Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 18

US Commercial HVAC Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research

Feb. 02, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

According to #TechSci Research report, United States Commercial HVAC Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% in the forecast period on account of increasing use of office space.
Gain More Insight: https://bit.ly/3nUemne
Get Sample Report: https://bit.ly/3Gg2nqJ
Press Release: https://bit.ly/3rjGq5E
Website: https://www.techsciresearch.com/
Market Research News: https://techsciblog.com/

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

India facial masks market industry size, share, trends, opportunity &amp; forecast 2027
India facial masks market industry size, share, trends, opportunity &amp; f...
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Dental Equipment Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Dental Equipment Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends & Forecas...
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2027 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Fo...
TechSci Research
United States Baby Toys Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2027 | TechSci Research
United States Baby Toys Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & ...
TechSci Research
United States E-Pharmacy Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
United States E-Pharmacy Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast 202...
TechSci Research
Soap Dispenser Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | TechSci
Soap Dispenser Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and ...
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | Te...
TechSci Research
Global Caisson Market 2026
Global Caisson Market 2026
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Labs Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast...
TechSci Research
Global secure access service edge market size, share & market forecast 2026
Global secure access service edge market size, share & market forecast 2026
TechSci Research
India Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast 2027 | TechSci Research
India Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast 20...
TechSci Research
Global Floriculture Market 2026
Global Floriculture Market 2026
TechSci Research
Malaysia Elevators & Escalators Market 2026
Malaysia Elevators & Escalators Market 2026
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Contact Lens Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Contact Lens Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechS...
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026...
TechSci Research
Saudi arabia family entertainment centers market size, share & market forecast 2026
Saudi arabia family entertainment centers market size, share & market forecas...
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 ...
TechSci Research
Mexico Replacement Tire Market 2026
Mexico Replacement Tire Market 2026
TechSci Research
United States Stormwater Management Market 2026
United States Stormwater Management Market 2026
TechSci Research
India Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast FY2027 | TechSci Research
India Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Size, Share, Trend, Analysis and Forecast FY20...
TechSci Research
Pakistan Tire Market Forecast & opportunities, 2026
Pakistan Tire Market Forecast & opportunities, 2026
TechSci Research
Brazil Tire Market 2016 2026
Brazil Tire Market 2016 2026
TechSci Research
Global Tractor Market 2026
Global Tractor Market 2026
TechSci Research
Australia Tire Market Forecast and opportunities 2026
Australia Tire Market Forecast and opportunities 2026
TechSci Research
India Gas Genset Market Analysis 2027 | TechSci Research
India Gas Genset Market Analysis 2027 | TechSci Research
TechSci Research
Asia Pacific Bus Market 2026
Asia Pacific Bus Market 2026
TechSci Research
United States Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
United States Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechS...
TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Re...
TechSci Research
Global HVAC Market 2026
Global HVAC Market 2026
TechSci Research
Global Candy Market Size 2026
Global Candy Market Size 2026
TechSci Research
Global battery monitoring system market size, share & market forecast 2026
Global battery monitoring system market size, share & market forecast 2026
TechSci Research
Vietnam Frozen Food Market Forecast 2026
Vietnam Frozen Food Market Forecast 2026
TechSci Research
China Lingerie Market Forecast 2026
China Lingerie Market Forecast 2026
TechSci Research
Global photolithography equipment market size, share & market forecast 2026
Global photolithography equipment market size, share & market forecast 2026
TechSci Research
India stainless steel market forecast 2026
India stainless steel market forecast 2026
TechSci Research
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast 2026 | TechSci ...
TechSci Research
India airbag market size, share & market forecast - TechSci Research
India airbag market size, share & market forecast - TechSci Research
TechSci Research
Global Apparel and Footwear Market 2026
Global Apparel and Footwear Market 2026
TechSci Research
Global PCOS Treatment Market Size, Share and Forecast 2025 | TechSci Research
Global PCOS Treatment Market Size, Share and Forecast 2025 | TechSci Research
TechSci Research
Global Foodservice Market 2026
Global Foodservice Market 2026
TechSci Research

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free

US Commercial HVAC Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 | TechSci Research

  1. 1. MARKET INTELLIGENCE . CONSULTING www.techsciresearch.com UNITED STATES COMMERCIAL HVAC MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITIES 2016 – 2026
  2. 2. © TechSci Research 2 Table of Contents S. No. Contents 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 4.1. Brand Awareness 4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision 4.3. Challenges Faced Post Purchase 5. United States Commercial HVAC Market Outlook 5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Product Type (Chillers, Cooling Towers, Air Handling Units, VRF, Heat Pumps, Others) 5.2.2. By End User (Industries, Institutional, Commercial Real Estate, HORECA, Others) 5.2.3. By Sales Channel (Distributor/Dealer, Institutional Sales) 5.2.4. By Region (South, West, Midwest and Northeast) 5.2.5. By Company (2020) 5.3. Market Map (By Product Type, By Region)
  3. 3. © TechSci Research 3 Table of Contents S. No. Contents 6. United States Chillers HVAC Market Outlook 6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By End User 6.2.2. By Sales Channel 7. United States Cooling Towers HVAC Market Outlook 7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By End User 7.2.2. By Sales Channel 8. United States Air Handling Units HVAC Market Outlook 8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.2.1. By End User 8.2.2. By Sales Channel 9. United States VRF HVAC Market Outlook 9.1. Market Size & Forecast 9.1.1. By Value 9.2. Market Share & Forecast
  4. 4. © TechSci Research 4 Table of Contents S. No. Contents 9.2.1. By End User 9.2.2. By Sales Channel 10. United States Heat Pumps HVAC Market Outlook 10.1. Market Size & Forecast 10.1.1. By Value 10.2. Market Share & Forecast 10.2.1. By End User 10.2.2. By Sales Channel 11. Competitive Analysis 11.1. Daikin North America LLC. 11.1.1. Market Share & Forecast 11.1.1.1 By Product Type 11.2. Carrier Global Corporation 11.2.1. Market Share & Forecast 11.2.1.1 By Product Type 11.3. Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC(METUS) 11.3.1. Market Share & Forecast 11.3.1.1 By Product Type 11.4. Johnson Controls, Inc 11.4.1. Market Share & Forecast 11.4.1.1 By Product Type 11.5. Lennox International Inc
  5. 5. © TechSci Research 5 Table of Contents S. No. Contents 11.5.1. Market Share & Forecast 11.5.1.1 By Product Type 12. Market Dynamics 12.1. Drivers 12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends and Developments 14. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Commercial HVAC Market 15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape 16. United States Economic Profile 17. Competitive Landscape 17.1. Daikin North America LLC 17.2. Carrier Global Corporation 17.3. Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) 17.4. Johnson Controls, Inc 17.5. Lennox International Inc 17.6. Nortek Global HVAC LLC 17.7. LG Electronics USA, Inc. 17.8. Samsung HVAC America, LLC 17.9. Rheem Manufacturing Company 17.10. Danfoss LLC 18. Strategic Recommendations 19. About Us & Disclaimer
  6. 6. ProductOverview
  7. 7. © TechSci Research 7 Scope of Report Product of Interest (POI): HVAC Review Period 2016 – 2019 Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 – 2026 Year Range UNITED STATES COMMERCIAL HVAC MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE • Chillers • VRF • Air Handling Units • Cooling Towers • Heat Pumps • Others BY REGION • West • South • Midwest • Northeast Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) is a technology used to create a comfortable indoor environment with acceptable indoor air quality and thermal comfort. HVAC is considered to be an important part of commercial sector such as hotels, medium and large offices and industrial buildings. The primary function of HVAC is to provide thermal comfort along with acceptable indoor air quality and reasonable maintenance cost. HVAC systems maintain a proper equilibrium between the air pressure, space in the facility and also provide proper air ventilation and improve air filtration. Market Segmentation BY END USER • Commercial Real Estate • Institutional • Industries • HORECA • Others BY SALES CHANNEL • Distributor/Dealer • Institutional Sales • Others
  8. 8. © TechSci Research 8 Commercial HVAC Chillers Chillers generate chilled water which is utilized to provide air conditioning in buildings. The use of a chiller is determined by the desired temperature and the type of refrigerant, which can be either a liquid or a gas. As part of heating, ventilating and air- conditioning system. The primary function of an air handling unit is to take in outside air, recondition it and supply it to the building as fresh air. Cooling Towers Types of Commercial HVAC Variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems adjust the refrigerant flow to indoor units according to demand. They have the ability to serve several zones with varying heating and cooling needs. A heat pump is a device that moves heat from one spot to another using a little amount of energy. Heat pumps offer an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces. A cooling tower is a device that removes heat by transferring it to the atmosphere through the use of water. Cooling towers offer a cost-effective and energy-efficient operation of systems. VRF Air Handling Units Heat Pumps Scope of Report Product of Interest (POI): Commercial HVAC
  9. 9. © TechSci Research 9 Commercial HVAC End Users Commercial Real Estate HORECA Institutional Industries It includes commercial space such as corporate offices, malls, retail stores and other spaces for commercial use. It includes hospitals, medical centers, schools, universities, colleges, banks, insurance companies, etc. It includes hotels, restaurants, cafés, pubs, bar & lounges, etc. It includes industries such as power, oil & gas, food processing, marine & offshore and all other industries where HVAC systems are being used. Commercial HVAC Scope of Report Product of Interest (POI): Commercial HVAC
  10. 10. ResearchMethodology
  11. 11. 11 © TechSci Research 11 ✓ Identifying Key Opinion Leaders ✓ Questionnaire Design ✓ In-depth Interviews Data Collection Developing list of Respondents Formulating Questionnaire Market Profiling Data Validation Data Analysis In-depth secondary research was conducted to determine top players in the United States commercial HVAC market, overall market size and segmental market size. In order to conduct industry experts’ interviews, TechSci formulated a detailed discussion guide. List of industry players and industry specialists was developed. TechSci conducted interviews with industry experts and industry players for data collection and verification. Data obtained as a result of primary and secondary research was validated through rigorous triangulation. The data was scrutinized using MS-Excel, statistical tools and internal proprietary database to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the United States commercial HVAC market. Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution Primary Research Desk Research Company Analysis ✓ Recent Developments ✓ Market Changing Aspects/Dynamics ✓ Government Policies ✓ Final Conclusion ✓ Market Participants ✓ Key Strengths ✓ LinkedIn ✓ TechSci Internal Database ✓ Factiva ✓ Hoovers Paid Sources ✓ Company Websites ✓ Company Annual Reports ✓ White Paper Study ✓ Financial Reports ✓ Investor Presentations ✓ Regulatory Body ✓ Associations, etc. Secondary Research Primary Research Research Methodology
  12. 12. 12 © TechSci Research 12 Baseline Methodology Our dedicated team of industry experts has monitored and analyzed various aspects of the United States commercial HVAC market. The team has analyzed the outlook of various segments of this market, while considering the major influencing factors such as increasing use of office space; demand during COVID from medical institutions; governmental thrust on renovating and developing new commercial infrastructure and product innovation and technological advancements in HVAC systems. The study includes market forecasting, which would enable clients to take better decision while planning their strategy to achieve sustainability in the United States commercial HVAC market. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size: • Market Size by Value: Market size, in terms of value, for the year 2020 was calculated based on information collected through exhaustive secondary research and primary surveys, with various key opinion leaders/stakeholders such as commercial HVAC companies, channel partners, market influencers & end users, industry experts and other industry participants. • The team interviewed more than 20 commercial HVAC companies, 100 end users and 15 industry experts and other value chain stakeholders in the United States commercial HVAC market to obtain the overall market size between 2016 and 2020, which was validated by the Delphi technique. Taking standard deviation into consideration, the market size was averaged out to arrive at the market size data for the historical period. Research Methodology
  13. 13. 13 © TechSci Research 13 • Respondents were asked about the current and future market growth rates, market shares by type, by end user, by sales channel, by region and by company. Removing the outlier responses, the geometric mean of growth estimates and supplier wise revenue shares generated across various segments were considered, to arrive at the final revenue shares. Revenue shares generated across various segments were further triangulated based on response received from other stakeholders depending upon the type of commercial HVAC. Methodology Followed for Forecasting: • TechSci Research performed periodical checks on data collected through the surveys with logic checks and analyzed the survey results in SPSS/Tableau Software. • Data triangulation techniques were applied to fill the gaps and to present a more meaningful picture of the market. To forecast the United States commercial HVAC market, TechSci Research used various forecast techniques such as: ✓ Moving Average ✓ Time Series Analysis ✓ Regression Analysis ✓ Econometric and Judgmental Analysis Note: (a) Sum of some shares may not be 100% due to round off till two decimal places. • TechSci Research also used its own forecast tool, which is based on the growth of various allied industries in respective regions. TechSci Research also used the impact analysis during short, medium and long-term period to estimate and analyze the market demand scenario. Research Methodology
  14. 14. 14 © TechSci Research Research Methodology 14 It should be noted that the figures compiled are for the organized market including market size and share data. The currency used in the report is the United States Dollar (USD), with the market size indicated in USD billion. Partial List of Companies Interviewed Key Secondary Sources ▪ Carrier Global Corporation ▪ Daikin North America LLC. ▪ Nortek Global HVAC LLC ▪ LG Electronics USA, Inc. ▪ Lennox International Inc ▪ Johnson Controls, Inc ▪ Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) ▪ Danfoss LLC. ▪ Samsung HVAC America LLC ▪ World Bank ▪ TechSci Research Proprietary Database & Knowledge Repository ▪ Company Annual Reports ▪ Industry Magazines ▪ BP Statistics ▪ Industry Reports ▪ News Dailies ▪ Credible Paid Databases
  15. 15. © TechSci Research 15 Industry Brief Demand for commercial ventilation system is driving the growth of the United States commercial HVAC Market, in the forecast period, 2022-2026F. According to TechSci Research report on, “United States Commercial HVAC Market - By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” United States commercial HVAC market has shown USD14.70 billion growth in the year 2020 and is expected to continue its growth with 4.01% CAGR in forecast years 2022 to 2026, to reach USD18.94 billion by 2026. The United States commercial HVAC market owes its growth to the factors like increasing demand for advanced appliances for HVAC systems to reduce energy consumption. Surging industrialization and urbanization in the country is further driving the growth of the United States commercial HVAC market in the upcoming five years. Increasing demands for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in the commercial buildings and corporate offices is further supporting the growth of the United States commercial HVAC market in the next five years. Added advantages such as remote access, green energy modules, and advanced technology incorporation to enhance the system's functioning are further aiding the growth of the United States commercial HVAC market in the future five years. The modern technology HVAC system uses natural refrigerants like carbon dioxide and has government support through favorable schemes and launch strategies that are also substantiating the growth of the United States commercial HVAC system in the forecast years until 2027. Growing awareness among consumers regarding depleting environmental conditions, use of green-energy models, and installation of appliances that save energy also drive the growth of the United States commercial HVAC market in the forecast period. Furthermore, high installation and maintenance costs may create mild hindrance in the future growth of the United States commercial HVAC market in the upcoming five years. Government financial support may help in overcoming the setbacks and support future market growth. The United States commercial HVAC market is segmented based on product type, end user, sales channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into chillers, cooling towers, air handling units, VRF, heat pumps, and others. Air handling units are expected to register the fastest CAGR value in the upcoming five years due to increasing concerns toward environment depletion and thus cause poor quality of air. Air handling units are responsible for re-conditioning the outside air and monitoring the temperature and moisture in the air and then supplying it inside the building. Due to increased industrialization and multiple activities creating pollution on a large scale, demand for air handling units is rapidly increasing. Also, the recent pandemic situation further aided the growth of the sub-segment. Demand for cleaner and viral infection-free air inside the building upsurged and drives the future probabilities of the United States commercial HVAC market in the next five years. Based on the sales channel, the market is further bifurcated into distributors/ dealers and institutional sales. Distributors/ dealers are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of the availability of multiple brands and comparative analysis for all the products on a single platform. Also, maintenance and installation costs of the HVAC system is quite high; therefore, the end user industries prefer sales through dealers and distributors since they provide in-time installation and regulated maintenance and through schemes and offers a better maintenance plan to reduce the cost, thus aiding to the growth of the subsegment in the future five years. A partial list of major market players of the United States commercial HVAC market includes: Daikin North America LLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), Johnson Controls, Inc, Lennox International Inc, Nortek Global HVAC LLC, LG Electronics USA, Inc., Samsung HVAC America, LLC, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Danfoss LLC Daikin North America LLC is expected to be the dominant leader of the market with its wide range of air conditioning appliances. Also, the acquisition of Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P. in 2012 provided a homegrown market in the United States to Daikin and supported its brand establishment in the next years. In the year 2019, the company launched One+ Smart Thermostat, which offers complete two-way communications. It is mainly for users who want to adjust the temperature. “Southern region and western region of the States hold approximately 60% of the market share. Higher industrialization, urbanization, and increasing production units in the regions are expected to drive the growth of the market in the particular regions. Increasing number of market players and increased globalization of the regional states are further expected to aid the growth of the United States commercial HVAC market in the next five years.,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.
  16. 16. © TechSci Research 16 Sample Data - Snapshot 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Value (USD Billion) United States Commercial HVAC Market Size, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026F CAGR 2016-2020 By Value: xx% CAGR 2021E-2026F By Value: xx% United States Chillers HVAC Market Share, By End User, By Value, 2016-2026F 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Commercial Real Estate 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% Industries 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% Institutional 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% 10.00% HORECA 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% Others 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% United States Cooling Towers HVAC Market Share, By Sales Channel, By Value, 2016-2026F 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Distributors/Dealers 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% 40.00% Institutional Sales 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00% 60.00%
  17. 17. © TechSci Research 17 Report Ordering Report Name: UNITED STATES COMMERCIAL HVAC MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITIES 2016 – 2026 To View Sample OR Purchase Report License Type Price Single User License $3500 Multi-User License $4500 Custom Research License $7500
  18. 18. About Us & Disclaimer TechSci Research is a global market research and consulting company with offices in the US, UK and India. TechSci Research provides market research reports in number of areas to organizations. The company uses innovative business models that focus on improving productivity, while ensuring creation of high-quality reports. The proprietary forecasting models use various analyses of both industry-specific and macroeconomic variables on a state-by-state basis to produce a unique ‘bottom-up’ model of a country, regional and global industry prospects. Combined with the detailed analysis of company activity and industry trends, the result is a uniquely rich evaluation of the opportunities available in the market. Related Reports • Global HVAC Market, By Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central Air Conditioning Systems), By Direct Expansion Systems Product Type (Split, VRF, Ductable Split, Window, Cassette and Others), By Central Air Conditioning Systems Product Type (Chillers, Air Handling Units, HVAC Control Systems, Fan Coil Units, Boilers, Cooling Towers, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial Real Estate, Institutional, Power, Oil & Gas, Marine & Offshore and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 • MENA HVAC Market, By Product Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central Air Conditioning Systems) By Direct Expansion Systems (Split, Window, Ductable Split, VRF, Cassette and Others) By Central Air Conditioning Systems (Chillers, Boilers, Cooling Towers, Air Handling Units, Fan Coil Units, HVAC Control System and Others) By End-user (Commercial, Residential, Institutional, Marine & Offshore, Oil & Gas, Power and Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 The contents of this report are based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that it is timely, accurate or complete. TechSci Research has taken due care and caution in compilation of data as this has been obtained from various sources including which it considers reliable and firsthand. However, TechSci Research does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of any information and it is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers / users of this report. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts, can change without notice. All the figures provided in this document are indicative of relative market size and are strictly for client’s internal consumption. Usage of the same for purpose other than internal will require prior approval of TechSci Research. TechSci Research – North America 708 Third Avenue, Manhattan, New York, United States Tel: +1- 646- 360- 1656 Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com Disclaimer TechSci Research – Europe 54, Old brook, Bretton, Peterborough, United Kingdom Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com TechSci Research – Asia-Pacific B – 44, Sector – 57, Noida, National Capital Region, U.P. - India Tel: +91-120-4523900 Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com

×