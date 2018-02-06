WAKAstar Kudzai Sevenzo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kudzai Sevenzo
Nationality: Zimbabwe Training • Almasi Arts Actor’s Masterclass (Dir by Nyambi Nyambi) • Almasi Arts Theatre Directing Wo...
Theatre Acting • Piano Lessons (August Wilson): Reps Theatre, July 2013 • Necessary Target (Eve Ensler): Zim German Societ...
Theatre Director: • Sueno/Life is a Dream (Jose Rivera) Zim German Society March 2015 Actress/Singer/Composer: • Watergame...
Film Africa” (Dir by Shamai Kah) March 2013 “Playing Warriors” (Dir by Rumbi Katedza) Dec 2010 – Feb 2011.
Television Presenter: • Studio 53 (Dir by Liza Devilliers) Mnet Africa 2007- 2009. Actress: • 60second t.v commercial (Adv...
Accomplishments • Nominated for best actress in lead role for an AMAA (African Movie Academy Awards) for the movie “Playin...
CONTACT Rosie Motene MD: Waka Talent Agency Business: 0102861935 Mobile: +27788221244 rosie@wakaagency.biz www.wakaagency....
Actor, director and musician.

Entertainment & Humor
