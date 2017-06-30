презентация импульс2

С 12 июня на базе нашей школы начал работать летний оздоровительный лагерь труда и отдыха «Импульс» Живи в ИМПУЛЬСЕ времен...
Трудовой лагерь «Импульс»
ОТРЯД «МАКСИМУМ» ОТРЯД «ЭКСТРИМ» Наш девиз: Максимум силы, Максимум смеха, Так мы быстрее Добьёмся успеха! 1.Кухта Владисл...
12 июня - День старта, первый рабочий день. Девочки на прополке, мальчики на уборке)
13 июня – Светлый день! Погода лучше, работается веселее!
После вкусного и сытного обеда встретились и побеседовали с ветераном труда ОВД Скрундем Казимиром Казимировичем14 июня
15 июня - День Беларуси. Фестиваль белорусской культуры Ребята с удовольствием участвовали в конкурсах на знание истории Б...
Мы узнаем новые для себя профессии: беседа по профориентации в День открытых дверей в РОВД прошла познавательно и увлекате...
16 июня – сегодня мы успели сделать многое: прополоть лук, высадить бархатцы на клумбы…
а наши мальчики за этот день вскопали огород, участок под сенсорную дорожку; очистили стены в учительской от обоев для пок...
… и еще перенесли почти 800 экземпляров книг в школьную библиотеку!!! Одним словом: Молодцы!
17 июня прогулка в Городской парк
19 июня в нашем лагере педагог дополнительного обрзования ЦТДиМ Борщевская Елена Леонидовна провела мастер-класс по декупа...
На улице дождь, самое время заняться ремонтом родной школы!
20 июня – началась вторая неделя в лагере, мы позавтракали и с энтузиазмом принялись за трудовые дела, а дел оказалось мно...
И еще сегодня мальчики из 1-го и 2-го отрядов начали подготавливать территорию под сенсорную дорожку возле школы.
20 июня в нашем лагере проходил день Музея. Ребята с удовольствием посетили Народный историко - краеведческий музей ГУО “В...
21 июня – девизом сегодняшнего дня стали слова: «Любую работу нужно делать с любовью и удовольствием!» Все так увлеклись в...
Экскурсия в комнате боевой славы СШ №3 для воспитанников детского оздоровительного лагеря «Флотилия»
А после обеда мы сходили в гости в Новогрудский РОЧС
23 июня Раз – дорожка…
В минуты отдыха
23 июня - экскурсия в храм святых благоверных князей Бориса и Глеба г.Новогрудка .
24 июня – после трудовой недели можно отдохнуть и поиграть в волейбол
26 июня в центре творчества детей и молодежи состоялась районная антинаркотическая акция «Миссия – жить!»
27 июня Фотоконкурс «Невесомое лето»
28 июня «Новая мельница крутится, вертится…»
29 июня Сегодня ребята познакомились с молодежными направлениями: стиляги, хиппи, панки, эмо, готы, аниме; просмотрели вид...
30 июня Приходите – походите!
презентация импульс2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

презентация импульс2

4 views

Published on

лглш

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

презентация импульс2

  1. 1. С 12 июня на базе нашей школы начал работать летний оздоровительный лагерь труда и отдыха «Импульс» Живи в ИМПУЛЬСЕ времени!
  2. 2. Трудовой лагерь «Импульс»
  3. 3. ОТРЯД «МАКСИМУМ» ОТРЯД «ЭКСТРИМ» Наш девиз: Максимум силы, Максимум смеха, Так мы быстрее Добьёмся успеха! 1.Кухта Владислав 2.Гостило Максим 3.Якубовская Александра 4.Клещ Мария 5.Кшивицкий Владислав 6.Лапать Сергей 7.Свирид Илья 8.Савастюк Валерий 9.Шедь Ирина 10.Чиркун Анастасия Наш девиз: Живем и работаем Под девизом: Быстрые, энергичные, Грациозные, симпатичные! 1.Тетерук Светлана 2.Лисица Владислав 3.Кардаш Никита 4.Гутько Андрей 5.Маркушевский Алексей 6.Першукевич Самуил 7.Писар Полина 8.Ясевич Полина 9.Славинская Елена 10.Шафар Дарья
  4. 4. 12 июня - День старта, первый рабочий день. Девочки на прополке, мальчики на уборке)
  5. 5. 13 июня – Светлый день! Погода лучше, работается веселее!
  6. 6. После вкусного и сытного обеда встретились и побеседовали с ветераном труда ОВД Скрундем Казимиром Казимировичем14 июня
  7. 7. 15 июня - День Беларуси. Фестиваль белорусской культуры Ребята с удовольствием участвовали в конкурсах на знание истории Беларуси, национальной кухни, белорусской песни и разучили историко-бытовые и белорусские танцы: «Маразуля», «Падэспань», «Лысы».
  8. 8. Мы узнаем новые для себя профессии: беседа по профориентации в День открытых дверей в РОВД прошла познавательно и увлекательно) 16 июня
  9. 9. 16 июня – сегодня мы успели сделать многое: прополоть лук, высадить бархатцы на клумбы…
  10. 10. а наши мальчики за этот день вскопали огород, участок под сенсорную дорожку; очистили стены в учительской от обоев для покраски
  11. 11. … и еще перенесли почти 800 экземпляров книг в школьную библиотеку!!! Одним словом: Молодцы!
  12. 12. 17 июня прогулка в Городской парк
  13. 13. 19 июня в нашем лагере педагог дополнительного обрзования ЦТДиМ Борщевская Елена Леонидовна провела мастер-класс по декупажу! Девчонки были в восторге!
  14. 14. На улице дождь, самое время заняться ремонтом родной школы!
  15. 15. 20 июня – началась вторая неделя в лагере, мы позавтракали и с энтузиазмом принялись за трудовые дела, а дел оказалось много: прополоть лук, очистить дорожки от травы и мха, высадить бархатцы, полить цветы на клумбах…
  16. 16. И еще сегодня мальчики из 1-го и 2-го отрядов начали подготавливать территорию под сенсорную дорожку возле школы.
  17. 17. 20 июня в нашем лагере проходил день Музея. Ребята с удовольствием посетили Народный историко - краеведческий музей ГУО “Валевский учебно-педагогический комплекс детский сад - средняя школа”. Познавательную экскурсию с детьми провела основатель музея, учитель истории Санько Нелли Константиновна.
  18. 18. 21 июня – девизом сегодняшнего дня стали слова: «Любую работу нужно делать с любовью и удовольствием!» Все так увлеклись выкладкой сенсорной дорожки, что и не заметили, как прошел еще один день в лагере!
  19. 19. Экскурсия в комнате боевой славы СШ №3 для воспитанников детского оздоровительного лагеря «Флотилия»
  20. 20. А после обеда мы сходили в гости в Новогрудский РОЧС
  21. 21. 23 июня Раз – дорожка…
  22. 22. В минуты отдыха
  23. 23. 23 июня - экскурсия в храм святых благоверных князей Бориса и Глеба г.Новогрудка .
  24. 24. 24 июня – после трудовой недели можно отдохнуть и поиграть в волейбол
  25. 25. 26 июня в центре творчества детей и молодежи состоялась районная антинаркотическая акция «Миссия – жить!»
  26. 26. 27 июня Фотоконкурс «Невесомое лето»
  27. 27. 28 июня «Новая мельница крутится, вертится…»
  28. 28. 29 июня Сегодня ребята познакомились с молодежными направлениями: стиляги, хиппи, панки, эмо, готы, аниме; просмотрели видеоматериал «Что приводит молодежь в субкультуры». Во время диспута каждый мог высказать свое мнение о существовании субкультур. Диспут «Субкультуры. За и против»
  29. 29. 30 июня Приходите – походите!

×