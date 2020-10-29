Açık Kaynağa Nasıl Katkı Yapabiliriz?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Ben kimim? Umut Işık 1980, Artvin 2003, Bilgisayar Müh. Odtü CTO, Smartup Network umuts.info
Open-source software (OSS) is a type of computer software in which source code is released under a license in which the co...
Teknik olarak; ▪ Lisansa sahip olmalı ▪ Kod erişilebilir olmalı ▪ Değiştirilebilmeli ▪ Dağıtılabilme İş birliği; ▪ Kişisel...
▪ Özgür yazılımın birebir aynısı değildir. ▪ Bedava değildir. 2. Açık kaynak nedir? Ne değildir?
3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı?
80’ler ve Richard Stallman ▪ 1983 GNU bildirgesi yayınlandı ▪ 1983 GNU projesini duyurdu ▪ 1984 GCC ve OS araçları yazılma...
90’lar ve Linux ▪ 1991 İlk Linux sürümü ▪ Bir sürü farklı uygulama ▪ 1997 “The Cathedral and the Bazaar” ▪ Tekel oluşturma...
▪ Sektör standartlarının çalışanlar tarafından belirlenmesi ▪ Tekellerin yıkılması ▪ Gönüllü işbirliği ve bilgi paylaşımı ...
3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı? Linux Apache Mysql JAVA Git Android Nginx Ubuntu MySql WordPress Python Lucene / SO...
Kelime anlamı; ▪ Bir işin yapılmasına, gerçekleşmesine emek, bilgi, para vb. ile katılma ▪ Yardım ▪ Bir şeye katılan başka...
Bir açık kaynak projeye; ▪ Kod yazarak ▪ Kod incelemesi yaparak ▪ İstek/yorum/soru/cevap/makale yazarak ▪ Belge/döküman ya...
Neden yaparız? ▪ Kullandığınız bir şeyi geliştirme ▪ Yeteneklerinizi geliştirme ▪ Ağ oluşturma ▪ Öğrenme/Öğretme ▪ Sosyal ...
“Open source is everywhere” “Gel, ne olursan ol yine gel” 5. Katkı yapacak projeyi nasıl bulurum?
Kendinize bakın; ▪ Kullandığınız yazılımlar ▪ Bildiğiniz teknolojiler ▪ Öğrenmeye çalıştığınız teknolojiler 5. Katkı yapac...
Etrafınıza bakın; ▪ Çevreniz ne konuşuyor? ▪ Dünya ne konuşuyor? ▪ Derleme kaynaklar ▪ GitHub Explore ▪ Open Source Friday...
6. Github
Github Flow 6. Github
Projeye adapte olmak; 6. Github Temel kavramlar Belgeler ▪ Author/Yazar ▪ Owner/Sahip ▪ Maintainer/Geliştirici ▪ Contribut...
Projeye hakim olmak; ▪ Zaman kaybını engeller. ▪ Doğru katkı fırsatı bulmanızı sağlar. ▪ Birilerine kabalık yapmanızı enge...
Projeyi aktif mi? ▪ /commits/ ▪ /issues/ ▪ /pulls/ 6. Github
Sorun/İstek (/issues/) ▪ Çözemediğiniz bir sorunu rapor edin. ▪ Benzer bir sorun varsa yorumla ek yapın. ▪ Çözüm önerin. 6...
Değişiklik İsteği (Pull Request) ▪ Belgelerde düzeltme ▪ Hata ▪ Yeni bir özellik ▪ Örnek ▪ Çeviri 6. Github
İletişim ▪ Hemen cevap gelmeyebilir. ▪ Nazik, kısa ve öz olun. ▪ Önce araştırma yapın. 6. Github
Örnek #1 6. Github
Örnek #2 6. Github
Örnek #3 6. Github
Örnek #4 6. Github
Örnek bir PR oluşturma; Repo: EbookFoundation/free-programming-books 6. Github
Teşekkürler :) ? 7. Soru/Cevap
Hackathon Türkiye Hacktoberfest Ankara etkinliğinde yapılan sunum.
https://hackathonturkiye.com/etkinlik/hacktoberfest-ankara

  1. 1. Umut IŞIK Açık Kaynağa Nasıl Katkı Yapabiliriz?
  2. 2. 1. Ben kimim? 2. Açık kaynak nedir? Ne değildir? 3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı? 4. Katkı ne demek? 5. Katkı yapacak projeyi nasıl bulurum? 6. Github 7. Soru/Cevap İçindekiler
  3. 3. 1. Ben kimim? Umut Işık 1980, Artvin 2003, Bilgisayar Müh. Odtü CTO, Smartup Network umuts.info
  4. 4. Open-source software (OSS) is a type of computer software in which source code is released under a license in which the copyright holder grants users the rights to study, change, and distribute the software to anyone and for any purpose. Open-source software may be developed in a collaborative public manner. Open-source software is a prominent example of open collaboration. 2. Açık kaynak nedir? Ne değildir?
  5. 5. Teknik olarak; ▪ Lisansa sahip olmalı ▪ Kod erişilebilir olmalı ▪ Değiştirilebilmeli ▪ Dağıtılabilme İş birliği; ▪ Kişisel ▪ Kurumsal 2. Açık kaynak nedir? Ne değildir?
  6. 6. ▪ Özgür yazılımın birebir aynısı değildir. ▪ Bedava değildir. 2. Açık kaynak nedir? Ne değildir?
  7. 7. 3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı?
  8. 8. 80’ler ve Richard Stallman ▪ 1983 GNU bildirgesi yayınlandı ▪ 1983 GNU projesini duyurdu ▪ 1984 GCC ve OS araçları yazılmaya başladı ▪ 1985 Free Software Foundation kuruldu ▪ 1989 GNU General Public License (GPL) “Herkesin GNU’yu değiştirme ve yeniden dağıtma hakkı vardır ancak hiçbir dağıtıcının yeniden-dağıtımını kısıtlamaya hakkı yoktur.” 3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı?
  9. 9. 90’lar ve Linux ▪ 1991 İlk Linux sürümü ▪ Bir sürü farklı uygulama ▪ 1997 “The Cathedral and the Bazaar” ▪ Tekel oluşturmaya çalışan şirketler ▪ 1998 Netscape kaynağını yayınladı ▪ 1998 Open Source Initiative (OSI) kuruldu ▪ Kurumsal yatırımlar başladı (IBM, SUN etc) 3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı?
  10. 10. ▪ Sektör standartlarının çalışanlar tarafından belirlenmesi ▪ Tekellerin yıkılması ▪ Gönüllü işbirliği ve bilgi paylaşımı 3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı?
  11. 11. 3. Tarihçe ve insanlığa ne kazandırdı? Linux Apache Mysql JAVA Git Android Nginx Ubuntu MySql WordPress Python Lucene / SOLR PHP Homebrew Apt Scala Go PostgreSQL
  12. 12. Kelime anlamı; ▪ Bir işin yapılmasına, gerçekleşmesine emek, bilgi, para vb. ile katılma ▪ Yardım ▪ Bir şeye katılan başka bir madde. 4. Katkı ne demektir?
  13. 13. Bir açık kaynak projeye; ▪ Kod yazarak ▪ Kod incelemesi yaparak ▪ İstek/yorum/soru/cevap/makale yazarak ▪ Belge/döküman yazmak ▪ Çeviri yapmak ▪ Görsel/mimari tasarımlar yaparak ▪ Konferans/duyuru/organizasyon yaparak ▪ Yönetim yaparak 4. Katkı ne demektir?
  14. 14. Neden yaparız? ▪ Kullandığınız bir şeyi geliştirme ▪ Yeteneklerinizi geliştirme ▪ Ağ oluşturma ▪ Öğrenme/Öğretme ▪ Sosyal yetenekler geliştirme ▪ Kişisel tanıtım 4. Katkı ne demek?
  15. 15. “Open source is everywhere” “Gel, ne olursan ol yine gel” 5. Katkı yapacak projeyi nasıl bulurum?
  16. 16. Kendinize bakın; ▪ Kullandığınız yazılımlar ▪ Bildiğiniz teknolojiler ▪ Öğrenmeye çalıştığınız teknolojiler 5. Katkı yapacak projeyi nasıl bulurum?
  17. 17. Etrafınıza bakın; ▪ Çevreniz ne konuşuyor? ▪ Dünya ne konuşuyor? ▪ Derleme kaynaklar ▪ GitHub Explore ▪ Open Source Friday ▪ First Timers Only ▪ CodeTriage ▪ 24 Pull Requests 5. Katkı yapacak projeyi nasıl bulurum?
  18. 18. 6. Github
  19. 19. Github Flow 6. Github
  20. 20. Projeye adapte olmak; 6. Github Temel kavramlar Belgeler ▪ Author/Yazar ▪ Owner/Sahip ▪ Maintainer/Geliştirici ▪ Contributors/Katılımcı ▪ Community/Topluluk ▪ LICENSE ▪ README ▪ CONTRIBUTING ▪ CODE_OF_CONDUCT ▪ Diğer dökümanlar
  21. 21. Projeye hakim olmak; ▪ Zaman kaybını engeller. ▪ Doğru katkı fırsatı bulmanızı sağlar. ▪ Birilerine kabalık yapmanızı engeller. ▪ Hızlı dönüş almanızı sağlar. 6. Github
  22. 22. Projeyi aktif mi? ▪ /commits/ ▪ /issues/ ▪ /pulls/ 6. Github
  23. 23. Sorun/İstek (/issues/) ▪ Çözemediğiniz bir sorunu rapor edin. ▪ Benzer bir sorun varsa yorumla ek yapın. ▪ Çözüm önerin. 6. Github
  24. 24. Değişiklik İsteği (Pull Request) ▪ Belgelerde düzeltme ▪ Hata ▪ Yeni bir özellik ▪ Örnek ▪ Çeviri 6. Github
  25. 25. İletişim ▪ Hemen cevap gelmeyebilir. ▪ Nazik, kısa ve öz olun. ▪ Önce araştırma yapın. 6. Github
  26. 26. Örnek #1 6. Github
  27. 27. Örnek #2 6. Github
  28. 28. Örnek #3 6. Github
  29. 29. Örnek #4 6. Github
  30. 30. Örnek bir PR oluşturma; Repo: EbookFoundation/free-programming-books 6. Github
  31. 31. Teşekkürler :) ? 7. Soru/Cevap

