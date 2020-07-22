Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Automaticity Involves behaviour that is guided outside of our conscious awareness Some researchers believe that 90% of our...
Situations triggering automatic reactions SITUATION - FEELING OR EMOTION - THOUGHT - BODILY SENSATION REACTION - SUPPRESSI...
• Figure 1 displays how a certain feeling, thought or sensation can automatically lead to a reaction, like for instance su...
Automaticity Attention can be used to recognise automatic reactions and patterns Once reactions and patterns are recognise...
Mindfulness creates room between a situation and a reaction SITUATION - FEELING OR EMOTION - THOUGHT - BODILY SENSATION RE...
Lesson 3 mod 2 mind hic
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lesson 3 mod 2 mind hic

23 views

Published on

Automaticity

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lesson 3 mod 2 mind hic

  1. 1. Automaticity Involves behaviour that is guided outside of our conscious awareness Some researchers believe that 90% of our behaviour is carried out automatically Example – driving home after work – unaware of how we change gears, feet movements, steering – all happens automatically Automatic patterns are not limited to behaviour such as driving or playing piano – they also concern the initiation of thoughts or dealing with setbacks or stress
  2. 2. Situations triggering automatic reactions SITUATION - FEELING OR EMOTION - THOUGHT - BODILY SENSATION REACTION - SUPPRESSION - ABSORBTION - AVOIDANCE AUTOMATIC Fig. 1 Situations triggering automatic reactions
  3. 3. • Figure 1 displays how a certain feeling, thought or sensation can automatically lead to a reaction, like for instance suppression or worry. In these situations, we are not in conscious control of the reaction. The reaction is the result of an unconscious tendency. There is no room for consciousness between the trigger and our reaction. This way of dealing with situations is referred to as impulsivity or reactivity. • The only way to change automatism is by means of attention. Therefore, becoming aware of automatic patterns is at the core of many psychological treatments, like for instance cognitive behavioral therapy. Situations triggering automatic reactions
  4. 4. Automaticity Attention can be used to recognise automatic reactions and patterns Once reactions and patterns are recognised – only then can they be changed Mindfulness promotes attention to feelings, thoughts and sensations Cultivates awareness – present (here and now) By cultivating awareness, space is created between what is happening in this moment – and the reaction that follows If experiencing an emotion like anger – it helps us pause for a moment and to devote attention to the experience
  5. 5. Mindfulness creates room between a situation and a reaction SITUATION - FEELING OR EMOTION - THOUGHT - BODILY SENSATION REACTION - THE RESULT OF CHOICE INSTEAD OF AUTOMATISM MINDFUL ATTENTION - CONSCIOUS ATTENTION TO WHAT IS PRESENT - CREATE ROOM TO LET IT BE - ACCEPT THAT IT IS THERE Fig. 2 Mindfulness creates room between a situation and a reaction

×