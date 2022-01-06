Successfully reported this slideshow.
MARKET INTELLIGENCE . CONSULTING www.techsciresearch.com 2016 – 2026 IRAN CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNITIES
2 Scope of Report Product of Interest (POI): Cloud Computing Review Period 2016 – 2019 Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 ...
3 Ta b l e o f C o n t e n t s S. No. Contents Page No. 1. Product Overview (Definition of product and major terminologies...
4 Ta b l e o f C o n t e n t s S. No. Contents Page No. 6. Iran Public Cloud Computing Market Outlook 6.1. Market Size & F...
5 S. No. Contents Page No. 9. Market Dynamics 9.1. Drivers 9.2. Challenges 10. Market Trends and Developments 11. Policy &...
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
7 Research Methodology  Identifying Key Opinion Leaders  Questionnaire Design  In-depth Interviews Data Collection Deve...
8 Research Methodology Baseline Methodology Our dedicated team of industry experts has monitored and analyzed various aspe...
9 Research Methodology • Respondents were asked about the current and future market growth rates, market shares by service...
10 Research Methodology TechSci Research used its own forecast tool, which is based on the growth of various allied indust...
11 Industry Brief Rapid digitization among enterprises and increasing demand for automation technology is expected to driv...
12 Sample Data - Snapshot Iran Cloud Computing Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2016–2026F 5.00 6.00 7.00 8.00 9.00 10...
13 Report Ordering Report Name: IRAN CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNITIES 2016 – 2026 To View Sample OR Purchas...
About Us & Disclaimer TechSci Research is a global market research and consulting company with offices in the US, UK and I...
Iran cloud computing market size,share &amp; market forecast 2026
Technology
Iran cloud computing market size,share &amp; market forecast 2026

According to #TechSci Research Report- Iran Cloud Computing market is expected to grow at a rate of steady CAGR for the forecast period, 2022-2026. Leading authorities are encouraging foreign investments to develop IT infrastructure, which in turn influences the Cloud Computing market demand.

Report URL : https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/iran-cloud-computing-market/7880.html

#marketresearch #consultingfirms #marketintelligence

Iran cloud computing market size,share &amp; market forecast 2026

  1. 1. MARKET INTELLIGENCE . CONSULTING www.techsciresearch.com 2016 – 2026 IRAN CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNITIES
  2. 2. 2 Scope of Report Product of Interest (POI): Cloud Computing Review Period 2016 – 2019 Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Period 2026 – 2026 Year Range Cloud computing is the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage and computing power, without direct active management by the user. Large clouds often have functions distributed over multiple locations, each location being a data center. Market Segmentation APPLICATION TYPE • Government • Small and Medium Sized Enterprises • Large Enterprises SERVICE • Software as a Service • Platform as a Service • Infrastructure as a Service REGION • Tehran • Mashhad • Esfahan • Tabriz • Kermanshah DEPLOYMENT • Public • Private • Hybrid END USER • IT and telecom • BFSI • Retail and consumer goods • Healthcare • Others
  3. 3. 3 Ta b l e o f C o n t e n t s S. No. Contents Page No. 1. Product Overview (Definition of product and major terminologies used in the report) 2. Research Methodology (Detailed description of the methodology used to conduct the research, Raw data backup, list of all secondary sources, List of respondents for primary surveys) 3. Executive Summary (This chapter covers summary of the complete study.) 4. Voice of Customer 5. Iran Cloud Computing Market Outlook, 2016-2026F (This chapter includes a brief overview of the product of interest market such as total market’s growth rate, expected growth rate, key growth levers, leading region, top grossing product types, etc. It includes more of a qualitative information about the market.) 5.1. Market Size & Forecast 5.1.1. By Value 5.2. Market Share & Forecast 5.2.1. By Service (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service) 5.2.2. By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid) 5.2.3. By Application Type (Government, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises) 5.2.4. By End User (IT and telecom, BFSI, Retail and consumer goods, Healthcare, Others) 5.2.5. By Region 5.2.6. By Company (2020) 5.3. Product Market Map
  4. 4. 4 Ta b l e o f C o n t e n t s S. No. Contents Page No. 6. Iran Public Cloud Computing Market Outlook 6.1. Market Size & Forecast 6.1.1. By Value 6.2. Market Share & Forecast 6.2.1. By Service 6.2.2. By Application Type 6.2.3. By End-User 7. Iran Private Cloud Computing Market Outlook 7.1. Market Size & Forecast 7.1.1. By Value 7.2. Market Share & Forecast 7.2.1. By Service 7.2.2. By Application Type 7.2.3. By End-User 8. Iran Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Outlook 8.1. Market Size & Forecast 8.1.1. By Value 8.2. Market Share & Forecast 8.2.1. By Service 8.2.2. By Application Type 8.2.3. By End-User
  5. 5. 5 S. No. Contents Page No. 9. Market Dynamics 9.1. Drivers 9.2. Challenges 10. Market Trends and Developments 11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 12. Impact of COVID-19 on Iran Cloud Computing Market 13. Competitive Landscape 13.1. Company Profiles 13.1.1. Company Details 13.1.2. Products & Services 13.1.3. Financials (As Reported) 13.1.4. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence 13.1.5. Recent Developments 13.1.6. Key Management Personnel 14. Strategic Recommendations (Based on the findings of the report strategic recommendations on how to enter and expand market share) 15. About Us & Disclaimer 5 Ta b l e o f C o n t e n t s
  6. 6. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
  7. 7. 7 Research Methodology  Identifying Key Opinion Leaders  Questionnaire Design  In-depth Interviews Data Collection Developing List of Respondents Formulating Questionnaire Market Profiling Data Validation Data Analysis In-depth secondary research was conducted to determine top players in the Iran cloud computing market, overall market size and segmental market size. In order to conduct industry experts’ interviews, TechSci formulated a detailed discussion guide. List of industry players and industry specialists was developed. TechSci conducted interviews with industry experts and industry players for data collection and verification. Data obtained as a result of primary and secondary research was validated through rigorous triangulation. The data was scrutinized using MS-Excel, statistical tools and internal proprietary database to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the Iran cloud computing market. Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution Primary Research Desk Research Company Analysis  Recent Developments  Market Changing Aspects/Dynamics  Government Policies  Final Conclusion  Market Participants  Key Strengths  LinkedIn  TechSci Internal Database  Factiva  Hoovers Paid Sources  Company Websites  Company Annual Reports  White Paper Study  Financial Reports  Investor Presentations  Regulatory Body  Associations, etc. Secondary Research Primary Research
  8. 8. 8 Research Methodology Baseline Methodology Our dedicated team of industry experts has monitored and analyzed various aspects of Iran cloud computing market. The team has market, while considering the major influencing factors such as cloud computing. The study includes market forecasting, which would planning their strategy to achieve sustainability in Iran cloud computing market. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size: • Market Size by Value: Market size, in terms of value, for the year 2020 was calculated based on information collected through exhaustive secondary research and primary surveys, with various key opinion leaders/stakeholders, such as cloud computing experts, and other industry participants. • The team interviewed more than 40 – 50 cloud computing companies, 180 – 200 end users, and 15 – 20 industry experts and other market to obtain the overall market size from 2016-2020, which was validated by the Delphi technique. Taking standard deviation out, to arrive at the market size data during 2016-2020.
  9. 9. 9 Research Methodology • Respondents were asked about the current and future market growth rates, market shares by service, by deployment, by application type, by end user, by company and by each region. Removing the outlier responses, the geometric mean of growth estimates and supplier wise revenue shares generated across various segments were considered, to arrive at the final revenue shares. Revenue shares generated across various segments were further triangulated from other stakeholders. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Shares: • Market shares by service, by deployment, by application type, by end user, by company and by each region were calculated based on the responses received through primary surveys with industry experts, in which the respondents were asked about the market shares or revenue generated from various market segments. The final shares were calculated by taking the geometric mean of the responses gathered from key opinion leaders after eliminating the outliers. Methodology Followed for Forecasting: • TechSci Research performed periodical checks on data collected through the surveys with logic checks and analyzed the survey results in SPSS/Tableau Software. • Data triangulation techniques were applied to fill the gaps and to present a more meaningful picture of the market. To forecast Iran cloud computing market, TechSci Research used various forecast techniques such as:  Moving Average  Time Series Analysis  Regression Analysis  Econometric and Judgmental Analysis
  10. 10. 10 Research Methodology TechSci Research used its own forecast tool, which is based on the growth of various allied industries in respective regions. TechSci Research also used the impact analysis during short, medium and long term period to estimate the demand and to reach accurate market numbers. It should be noted that the figures compiled are only for the organized market including market share data. Partial List of Companies Interviewed Key Secondary Sources  Afranet  Turin Cloud Services  Hoopad Cloud Solutions  Abr Arvan Cloud Company  Atieh Dadeh Pardaz  Amin Internet Data Center  World Bank  TechSci Research Proprietary Database & Knowledge Repository  Company Annual Reports  Industry Magazines  Industry Reports  News Dailies  Credible Paid Databases
  11. 11. 11 Industry Brief Rapid digitization among enterprises and increasing demand for automation technology is expected to drive the demand for Iran Cloud Computing market for the forecast period. According to TechSci Research report, “Iran Cloud Computing Market By Service (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Application Type (Government, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End User (IT and telecom, BFSI, Retail and consumer goods, Healthcare, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, the Iran Cloud Computing market is expected to witness a growth of significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Cloud computing is defined as the on-demand availability of computing services, including databases, networks, servers, storage, software, analytics, and other services. It is hosted by a remote data center managed by a cloud service provider. The government is supporting the development of the ICT sector by launching several initiatives such as e-governance, tax information system, technology security, and other policies. The rise in the adoption of the latest technologies and the use of social and mobile media interaction coupled with the need to access the customer behavior to stay ahead in the market is boosting the demand for cloud computing services in the country. Enterprises prefer hybrid cloud computing services, which involve the existing infrastructure and cloud services. With hybrid cloud computing services, enterprises can enjoy the benefits of both the cloud and on-premises services. The other advantages of adopting hybrid cloud computing services in organizations are better workload management, efficient security and compliance, and easy integration with the existing system. Strict internet policies imposed by the government authorities to prohibit the entry of foreign players into the country are expected to fuel the demand for local service providers. However, lack of skill and awareness about the benefits and applications of cloud computing may restrain the Iran Cloud Computing market growth for the forecast period. Iran Cloud Computing Market is segmented into service, deployment, application type, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on end user, the market is divided into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecom segment is expected to account for the largest market share for the forecast period, 2022-2026. Growing investments for the telecommunication infrastructure development and the expected roll-out of 5G technology are driving the demand for cloud computing in the IT and telecom sector. Based on service, the market is divided into Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service. The Software as a Service segment is expected to hold a significant market share for the next five years. The high demand for the Software as a Service segment is due to its affordability and easy maintenance and deployment. Based on application type, the market is divided into government, small and medium sized enterprises, and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth for the next five years. Large enterprises are adopting cloud solutions owing to its several benefits, including lower operating costs, increased flexibility, improved time, and collaboration. Afranet, ArvanCloud, Oracle, SAP, Google Cloud Platform, SaM Solutions, SoluLab, Peerbits, Fujitsu Global, Mobiloitte Inc are the leading players operating in Iran Cloud Computing market. Service providers are increasingly focusing on research and development process to fuel higher growth in the market. To meet evolving customer demand with respect to better efficiency and durability, several Cloud Computing service providers are coming up with their technologically advanced offerings. “The development of smart cities and the plethora of supportive government policies emphasizing digital transformation in the region are contributing to the Iran cloud computing market growth for the next five years. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, AR and VR, connected devices, and the latest telecommunication technologies, including 4G, 5G, and LTE, is expected to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by prominent industries. The development of supportive infrastructure and data centers by the local players is further expected to propel the Iran cloud computing market growth till 2026” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based global management consulting firm.
  12. 12. 12 Sample Data - Snapshot Iran Cloud Computing Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2016–2026F 5.00 6.00 7.00 8.00 9.00 10.00 11.00 12.00 13.00 14.00 15.00 16.00 2016 2020 2021E 2026F By Value (USD Million) CAGR BY VALUE: XX% CAGR BY VALUE: XX% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Software as a Service Platform as a Service Infrastructure as a Service Iran Cloud Computing Market Share, By Service, By Value, 2016–2026F 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 33% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 34% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Government Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises Iran Public Cloud Computing Market Share, By Application Type, By Value, 2016–2026F Iran Public Cloud Computing Market Share, By End User, By Value, 2016–2026F 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F IT and telecom BFSI Retail and consumer goods Healthcare Others
  13. 13. 13 Report Ordering Report Name: IRAN CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET FORECAST & OPPORTUNITIES 2016 – 2026 To View Sample OR Purchase Report License Type Price Single User License $3500 Multi-User License $4500 Custom Research License $7500
  14. 14. About Us & Disclaimer TechSci Research is a global market research and consulting company with offices in the US, UK and India. TechSci Research provides market research reports in number of areas to organizations. The company uses innovative business models that focus on improving productivity, while ensuring creation of high-quality analyses of both industry-specific and macroeconomic variables on a state-by-state basis to produce a unique ‘bottom-up’ model of a country, regional and global company activity and industry trends, the result is a uniquely rich evaluation of the opportunities available in the market. Related Reports • ML Ops Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Solutions (Data Management, Modelling, Continuous Deployment, Computing and Resource), By Product Focus (Data-Centric, Model Centric), By Task (Model Lifecycle Management, Model Versioning & Iteration, Model Monitoring & Management, Model Governance, Model Security), By Component (Platform, Services (Professional, Managed)), By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), By End Use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Others) and By Region • Electric Vehicle Simulation Testing and Design Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Type (Simulation Software, Testing Software, Design Software), By Simulation Software (Powertrain Simulation, ADAS Simulation, Vehicle Dynamics Simulation, Others), By Testing Software (Test I/O Hardware, Test Processor & Storage, Others), By Design Software (Computer Aided Design, Computer Aided Manufacturing, Product Design Management, ECU Design Software, Others), By Deployment (On Premise and Cloud), By Application (Product Engineering, Research and Development, Gamification & Others) and By Region The contents of this report are based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. No representation is made that it is timely, accurate or complete. TechSci Research has taken due care and caution in compilation of data as this has been obtained from various sources including which it considers reliable and firsthand. However, TechSci Research does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of any information and it is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the subscribers / users of this report. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts, can change without notice. All the figures provided in this document are indicative of relative market size and are strictly for client’s internal consumption. Usage of the same for purpose other than internal will require prior approval of TechSci Research. TechSci Research – North America 708 Third Avenue, Manhattan, New York, United States Tel: +1- 646- 360- 1656 Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com Disclaimer TechSci Research – Europe 54, Old brook, Bretton, Peterborough, United Kingdom Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com TechSci Research – Asia-Pacific B – 44, Sector – 57, Noida, National Capital Region, U.P. - India Tel: +91-120-4523900 Email: sales@techsciresearch.com www.techsciresearch.com

According to #TechSci Research Report- Iran Cloud Computing market is expected to grow at a rate of steady CAGR for the forecast period, 2022-2026. Leading authorities are encouraging foreign investments to develop IT infrastructure, which in turn influences the Cloud Computing market demand.

Report URL : https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/iran-cloud-computing-market/7880.html

