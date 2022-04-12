The Philippines education and training system is quite unique in that not only does it aim to reduce poverty and provide skills for its nationals to participate in and develop their economy, but also to enable those skilled citizens to be competitive and obtain employment globally.



The Philippines has a population of around 98 million people which is projected to reach 128 million by 2030; around 50 per cent of the population live in the national capital region around Manila. The average age of the population is becoming older and the number of young people aged 0-14 years is expect to decrease from 34 per cent of the population to 27 per cent by 2030.



The Philippines is the third largest English speaking country in the world.



The education system is based on that of the United States.



Education and training institutions can be for-profit but foreign ownership, establishment and administration of education and training institutions is limited to 40 per cent by virtue of the Philippines Constitution.