhait, S. and Tripathy, P.C., 2016. The game changer strategy of reliance jio–a case study on predatory pricing. ICTM 2016, 104. 11. Parasuraman, A., Zeithaml, V.A. and Berry, L.L., 1988. Servqual: A multiple-item scale for measuring consumer perc. Journal of retailing, 64(1), p.12. 12. Money Control, 2020. Https://Cdn57.Androidauthority.Net/Wp-Content/Uploads/2013/07/Wnri-Airtel-Vodafone- Idea.Jpg. [image]. 13. Philip Kotler, Kevin Lane Keller, Abraham Koshy and Mithileshwar Jha. (2009). Marketing Management-A South Asian Perspective (13th ed.). Pearson Education, New Delhi, pp. 462-463. 14. Kalyani, P., 2016. An Empirical Study on Reliance JIO Effect, Competitor’s Reaction and Customer Perception on the JIO’S Pre-Launch Offer. Journal of Management Engineering and Information Technology, 3(5), pp.18-36.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

