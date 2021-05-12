Five Major Views Of Creation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Doctrine Of Creation Five Views
Five (5) Major Views of Creation 1. Atheistic Evolution 2. Theistic Evolution 3. Progressive Creation (Day-Age Theory) 4. ...
(1) Atheistic Evolution Statement of the View: “Everything in the universe has come into existence and has evolved into it...
Positive Aspects of the Atheistic Evolution from its Advocates 1. It appears to explain the origin of everything. 2. It of...
Problems with Atheistic Evolution 1. It rests on a hypothesis that cannot be proved to be true; it is essentially a faith ...
Problems with Atheistic Evolution 3. It relies on mutations as a mechanism for change, but mutations have not produced new...
(2) Theistic Evolution Statement of the View: “Everything in the universe has come into existence and has evolved into its...
Positive Aspects of Theistic Evolution from its Advocates 1. It unites truth known by special revelation in the Bible with...
Problems with Theistic Evolution 1. It presupposes the truth of evolution which has not been validated (it is not a fact, ...
(3) Progressive Creation (also known as Day-Age Theory) Statement of the View: “God created the world directly and deliber...
Positive Aspects of Progressive Creation from its Advocates 1. It provides a reasonable harmony between the Genesis record...
Problems with Progressive Creation (Day-Age Theory) 1. Taking the six days of creation as ages is unusual exegetically. 2....
(4) The Gap Theory Statement of the View: “Between Genesis 1:1 and 1:2 there was a long, indeterminate period in which the...
Positive Aspects of the Gap Theory according to its Advocates 1. It rests on an exegetical, biblical base. 2. It is consis...
Problems with the Gap Theory 1. It is an unnatural explanation since the text implies an original creation in Genesis 1:2f...
(5) Six Day Creation Statement of the View: “Genesis 1 describes one creative process that took place in six consecutive 2...
Positive Aspects of Six-Day Creation by its Advocates 1. It regards biblical teaching as determinative. 2. It rests on a s...
Laws of Thermodynamics 1. 1st Law of Thermodynamics: although energy can be changed in form, it is not now being created (...
Problems with Six-Day Creation 1. Data from various scientific disciplines indicates the earth is about 5 billion years ol...
Creationists Who founded Modern Science Kepler—Astronomy Pascal—Hydrostatics Boyle—Chemistry Newton—Physics Kelvin—Thermod...
Johann Kepler (1571-1630): At the end of his life his prayer was, “I give you thanks, Creator and God, that you have given...
