WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF A DUAL-CLUTCH TRANSMISSION?
Dual-clutch transmission is known by several names including double-clutch transmission.
A regular manual transmission uses one clutch and a clutch pedal.
The Dual-clutch transmission uses two separate clutches with no clutch pedal.
Here are the advantages of a Dual-clutch transmission.
Dual-clutch transmission cars have greater acceleration than single- clutch cars.
This is because the gears are able to change instantly and provide you sudden power.
This is not possible with a manual or automatic transmission car.
You can upshift in just a few milliseconds, creating a dynamic or smooth acceleration.
You will receive a jolt while changing gears in both manual & automatic transmission cars.
This jolt is called shift shock and it can be quite annoying.
Most of the time these jolts can be annoying and unpleasant.
You can picture the occupants of the car slamming against each other with each hard shift.
In Dual-clutch transmission you don’t have to worry about a clutch pedal.
The Dual-clutch will shift quicker than even the best short-throw manual shifter.
You will have more room in the footwall without the third pedal.
Drivers have the option of choosing between the central computer or manual paddle shifters.
Most Dual-clutch cars also offer different driving modes at the push of a button.
This results in better acceleration and fuel economy.
Dual-clutch transmission is also known as twin transmission that is regarded as an automated manual transmission. There are plenty of advantages from opting for a vehicle equipped with dual clutch transmission system. Improved fuel economy is the most compelling advantage of DCT. Besides that, an operative can experience improved acceleration, smoother gear changes, improved power and efficiency etc. I would say those who appreciated flexibility and fuel saving option, they should take advantage of DCT technology.

