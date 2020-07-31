WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF A DUAL-CLUTCH TRANSMISSION?

-
Dual-clutch transmission is also known as twin transmission that is regarded as an automated manual transmission. There are plenty of advantages from opting for a vehicle equipped with dual clutch transmission system. Improved fuel economy is the most compelling advantage of DCT. Besides that, an operative can experience improved acceleration, smoother gear changes, improved power and efficiency etc. I would say those who appreciated flexibility and fuel saving option, they should take advantage of DCT technology.
