Clinical concepts for regenerative.pptx

Jan. 22, 2023
Clinical concepts for regenerative.pptx

Jan. 22, 2023
Health & Medicine

Clinical concepts for regenerative periodontology

Clinical concepts for regenerative periodontology

Health & Medicine
Clinical concepts for regenerative.pptx

  1. 1. Clinical Concepts for Regenerative therapy in Intrabony Defects PIERPAOLO CORTELLINI & MAURIZIO S. TONETTI Periodontology 2000, Vol. 68, 2015, 282–307
  2. 2. • PERIODONTITIS • REGENERATION (American Academy of Periodontology) • GUIDED TISSUE REGENERATION (A.H.Melcher1976)
  3. 3. Aims of the review • To review the current scientific literature highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of periodontal-regenerative approaches in intrabony defects • To discuss the patient, defect and surgery-associated factors. • To propose a step-by step clinical approach in order to build up a scientifically sound strategy to optimize the clinical outcomes
  4. 4. Evidence for clinical efficacy and effectiveness • Efficacy : relates to the added benefit of a treatment modality under ideal experimental conditions • Effectiveness: relates to the benefit that can be achieved, in relation to morbidity and adverse events, in a regular clinical setting
  5. 5. • 2002, 2003 and 2008 • European Workshop on Periodontology ( European Federation of Periodontology) • Workshop on Emerging Technologies in Periodontics (American Academy of Periodontology)
  6. 6. • Barrier membranes (Guided tissue regeneration) • Bone-replacement graft materials • Biologically active regenerative materials • Combinations
  7. 7. Clinical efficacy of barrier membranes  Systematic reviews and meta-analyses Murphy & Gunsolley (2003) Needleman et al (2006)  Prospective multicenter studies Cortellini P et al(2001) Tonetti M et al (1998)
  8. 8. Efficacy of bone-replacement graft materials  Systematic reviews Trombelli et al (2002) Reynolds et al (2003)
  9. 9. Clinical efficacy of biologically active regenerative materials • Meta-analyses only enamel matrix derivative • Trombelli et al(2002) • Giannobile et al(2003) • Esposito et al (2005,2009)
  10. 10. Combination therapy • Meta-analyses. Trombelli & Farina (2008) Tu et al(2010) • Systemic Review Espisito etal(2009) Sanz etal(2005)
  11. 11. PATIENT FACTORS • CONTROL OF PERIODONTITIS Ehmke et al(2003) Heitz-Mayfield et al(2006) • CIGARETTE SMOKING Tonetti et al(1995)
  12. 12. DEFECT PROGNOSTIC FACTORS 1) DEPTH OF THE DEFECT Tonetti et al (1993,1996) Cortellini et al(1998) 2) WIDTH OF THE DEFECT(angle ≤25◦-≥37◦) Steffenson and Weber (1989) Cortellini and Tonetti (1999)
  13. 13. 3) NUMBER OF RESIDUAL BONY WALLS Gold H cohen (1958) Schallhorn (1970) Tonetti (1993,1996,1998,2004,2006) 4) ENDODONTIC STATUS OF THE TOOTH Cortellini and Tonetti (2000) 5) TOOTH MOBILITY Sanders et al (1993) Miller SC (1943)
  14. 14. SURGERY-ASSOCIATED FACTORS • Presence of space for the formation of the blood clot • Stability of the blood clot • Soft-tissue protection of the treated area
  15. 15. Materials for regenerative surgery • Barrier membranes • Grafts • Biological active regenerative materials • Combinations
  16. 16. Barrier membranes • Mechanically select the cells able to repopulate the blood clot Polimeni (2006) • Provide space • Increase blood clot stability.
  17. 17. Bone-replacement graft materials • Osteoconductivity and osteo-inductivity • Capacity for space provision and blood-clot stabilization • Rosen PS et al(2000), Trombelli(2008) • Bower GM et al(1989)
  18. 18. Biologic products/compounds Bosshardt et al(2008) • Based on their ability to induce or accelerate the processes of matrix formation and cell differentiation
  19. 19. SURGICAL APPROACH PAPILLA PRESERVATION FLAPS ≤2mm SIMPLIFIED PAPILLA PRESERVATION FLAP (Cortellini et al 1999) >2mm MODIFIED PAPILLA PRESERVATION FLAP (Cortellini et al 1995)
  20. 20. AIM • To achieve and maintain primary closure of the flap • To increase the ability to create space for regeneration in the interdental area
  21. 21. MODIFIED PAPILLA PRESERVATION FLAP WITH ePTFE
  22. 22. SIMPLIFIED PAPILLA PRESERVATION FLAP WITH BIORESORABLE MEMBRANE
  23. 23. MICROSURGICAL APPROACH Cortellini & Tonetti (2001 , 2005) and Wachtel et al (2003) • Use of operative microscopes and microsurgical instruments to increase visual acuity and surgical accuracy . • Microsurgery reduced wound failure to a mere 6% of the treated sites.
  24. 24. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL TECHNIQUE (Harrel & Rees 1995) AIM • To produce minimal wound • Minimal flap reflection • Gentle handling of the soft and hard tissues
  25. 25. TECHNIQUE • Simplified papilla preservation flap and Modified papilla preservation technique . • Minimal extension of incision and reflection of flap. • Periosteal incisions are never performed • Single internal modified mattress suture. • Operating microscope or magnifying loops at 4–16× magnifications • Microsurgical instruments
  26. 26. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL TECHNIQUE WITH SIMPLIFIED PAPILLA PRESERVATION FLAP
  27. 27. MODIFIED MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL TECHNIQUE • Cortellini P and Tonetti MS(2009) • Specifically to improve flap stability • To provide self-ability to maintain space for regeneration. • Treatment in conjuction with biologically active agent
  28. 28. TECHNIQUE • Tiny interdental access in which only a buccal triangular flap is elevated. • The papilla is left in place, connected to the root of the crest-associated tooth with its supracrestal fibres. • Access to the defect is gained through the tiny buccal triangular flap. • The supracrestal fibres of the defect-associated papilla and the palatal tissues are left untouched. • The minimal wound and the minimal flap elevation allows for preservation of blood supply to the interdental tissues.
  29. 29. MODIFIED MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGICAL TECHNIQUE
  30. 30. SURGICAL AND POSTSURGICAL EVENTS • Chair-time required for the surgical procedure. • Postsurgical complications. • Pain and painkiller consumption after the procedure.
  31. 31. Referenc -es Regenerative approach No. of Pts. Chair time (min) Subjects with postopera tive pain (%) Pain intensity No. of Pain- killers Cortellini et al. 2001 Simplified papilla preservation flap/modified papilla preservation technique + bioresorbable barriers 56 99±46 46 28.1 ± 2.5 4.1± 2.5 Tonetti et al. 2004 Simplified papilla preservation flap/modified papilla preservation technique+ amelogenins 83 80±34 50 28.0 ± 20.0 4.3 ± 4.5 Cortellini &Tonetti 2007 Minimally invasive surgical technique + amelogenins 40 58±11 30 19.0 ± 10.0 1.1 ±2.0
  32. 32. CLINICAL POTENTIALAND LIMITS FOR REGENERATION Cortellini et al(2008), Ribairo et al (2011) • Regeneration seems to express its potential as much as the ‘container’ allows it to do so and irrespective of the ‘regenerative approach Cortellini et al (2011) • Regenerative therapy can be successfully applied, even at hopeless teeth, and has the potential to change their prognosis.
  33. 33. Clinical strategies • Trombelli et al(2002), Murphy & Gunsolley(2003), Giannobile & Somerman(2003), Esposito et al(2005)(2009), Needleman et al(2006) • Regenerative approaches failed to demonstrate clear superiority of one of the tested materials.
  34. 34. PATIENT FACTORS Local factors Plaque FMPS <15% Smoke >10 daily Behavioural factors stress Systemic factors Infection FMBS<15% Complaince Disease(diabetes) Control factors
  35. 35. PRESURGICAL CONDITIONS ENDODONTIC CONDITIONS LOCAL CONTAMINATION DENTAL MOBILITY VITAL NONVITAL ENDO TREATED BOP + BOP - DEGREE I DEGREE II DEGREE III DEFECT NOT INVOLVING APEX DEFECT INVOLVING APEX NOT PROPERLY PROPERLY ROOT PLANING+ LOCAL AB NO LOCAL TREATMENT NO SPLINT SPLINT NO ENDO ENDO NO ENDO
  36. 36. Long-term effects and benefits of regeneration Stability of sites treated with guided tissue regeneration (Cortellini et al1994) • Patients’ participation • Absence of bacterial plaque • Absence of bleeding on probing • Reinfection with periodontal pathogens in the treated sites
  37. 37. CONCLUSIONS The adoption of a clinical strategy for optimal application of materials and surgical approach could increase the efficacy of periodontal regeneration and provide improved clinical outcomes
  38. 38. THANK YOU

