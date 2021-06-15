Successfully reported this slideshow.
#4 土橋 哉仁
AM1時 60台男性 動悸で来ます！
動悸 ＜循環器系＞ • 心房細動 • 完全房室ブロック • 急性冠症候群 • 心不全、弁膜症 • 心タンポナーデ • 心筋炎 • 期外収縮 • 発作性上室頻拍 ＜内分泌・代謝系＞ • 甲状腺機能亢進症 • 褐色細胞腫 • 低血糖 ＜外因性・心因...
バイタルサイン 体温 36.8℃、呼吸数 20回/分、酸素飽和度 96%(room air) 血圧 149/96mmHg 脈拍 110-130/分、不整 意識 清明 眼球結膜 黄染なし 眼瞼結膜 蒼白なし 頸動脈 座位で拡張を認めない、呼吸性変...
22時ごろ入浴中に動悸出現 自分で脈拍測定したところ、脈が乱れていたためお風呂から出た 血圧（手首で測るタイプ）で何回か測定し、血圧の変動が大きかったた め救急要請 薬歴：アバプロ錠(高血圧)、フェブリク錠(高尿酸血症)、アレグラ錠 飲酒：18...
心音 Ⅰ, Ⅱ音正常 過剰心音を聴取しない 甲状腺 腫大、圧痛なし 心電図
血液検査 カルテ参照
動悸 ＜循環器系＞ • 心房細動 • 完全房室ブロック • 急性冠症候群 • 心不全、弁膜症 • 心タンポナーデ • 心筋炎 • 期外収縮 • 発作性上室頻拍 ＜内分泌・代謝系＞ • 甲状腺機能亢進症 • 褐色細胞腫 • 低血糖 ＜外因性・心因...
脱水による心房細動 →輸液を行えばいい 生食投与したが、改善は認められず 不整脈に対してのマネジメントが必要！！ リズムコントロール？ レートコントロール？
Rhythm vs Rate リズムコントロールが適する ・不整脈による症状が強い ・＜65歳 ・新規発症の孤立性心房細動 ・高血圧なし ・心房細動により心不全を生じる ・抗不整脈薬が使用可能 ・治療可能な原因や誘因がある心房細動 レートコント...
循環動態が安定している心房細動 ジゴキシン ジゴシン注(0.25mg/1mL/A) 1A ＋生食20mL 5分かけて静脈投与 ※WPW、HOCMでは禁忌！ ベラパミル ワソラン注(5mg/2mL/A) 1A ＋生食20mL 5分かけて静脈投与 ...
動悸を訴える患者さん＠救急外来 １にバイタル、２にバイタル、３にバイタル 循環動態が安定していればレートコントロールを 心臓 or メンタルと思い込まず、 甲状腺や生活習慣（環境）も確認しよう
(補足1) 動悸とは 普通には自覚されない心臓の鼓動を前胸部に感じる不快感 背景に疾患がある可能性はもちろんあるが あくまで「主観的な」症候であることに注意が必要 動悸≠疾患
(補足2) WPW症候群の心電図 113F30より引用
せっかくなので113F30を供覧 頻脈発作時の心電図(A)と電気ショックにより洞調律に復帰した後の心電図(B)を別に示す。 治療として適切なのはどれか。 A B a. ベラパミル経口投与 b. ジギタリス経口投与 c. 植込み型除細動器の植込み...
(補足3) CQ: 入浴は心房細動の起因となりうるのか？ 冬に高齢者がヒートショックを起こす、という話を聞いたことはあるが、、、 合併症のない高血圧患者が、入浴により心房細動を引き起こした という調査結果も発見した(1)。 漸温浴：38-42℃...
＋α 温浴と健康 45-59歳の日本人61,000人を追跡したコホート研究では 毎日熱い風呂に入る人は、週に0-2回しか湯船に浸からない人 に比べて 循環器疾患のリスクが28%低く 脳卒中のリスクが26%低い という報告もあった(2)。 では、...
参考文献 (1)石井靖夫 循環器疾患と温浴 昭和医学会雑誌第30巻第11号 1970年 (2) Andrew Felix Burden. Tub bathing and heart disease. Heart, 2020; heartjnl-...
The Seed of Junior Resident #4

  1. 1. #4 土橋 哉仁
  2. 2. AM1時 60台男性 動悸で来ます！
  3. 3. 動悸 ＜循環器系＞ • 心房細動 • 完全房室ブロック • 急性冠症候群 • 心不全、弁膜症 • 心タンポナーデ • 心筋炎 • 期外収縮 • 発作性上室頻拍 ＜内分泌・代謝系＞ • 甲状腺機能亢進症 • 褐色細胞腫 • 低血糖 ＜外因性・心因性＞ • アトロピン・カテコラミン • アルコール・カフェイン • 過換気症候群 • 精神的な不安・興奮 ＜その他＞ • 発熱 • 脱水 • 貧血
  4. 4. バイタルサイン 体温 36.8℃、呼吸数 20回/分、酸素飽和度 96%(room air) 血圧 149/96mmHg 脈拍 110-130/分、不整 意識 清明 眼球結膜 黄染なし 眼瞼結膜 蒼白なし 頸動脈 座位で拡張を認めない、呼吸性変動なし 見た目元気そうやな… 心音の聴診 甲状腺の触診 家族歴、飲食物摂取歴、服薬歴、症状出現時の様子 聴取しよかな 検査はひとまず心電図と採血か
  5. 5. 22時ごろ入浴中に動悸出現 自分で脈拍測定したところ、脈が乱れていたためお風呂から出た 血圧（手首で測るタイプ）で何回か測定し、血圧の変動が大きかったた め救急要請 薬歴：アバプロ錠(高血圧)、フェブリク錠(高尿酸血症)、アレグラ錠 飲酒：18時にビール350mL×1缶、焼酎(お湯割り)×1杯 昨日はワイン2杯 最近あまり水分摂ってない気がする 入浴直前に紅茶を1杯飲んだ 家族歴：母 不整脈、脳梗塞 父 ペースメーカー植込み
  6. 6. 心音 Ⅰ, Ⅱ音正常 過剰心音を聴取しない 甲状腺 腫大、圧痛なし 心電図
  7. 7. 血液検査 カルテ参照
  8. 8. 動悸 ＜循環器系＞ • 心房細動 • 完全房室ブロック • 急性冠症候群 • 心不全、弁膜症 • 心タンポナーデ • 心筋炎 • 期外収縮 • 発作性上室頻拍 ＜内分泌・代謝系＞ • 甲状腺機能亢進症 • 褐色細胞腫 • 低血糖 ＜外因性・心因性＞ • アトロピン・カテコラミン • アルコール・カフェイン • 過換気症候群 • 精神的な不安・興奮 ＜その他＞ • 発熱 • 脱水 • 貧血
  9. 9. 脱水による心房細動 →輸液を行えばいい 生食投与したが、改善は認められず 不整脈に対してのマネジメントが必要！！ リズムコントロール？ レートコントロール？
  10. 10. Rhythm vs Rate リズムコントロールが適する ・不整脈による症状が強い ・＜65歳 ・新規発症の孤立性心房細動 ・高血圧なし ・心房細動により心不全を生じる ・抗不整脈薬が使用可能 ・治療可能な原因や誘因がある心房細動 レートコントロールが適する ・＞65歳 ・心不全の既往歴なし ・抗不整脈薬の禁忌 ・高血圧 ・患者の希望 ・冠動脈疾患 救急外来での対応 ＆ 心不全を示唆する症状なし まずは心拍数のコントロールを！
  11. 11. 循環動態が安定している心房細動 ジゴキシン ジゴシン注(0.25mg/1mL/A) 1A ＋生食20mL 5分かけて静脈投与 ※WPW、HOCMでは禁忌！ ベラパミル ワソラン注(5mg/2mL/A) 1A ＋生食20mL 5分かけて静脈投与 ※WPW syndromeでは禁忌！ ジルチアゼム ヘルベッサー注(10mg/A) 1A ＋生食20mL 5分かけて静脈投与 プロプラノロール インデラル注(2mg/2mL/A) ½～1A ＋生食20mL 5分かけて静脈投与 ※気管支喘息では禁忌！
  12. 12. 動悸を訴える患者さん＠救急外来 １にバイタル、２にバイタル、３にバイタル 循環動態が安定していればレートコントロールを 心臓 or メンタルと思い込まず、 甲状腺や生活習慣（環境）も確認しよう
  13. 13. (補足1) 動悸とは 普通には自覚されない心臓の鼓動を前胸部に感じる不快感 背景に疾患がある可能性はもちろんあるが あくまで「主観的な」症候であることに注意が必要 動悸≠疾患
  14. 14. (補足2) WPW症候群の心電図 113F30より引用
  15. 15. せっかくなので113F30を供覧 頻脈発作時の心電図(A)と電気ショックにより洞調律に復帰した後の心電図(B)を別に示す。 治療として適切なのはどれか。 A B a. ベラパミル経口投与 b. ジギタリス経口投与 c. 植込み型除細動器の植込み d. カテーテルアブレーション e. 両室ペーシングによる心臓再同期療法 みんコレ！ より https://minkore.com/bbs_view/113_6_30
  16. 16. (補足3) CQ: 入浴は心房細動の起因となりうるのか？ 冬に高齢者がヒートショックを起こす、という話を聞いたことはあるが、、、 合併症のない高血圧患者が、入浴により心房細動を引き起こした という調査結果も発見した(1)。 漸温浴：38-42℃ 10分間 微温浴：39-40℃ 20分間
  17. 17. ＋α 温浴と健康 45-59歳の日本人61,000人を追跡したコホート研究では 毎日熱い風呂に入る人は、週に0-2回しか湯船に浸からない人 に比べて 循環器疾患のリスクが28%低く 脳卒中のリスクが26%低い という報告もあった(2)。 では、温浴は循環器疾患のリスクなのか？
  18. 18. 参考文献 (1)石井靖夫 循環器疾患と温浴 昭和医学会雑誌第30巻第11号 1970年 (2) Andrew Felix Burden. Tub bathing and heart disease. Heart, 2020; heartjnl-2019- 316187

