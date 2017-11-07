VNMOD Launch: Opening CIEM, Hanoi, Viet Nam 13 November 2017 By Finn Tarp (UNU-WIDER)
UNU-WIDER’s mission • To undertake research and policy analysis on the most pressing concerns affecting the living conditi...
UNU-WIDER 2014-18 work programme Three key challenges: • Transformation • Inclusion • Sustainability
Inclusion • While growth is necessary, inequalities must also be addressed – Higher inequality means less inclusive growth...
UNU-WIDER research on inclusion • World Inequality and Inequality in the Giants – WIID database • Social protection and po...
SOUTHMOD - simulating tax and benefit policies for development Ecuador Ethiopia Ghana Mozambique Tanzania Viet Nam Zambia ...
Why are tax-benefit microsimulation models important? Integral part of governments’ ‘book-keeping’: • Understand who pays ...
Microsimulation in Viet Nam: VNMOD Microsimulation can be used to answer questions such as: • How does the current tax and...
In conclusion • CIEM and UNU-WIDER collaborate in many research fields and plan to continue this work in the years to come...
Finn tarp vmnod launch opening remarks final
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finn tarp vmnod launch opening remarks final

20 views

Published on

Launch of VNMOD - a tax-benefit microsimulation model for Viet Nam

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Finn tarp vmnod launch opening remarks final

  1. 1. VNMOD Launch: Opening CIEM, Hanoi, Viet Nam 13 November 2017 By Finn Tarp (UNU-WIDER)
  2. 2. UNU-WIDER’s mission • To undertake research and policy analysis on the most pressing concerns affecting the living conditions of the world’s poorest people. • To provide a forum for knowledge sharing, discussion and debate between researchers and development professionals on how to achieve equitable, gender- balanced, and environmentally sustainable policies. • To offer capacity-building and training for research and decision makers in economics and social development.
  3. 3. UNU-WIDER 2014-18 work programme Three key challenges: • Transformation • Inclusion • Sustainability
  4. 4. Inclusion • While growth is necessary, inequalities must also be addressed – Higher inequality means less inclusive growth (poverty reduction) – Inequalities influence growth and development • Inequalities translate into power asymmetries that can endanger democratization and human rights, cause conflict, and embed social exclusion so that chronic poverty persists. – Less inequality has intrinsic value • At the heart of policy agendas in nation states and globally (SDGs) – Goal 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries • Problems cannot be solved without providing an appropriate social safety net – Financing requires a solid and well-performing tax system
  5. 5. UNU-WIDER research on inclusion • World Inequality and Inequality in the Giants – WIID database • Social protection and political economy – SAPI database • Providing new macro-level data on tax revenues – GRD database • Research using administrative data from tax authorities • Gender and group-based inequalities • And…
  6. 6. SOUTHMOD - simulating tax and benefit policies for development Ecuador Ethiopia Ghana Mozambique Tanzania Viet Nam Zambia plus updates of existing models for Namibia and South Africa
  7. 7. Why are tax-benefit microsimulation models important? Integral part of governments’ ‘book-keeping’: • Understand who pays how much taxes and who receives benefits; • How taxes and benefits affect the government budget; • Estimate effects of tax/social protection reform. Social protection on the rise in the developing world; at the same time countries need to increase tax revenues. Complex models  need to train model developers and users
  8. 8. Microsimulation in Viet Nam: VNMOD Microsimulation can be used to answer questions such as: • How does the current tax and social grant system impact upon individuals in different groups (e.g. income groups, family types)? • To what extent does the current system of taxing income redistribute income progressively and thereby reduce inequality? • What would be the cost of implementing social security policy reforms, for example: – Making the Old Age Pension Scheme universal – Introducing a child grant  And what would be the impact on poverty/inequality?  And how could these policies be financed?
  9. 9. In conclusion • CIEM and UNU-WIDER collaborate in many research fields and plan to continue this work in the years to come • This includes maintaining, improving and helping the policy take-up of VNMOD • Capacity building, training courses –Enjoy the one starting today!

×